DAYTON
UMASS

No. 6 Dayton brings streak, national spotlight to UMass

  • FLM
  • Feb 13, 2020

Dayton's climb up the national rankings is bringing newfound attention on the road for its program.

The No. 6 Flyers are drawing big crowds on the road, with their next battle coming Saturday at Massachusetts in Atlantic 10 Conference action.

The Flyers (22-2, 11-0) are the highest-ranked opponent to play at UMass since No. 2 Saint Joseph's on Feb. 25, 2004.

The Flyers defeated UMass, 88-60, on Jan. 11 at Dayton.

Dayton enters the conference showdown as one of the hottest teams in the country. With a 13-game winning streak and a 5-0 mark in road games this season, the Flyers have momentum on their side.

Obi Toppin is becoming a must-see player in college basketball.

The high-flying Toppin scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while adding three dunks to raise his season total to 80 in the win over Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Flyers are off to one of their best starts in program history, winning 22 of their first 24 games for the first time since 1957-58.

Toppin said the Flyers had to make a statement against the Rams.

"We knew they were the No. 2 (team) in the conference, and we had to put a stamp on what we have going on," Toppin said.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant, who notched his 250th career victory Tuesday, said his team must learn to keep its emotions in check as the season creeps closer to the NCAA Tournament. Seven technicals were handed out in the victory over Rhode Island, with Dayton's bench, Rodney Chatman and Trey Landers receiving techs.

"You hate to see a game with two really good teams marred by the number of technical fouls in the game," Grant said. "A lot of emotion. That's what's going to happen when two really good teams get together."

The Minutemen (10-14, 4-7) are in the midst of a three-game homestand, defeating George Mason on Sunday to improve to 10-3 at home.

UMass struggled in the first half in its previous meeting with Dayton, as the Flyers shot 59 percent in the first 20 minutes to cruise to the home win. The Minutemen had a rough showing in their last game, leading UMass coach Matt McCall to take out all five of his starters early against George Mason to send a message.

"We're not budging on the standard of effort," McCall said. "We didn't give great effort to start the game and that's ultimately how we took the lead in the first half, was our effort. Just playing hard. It's got to be that way every day."

The Minutemen have struggled playing 40 minutes of basketball, thus falling into an early deficit or collapsing in the second half. They nearly squandered a big lead when George Mason scored 14 straight points in a four-minute stretch.

Freshman center Tre Mitchell, who scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the first meeting with Dayton, said the Minutemen can't avoid a letdown if they want to pull off an upset on Saturday.

"I think it's just our mindset because there's been so many times that we've blown a lead and then we just keep letting them go on their run," Mitchell said. "It's time to step up and not let this happen no more. So, it was just good we got that win."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 36
UMASS Minutemen 37

Time Team Play Score
14.0   Full timeout called  
15.0 +2 Carl Pierre made reverse layup 67-63
22.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
22.0   Obi Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
22.0   Obi Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
22.0   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
23.0 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-61
23.0 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 67-60
23.0   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
38.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-59
38.0 +1 Jalen Crutcher made 1st of 2 free throws 66-59
38.0   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
39.0 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-59
39.0 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 65-58
39.0   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
39.0 +1 Kolton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-57
39.0   Kolton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
39.0   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
49.0 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-56
49.0 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 64-56
49.0   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
1:01 +2 Samba Diallo made dunk, assist by Carl Pierre 63-56
1:05   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Samba Diallo  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:16   Kolton Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Kolton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:16   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
1:20   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
1:28 +1 Dibaji Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-54
1:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Carl Pierre  
1:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trey Landers  
1:28 +1 Dibaji Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 63-53
1:28   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
1:30   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
1:48   Traveling violation turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
2:18   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
2:44   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 63-52
3:13   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
3:15   Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot  
3:22   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
3:24   Trey Landers missed layup  
3:52 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 63-49
4:11   Commercial timeout called  
4:11   30-second timeout called  
4:14 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 63-47
4:20   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
4:22   Samba Diallo missed turnaround jump shot  
4:51 +2 Dwayne Cohill made driving layup 61-47
5:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
5:22   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:38   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
5:50 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 59-47
5:51   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:53   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
6:18 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 59-45
6:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
6:42   Tre Mitchell missed free throw  
6:42   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
6:42 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 57-45
6:44   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:46   Samba Diallo missed layup  
6:50   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
7:04 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 57-43
7:23 +2 Sean East II made layup 54-43
7:32   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
7:34   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
7:51 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 54-41
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
8:02   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
8:23 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 52-41
8:29   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
8:31   Jalen Crutcher missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:31   Jalen Crutcher missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:31   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
8:42   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot 49-41
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
9:31   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:36   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Samba Diallo  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
10:03   Dwayne Cohill missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Jhery Matos  
10:18   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
10:34   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:35   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
10:55   Djery Baptiste missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
11:07   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24 +2 Dibaji Walker made layup 46-41
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman  
11:54 +2 Carl Pierre made reverse layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 46-39
12:01   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
12:03   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26 +2 Ryan Mikesell made jump shot, assist by Ibi Watson 46-37
12:35   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
12:50   Tre Mitchell missed free throw  
12:50   Shooting foul on Obi Toppin  
12:50 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 44-37
12:55   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
12:57   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
13:08   Samba Diallo missed layup  
13:30 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 44-35
13:43 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 42-35
14:09 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 42-32
14:10   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:12   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
14:34   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
14:44   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:02   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
15:02 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 40-32
15:06   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
15:08   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:26   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57 +2 Samba Diallo made dunk 38-32
16:00   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
16:02   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
16:17   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:17   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:17   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
16:32 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Preston Santos 38-30
16:54   Commercial timeout called  
16:54   30-second timeout called  
16:54 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 38-28
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by Obi Toppin  
17:14 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 36-28
17:22   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:24   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
17:57 +2 Trey Landers made hook shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-28
18:25 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 31-28
18:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
18:45   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:59   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
19:30   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 31
UMASS Minutemen 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 31-26
21.0 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 28-26
43.0 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot 28-23
1:00 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
1:00 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
1:00   Shooting foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
1:18   Traveling violation turnover on Ibi Watson  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
1:24   Jordy Tshimanga missed jump shot, blocked by Preston Santos  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
1:48   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
2:14   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34 +1 Carl Pierre made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
2:34 +1 Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws 25-20
2:34   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
2:38   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Carl Pierre  
2:59   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
2:59   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
3:01   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
3:16   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Full timeout called  
3:31 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Sean East II 25-19
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Carl Pierre  
3:40 +2 Preston Santos made jump shot 25-17
3:40   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
3:40   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
3:53   Obi Toppin missed layup  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
3:59   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
4:17 +3 Jhery Matos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 25-15
4:20   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
4:29   Jhery Matos missed jump shot, blocked by Preston Santos  
4:32   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
4:46   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:55   Obi Toppin missed layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:16   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:40   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney Chatman  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:52   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
6:01   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
6:11   Personal foul on Jhery Matos  
6:20   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
6:31   30-second timeout called  
6:31 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 22-15
6:36   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:38   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
6:44   Trey Landers missed layup  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
6:52   Trey Landers missed layup  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
7:04   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 20-15
7:32   Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
7:34   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
7:59 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup 18-15
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:07   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
8:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
8:35   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made jump shot 16-15
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:43   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Cohill  
10:05   Turnover on Sean East II  
10:17   Personal foul on Sean East II  
10:17 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 14-15
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
10:51   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
11:06   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
11:23   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
11:34   Turnover on Dibaji Walker  
11:34   Offensive foul on Dibaji Walker  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Traveling violation turnover on Ibi Watson  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
12:02   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 12-15
12:53 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 10-15
13:11 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 10-12
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
13:36   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
13:51 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Ibi Watson 8-12
14:02 +2 Sean East II made layup, assist by Preston Santos 6-12
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Cohill, stolen by Preston Santos  
14:19   3-second violation turnover on Samba Diallo  
14:43 +2 Trey Landers made jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 6-10
14:59 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 4-10