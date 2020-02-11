|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Michigan State
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed layup
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts
|
3-0
|
18:15
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
17:47
|
|
+3
|
Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts
|
6-0
|
17:24
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed hook shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Cassius Winston
|
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made jump shot
|
8-0
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
16:15
|
|
+3
|
Tevian Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
|
8-3
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston
|
11-3
|
15:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
15:26
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
|
11-6
|
15:14
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Hall
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-7
|
14:52
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed layup
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made tip-in
|
13-7
|
14:34
|
|
|
Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kyle Ahrens
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Kyle Ahrens
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Hall
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tevian Jones
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michigan State
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andres Feliz
|
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-7
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-7
|
11:48
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made jump shot
|
17-7
|
11:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Xavier Tillman
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made dunk
|
19-7
|
10:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn
|
19-9
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman
|
21-9
|
9:57
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made hook shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
21-11
|
9:45
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made hook shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
21-11
|
8:58
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed layup
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cassius Winston
|
|
8:54
|
|
+1
|
Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-12
|
8:54
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julius Marble
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Rocket Watts
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made layup
|
23-12
|
8:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
8:01
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts made free throw
|
24-12
|
7:46
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Kipper Nichols
|
24-14
|
7:19
|
|
+3
|
Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|
27-14
|
6:59
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julius Marble
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:39
|
|
+1
|
Julius Marble made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-14
|
6:39
|
|
|
Julius Marble missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tevian Jones
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made layup
|
30-14
|
5:24
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tevian Jones
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup
|
30-16
|
5:24
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cassius Winston
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Cassius Winston
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Tevian Jones missed jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michigan State
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. missed free throw
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed free throw
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
4:18
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Brown made jump shot
|
32-16
|
3:57
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer
|
35-16
|
3:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gabe Brown, stolen by Jermaine Hamlin
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gabe Brown, stolen by Jermaine Hamlin
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Aaron Henry
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed free throw
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
2:11
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made hook shot
|
35-18
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made hook shot
|
37-18
|
1:31
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Henry
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed free throw
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michigan State
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Alan Griffin
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin made layup
|
37-20
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Foster Loyer
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed free throw
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams missed jump shot
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|