OKLA
Oklahoma
Sooners
16-9
away team logo
70
TF 1
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Feb. 15
12:00pm
BONUS
87
TF 8
home team logo
KANSAS
3 Kansas
Jayhawks
22-3
ML: +539
KANSAS -11.5, O/U 136
ML: -791
OKLA
KANSAS

No Text

Garrett's career-high 24 points leads No. 3 KU past Oklahoma

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday to keep pace with No. 1 Baylor in what has become a two-team race toward the Big 12 title.

Garrett hit a career-best six 3-pointers while adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Ochai Agbaji scored 10 points, as the Jayhawks (22-3, 11-1) won their 10th straight since falling to the Bears at Allen Fieldhouse in early January.

Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6), but the senior forward needed 20 field-goal attempts to get there. Austin Reaves added 12 points while leading scorer Brady Manek dealt with early foul trouble and was held to seven points and 1-for-6 shooting from the arc.

Oklahoma has now lost 19 straight at the Phog since 1993.

The Sooners spent the first half slumping into the paint, trying to keep Azubuike and fellow big man David McCormack from getting easy looks at the rim. As a result, they backed off the 3-point line and dared Garrett - not a particularly good shooter from deep - to begin hoisting up shots.

He finally did. And he made Oklahoma pay.

Garrett knocked down a trio of first-half 3-pointers, including one that capped a 17-5 surge over the final 8 minutes and gave Kansas a 41-32 lead at the break. That barrage forced Oklahoma to begin guarding the perimeter, and that allowed Dotson lanes to the basket and the Jayhawks' big men to begin working with their backs to the basket.

Garrett didn't just do it with his shooting, either. One of the nation's best defenders also had a couple of steals on back-to-back possessions late in the half, leading to easy run-outs and layups that crushed Oklahoma's confidence.

Kansas kept its momentum going with a 12-2 run to start the the second , only for the Sooners to make their only big run of the game. Manek finally got a couple of shots to drop, and McCormack and Tristan Enaruna committed offensive fouls on consecutive possessions for Kansas, allowing the Sooners to trim their deficit to 61-51 with 11 1/2 minutes left.lf.

Dotson answered with a pair of layups, and Ogbaji knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Kansas a few minutes later, allowing the Jayhawks to stretch the lead and cruise to the finish.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

The Jayhawks were leading 76-60 when they had a run-out and the Sooners' De'Vion Harmon knocked the ball out from behind. Referee Gerry Pollard incorrectly whistled that it went off Kansas, sending coach Bill Self sprinting down the court and bumping into him. Self was given a technical foul and Doolittle made one of two free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma was just 8 of 24 from beyond the arc and beaten on the boards, and that's never a recipe for success against the Jayhawks. The Sooners also allowed Kansas to pile up 14 second-chance points.

Kansas committed 10 turnovers, but most of those came in the final few minutes. They had just three at halftime, when the Jayhawks had built a cushion they would never relinquish. Dotson had five assists and Kansas had 17 as a team.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hosts top-ranked Baylor on Monday night.

Kansas concludes its homestand against Iowa State on Monday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 32
KANSAS Jayhawks 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oklahoma  
19:42   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:26   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
19:16   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Reaves  
18:58   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:53 +2 Alondes Williams made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 2-0
18:32 +3 Marcus Garrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 2-3
18:08   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
17:48   Isaiah Moss missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:31   Kristian Doolittle missed layup, blocked by Ochai Agbaji  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
17:21 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 2-6
17:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
17:00   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
16:48 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 4-6
16:37 +2 Devon Dotson made reverse layup 4-8
16:28   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
16:16   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
16:11   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
16:13 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
16:13   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
15:55   Alondes Williams missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:49   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Alondes Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
15:17   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
14:54   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
14:45   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
14:37 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 4-11
14:20   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
14:14 +2 Kur Kuath made dunk 6-11
14:02   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
13:57   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
13:46 +2 Kur Kuath made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 8-11
13:14   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
13:04   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
12:59   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
12:50   Traveling violation turnover on David McCormack  
12:50   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
12:50 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
12:50 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
12:26   Marcus Garrett missed floating jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
12:18 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 13-11
11:58 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 13-14
11:33   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:24   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Braun  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:09   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
11:04 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 13-16
10:57 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 15-16
10:34   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
10:26 +2 Austin Reaves made driving dunk 17-16
10:18 +2 Udoka Azubuike made alley-oop shot, assist by Devon Dotson 17-18
10:04 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot 20-18
9:48   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:44   Personal foul on Brady Manek  
9:37 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 20-21
9:25   Shooting foul on Isaiah Moss  
9:25 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
9:25 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
9:09   Marcus Garrett missed driving layup  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:07   Shooting foul on Kristian Doolittle  
9:07   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:07 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
8:50   Austin Reaves missed driving layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
8:38   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
8:38 +1 Isaiah Moss made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
8:38 +1 Isaiah Moss made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
8:25 +2 Kur Kuath made jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 24-24
8:07   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
7:48   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
7:05 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alondes Williams 27-24
7:04   30-second timeout called  
6:49   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
6:47   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
6:38   David McCormack missed layup  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
6:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma  
6:07   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Victor Iwuakor  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
6:03   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
6:03   Ochai Agbaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:03   Ochai Agbaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:03   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
5:45   Marcus Garrett missed hook shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
5:19   Traveling violation turnover on Alondes Williams  
5:07   Personal foul on Alondes Williams  
5:07 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
5:07 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
4:45   Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
4:41 +2 Devon Dotson made driving dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 27-28
4:18   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
4:13 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 27-30
4:08   30-second timeout called  
4:08   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 29-30
3:34 +3 Marcus Garrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 29-33
3:16   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
3:08 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 29-35
3:08   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
3:08 +1 Devon Dotson made free throw 29-36
2:52   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
2:44   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
2:37   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
2:29   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:05   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
1:54 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 32-36
1:36   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
1:36 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
1:36 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
1:16   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Kur Kuath, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
1:02 +3 Marcus Garrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Braun 32-41
43.0   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
35.0   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
10.0   De'Vion Harmon missed layup  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2.0   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 38
KANSAS Jayhawks 46

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Udoka Azubuike made jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-43
19:29   Alondes Williams missed dunk  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
19:29   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
19:26   Ochai Agbaji missed dunk  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
19:17   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
19:06 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 32-45
18:47 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 34-45
18:25   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
18:09   Austin Reaves missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:03 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 34-48
17:40   Alondes Williams missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
17:29   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:23 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 34-50
17:15   30-second timeout called  
17:15   Commercial timeout called  
17:07   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
16:46 +3 Marcus Garrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 34-53
16:31 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 37-53
16:25   Official timeout called  
16:25   Commercial timeout called  
16:05 +2 David McCormack made layup, assist by Ochai Agbaji 37-55
15:48   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
15:33   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
15:19   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:02 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 37-57
14:45   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
14:33   Jamal Bieniemy missed jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
14:22   Alondes Williams missed layup  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
14:22   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
14:14 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 39-57
13:58   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
13:47   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
13:47 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 40-57
13:47 +1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-57
13:34   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
13:23 +2 David McCormack made layup 41-59
13:12 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup 43-59
12:56   Offensive foul on David McCormack  
12:56   Turnover on David McCormack  
12:38 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 45-59
12:22   Offensive foul on Tristan Enaruna  
12:22   Turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
12:12 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 48-59
11:47 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 48-61
11:38 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 51-61
11:27   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
11:15   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
11:04 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 51-63
10:48   Lost ball turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
10:48   Commercial timeout called  
10:33   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
10:04   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
9:47   Shooting foul on Kur Kuath  
9:48 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 51-64
9:47   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
9:30   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:19 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 51-66
9:09 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made layup 53-66
8:58 +3 Marcus Garrett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 53-69
8:30   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
8:11   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
8:01   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
7:57   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:58 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
7:58 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-69
7:36 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 55-71
7:21 +2 Austin Reaves made layup 57-71
7:06   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
6:50 +3 Kristian Doolittle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon