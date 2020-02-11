HOU
No. 20 Houston out to remain hot vs. South Florida

  • Feb 11, 2020

The Houston Cougars look to stay atop the American Athletic Conference and continue their winning ways when they face South Florida on Wednesday night in Tampa, Fla.

No. 20 Houston (19-5, 9-2 AAC) posted their seventh win in their last eight games on Saturday, a 76-43 trouncing of Wichita State. Only two other teams in the nation made more of a jump in the top 25 than the Cougars, who were No. 25 last week.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's young team has matured as the season has gone along, he said.

"If you think about it, we played five perimeter guys (versus Wichita State), freshman, sophomores and a junior. You don't start off being mature, you're fighting bad habits and tendencies, they have to surrender," Sampson said.

"The most important thing kids can do in our program is surrender to our culture. The effort it takes to play here, the toughness we require, that's not easy to do, especially for young guys. I'm proud of our preparation and how we continue to improve."

The effort on defense against the Shockers was what stood out most. Houston held Wichita State to 18 first-half points. Sampson said the team doesn't shoot the ball well overall, so it must find other ways to twin.

The Cougars are trying to stay level-headed about their success.

"I tell the team that people will tell them how good they are, but to not listen to that stuff. We have a game on Wednesday on the road, and I know how hard it is to play on the road," Sampson said. "They don't give you a parade for winning your ninth conference game and you don't get a medal for winning your 19th game."

South Florida (11-12, 4-6) has won three straight and is coming off a 75-73 win at Memphis, which earlier this season was a top-15 team.

David Collins and Laquincy Rideau led the Bulls with 21 points apiece, and Justin Brown had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

"To the credit of our guys, they played with great toughness, energy and intensity, and stuck together during some tough times during the game," Bulls coach Brian Gregory said. "When Laquincy Rideau and David Collins play that way, we're really, really good. Then we get Justin Brown to play that way, and we did a really good job on the glass.

"When Memphis made runs, we were able to respond, which was key. I'm proud of our guys and I'm proud of the energy they played with against a really good team."

The win over Memphis was South Florida's first over a Quad 1 opponent since the college basketball NET rankings were established in 2017.

Houston defeated visiting South Florida 68-49 when last the two teams met on Jan. 26. No Bulls player scored in double figures in that game.

Collins (14.0 points per game) is South Florida's leading scorer. Rideau is second at 12.4 points per game.

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 9
SFLA Bulls 6

Time Team Play Score
12:25   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
12:27   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Commercial timeout called  
12:50 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 40-32
12:59   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
13:28 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 38-32
13:45 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 36-32
13:47   Violation on Unknown  
14:05   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
14:05   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:16   Lost ball turnover on Rashun Williams, stolen by Nate Hinton  
14:16   Jumpball received by Houston  
14:26   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
14:28   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
14:51 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 36-30
14:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
15:00   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
15:16   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
15:41 +2 David Collins made layup 33-30
15:59 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 33-28
16:15   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by David Collins  
16:15   Jumpball received by South Florida  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
16:23   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
16:40   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:58   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:01   Madut Akec missed dunk  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:10   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
17:41 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup, assist by Michael Durr 31-28
17:43   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:45   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
17:57   Turnover on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:57   Offensive foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:00   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:10   Madut Akec missed layup  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
18:12   David Collins missed layup  
18:40   Shot clock violation turnover on Houston  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Houston  
18:40   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
19:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
19:03   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
19:34   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
19:34   Offensive foul on Laquincy Rideau  

1st Half
HOU Cougars 31
SFLA Bulls 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4.0   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 31-26
55.0   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
57.0   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rashun Williams 29-26
1:33   30-second timeout called  
1:41 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 29-23
1:57   Turnover on Rashun Williams  
1:57   Offensive foul on Rashun Williams  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
2:15   Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 27-23
2:15   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
2:26   Personal foul on David Collins  
2:50   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
2:52   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Official timeout called  
3:16 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 26-23
3:28   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
3:28   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
3:31   David Collins missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:46   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
3:57 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
3:57 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
3:57   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
3:59   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
4:01   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Commercial timeout called  
4:25   30-second timeout called  
4:30 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 24-21
4:36   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
4:38   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
4:48   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Out of bounds turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
5:20 +2 Laquincy Rideau made jump shot 24-19
5:34   Turnover on Caleb Mills  
5:34   Offensive foul on Caleb Mills  
5:41   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
6:07 +3 Madut Akec made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 24-17
6:28 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Mills 24-14
6:41   Turnover on David Collins  
6:41   Offensive foul on David Collins  
7:07 +3 Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 22-14
7:21   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
7:23   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
7:36   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
7:51   Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 19-14
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
8:02   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr  
8:19   Personal foul on Antun Maricevic  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:21   Madut Akec missed layup  
8:44 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 19-13
9:07   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:07   Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 17-13
9:07   Shooting foul on Caleb Mills  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:20   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
9:39   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
9:48   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Madut Akec  
9:51   Xavier Castaneda missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:51 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws 17-12
9:51   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
9:57   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
10:25   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:25 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 17-11
10:25   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
10:37   Turnover on Brison Gresham  
10:37   Offensive foul on Brison Gresham  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
10:56   Rashun Williams missed hook shot  
11:18 +3 Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 17-10
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
11:45   Antun Maricevic missed hook shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
11:53   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
12:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot 14-10
12:53 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 14-8
13:03   Out of bounds turnover on Antun Maricevic  
13:18   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
13:21   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:39   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Brown  
13:55 +2 Quentin Grimes made dunk 12-8
14:53   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
14:09   Justin Gorham missed jump shot  
14:22 +2 David Collins made layup 10-8
14:28   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
14:30   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 10-6
15:05 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 10-4
15:31 +1 Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
15:31 +1 Madut Akec made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
15:31   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
16:00 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Quentin Grimes 7-2
16:04   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
16:06   Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot  
16:24   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
16:34   Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
16:53   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:08   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by David Collins  
17:15   Jumpball received by South Florida  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:18   David Collins missed jump shot, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
17:23   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
17:25   David Collins missed layup  
17:50 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 5-2
18:15 +1 Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
18:15 +1 Madut Akec made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:17   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
18:44 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 3-0
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
Team Stats
away team logo 20 Houston 19-5 73.7 PPG 45 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo South Florida 11-12 62.9 PPG 36.8 RPG 10.0 APG
Key Players
24
Q. Grimes G 12.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.8 APG 44.9 FG%
22
M. Akec F 2.0 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.4 APG 66.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
Q. Grimes G 13 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
22
M. Akec F 7 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
48.6 FG% 30.3
45.5 3PT FG% 15.4
50.0 FT% 71.4
Houston
Starters
Q. Grimes
F. White Jr.
C. Harris Jr.
M. Sasser
N. Hinton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 13 4 4 5/11 2/4 1/2 1 25 1 0 0 2 2
F. White Jr. 8 2 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 2 1 3 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 2 4
M. Sasser 3 2 4 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 2
N. Hinton 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 1 2
On Court
Q. Grimes
F. White Jr.
C. Harris Jr.
M. Sasser
N. Hinton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 13 4 4 5/11 2/4 1/2 1 25 1 0 0 2 2
F. White Jr. 8 2 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 18 2 1 3 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 1 1 2 4
M. Sasser 3 2 4 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 2
N. Hinton 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 1 2
On Bench
J. Gorham
D. Jarreau
C. Mills
B. Gresham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gorham 6 3 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
D. Jarreau 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 10 0 0 4 0 3
C. Mills 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 1
B. Gresham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 24 10 17/35 5/11 1/2 16 139 4 2 11 6 18
South Florida
Starters
L. Rideau
D. Collins
A. Maricevic
J. Brown
R. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Rideau 7 1 1 3/6 0/2 1/2 3 22 1 0 2 0 1
D. Collins 7 2 0 2/8 0/2 3/4 2 23 2 0 3 0 2
A. Maricevic 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 2 0
J. Brown 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 3
R. Williams 2 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 1
On Court
L. Rideau
D. Collins
A. Maricevic
J. Brown
R. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Rideau 7 1 1 3/6 0/2 1/2 3 22 1 0 2 0 1
D. Collins 7 2 0 2/8 0/2 3/4 2 23 2 0 3 0 2
A. Maricevic 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 2 0
J. Brown 3 4 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 1 3
R. Williams 2 1 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 1
On Bench
E. Dawson III
A. Yetna
M. Calleja
B. Mack
J. Chaplin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chaplin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 20 4 10/33 2/13 10/14 10 85 4 1 11 8 12
