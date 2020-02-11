No Text
MIZZOU
LSU
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by LSU
|19:41
|
|Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett
|19:19
|
|Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams
|19:19
|
|+1
|Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws
|1-0
|19:19
|
|Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|18:52
|
|Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|18:42
|
|Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
|18:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|18:40
|
|Personal foul on Reed Nikko
|18:17
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford made hook shot
|1-2
|17:55
|
|+3
|Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
|4-2
|17:43
|
|Emmitt Williams missed jump shot
|17:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|17:27
|
|Reed Nikko missed jump shot
|17:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|17:17
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford
|17:07
|
|Personal foul on Javonte Smart
|17:01
|
|Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Darius Days
|16:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Missouri
|16:51
|
|Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson
|16:36
|
|Shooting foul on Tray Jackson
|16:36
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws
|4-3
|16:36
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4-4
|16:22
|
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|16:17
|
|Mitchell Smith missed dunk
|16:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|16:03
|
|+2
|Tray Jackson made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson
|6-4
|15:51
|
|Skylar Mays missed jump shot
|15:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|15:39
|
|+3
|Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett
|9-4
|15:10
|
|+2
|Darius Days made jump shot
|9-6
|14:51
|
|+3
|Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|12-6
|14:31
|
|+2
|Skylar Mays made layup
|12-8
|14:31
|
|Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
|14:31
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:31
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made free throw
|12-9
|14:17
|
|Mitchell Smith missed layup
|14:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|14:13
|
|+2
|Mitchell Smith made layup
|14-9
|13:55
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Smart
|13:41
|
|Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor
|13:31
|
|Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|13:23
|
|+2
|Dru Smith made driving layup
|16-9
|13:07
|
|Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
|13:07
|
|Marlon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13:07
|
|+1
|Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16-10
|12:42
|
|Javon Pickett missed jump shot
|12:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|12:37
|
|+2
|Reed Nikko made dunk
|18-10
|12:22
|
|Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|12:11
|
|Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|12:09
|
|Personal foul on Xavier Pinson
|11:52
|
|Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Dru Smith
|11:37
|
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|11:36
|
|Skylar Mays missed layup
|11:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|11:35
|
|Shooting foul on Dru Smith
|11:33
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:33
|
|Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:33
|
|+1
|Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18-11
|11:13
|
|+2
|Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Javon Pickett
|20-11
|10:51
|
|Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
|10:51
|
|+1
|Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-12
|10:51
|
|Marlon Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|10:25
|
|Personal foul on Javonte Smart
|10:25
|
|Reed Nikko missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:25
|
|+1
|Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21-12
|9:57
|
|Trendon Watford missed layup
|9:55
|
|Jumpball received by Missouri
|9:39
|
|+3
|Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
|24-12
|9:26
|
|Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
|9:26
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-13
|9:26
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-14
|9:12
|
|Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson
|9:00
|
|Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson
|9:00
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-15
|9:00
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24-16
|8:45
|
|+2
|Dru Smith made driving layup
|26-16
|8:45
|
|Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor
|8:45
|
|+1
|Dru Smith made free throw
|27-16
|8:35
|
|+2
|Darius Days made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays
|27-18
|8:35
|
|Shooting foul on Javon Pickett
|8:35
|
|+1
|Darius Days made free throw
|27-19
|8:18
|
|Dru Smith missed jump shot
|8:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|8:02
|
|Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Darius Days
|8:00
|
|Personal foul on Reed Nikko
|8:00
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws
|27-20
|8:00
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws
|27-20
|8:00
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-21
|7:41
|
|Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|7:22
|
|Violation on Unknown
|7:20
|
|+2
|Torrence Watson made jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
|29-21
|7:05
|
|Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|7:03
|
|Personal foul on Darius Days
|6:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Emmitt Williams
|6:29
|
|Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|6:16
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Kobe Brown
|6:00
|
|Personal foul on Dru Smith
|6:00
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-22
|6:00
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29-23
|5:40
|
|Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams
|5:40
|
|Tray Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:40
|
|+1
|Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-23
|5:40
|
|+1
|Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-23
|5:22
|
|Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|5:17
|
|Personal foul on Darius Days
|5:17
|
|Dru Smith missed free throw
|5:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|5:09
|
|+2
|Javonte Smart made floating jump shot
|30-25
|4:48
|
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|4:43
|
|Jumpball received by LSU
|4:43
|
|Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson, stolen by Darius Days
|4:25
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marlon Taylor, stolen by Javon Pickett
|4:15
|
|+3
|Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrence Watson
|33-25
|3:49
|
|Offensive foul on Skylar Mays
|3:49
|
|Turnover on Skylar Mays
|3:49
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:32
|
|+3
|Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
|36-25
|3:10
|
|+2
|Emmitt Williams made reverse layup
|36-27
|2:57
|
|+3
|Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
|39-27
|2:37
|
|+2
|Emmitt Williams made jump shot
|39-29
|2:10
|
|+2
|Dru Smith made jump shot
|41-29
|1:55
|
|Offensive foul on Trendon Watford
|1:55
|
|Turnover on Trendon Watford
|1:46
|
|Dru Smith missed jump shot
|1:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|1:42
|
|Tray Jackson missed layup
|1:40
|
|Defensive rebound by LSU
|1:28
|
|Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
|1:28
|
|+1
|Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-30
|1:28
|
|+1
|Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-31
|1:16
|
|+2
|Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Javon Pickett
|43-31
|1:00
|
|+2
|Skylar Mays made driving layup
|43-33
|42.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Trendon Watford
|35.0
|
|Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|28.0
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford made dunk
|43-35
|18.0
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kobe Brown
|1.0
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford made layup, assist by Darius Days
|43-37
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:45
|
|Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|19:37
|
|Javonte Smart missed layup
|19:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|19:17
|
|Kobe Brown missed layup, blocked by Trendon Watford
|19:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|19:11
|
|+2
|Skylar Mays made layup, assist by Javonte Smart
|43-39
|18:50
|
|Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith
|18:36
|
|Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown
|18:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Darius Days
|18:34
|
|Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown
|18:32
|
|Offensive rebound by LSU
|18:31
|
|Personal foul on Javon Pickett
|18:27
|
|+2
|Skylar Mays made layup
|43-41
|18:03
|
|+2
|Xavier Pinson made layup
|45-41
|17:48
|
|+2
|Javonte Smart made jump shot
|45-43
|17:25
|
|Personal foul on Trendon Watford
|17:22
|
|Personal foul on Javonte Smart
|17:16
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Dru Smith
|17:04
|
|Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko
|17:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|16:55
|
|+2
|Xavier Pinson made dunk, assist by Dru Smith
|47-43
|16:49
|
|+3
|Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart
|47-46
|16:19
|
|Dru Smith missed layup
|16:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
|16:16
|
|+2
|Dru Smith made dunk
|49-46
|16:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Reed Nikko
|15:46
|
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|15:41
|
|Javon Pickett missed jump shot, blocked by Darius Days
|15:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart
|15:36
|
|Shooting foul on Dru Smith
|15:36
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:36
|
|+1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|49-47
|15:36
|
|Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|15:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett
|15:06
|
|Personal foul on Tray Jackson
|15:02
|
|Emmitt Williams missed layup
|15:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|15:00
|
|Emmitt Williams missed layup
|14:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Darius Days
|14:58
|
|+2
|Darius Days made dunk
|49-49
|14:37
|
|Dru Smith missed jump shot
|14:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
|14:34
|
|+2
|Dru Smith made dunk
|51-49
|14:10
|
|Lost ball turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Dru Smith
|13:54
|
|Shooting foul on Darius Days
|13:54
|
|+1
|Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-49
|13:54
|
|Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays
|13:42
|
|Skylar Mays missed jump shot
|13:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|13:31
|
|+2
|Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson
|54-49
|13:10
|
|Shooting foul on Tray Jackson
|13:10
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-50
|13:10
|
|Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|12:47
|
|+2
|Xavier Pinson made driving layup
|56-50
|12:23
|
|Emmitt Williams missed layup
|12:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|12:16
|
|Xavier Pinson missed layup
|12:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|12:08
|
|Personal foul on Tray Jackson
|12:01
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford made layup
|56-52
|11:38
|
|Offensive foul on Mitchell Smith
|11:38
|
|Turnover on Mitchell Smith
|11:38
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:28
|
|Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
|11:28
|
|+1
|Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-53
|11:28
|
|+1
|Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-54
|11:09
|
|+2
|Dru Smith made layup
|58-54
|11:09
|
|Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor
|11:09
|
|+1
|Dru Smith made free throw
|59-54
|10:54
|
|Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun
|10:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|10:41
|
|+3
|Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith
|62-54
|10:14
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford made layup
|62-56
|9:57
|
|+2
|Parker Braun made layup, assist by Dru Smith
|64-56
|9:36
|
|Emmitt Williams missed jump shot
|9:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|9:34
|
|Offensive foul on Trendon Watford
|9:34
|
|Turnover on Trendon Watford
|9:23
|
|Offensive foul on Parker Braun
|9:23
|
|Turnover on Parker Braun
|9:00
|
|+2
|Javonte Smart made jump shot
|64-58
|8:43
|
|Mitchell Smith missed floating jump shot
|8:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams
|8:29
|
|Personal foul on Parker Braun
|8:29
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws
|64-59
|8:29
|
|+1
|Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws
|64-60
|8:12
|
|Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|8:04
|
|Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams
|8:04
|
|+1
|Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|65-60
|8:04
|
|Xavier Pinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|7:57
|
|+2
|Javonte Smart made jump shot
|65-62
|7:27
|