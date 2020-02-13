|
14.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
15.0
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made reverse layup
|
67-63
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
23.0
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
67-61
|
23.0
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
67-60
|
23.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Landers
|
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
67-59
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws
|
66-59
|
38.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
39.0
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-59
|
39.0
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
65-58
|
39.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
39.0
|
|
+1
|
Kolton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-57
|
39.0
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill
|
|
49.0
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
65-56
|
49.0
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
64-56
|
49.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made dunk, assist by Carl Pierre
|
63-56
|
1:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Samba Diallo
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Dibaji Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
63-54
|
1:28
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trey Landers
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Dibaji Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
63-53
|
1:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jhery Matos
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed layup
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dwayne Cohill
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
63-52
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dayton
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed layup
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre
|
63-49
|
4:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:14
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
63-47
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Cohill made driving layup
|
61-47
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made dunk
|
59-47
|
5:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup
|
59-45
|
6:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed free throw
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made dunk
|
57-45
|
6:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
7:04
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot
|
57-43
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made layup
|
54-43
|
7:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot
|
54-41
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers
|
52-41
|
8:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dayton
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot
|
49-41
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dayton
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Samba Diallo
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Dwayne Cohill missed layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Djery Baptiste missed layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made layup
|
46-41
|
11:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made reverse layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
46-39
|
12:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Mikesell made jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson
|
46-37
|
12:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed free throw
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Obi Toppin
|
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup
|
44-37
|
12:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
13:30
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers
|
44-35
|
13:43
|
|
+3
|
Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
42-35
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made dunk
|
42-32
|
14:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Tre Mitchell
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Ryan Mikesell missed free throw
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin
|
40-32
|
15:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made dunk
|
38-32
|
16:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Preston Santos
|
38-30
|
16:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell
|
38-28
|
16:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by Obi Toppin
|
|
17:14
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers
|
36-28
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made hook shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
33-28
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
31-28
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Obi Toppin
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|