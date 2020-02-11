MARQET
Villanova will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when it hosts Marquette on Wednesday.

After ascending to No. 10, the Wildcats (17-6, 7-4 Big East) have since dropped home games to Creighton and Seton Hall and a road contest at Butler when Kamar Baldwin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Saddiq Bey led the Wildcats with 22 points, but they shot just 36.1 percent and fell 70-64 to the Pirates last Saturday.

No. 15-ranked Villanova, which doesn't feature one scholarship senior, will have another difficult challenge against the No. 18-ranked Golden Eagles.

"We're going to try to win the next game," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. "Once you go back to work, you don't think about it as a three-game slide. You do now. Once we go back to practice, we just think about getting better the next day.

"It's the same way if we have a three-game winning streak. You just concentrate on your next game."

The Wildcats started 10-0 at home before recent losses to Creighton and Seton Hall. This home matchup against Marquette will take place at their cozy arena on Philadelphia's Main Line.

"We have to play better to beat one of the best teams in the country," Wright said. "We didn't today. We'll be OK. We'll get better."

Villanova shot 9 of 27 from beyond the arc, with Collin Gillespie going 0 for 5.

Despite the poor shooting and three-game skid, the Wildcats are well on their way to an eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 15th in the last 16 years.

Marquette (17-6, 7-4) will be attempting to stay hot, as it is in search of a fourth straight victory.

The Golden Eagles have won at Xavier and at home against DePaul and Butler heading into this key matchup at Villanova.

In its last game, Marquette rolled past the Bulldogs, 76-57, on Sunday behind Markus Howard's 17 points and 16 each from Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey.

Howard is only four points from tying former Boston College standout Troy Bell's career Big East scoring mark of 1,388. In addition, Howard trails the Big East leader -- former Syracuse star Lawrence Moten, who recorded 1,405 points.

More than statistics, Marquette continues to pile up wins at the right time. It has won six of seven overall to vault into the national rankings.

"We needed the bye week badly," Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "Obviously I was not pleased with our defense heading into the bye week. By a long shot. The bye week did give us a chance to rest some guys that have been battered and bruised. But, more than anything, that gave us a chance to get back and work on our defense."

Howard, the leading scorer in the country at 27.4 points per game, always draws so much attention from the defense. It also has opened up opportunities for his teammates.

"It's always fun playing with a player like Markus," Bailey told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He's the best scorer in the country and teams know that so they're going to focus their defense around Markus. And that's when everybody else has to step up. When someone's open and gets the ball, we got to be ready to shoot. We just got to find the open spots on the floor."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 28
NOVA Wildcats 25

Time Team Play Score
4:22   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
4:47 +2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Markus Howard 57-63
5:01   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
5:03   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-63
5:14 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 54-63
5:14   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
5:31 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 53-63
5:51   30-second timeout called  
5:52 +2 Jamal Cain made dunk 53-61
5:59   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
6:01   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
6:07   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:14   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
6:28   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:34   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
6:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
6:47   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
7:02   Justin Moore missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
7:24 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo John 51-61
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:36 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 48-61
7:41   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:43   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
8:01 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
8:01   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
8:17 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 46-59
8:48 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 46-57
8:58   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
9:00   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
9:25   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
9:36   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:57 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 43-57
10:03   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:05   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
10:18   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-54
10:29   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
10:53 +2 Sacar Anim made driving layup 43-53
11:05   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
11:07   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
11:18   Theo John missed layup  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
11:35   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
11:37   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
11:55   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:25 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 41-53
12:36 +1 Koby McEwen made free throw 41-51
12:36   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
12:36 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 40-51
12:41   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
12:43   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
12:58   Jayce Johnson missed free throw  
12:58   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:00 +2 Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Greg Elliott 38-51
13:10 +2 Cole Swider made jump shot 36-51
13:28   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
13:46 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 36-49
14:08   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
14:10   Cole Swider missed layup  
14:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:17   30-second timeout called  
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Greg Elliott  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:50   Koby McEwen missed layup  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
15:01   Brandon Slater missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27 +2 Greg Elliott made layup, assist by Koby McEwen 33-49
15:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-49
15:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 31-48
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
16:12 +1 Jamal Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-47
16:12 +1 Jamal Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 30-47
16:12   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
16:27 +1 Brandon Slater made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-47
16:27 +1 Brandon Slater made 1st of 2 free throws 29-46
16:27   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
16:29   Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
16:31   Brandon Slater missed layup  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:59   Sacar Anim missed layup  
17:13 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-45
17:13 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 29-44
17:13   Shooting foul on Theo John  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
17:33   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
17:44   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
17:51   Cole Swider missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
18:08   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:24   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
18:52 +1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 29-43
18:52   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
18:52 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 29-42
19:07   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
19:09   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
19:24 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 29-40
19:45   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
19:47   Koby McEwen missed layup, blocked by Cole Swider  

1st Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 29
NOVA Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2.0   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
8.0   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
43.0   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
54.0   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:04   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
1:22   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey 29-38
2:03   Commercial timeout called  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
2:08   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:30   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 26-38
3:12 +2 Markus Howard made driving layup 26-36
3:34 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 24-36
3:55 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 24-34
4:21 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 21-34
4:34   Traveling violation turnover on Markus Howard  
5:00 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 21-32
5:06   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
5:08   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
5:18   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 21-30
5:51 +2 Cole Swider made layup 19-30
5:59   30-second timeout called  
6:00 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 19-28
6:05   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Koby McEwen  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:15   Jamal Cain missed dunk, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
6:24   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jamal Cain  
6:45 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 16-28
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
7:09   Brandon Slater missed layup  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson  
8:02   Commercial timeout called  
8:02   30-second timeout called  
8:03 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 13-28
8:12   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:14   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:30   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
8:39   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
8:52   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
9:18 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-25
9:18   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:38   Sacar Anim missed free throw  
9:38   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
9:38 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 13-24
9:51   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
9:51   Saddiq Bey missed free throw  
9:51   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
9:51 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 11-24
9:55   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
10:16   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Gillespie  
10:43 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 11-22
11:15 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 9-22
11:32   Turnover on Theo John  
11:32   Offensive foul on Theo John  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
11:35   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
11:43   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-19
11:55 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 8-19
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
12:21 +2 Justin Moore made layup 7-19
12:30   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Justin Moore  
12:30   Jumpball received by Villanova  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
12:40   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:59   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
13:06   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
13:15   Jamal Cain missed layup, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:38 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree 7-17
13:51   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:53   Jamal Cain missed layup  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
14:04   Markus Howard missed layup  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
14:12   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Personal foul on Greg Elliott  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:17   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Commercial timeout called  
14:26   Turnover on Theo John  
14:26   Offensive foul on Theo John  
14:45 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 7-14
15:10   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:12   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
15:18   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Markus Howard  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
15:29   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
15:51 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 7-11
16:03 +2 Theo John made dunk 7-8
16:09   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
16:11   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
16:18   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:35   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
16:45   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
16:55   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
17:18 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 5-8
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:32   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
17:47 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 5-5
17:53   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
17:55   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
18:11   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
18:24   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34 +1 Markus Howard made free throw 5-2
18:34   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:33 +2 Markus Howard made driving layup 4-2
18:43   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
18:55   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made tip-in 2-2
19:20   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:22   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
19:40 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Marquette  
Key Players
M. Howard
0 G
C. Gillespie
2 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
40.9 Field Goal % 41.3
39.2 Three Point % 34.5
85.8 Free Throw % 81.4
