2nd Half
CUSE Orange 77
FSU Seminoles 80

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:54   Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Trent Forrest  
19:50   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
19:43   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:21   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
19:08   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
19:01 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 36-41
18:37   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
18:31 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 36-43
18:24   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:23   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:23 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 37-43
18:23 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-43
18:17   Trent Forrest missed floating jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Malik Osborne  
17:47   Malik Osborne missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
17:29 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made jump shot 38-45
17:08   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:06 +2 Bourama Sidibe made tip-in 40-45
17:06   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
17:06 +1 Bourama Sidibe made free throw 41-45
16:50   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
16:38   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
16:27   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
16:19   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
16:08 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 44-45
15:50 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 44-47
15:37   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
15:03 +3 Rayquan Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 44-50
14:45   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
14:34 +2 Trent Forrest made floating jump shot, assist by Wyatt Wilkes 44-52
14:32   30-second timeout called  
14:12   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
13:53   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:53   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:30   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
13:20   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
13:11   Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
13:05   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:58   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
12:45 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 44-55
12:27   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
12:14   Patrick Williams missed dunk, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
12:13   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
12:07 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 47-55
11:46   Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
11:41   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams  
11:26 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 49-55
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
10:55   Brycen Goodine missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
10:50   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
10:39 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Raiquan Gray 49-57
10:21 +2 Marek Dolezaj made driving dunk 51-57
9:56   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
9:36 +2 Quincy Guerrier made driving layup 53-57
9:27   30-second timeout called  
9:11   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
8:51   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
8:23   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
8:23 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
8:23 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
8:13 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 55-59
7:51   Shooting foul on Brycen Goodine  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:51   Trent Forrest missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
7:29 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 57-59
7:07   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
6:55   Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray  
6:55   Turnover on Raiquan Gray  
6:53   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
6:53   Elijah Hughes missed free throw  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
6:28   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
6:24   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
6:24   Anthony Polite missed free throw  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:04 +2 Joseph Girard III made driving layup 59-59
5:51   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
5:39 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 62-59
5:24   30-second timeout called  
5:10 +2 Trent Forrest made driving layup 62-61
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Trent Forrest  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
4:42 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Quincy Guerrier 64-61
4:42   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
4:42 +1 Elijah Hughes made free throw 65-61
4:30   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
4:18 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 65-64
3:49 +2 Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 67-64
3:49   Shooting foul on Anthony Polite  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 68-64
3:43   Traveling violation turnover on Trent Forrest  
3:18   Joseph Girard III missed running Jump Shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
2:57   Personal foul on Elijah Hughes  
2:57 +1 Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws 68-65
2:57 +1 Anthony Polite made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-66
2:44   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
2:44   Elijah Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:44 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-66
2:36 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 69-69
2:36   Shooting foul on Joseph Girard III  
2:36 +1 M.J. Walker made free throw 69-70
2:18   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
2:18 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 70-70
2:18 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-70
2:10 +2 Trent Forrest made running Jump Shot 71-72
1:55 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 73-72
1:33 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 73-74
1:17   Elijah Hughes missed driving layup  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
1:14   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
1:14 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 73-75
1:14 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-76
1:03   Joseph Girard III missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Polite  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
57.0   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
57.0   Official timeout called  
57.0   30-second timeout called  
41.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 75-76
22.0 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by M.J. Walker 75-78
11.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 77-78
10.0   Full timeout called  
8.0   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
8.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 77-79
8.0 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-80
3.0   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  

1st Half
CUSE Orange -44
FSU Seminoles -39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:46   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:39   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
19:37   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:34   Malik Osborne missed jump shot, blocked by Buddy Boeheim  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
19:22   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
19:17 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 2-0
18:55   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
18:44 +2 Joseph Girard III made driving layup 4-0
18:24   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
18:22 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 4-3
18:05   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
17:58 +2 Trent Forrest made layup, assist by Anthony Polite 4-5
17:58   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
17:58   Trent Forrest missed free throw  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray  
17:35   Traveling violation turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
17:15   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
17:10   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
17:04   Offensive foul on Quincy Guerrier  
17:04   Turnover on Quincy Guerrier  
16:48   M.J. Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Malik Osborne  
16:40 +2 Malik Osborne made dunk 4-7
16:30   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
16:22   Raiquan Gray missed running Jump Shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
16:13 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 4-10
15:53 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 6-10
15:31   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
15:28   Anthony Polite missed dunk, blocked by Buddy Boeheim  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
15:28   Jumpball received by Florida State  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State  
14:52 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 8-10
14:34   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
14:26   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
13:55   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:32   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
13:30   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
13:19 +2 Patrick Williams made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 8-12
13:08   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
12:54 +2 Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 10-12
12:54   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
12:54   Quincy Guerrier missed free throw  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
12:41 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 10-15
12:41   Official timeout called  
12:23 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
12:11 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Patrick Williams 13-17
12:01   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
12:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 3 free throws 14-17
12:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 3 free throws 15-17
12:01 +1 Joseph Girard III made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-17
11:44 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot 16-20
11:41   Official timeout called  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Wyatt Wilkes  
11:14 +2 Anthony Polite made jump shot 16-22
10:57 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 19-22
10:49   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
10:49   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
10:23   Joseph Girard III missed floating jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
10:12   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
10:07   Traveling violation turnover on Balsa Koprivica  
9:52 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 21-22
9:32   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
9:22   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
