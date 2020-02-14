|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made jump shot
|
28-42
|
27.0
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made floating jump shot
|
28-40
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-40
|
52.0
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-39
|
52.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Markese Jacobs, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Damien Jefferson
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made layup, assist by Flynn Cameron
|
26-38
|
1:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Flynn Cameron
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed layup
|
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Nick Ongenda made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
24-38
|
2:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Nick Ongenda
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Flynn Cameron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed free throw
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Flynn Cameron
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Denzel Mahoney
|
22-38
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Romeo Weems
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mitch Ballock
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Creighton
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot
|
22-36
|
4:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Shereef Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-36
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Shereef Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-35
|
4:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darious Hall
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
20-34
|
4:56
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Kelvin Jones
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shereef Mitchell
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-34
|
5:29
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot, blocked by Kelvin Jones
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Creighton
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|
18-33
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Reed
|
18-31
|
7:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Bishop, stolen by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Paul Reed
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Paul Reed
|
|
7:51
|
|
+3
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|
15-31
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed layup
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock
|
15-28
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-25
|
8:32
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made layup
|
14-25
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
12-25
|
9:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Christian Bishop
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed free throw
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Romeo Weems made jump shot
|
12-22
|
10:10
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
10-22
|
10:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Denzel Mahoney
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Shereef Mitchell
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Shereef Mitchell
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:09
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made dunk
|
10-19
|
12:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
10-17
|
12:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore
|
|
12:45
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-14
|
12:45
|
|
+1
|
Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-13
|
12:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Williams
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney missed free throw
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DJ Williams
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney made layup
|
10-12
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
DJ Williams made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
10-10
|
13:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Denzel Mahoney, stolen by Nick Ongenda
|
|
14:10
|
|
+3
|
Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
8-10
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Kelvin Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-10
|
14:32
|
|
|
Kelvin Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nick Ongenda, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DJ Williams
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Kelvin Jones missed layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darious Hall
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop made dunk
|
5-9
|
15:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop
|
5-7
|
16:24
|
|
+3
|
Darious Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
5-4
|
16:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Romeo Weems
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ty-Shon Alexander, stolen by Paul Reed
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Christian Bishop
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|