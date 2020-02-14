MISS
UK

No. 15 Kentucky looks to extend dominance over Ole Miss

  • FLM
  • Feb 14, 2020

Kentucky will have history on its side when the No. 15 Wildcats host Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Ky., in Southeastern Conference action.

Tied for the SEC lead with LSU and Auburn, the Wildcats (19-5, 9-2 SEC) look to keep pace in the contested race by defeating the Rebels (13-11, 4-7), over whom Kentucky holds a 107-13 all-time advantage in the series. The Wildcats have lost only twice in the 56 times the two teams have met in Lexington.

Their last loss to the Rebels in Rupp Arena was a 73-64 setback in 1998. The Wildcats have won 11 in a row in Rupp since then and have a 10-game winning streak in the series overall.

"Obviously tough, but we've got a great opportunity on Saturday at Kentucky," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. "You keep having these great opportunities. We're going to keep that mantra of winning February."

The Rebels are hoping a late run will get them into the postseason picture despite some early stumbles. They have won their last three games -- all at home -- and got a huge performance from their all-conference candidate, Breein Tyree, in their 83-58 romp past Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

The senior scored a career-high 40 points, with 27 coming in the second half, as the Rebels fought back from a 13-point first-half deficit. He was 13 of 22 from the field (4 of 10 on 3-pointers) and 10 of 11 from the free throw line to go with five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

"I've been coaching a long time, and that's probably the best I've ever seen," Davis said of Tyree's performance.

Kentucky also had to rally from a double-digit first-half deficit for its 78-64 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The Wildcats trailed by 14 points in the first half and 36-27 at the break but outscored the Commodores 51-28 over the final 20 minutes.

Freshman Tyrese Maxey, with 25 points on a career-high 10 field goals, and Immanuel Quickley with 18 points were the big guns for the Wildcats. Nick Richards continued his strong play with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three blocked shots.

Ashton Hagans' play at point guard was also an encouraging sign for the Wildcats. He recorded a near triple-double after scoring 11 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and handing out eight assists against a single turnover.

"Last game I had like six," Hagans said. "After that one turnover, I just tried not to force anything and let the game come to me."

Kentucky coach John Calipari said it was a matter of Hagans eliminating the "crazy stuff" and playing more disciplined. Hagans had been charged with 25 turnovers the previous six games.

"I'm proud of him," Calipari said. "Shooting the ball better, scoring the ball better, making better decisions. It's a good time of the year for us to do that."

Hagans' season average of 6.8 assists a game leads the SEC but his average of 3.4 turnovers per game is tied for second in the category.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
MISS Rebels 15
UK Wildcats 16

Time Team Play Score
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Ole Miss  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
6:27   KJ Buffen missed free throw  
6:27   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
6:27 +2 KJ Buffen made layup 15-16
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by KJ Buffen  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:32   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
6:35   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
6:50   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Devontae Shuler, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
7:22   Nate Sestina missed free throw  
7:22   Shooting foul on KJ Buffen  
7:22 +2 Nate Sestina made turnaround jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 13-16
7:40 +2 Devontae Shuler made jump shot 13-14
7:54 +1 Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
7:54   Nate Sestina missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Shooting foul on Blake Hinson  
8:11 +2 KJ Buffen made driving layup 11-13
8:23   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Bryce Williams  
8:39   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
8:39   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
8:57 +2 Tyrese Maxey made turnaround jump shot 9-13
9:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
9:06   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
9:42   Blake Hinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
9:53   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Personal foul on Breein Tyree  
10:21   Turnover on Khadim Sy  
10:21   Offensive foul on Khadim Sy  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
10:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
10:51   Breein Tyree missed layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Breein Tyree  
11:02   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30 +2 Breein Tyree made jump shot 9-11
11:44   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
11:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Shooting foul on Breein Tyree  
12:03   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Crowley  
12:32 +2 Tyrese Maxey made floating jump shot 7-10
12:37   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
12:39   Khadim Sy missed layup  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
12:53   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
13:00   Immanuel Quickley missed reverse layup, blocked by KJ Buffen  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
13:09   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21 +3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
13:26   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by KJ Buffen  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
13:30   KJ Buffen missed driving layup  
13:52 +2 Ashton Hagans made jump shot 4-8
14:06 +2 Devontae Shuler made driving layup 4-6
14:36 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot 2-6
14:55 +2 Antavion Collum made tip-in 2-4
14:59   Offensive rebound by Antavion Collum  
15:01   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Ole Miss  
15:32   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:56   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
16:03   Khadim Sy missed layup  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Khadim Sy  
16:21   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
16:38   Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Khadim Sy  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
16:58   Khadim Sy missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Richards  
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Devontae Shuler  
17:25   Personal foul on KJ Buffen  
17:47   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:49   Devontae Shuler missed jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler  
18:01   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
18:22   Out of bounds turnover on Breein Tyree  
18:33 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:33 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:33   Shooting foul on Devontae Shuler  
18:42   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
18:42   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
18:44   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
18:56   KJ Buffen missed jump shot  
19:22 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 0-2
19:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
19:35   Blake Hinson missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Ole Miss  
Key Players
D. Shuler
2 G
A. Hagans
0 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
42.0 Field Goal % 41.5
35.5 Three Point % 28.3
64.4 Free Throw % 82.4
  Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Ole Miss 6:17
  Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley 6:27
  KJ Buffen missed free throw 6:27
  Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey 6:27
+ 2 KJ Buffen made layup 6:27
  Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by KJ Buffen 6:27
  Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey 6:30
  Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:32
  Personal foul on Nick Richards 6:35
  Personal foul on EJ Montgomery 6:35
  Defensive rebound by Antavion Collum 6:48
Team Stats
Points 15 16
Field Goals 7-20 (35.0%) 6-18 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 0-9 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-1 (0.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 11 17
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 9 13
Team 1 1
Assists 0 2
Steals 6 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 8 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
D. Shuler G
7 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
N. Sestina F
5 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 13-11 15-15
home team logo 12 Kentucky 19-5 16-16
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Ole Miss 13-11 69.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 12 Kentucky 19-5 75.4 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
2
D. Shuler G 11.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.6 APG 41.6 FG%
1
N. Sestina F 5.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Shuler G 7 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
N. Sestina F 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
35.0 FG% 33.3
20.0 3PT FG% 0.0
0.0 FT% 57.1
Ole Miss
Starters
D. Shuler
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
A. Collum
B. Hinson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Shuler 7 2 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 2
K. Buffen 4 0 0 2/5 0/0 0/1 2 12 2 1 0 0 0
B. Tyree 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 1
A. Collum 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 3
B. Hinson 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
D. Shuler
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
A. Collum
B. Hinson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Shuler 7 2 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 2
K. Buffen 4 0 0 2/5 0/0 0/1 2 12 2 1 0 0 0
B. Tyree 2 1 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 1
A. Collum 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 3
B. Hinson 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
A. Crowley
B. Williams
J. Joiner
J. McBride
L. Rodriguez
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
S. Hunter
S. Robinson
C. McKay
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Crowley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
B. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
J. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rodriguez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 10 0 7/20 1/5 0/1 8 60 6 1 5 1 9
Kentucky
Starters
N. Sestina
T. Maxey
N. Richards
A. Hagans
I. Quickley
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sestina 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/3 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
T. Maxey 4 4 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 4
N. Richards 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 1
A. Hagans 2 2 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 2
I. Quickley 1 2 0 0/5 0/3 1/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 2
On Court
N. Sestina
T. Maxey
N. Richards
A. Hagans
I. Quickley
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sestina 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/3 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
T. Maxey 4 4 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 4
N. Richards 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 1
A. Hagans 2 2 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 0 2
I. Quickley 1 2 0 0/5 0/3 1/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
K. Brooks Jr.
J. Juzang
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
B. Jordan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brooks Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
J. Juzang 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 16 2 6/18 0/9 4/7 4 58 1 1 7 3 13
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores