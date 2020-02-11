MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
11-13
away team logo
78
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Tue Feb. 11
9:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 6
home team logo
LSU
25 LSU
Tigers
18-6
ML: +526
LSU -11.5, O/U 144.5
ML: -763
MIZZOU
LSU

No Text

No Text

1st Half
MIZZOU Tigers 43
LSU Tigers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by LSU  
19:41   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
19:19   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
19:19 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:19   Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:52   Javonte Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
18:42   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
18:40   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
18:17 +2 Trendon Watford made hook shot 1-2
17:55 +3 Kobe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 4-2
17:43   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
17:27   Reed Nikko missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
17:17   Lost ball turnover on Trendon Watford  
17:07   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
17:01   Javon Pickett missed layup, blocked by Darius Days  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson  
16:36   Shooting foul on Tray Jackson  
16:36 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
16:36 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
16:22   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:17   Mitchell Smith missed dunk  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:03 +2 Tray Jackson made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson 6-4
15:51   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
15:39 +3 Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 9-4
15:10 +2 Darius Days made jump shot 9-6
14:51 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 12-6
14:31 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 12-8
14:31   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:31 +1 Skylar Mays made free throw 12-9
14:17   Mitchell Smith missed layup  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
14:13 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup 14-9
13:55   Traveling violation turnover on Javonte Smart  
13:41   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Marlon Taylor  
13:31   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
13:23 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 16-9
13:07   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
13:07   Marlon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:07 +1 Marlon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-10
12:42   Javon Pickett missed jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
12:37 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk 18-10
12:22   Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:11   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
12:09   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Emmitt Williams, stolen by Dru Smith  
11:37   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
11:36   Skylar Mays missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
11:35   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Emmitt Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:33 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-11
11:13 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Javon Pickett 20-11
10:51   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
10:51 +1 Marlon Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 20-12
10:51   Marlon Taylor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
10:25   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
10:25   Reed Nikko missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:25 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-12
9:57   Trendon Watford missed layup  
9:55   Jumpball received by Missouri  
9:39 +3 Javon Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 24-12
9:26   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
9:26 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 24-13
9:26 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Pinson  
9:00   Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson  
9:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 24-15
9:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
8:45 +2 Dru Smith made driving layup 26-16
8:45   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
8:45 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 27-16
8:35 +2 Darius Days made dunk, assist by Skylar Mays 27-18
8:35   Shooting foul on Javon Pickett  
8:35 +1 Darius Days made free throw 27-19
8:18   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:02   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
8:00   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
8:00 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
8:00 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
8:00 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-21
7:41   Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
7:22   Violation on Unknown  
7:20 +2 Torrence Watson made jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 29-21
7:05   Trendon Watford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
7:03   Personal foul on Darius Days  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Emmitt Williams  
6:29   Marlon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:16   Out of bounds turnover on Kobe Brown  
6:00   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
6:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
6:00 +1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
5:40   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
5:40   Tray Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
5:40 +1 Tray Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
5:22   Darius Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
5:17   Personal foul on Darius Days  
5:17   Dru Smith missed free throw  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
5:09 +2 Javonte Smart made floating jump shot 30-25
4:48   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
4:43   Jumpball received by LSU  
4:43   Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson, stolen by Darius Days  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Marlon Taylor, stolen by Javon Pickett  
4:15 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrence Watson 33-25
3:49   Offensive foul on Skylar Mays  
3:49   Turnover on Skylar Mays  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +3 Tray Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 36-25
3:10 +2 Emmitt Williams made reverse layup 36-27
2:57 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 39-27
2:37 +2 Emmitt Williams made jump shot 39-29
2:10 +2 Dru Smith made jump shot 41-29
1:55   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
1:55   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
1:46   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
1:42   Tray Jackson missed layup  
1:40   Defensive rebound by LSU  
1:28   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
1:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-30
1:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-31
1:16 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Javon Pickett 43-31
1:00 +2 Skylar Mays made driving layup 43-33
42.0   Lost ball turnover on Torrence Watson, stolen by Trendon Watford  
35.0   Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
28.0 +2 Trendon Watford made dunk 43-35
18.0   Bad pass turnover on Kobe Brown  
1.0 +2 Trendon Watford made layup, assist by Darius Days 43-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIZZOU Tigers 35
LSU Tigers 45

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:37   Javonte Smart missed layup  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
19:17   Kobe Brown missed layup, blocked by Trendon Watford  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Darius Days  
19:11 +2 Skylar Mays made layup, assist by Javonte Smart 43-39
18:50   Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith  
18:36   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
18:34   Darius Days missed layup, blocked by Kobe Brown  
18:32   Offensive rebound by LSU  
18:31   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
18:27 +2 Skylar Mays made layup 43-41
18:03 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 45-41
17:48 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 45-43
17:25   Personal foul on Trendon Watford  
17:22   Personal foul on Javonte Smart  
17:16   Traveling violation turnover on Dru Smith  
17:04   Javonte Smart missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
16:55 +2 Xavier Pinson made dunk, assist by Dru Smith 47-43
16:49 +3 Skylar Mays made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Smart 47-46
16:19   Dru Smith missed layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
16:16 +2 Dru Smith made dunk 49-46
16:02   Bad pass turnover on Skylar Mays, stolen by Reed Nikko  
15:46   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
15:41   Javon Pickett missed jump shot, blocked by Darius Days  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Javonte Smart  
15:36   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
15:36   Skylar Mays missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett  
15:06   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
15:02   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
15:00   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Darius Days  
14:58 +2 Darius Days made dunk 49-49
14:37   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:34 +2 Dru Smith made dunk 51-49
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Darius Days, stolen by Dru Smith  
13:54   Shooting foul on Darius Days  
13:54 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
13:54   Reed Nikko missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Skylar Mays  
13:42   Skylar Mays missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
13:31 +2 Reed Nikko made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson 54-49
13:10   Shooting foul on Tray Jackson  
13:10 +1 Trendon Watford made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
13:10   Trendon Watford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson  
12:47 +2 Xavier Pinson made driving layup 56-50
12:23   Emmitt Williams missed layup  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
12:16   Xavier Pinson missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
12:08   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
12:01 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 56-52
11:38   Offensive foul on Mitchell Smith  
11:38   Turnover on Mitchell Smith  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
11:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
11:28 +1 Emmitt Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-54
11:09 +2 Dru Smith made layup 58-54
11:09   Shooting foul on Marlon Taylor  
11:09 +1 Dru Smith made free throw 59-54
10:54   Emmitt Williams missed layup, blocked by Parker Braun  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
10:41 +3 Mitchell Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 62-54
10:14 +2 Trendon Watford made layup 62-56
9:57 +2 Parker Braun made layup, assist by Dru Smith 64-56
9:36   Emmitt Williams missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
9:34   Offensive foul on Trendon Watford  
9:34   Turnover on Trendon Watford  
9:23   Offensive foul on Parker Braun  
9:23   Turnover on Parker Braun  
9:00 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 64-58
8:43   Mitchell Smith missed floating jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Williams  
8:29   Personal foul on Parker Braun  
8:29 +1 Darius Days made 1st of 2 free throws 64-59
8:29 +1 Darius Days made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-60
8:12   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Offensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
8:04   Shooting foul on Emmitt Williams  
8:04 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-60
8:04   Xavier Pinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Trendon Watford  
7:57 +2 Javonte Smart made jump shot 65-62
7:27