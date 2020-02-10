BAYLOR
Baylor
Bears
22-1
52
FINAL
End
2nd
Mon Feb. 10
9:00pm
45
home team logo
TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
14-10
BAYLOR
TEXAS

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 22
TEXAS Longhorns 16

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:30   Jericho Sims missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:23 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 3-0
19:08   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
18:37   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:11   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:09 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk 3-2
17:41 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 5-2
17:20   Kamaka Hepa missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
16:59   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
16:49   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
16:38   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
16:31   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:25   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
16:04   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
15:45   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
15:39   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
15:20   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
15:10 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 5-4
15:06   30-second timeout called  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:57 +2 Mark Vital made layup 7-4
14:43   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
14:43 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 7-5
14:43   Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
14:15   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell  
13:59   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
13:47   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
13:20   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Mark Vital  
13:20   Jared Butler missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Texas  
13:18   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
13:11   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Mark Vital  
13:06 +2 Mark Vital made layup 9-5
12:39   Andrew Jones missed layup, blocked by Mark Vital  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
12:32 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 12-5
12:32   30-second timeout called  
12:14   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Baylor  
12:07   Tristan Clark missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
11:55   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital  
11:06   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
10:59   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
10:47   Personal foul on Kamaka Hepa  
10:45   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
10:38   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:20   Mark Vital missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
10:12 +2 Mark Vital made dunk 14-5
10:04 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 14-8
9:50   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
9:36   Matthew Mayer missed layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
9:10 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 14-10
8:52   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
8:31   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
8:15 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 14-12
7:59   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Tristan Clark missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
7:22   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Texas  
7:17   Personal foul on Tristan Clark  
7:16   Offensive foul on Kamaka Hepa  
7:16   Turnover on Kamaka Hepa  
7:16   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
7:10   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:53   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:44 +2 Devonte Bandoo made layup 16-12
6:38   Offensive foul on Donovan Williams  
6:38   Turnover on Donovan Williams  
6:29 +2 Jared Butler made layup 18-12
6:10   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:01   Traveling violation turnover on Mark Vital  
5:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
5:17 +2 Mark Vital made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 20-12
4:47 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made dunk 20-14
4:20   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
4:07   Donovan Williams missed jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
4:05   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
4:05   Mark Vital missed free throw  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
4:05   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
3:46 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 20-16
3:19 +2 Jared Butler made layup 22-16
3:06   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
2:45   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
2:23   Jared Butler missed layup  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:11   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:02   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Jared Butler  
1:42   MaCio Teague missed layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
1:40   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
1:41   Commercial timeout called  
1:16   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
1:16   Kamaka Hepa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:16   Kamaka Hepa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
56.0   Jared Butler missed layup  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Texas  
39.0   Courtney Ramey missed layup, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Texas  
28.0   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
1.0   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot, blocked by Brock Cunningham  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
0.0   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 30
TEXAS Longhorns 29

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Jericho Sims made layup 22-18
19:16   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:14   Mark Vital missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
19:12   Traveling violation turnover on Kamaka Hepa  
18:48   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:24   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:14 +2 Matt Coleman III made reverse layup, assist by Kamaka Hepa 22-20
17:45   MaCio Teague missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:24   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
17:13   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot, blocked by Davion Mitchell  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
17:06 +2 MaCio Teague made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 24-20
16:41   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
16:20   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
16:06 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Vital 27-20
15:28 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 27-22
15:05   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:05 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
15:05 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-22
14:44 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 29-24
14:15   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
14:01   Royce Hamm Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
13:59   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
13:42 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 29-26
13:19   MaCio Teague missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
13:08   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
13:08 +1 Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
13:08   Jericho Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Tristan Clark  
12:56   Shooting foul on Donovan Williams  
12:56 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 30-27
12:56 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
12:46   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:46   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:38   Offensive foul on Tristan Clark  
12:38   Turnover on Tristan Clark  
12:14   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
12:06 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 34-27
11:52   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
11:26 +2 Matthew Mayer made driving layup 36-27
11:12   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
10:55 +2 Devonte Bandoo made reverse layup, assist by Matthew Mayer 38-27
10:31   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
10:22   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
10:22 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 39-27
10:22 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-27
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III  
10:00   30-second timeout called  
10:00   Commercial timeout called  
9:31   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
9:29   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
9:29 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 41-27
9:29 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-27
9:06   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
9:01   Offensive foul on Davion Mitchell  
9:01   Turnover on Davion Mitchell  
8:42   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
8:34   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
8:28   Offensive foul on Matthew Mayer  
8:28   Turnover on Matthew Mayer  
8:06   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
8:04   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:04   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
8:04 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-28
8:04 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-29
7:52 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 45-29
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Bandoo, stolen by Kamaka Hepa  
7:13   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Jared Butler  
6:53   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:33 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 45-32
6:14   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
5:57 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamaka Hepa 45-35
5:52   30-second timeout called  
5:51   Personal foul on Kamaka Hepa  
5:10   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
5:02   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot