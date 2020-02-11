|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made jump shot
|
31-26
|
55.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rashun Williams
|
29-26
|
1:33
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
29-23
|
1:57
|
|
|
Turnover on Rashun Williams
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Rashun Williams
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-23
|
2:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Brown
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Collins
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
3:16
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
|
26-23
|
3:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Durr
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
David Collins missed jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes missed layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
3:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Hinton
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made layup
|
24-21
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes missed layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on DeJon Jarreau
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Laquincy Rideau made jump shot
|
24-19
|
5:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Caleb Mills
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Caleb Mills
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
6:07
|
|
+3
|
Madut Akec made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
|
24-17
|
6:28
|
|
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb Mills
|
24-14
|
6:41
|
|
|
Turnover on David Collins
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David Collins
|
|
7:07
|
|
+3
|
Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
22-14
|
7:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:51
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
7:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Chris Harris Jr. missed layup, blocked by Michael Durr
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antun Maricevic
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Madut Akec missed layup
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Mills made layup
|
19-13
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
+1
|
Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-13
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Caleb Mills
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Madut Akec
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-12
|
9:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:25
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-11
|
10:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Turnover on Brison Gresham
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Brison Gresham
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed hook shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Justin Gorham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|
17-10
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed hook shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Antun Maricevic made hook shot
|
14-10
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|
14-8
|
13:03
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Antun Maricevic
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Gorham
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Brown
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes made dunk
|
12-8
|
14:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Justin Gorham missed jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup
|
10-8
|
14:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Rashun Williams made layup
|
10-6
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
10-4
|
15:31
|
|
+1
|
Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-4
|
15:31
|
|
+1
|
Madut Akec made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
15:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Chris Harris Jr. made layup, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
7-2
|
16:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nate Hinton
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by David Collins
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Florida
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
David Collins missed jump shot, blocked by Fabian White Jr.
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup
|
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|
5-2
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Madut Akec made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Madut Akec made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-1
|
18:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
18:44
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|
3-0
|
19:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Houston
|