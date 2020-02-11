MICHST
ILL

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 37
ILL Fighting Illini 20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:38   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:18   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
19:05   Rocket Watts missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:41   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:26 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 3-0
18:15   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
18:05   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
17:58   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:47 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 6-0
17:24   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
17:14   Xavier Tillman missed hook shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Cassius Winston  
16:56 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 8-0
16:36   Jumpball received by Illinois  
16:15 +3 Tevian Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 8-3
16:06 +3 Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 11-3
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
15:26 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 11-6
15:14   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
15:06   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
15:06   Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:52   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
15:06 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-7
14:50   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:47 +2 Xavier Tillman made tip-in 13-7
14:34   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
14:10   Offensive foul on Kyle Ahrens  
14:10   Turnover on Kyle Ahrens  
13:52   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
13:35   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
13:12   Personal foul on Tevian Jones  
12:55   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
12:46   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
12:29   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:29   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:14   Shooting foul on Andres Feliz  
12:14 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 14-7
12:14 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-7
11:48   Da'Monte Williams missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
11:23 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 17-7
11:15   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
11:08 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk 19-7
10:43   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
10:31 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn 19-9
10:10 +2 Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman 21-9
9:57   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:47   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
9:45   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
9:45   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:26 +2 Kofi Cockburn made hook shot, assist by Andres Feliz 21-11
8:58   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
8:54   Shooting foul on Cassius Winston  
8:54 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 21-12
8:54   Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
8:42   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
8:31   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Rocket Watts  
8:11   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
8:06   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
8:01 +2 Rocket Watts made layup 23-12
8:01   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
8:01 +1 Rocket Watts made free throw 24-12
7:46   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
7:40   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
7:35 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Kipper Nichols 24-14
7:19 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 27-14
6:59   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Julius Marble  
6:41   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
6:39   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
6:39   Commercial timeout called  
6:39 +1 Julius Marble made 1st of 2 free throws 28-14
6:39   Julius Marble missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Tevian Jones  
6:18   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:08 +2 Rocket Watts made layup 30-14
5:22   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
5:11   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
5:07   Offensive foul on Cassius Winston  
5:07   Turnover on Cassius Winston  
4:40   Tevian Jones missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
4:38   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
4:38   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed free throw  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:32   Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
4:32   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed free throw  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
4:18 +2 Gabe Brown made jump shot 32-16
3:57   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
3:45 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer 35-16
3:18   Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Brown, stolen by Jermaine Hamlin  
2:45   Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Aaron Henry  
2:32   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
2:32   Xavier Tillman missed free throw  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
2:11 +2 Kipper Nichols made hook shot 35-18
1:50 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot 37-18
1:31   Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
1:28   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
1:28   Alan Griffin missed free throw  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Alan Griffin  
1:16 +2 Alan Griffin made layup 37-20
1:16   Shooting foul on Foster Loyer  
1:16   Alan Griffin missed free throw  
55.0   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Da'Monte Williams  
48.0   Da'Monte Williams missed jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer  
15.0   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
3.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 33
ILL Fighting Illini 49

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 40-20
19:36 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 40-23
19:14   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Rocket Watts  
18:58 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 43-23
18:27   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
18:27   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Trent Frazier  
18:06   Lost ball turnover on Alan Griffin, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
18:01   Gabe Brown missed tip-in  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:52 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 43-25
17:41   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:41   Cassius Winston missed 1st of 3 free throws  
17:41   Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
17:18 +2 Kofi Cockburn made jump shot 44-27
17:05 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 46-27
16:50   Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
16:41   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
16:19 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 46-30
16:08   Lost ball turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
15:59   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
15:51   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Trent Frazier  
15:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:39   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
15:43 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 46-31
15:43 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-32
15:30   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
15:24 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 46-34
15:08   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
15:03 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 48-34
14:54   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
14:48 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 48-36
14:28   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
14:21 +2 Thomas Kithier made layup 50-36
14:09 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 50-39
13:48 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 52-39
13:22   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
13:11   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
12:54 +2 Thomas Kithier made jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 54-39
12:35   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:35   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:17 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 56-39
12:10   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
11:50   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
11:44   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
11:21 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 56-41
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:51   Shooting foul on Kyle Ahrens  
10:52 +1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 56-42
10:52 +1 Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-43
10:31   Offensive foul on Cassius Winston  
10:31   Turnover on Cassius Winston  
10:14 +2 Kofi Cockburn made jump shot 56-45
9:59   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
9:53   Personal foul on Gabe Brown  
9:53 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 56-46
9:53 +1 Andres Feliz made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-47
9:40   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
9:32   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
9:32 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 56-48
9:32 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
9:30   30-second timeout called  
9:30   Commercial timeout called  
9:14 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 58-49
8:58   Trent Frazier missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:43   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
8:31   Andres Feliz missed layup  
8:29  