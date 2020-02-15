|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northwestern
|
|
19:43
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-0
|
19:27
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boo Buie
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Dread
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Boo Buie made floating jump shot
|
5-0
|
18:08
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on John Harrar
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
5-3
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Pat Spencer made fade-away jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp
|
7-3
|
17:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lamar Stevens
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miller Kopp
|
|
16:52
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
7-6
|
16:41
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer
|
9-6
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
9-9
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Pat Spencer made layup, assist by Miller Kopp
|
11-9
|
16:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jared Jones missed jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Jared Jones
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Jones
|
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-10
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-11
|
14:44
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed driving layup
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Jared Jones
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miller Kopp
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pat Spencer
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made dunk
|
11-13
|
13:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Pat Spencer made jump shot
|
13-13
|
12:56
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington
|
13-16
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by Boo Buie
|
15-16
|
12:25
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Pat Spencer
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
A.J. Turner missed layup
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jared Jones missed layup
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northwestern
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myles Dread
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myles Dread
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
15-19
|
10:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Robbie Beran
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ryan Young
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Turnover on Ryan Young
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
10:03
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by John Harrar
|
15-21
|
10:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Boo Buie
|
|
10:03
|
|
+1
|
Lamar Stevens made free throw
|
15-22
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pat Spencer
|
17-22
|
9:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed free throw
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed layup
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
9:12
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
17-25
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Harrar
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Turnover on John Harrar
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young made layup
|
19-25
|
8:21
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Dread
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Myles Dread
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Myles Dread made dunk
|
19-27
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington made driving layup
|
19-29
|
7:09
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made turnaround jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
19-31
|
6:25
|
|
|
Jared Jones missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made fade-away jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
19-33
|
5:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Boo Buie
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
|
19-35
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance made jump shot
|
21-35
|
4:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance made dunk, assist by Pat Spencer
|
23-35
|
3:55
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lamar Stevens
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed layup, blocked by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Northwestern
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Dread
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boo Buie
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Boo Buie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boo Buie
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made reverse layup
|
23-37
|
2:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
2:11
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington
|
23-40
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance made turnaround jump shot
|
25-40
|
1:29
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed layup
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington made layup
|
25-42
|
1:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Turner made reverse layup
|
28-42
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-42
|
56.0
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Turner made reverse layup
|
28-42
|
0.0
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boo Buie
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|