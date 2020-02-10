No Text
BAYLOR
TEXAS
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Texas
|19:30
|
|Jericho Sims missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|19:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|19:23
|
|+3
|MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|3-0
|19:08
|
|Courtney Ramey missed layup
|19:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|18:37
|
|MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|18:11
|
|Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|18:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|18:09
|
|+2
|Jericho Sims made dunk
|3-2
|17:41
|
|+2
|Davion Mitchell made layup
|5-2
|17:20
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed jump shot
|17:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|16:59
|
|Personal foul on Courtney Ramey
|16:49
|
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones
|16:38
|
|Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|16:31
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|16:25
|
|Davion Mitchell missed layup
|16:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark
|16:04
|
|MaCio Teague missed jump shot
|16:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|15:45
|
|Donovan Williams missed jump shot
|15:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|15:39
|
|Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot
|15:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa
|15:20
|
|Courtney Ramey missed jump shot
|15:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|15:10
|
|+2
|Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III
|5-4
|15:06
|
|30-second timeout called
|15:06
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:57
|
|+2
|Mark Vital made layup
|7-4
|14:43
|
|Shooting foul on Mark Vital
|14:43
|
|+1
|Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|7-5
|14:43
|
|Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|14:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell
|13:59
|
|Donovan Williams missed jump shot
|13:57
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|13:47
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell
|13:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Mark Vital
|13:20
|
|Jared Butler missed layup
|13:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Texas
|13:18
|
|Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie
|13:11
|
|Lost ball turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Mark Vital
|13:06
|
|+2
|Mark Vital made layup
|9-5
|12:39
|
|Andrew Jones missed layup, blocked by Mark Vital
|12:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark
|12:32
|
|+3
|MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|12-5
|12:32
|
|30-second timeout called
|12:14
|
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Baylor
|12:07
|
|Tristan Clark missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.
|12:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|11:55
|
|Personal foul on Tristan Clark
|11:55
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:38
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Baylor
|11:17
|
|Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital
|11:06
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:04
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|10:59
|
|Personal foul on Jericho Sims
|10:47
|
|Personal foul on Kamaka Hepa
|10:45
|
|Davion Mitchell missed layup
|10:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa
|10:38
|
|Courtney Ramey missed layup
|10:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|10:20
|
|Mark Vital missed jump shot
|10:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|10:12
|
|+2
|Mark Vital made dunk
|14-5
|10:04
|
|+3
|Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|14-8
|9:50
|
|Personal foul on Donovan Williams
|9:36
|
|Matthew Mayer missed layup
|9:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|9:10
|
|+2
|Courtney Ramey made jump shot
|14-10
|8:52
|
|Personal foul on Matt Coleman III
|8:31
|
|MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|8:15
|
|+2
|Courtney Ramey made layup
|14-12
|7:59
|
|Personal foul on Courtney Ramey
|7:59
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:42
|
|Tristan Clark missed jump shot
|7:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa
|7:22
|
|Donovan Williams missed jump shot
|7:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Texas
|7:17
|
|Personal foul on Tristan Clark
|7:16
|
|Offensive foul on Kamaka Hepa
|7:16
|
|Turnover on Kamaka Hepa
|7:16
|
|Turnover on Davion Mitchell
|7:10
|
|Andrew Jones missed jump shot
|7:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|6:53
|
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|6:44
|
|+2
|Devonte Bandoo made layup
|16-12
|6:38
|
|Offensive foul on Donovan Williams
|6:38
|
|Turnover on Donovan Williams
|6:29
|
|+2
|Jared Butler made layup
|18-12
|6:10
|
|Jericho Sims missed jump shot
|6:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|6:01
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Mark Vital
|5:30
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Texas
|5:17
|
|+2
|Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell
|20-12
|4:47
|
|+2
|Royce Hamm Jr. made dunk
|20-14
|4:20
|
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|4:07
|
|Donovan Williams missed jump shot
|4:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Baylor
|4:05
|
|Personal foul on Jericho Sims
|4:05
|
|Mark Vital missed free throw
|4:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa
|4:05
|
|Personal foul on MaCio Teague
|3:46
|
|+2
|Royce Hamm Jr. made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey
|20-16
|3:19
|
|+2
|Jared Butler made layup
|22-16
|3:06
|
|Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Donovan Williams
|2:45
|
|Courtney Ramey missed jump shot
|2:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|2:23
|
|Jared Butler missed layup
|2:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|2:11
|
|Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|2:02
|
|Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|2:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|1:54
|
|Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Jared Butler
|1:42
|
|MaCio Teague missed layup
|1:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|1:40
|
|Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie
|1:41
|
|Commercial timeout called
|1:16
|
|Shooting foul on Tristan Clark
|1:16
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|56.0
|
|Jared Butler missed layup
|54.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Texas
|39.0
|
|Courtney Ramey missed layup, blocked by Davion Mitchell
|37.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Texas
|28.0
|
|Courtney Ramey missed jump shot
|26.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|1.0
|
|Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot, blocked by Brock Cunningham
|0.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|0.0
|
|Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|0.0
|
|Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|
|+2
|Jericho Sims made layup
|22-18
|19:16
|
|Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa
|19:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|19:14
|
|Mark Vital missed layup
|19:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa
|19:12
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kamaka Hepa
|18:48
|
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kamaka Hepa
|18:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|18:24
|
|Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|18:14
|
|+2
|Matt Coleman III made reverse layup, assist by Kamaka Hepa
|22-20
|17:45
|
|MaCio Teague missed layup
|17:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|17:24
|
|Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|17:13
|
|Courtney Ramey missed jump shot, blocked by Davion Mitchell
|17:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|17:06
|
|+2
|MaCio Teague made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell
|24-20
|16:41
|
|Personal foul on Mark Vital
|16:20
|
|Jericho Sims missed jump shot
|16:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Baylor
|16:06
|
|+3
|Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital
|27-20
|15:28
|
|+2
|Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones
|27-22
|15:05
|
|Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa
|15:05
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:05
|
|+1
|Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-22
|15:05
|
|+1
|Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29-22
|14:44
|
|+2
|Andrew Jones made driving layup
|29-24
|14:15
|
|Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|14:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|14:01
|
|Royce Hamm Jr. missed turnaround jump shot
|13:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|13:59
|
|Personal foul on Mark Vital
|13:42
|
|+2
|Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Royce Hamm Jr.
|29-26
|13:19
|
|MaCio Teague missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims
|13:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones
|13:08
|
|Shooting foul on Tristan Clark
|13:08
|
|+1
|Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-27
|13:08
|
|Jericho Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark
|12:56
|
|Shooting foul on Donovan Williams
|12:56
|
|+1
|Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-27
|12:56
|
|+1
|Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-27
|12:46
|
|Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.
|12:46
|
|Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.
|12:38
|
|Offensive foul on Tristan Clark
|12:38
|
|Turnover on Tristan Clark
|12:14
|
|Andrew Jones missed jump shot
|12:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|12:06
|
|+3
|Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|34-27
|11:52
|
|Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie
|11:52
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:36
|
|Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|11:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|11:26
|
|+2
|Matthew Mayer made driving layup
|36-27
|11:12
|
|Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|11:10
|
|Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Devonte Bandoo
|10:55
|
|+2
|Devonte Bandoo made reverse layup, assist by Matthew Mayer
|38-27
|10:31
|
|Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:29
|
|Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|10:22
|
|Shooting foul on Jericho Sims
|10:22
|
|+1
|Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-27
|10:22
|
|+1
|Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-27
|10:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III
|10:00
|
|30-second timeout called
|10:00
|
|Commercial timeout called
|9:31
|
|Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:29
|
|Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|9:29
|
|Shooting foul on Jericho Sims
|9:29
|
|+1
|MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-27
|9:29
|
|+1
|MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-27
|9:06
|
|Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|9:01
|
|Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell
|9:01
|
|Turnover on Davion Mitchell
|8:42
|
|Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|8:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III
|8:34
|
|Matt Coleman III missed jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|8:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|8:28
|
|Offensive foul on Matthew Mayer
|8:28
|
|Turnover on Matthew Mayer
|8:06
|
|Matt Coleman III missed layup
|8:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III
|8:04
|
|Matt Coleman III missed layup
|8:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|8:04
|
|Personal foul on Davion Mitchell
|8:04
|
|+1
|Royce Hamm Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-28
|8:04
|
|+1
|Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-29
|7:52
|
|+3
|Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|45-29
|7:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey
|7:28
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Kamaka Hepa
|7:13
|
|Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Jared Butler
|6:53
|
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|6:33
|
|+3
|Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|45-32
|6:14
|
|Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa
|6:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|6:05
|
|Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Matt Coleman III
|5:57
|
|+3
|Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamaka Hepa
|45-35
|5:52
|
|30-second timeout called
|5:51
|
|Personal foul on Kamaka Hepa
|5:10
|
|MaCio Teague missed jump shot
|5:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|5:02
|
|Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot