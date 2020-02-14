DEPAUL
CREIGH

DePaul aims to stop skid vs. No. 23 Creighton

  FLM
  • Feb 14, 2020

Two teams heading in opposite directions tangle Saturday night in Omaha, Neb.

The Creighton Bluejays, ranked No. 23 in the nation, play host to the DePaul Blue Demons. Entering Big East play about six weeks ago, this would have been a juicy battle. The Blue Demons were streaking at 12-1 while the Bluejays were on DePaul's tail at 11-2.

But DePaul's fortunes changed quickly and heading into Saturday's contest, the Blue Demons (13-11, 1-10) have lost six straight and the pressure is mounting on head coach Dave Leitao. Leitao has a 61-93 record in five years with a woeful 17-65 Big East mark.

His counterpart at Creighton, Greg McDermott, has the Bluejays (19-6, 8-4) humming toward another NCAA tournament invite, something that has eluded DePaul since 2004.

The two teams have handled their early success in very different ways.

McDermott told the Omaha World-Herald that his message to the Bluejays is to trust the process.

"We have won, and we've been successful because guys have bought into the game plan, they've bought into the roles we've asked them to play. And we can't deviate from that," he said.

While the wheels have fallen off for DePaul, Leitao laments lessons not learned during the team's winning stretch.

"That's the million-dollar question: handling success," he recently told reporters. "You have to act the same way through prosperity as you do through adversity. We haven't learned that yet."

Kansas transfer Charlie Moore concurred with his coach, and despite the team's recent struggles remains upbeat.

"Just gotta figure it out," Moore said after a recent loss. "We always start off good, have a good first half, the second half we start out pretty well. At the end of the game, it's something down the stretch that we got to get. I think we can get it up."

If the Blue Demons are going to pull off the upset on Saturday, they will have to repeat what the Bluejays have accomplished: Win on the road against ranked teams.

Creighton is coming off an 87-82 win at No. 10 Seton Hall on Wednesday. Four players -- Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson, Ty-Shon Alexander and Denzel Mahoney -- scored 18 points.

The upset is the Bluejays' second road win over a top-10 team in less than two weeks. On Feb. 1, they beat then-No. 8 Villanova on the road.

"It means a lot to win a game on the road, especially in this conference," Jefferson said on Creighton's postgame radio show. "To win here, playing a top-10 team like that, it's really key for us. We've got to feed off it."

DePaul has a whole week to stew about a 76-72 loss to Georgetown. The Blue Demons led by 11 at one point before losing their sixth straight game.

The two teams met on Jan. 22 with the Bluejays leaving Chicago with an 83-68 win. Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers and Creighton held the Blue Demons to just 40.7 percent in the second half.

The Bluejays have won 11 straight against the Blue Demons, with their last loss in the series coming on Jan. 7, 2015.

Creighton comes into the game scoring 77.7 points per game. Alexander leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points a game. Zegarowski is close behind at 16.0.

Moore leads the Blue Demons in scoring (15.9 points) and assists (6.8).

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 9
CREIGH Bluejays 26

Time Team Play Score
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
11:50 +2 Darious Hall made tip-in 37-68
11:50   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:50   Romeo Weems missed layup  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
12:00   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
12:06   Personal foul on Denzel Mahoney  
12:25 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-68
12:25 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-67
12:25 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 3 free throws 35-66
12:25   Shooting foul on Oscar Lopez Jr.  
12:31 +2 Romeo Weems made hook shot 35-65
12:57 +3 Shereef Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 33-65
13:02   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:04   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:30   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
13:42   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
13:52   Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Darious Hall  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
14:14   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:24 +2 Shereef Mitchell made layup 33-62
14:35   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:37   Darious Hall missed hook shot  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
15:02   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
15:16 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk 33-60
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
15:39   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Oscar Lopez Jr.  
15:48   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
15:58   Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Mitch Ballock  
16:11 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 31-60
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
16:25 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Damien Jefferson 31-58
16:31   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:33   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
16:39   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
16:54 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made free throw 31-56
16:54   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
16:54 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 31-55
17:18 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 31-53
17:33 +2 Damien Jefferson made alley-oop shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 28-53
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:55 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made reverse layup, assist by Christian Bishop 28-51
18:08   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
18:10   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Personal foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
18:37   Commercial timeout called  
18:37   30-second timeout called  
18:41 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 28-49
18:44   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
18:46   Romeo Weems missed layup  
19:14 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 28-46
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
19:41 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 28-44

1st Half
DEPAUL Blue Demons 28
CREIGH Bluejays 42

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Damien Jefferson made jump shot 28-42
27.0 +2 Charlie Moore made floating jump shot 28-40
52.0 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-40
52.0 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 26-39
52.0   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Markese Jacobs, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
1:28   Traveling violation turnover on Damien Jefferson  
1:43   30-second timeout called  
1:43 +2 Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Flynn Cameron 26-38
1:46   Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron  
1:48   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
1:58 +2 Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 24-38
2:23   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
2:31   Flynn Cameron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
2:41   Ty-Shon Alexander missed free throw  
2:48   Shooting foul on Flynn Cameron  
2:48 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney 22-38
2:48   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
2:50   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Ty-Shon Alexander  
3:00   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Romeo Weems  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
3:06   Romeo Weems missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:06   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:06   Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
3:20   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
3:35   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot 22-36
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
4:02   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14 +1 Shereef Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-36
4:14 +1 Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-35
4:14   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
4:34 +2 Darious Hall made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 20-34
4:56   Out of bounds turnover on Kelvin Jones  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
5:07   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
5:14   Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell  
5:29 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-34
5:29   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:29   Shooting foul on Romeo Weems  
5:29   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
5:31   Romeo Weems missed jump shot, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
5:37   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
5:52   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
6:02   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
6:19   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
6:33 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 18-33
6:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
6:41   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:53   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
7:08 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed 18-31
7:19   Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Turnover on Paul Reed  
7:38   Offensive foul on Paul Reed  
7:51 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 15-31
7:58   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
8:00   Charlie Moore missed layup  
8:14 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 15-28
8:32 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-25
8:32   Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:32   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
8:34   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43 +2 Romeo Weems made layup 14-25
9:04 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 12-25
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Christian Bishop  
9:27   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
9:54   Romeo Weems missed free throw  
9:54   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
9:54 +2 Romeo Weems made jump shot 12-22
10:10 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 10-22
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
10:30   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney  
10:40   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
11:02   Out of bounds turnover on Shereef Mitchell  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Shereef Mitchell  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
11:27   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
11:39   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Commercial timeout called  
12:09   30-second timeout called  
12:09 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made dunk 10-19
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
12:16 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 10-17
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
12:45 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-14
12:45 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
12:45   Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
12:56   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by DJ Williams  
13:25   Denzel Mahoney missed free throw  
13:25   Shooting foul on DJ Williams  
13:25 +2 Denzel Mahoney made layup 10-12
13:40 +2 DJ Williams made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 10-10
13:50   Lost ball turnover on Denzel Mahoney, stolen by Nick Ongenda  
14:10 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 8-10
14:32 +1 Kelvin Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
14:32   Kelvin Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:32   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:34   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
14:38   Lost ball turnover on Nick Ongenda, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
14:45   Offensive rebound by DJ Williams  
14:47   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
14:53   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
15:02   Kelvin Jones missed layup  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:25   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
15:36   Darious Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 5-9
15:50   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
15:52   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
15:59   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
16:08 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 5-7
16:24 +3 Darious Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 5-4
16:38   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
16:40   Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
16:55   Darious Hall missed jump shot  
17:14 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 2-4
17:23   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:25   Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
17:50   Mitch Ballock missed jump shot  
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Romeo Weems  
18:33   Lost ball turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Paul Reed  
18:52 +2 Charlie Moore made jump shot 2-2
19:09 +2 Damien Jefferson made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 0-2
19:13   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Christian Bishop  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:19   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
19:32   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
Key Players
C. Moore
11 G
M. Ballock
24 G
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
38.6 Field Goal % 46.1
30.8 Three Point % 45.1
80.2 Free Throw % 73.0
Team Stats
Points 37 68
Field Goals 16-46 (34.8%) 24-41 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-5 (20.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 28
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 14 23
Team 2 2
Assists 8 18
Steals 8 12
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 14 9
Technicals 0 0
1
R. Weems F
12 PTS, 4 REB
5
T. Alexander G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
12T
DePaul
Starters
R. Weems
D. Hall
J. Coleman-Lands
N. Ongenda
O. Lopez Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Weems 12 4 0 5/13 1/3 1/5 1 26 1 0 3 3 1
D. Hall 7 2 0 3/9 1/2 0/0 3 9 1 0 0 1 1
J. Coleman-Lands 2 4 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 4
N. Ongenda 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 14 2 0 1 1 1
O. Lopez Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
