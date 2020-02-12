|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgia Tech
|
|
20:00
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by Steven Enoch
|
2-3
|
18:52
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed layup
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed layup
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:07
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Banks III
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by Steven Enoch
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright made layup
|
2-7
|
17:27
|
|
|
Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Michael Devoe
|
2-9
|
16:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Nwora
|
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe
|
2-12
|
16:33
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Samuell Williamson missed jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Usher
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Michael Devoe missed layup
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Louisville
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Banks III
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Banks III
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
David Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:54
|
|
+1
|
David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-12
|
14:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Michael Devoe
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan McMahon
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made layup
|
5-12
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado made layup
|
5-14
|
13:24
|
|
|
Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Moses Wright
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher made jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham
|
5-16
|
12:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jose Alvarado
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed hook shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Cole
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Williams
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado missed layup
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jose Alvarado
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Jordan Usher
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Devoe
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Nwora made layup
|
7-16
|
11:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Cole
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:09
|
|
+1
|
Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-16
|
10:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
James Banks III missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
James Banks III missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made jump shot
|
10-16
|
10:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-17
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-18
|
9:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Usher
|
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-18
|
9:48
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-18
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
James Banks III made hook shot, assist by Bubba Parham
|
12-20
|
9:10
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made hook shot
|
14-20
|
8:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Bubba Parham missed free throw
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bubba Parham
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-20
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
James Banks III made hook shot
|
16-22
|
8:05
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Nwora
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
James Banks III missed jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Bubba Parham
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado
|
16-24
|
7:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-24
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-24
|
6:49
|
|
|
Jordan Usher missed jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Samuell Williamson
|
|
6:27
|
|
+3
|
Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-27
|
6:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Malik Williams, stolen by Moses Wright
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jose Alvarado
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Jose Alvarado
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson
|
19-27
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
James Banks III made hook shot, assist by Michael Devoe
|
19-29
|
4:56
|
|
|
Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
James Banks III missed hook shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisville
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Moses Wright
|
|
4:34
|
|
+1
|
Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-29
|
4:34
|
|
+1
|
Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-29
|
4:04
|
|
|
Moses Wright missed jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan McMahon
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Bubba Parham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-30
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Bubba Parham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-31
|
3:41
|
|
|
David Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Malik Williams, stolen by Michael Devoe
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
David Johnson missed layup, blocked by James Banks III
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup
|
23-31
|
2:36
|
|
|
Khalid Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisville
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Bubba Parham missed layup, blocked by Malik Williams
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Devoe
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Cole
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Michael Devoe missed layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|
26-31
|
1:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on James Banks III
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Turnover on James Banks III
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Johnson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Evan Cole
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
David Johnson missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Moses Wright
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bubba Parham
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|