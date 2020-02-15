No Text
CUSE
FSU
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:54
|
|Bad pass turnover on Joseph Girard III, stolen by Trent Forrest
|19:50
|
|Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim
|19:43
|
|Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|19:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|19:21
|
|Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|19:08
|
|Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|19:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|19:01
|
|+3
|Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III
|36-41
|18:37
|
|Raiquan Gray missed jump shot
|18:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|18:31
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made dunk
|36-43
|18:24
|
|Joseph Girard III missed layup
|18:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|18:23
|
|Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray
|18:23
|
|+1
|Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws
|37-43
|18:23
|
|+1
|Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38-43
|18:17
|
|Trent Forrest missed floating jump shot
|18:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|17:59
|
|Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Malik Osborne
|17:47
|
|Malik Osborne missed layup
|17:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|17:29
|
|+2
|Wyatt Wilkes made jump shot
|38-45
|17:08
|
|Joseph Girard III missed jump shot
|17:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe
|17:06
|
|+2
|Bourama Sidibe made tip-in
|40-45
|17:06
|
|Shooting foul on Malik Osborne
|17:06
|
|+1
|Bourama Sidibe made free throw
|41-45
|16:50
|
|Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III
|16:38
|
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|16:27
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
|16:19
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|16:08
|
|+3
|Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim
|44-45
|15:50
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot
|44-47
|15:37
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Williams
|15:37
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:20
|
|Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|15:03
|
|+3
|Rayquan Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|44-50
|14:45
|
|Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|14:34
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made floating jump shot, assist by Wyatt Wilkes
|44-52
|14:32
|
|30-second timeout called
|14:12
|
|Joseph Girard III missed jump shot
|14:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|13:53
|
|Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|13:53
|
|Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak
|13:30
|
|Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|13:20
|
|Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe
|13:11
|
|Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Elijah Hughes
|13:05
|
|Joseph Girard III missed layup
|13:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|12:58
|
|Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe
|12:45
|
|+3
|Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|44-55
|12:27
|
|Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|12:14
|
|Patrick Williams missed dunk, blocked by Marek Dolezaj
|12:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|12:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Elijah Hughes
|12:07
|
|+3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj
|47-55
|11:46
|
|Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|11:41
|
|Personal foul on Brycen Goodine
|11:41
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams
|11:26
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made driving layup
|49-55
|11:04
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Quincy Guerrier
|10:55
|
|Brycen Goodine missed jump shot
|10:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|10:50
|
|Personal foul on Brycen Goodine
|10:39
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Raiquan Gray
|49-57
|10:21
|
|+2
|Marek Dolezaj made driving dunk
|51-57
|9:56
|
|Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot
|9:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Syracuse
|9:36
|
|+2
|Quincy Guerrier made driving layup
|53-57
|9:27
|
|30-second timeout called
|9:11
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|8:51
|
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|8:23
|
|Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes
|8:23
|
|+1
|Dominik Olejniczak made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-58
|8:23
|
|+1
|Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-59
|8:13
|
|+2
|Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III
|55-59
|7:51
|
|Shooting foul on Brycen Goodine
|7:51
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:51
|
|Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:51
|
|Trent Forrest missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|7:29
|
|+2
|Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III
|57-59
|7:07
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|6:55
|
|Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray
|6:55
|
|Turnover on Raiquan Gray
|6:53
|
|Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|6:53
|
|Elijah Hughes missed free throw
|6:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|6:28
|
|Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|6:24
|
|Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier
|6:24
|
|Anthony Polite missed free throw
|6:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|6:04
|
|+2
|Joseph Girard III made driving layup
|59-59
|5:51
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III
|5:39
|
|+3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes
|62-59
|5:24
|
|30-second timeout called
|5:10
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made driving layup
|62-61
|4:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Trent Forrest
|4:48
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Buddy Boeheim
|4:42
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Quincy Guerrier
|64-61
|4:42
|
|Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|4:42
|
|+1
|Elijah Hughes made free throw
|65-61
|4:30
|
|Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier
|4:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|4:18
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|65-64
|3:49
|
|+2
|Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj
|67-64
|3:49
|
|Shooting foul on Anthony Polite
|3:49
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:49
|
|+1
|Quincy Guerrier made free throw
|68-64
|3:43
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Trent Forrest
|3:18
|
|Joseph Girard III missed running Jump Shot
|3:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|2:57
|
|Personal foul on Elijah Hughes
|2:57
|
|+1
|Anthony Polite made 1st of 2 free throws
|68-65
|2:57
|
|+1
|Anthony Polite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|68-66
|2:44
|
|Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|2:44
|
|Elijah Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:44
|
|+1
|Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|69-66
|2:36
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
|69-69
|2:36
|
|Shooting foul on Joseph Girard III
|2:36
|
|+1
|M.J. Walker made free throw
|69-70
|2:18
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Williams
|2:18
|
|+1
|Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws
|70-70
|2:18
|
|+1
|Quincy Guerrier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-70
|2:10
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made running Jump Shot
|71-72
|1:55
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made driving layup
|73-72
|1:33
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Trent Forrest
|73-74
|1:17
|
|Elijah Hughes missed driving layup
|1:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|1:14
|
|Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier
|1:14
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|73-75
|1:14
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|73-76
|1:03
|
|Joseph Girard III missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Polite
|1:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|57.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Buddy Boeheim
|57.0
|
|Official timeout called
|57.0
|
|30-second timeout called
|41.0
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made driving layup
|75-76
|22.0
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made layup, assist by M.J. Walker
|75-78
|11.0
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made driving layup
|77-78
|10.0
|
|Full timeout called
|8.0
|
|Personal foul on Joseph Girard III
|8.0
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|77-79
|8.0
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|77-80
|3.0
|
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Florida State
|19:46
|
|Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|19:39
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|19:37
|
|Raiquan Gray missed layup
|19:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|19:34
|
|Malik Osborne missed jump shot, blocked by Buddy Boeheim
|19:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim
|19:22
|
|Personal foul on Raiquan Gray
|19:17
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made jump shot
|2-0
|18:55
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|18:44
|
|+2
|Joseph Girard III made driving layup
|4-0
|18:24
|
|Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj
|18:22
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|4-3
|18:05
|
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|17:58
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made layup, assist by Anthony Polite
|4-5
|17:58
|
|Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj
|17:58
|
|Trent Forrest missed free throw
|17:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|17:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray
|17:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Buddy Boeheim
|17:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Joseph Girard III
|17:10
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|17:04
|
|Offensive foul on Quincy Guerrier
|17:04
|
|Turnover on Quincy Guerrier
|16:48
|
|M.J. Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe
|16:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|16:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Malik Osborne
|16:40
|
|+2
|Malik Osborne made dunk
|4-7
|16:30
|
|Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|16:22
|
|Raiquan Gray missed running Jump Shot
|16:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|16:13
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray
|4-10
|15:53
|
|+2
|Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III
|6-10
|15:31
|
|M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|15:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|15:28
|
|Anthony Polite missed dunk, blocked by Buddy Boeheim
|15:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|15:28
|
|Jumpball received by Florida State
|15:28
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:09
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State
|14:52
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made jump shot
|8-10
|14:34
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III
|14:26
|
|Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|13:55
|
|Rayquan Evans missed jump shot
|13:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III
|13:32
|
|Elijah Hughes missed jump shot
|13:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|13:30
|
|Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe
|13:19
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|8-12
|13:08
|
|Personal foul on Rayquan Evans
|12:54
|
|+2
|Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Joseph Girard III
|10-12
|12:54
|
|Shooting foul on Patrick Williams
|12:54
|
|Quincy Guerrier missed free throw
|12:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|12:41
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|10-15
|12:41
|
|Official timeout called
|12:23
|
|+3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot
|13-15
|12:11
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Patrick Williams
|13-17
|12:01
|
|Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|12:01
|
|+1
|Joseph Girard III made 1st of 3 free throws
|14-17
|12:01
|
|+1
|Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 3 free throws
|15-17
|12:01
|
|+1
|Joseph Girard III made 3rd of 3 free throws
|16-17
|11:44
|
|+3
|Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot
|16-20
|11:41
|
|Official timeout called
|11:41
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:32
|
|Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|11:22
|
|Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Wyatt Wilkes
|11:14
|
|+2
|Anthony Polite made jump shot
|16-22
|10:57
|
|+3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot
|19-22
|10:49
|
|Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|10:49
|
|Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak
|10:23
|
|Joseph Girard III missed floating jump shot
|10:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|10:12
|
|Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|10:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|10:07
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Balsa Koprivica
|9:52
|
|+2
|Elijah Hughes made driving layup
|21-22
|9:32
|
|Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III
|9:22
|
|Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams
|9:20
|