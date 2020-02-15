|
19:45
+2
Kyle Young made layup
20-31
19:22
Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:20
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
19:12
Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.
19:03
Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot
19:01
Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams
18:55
Nojel Eastern missed layup
18:53
Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux
18:47
Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:45
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
18:40
Personal foul on Trevion Williams
18:16
CJ Walker missed jump shot
18:14
Offensive rebound by CJ Walker
18:09
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson
20-34
18:06
30-second timeout called
17:54
Offensive foul on Evan Boudreaux
17:54
Turnover on Evan Boudreaux
17:39
+2
Kaleb Wesson made jump shot
20-36
17:17
Nojel Eastern missed jump shot
17:15
Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams
17:09
+3
Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams
23-36
16:49
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:47
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
16:47
Shooting foul on Trevion Williams
16:47
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
23-37
16:47
Kaleb Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:47
Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern
16:35
Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot
16:33
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
16:28
+2
Kyle Young made layup, assist by CJ Walker
23-39
16:13
Personal foul on CJ Walker
15:56
Bad pass turnover on Evan Boudreaux, stolen by CJ Walker
15:47
E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms
15:45
Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms
15:38
+2
Evan Boudreaux made jump shot
25-39
15:38
Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell
15:38
Commercial timeout called
15:38
+1
Evan Boudreaux made free throw
26-39
15:14
Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jahaad Proctor
15:09
+2
Jahaad Proctor made layup
28-39
14:42
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:40
Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor
14:30
Offensive foul on Evan Boudreaux
14:30
Turnover on Evan Boudreaux
14:11
Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Matt Haarms
14:00
Personal foul on CJ Walker
13:51
Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:49
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
13:41
Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic
13:23
Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:21
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
13:12
+2
Kyle Young made layup, assist by Andre Wesson
28-41
12:54
Matt Haarms missed layup
12:52
Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms
12:52
Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad
12:52
+1
Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws
29-41
12:52
+1
Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-41
12:29
Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler
12:23
+2
Duane Washington Jr. made layup
30-43
12:04
Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr.
11:59
Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Kaleb Wesson
11:59
Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.
11:58
Commercial timeout called
11:58
Kaleb Wesson missed free throw
11:58
Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler
11:40
Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams
11:34
Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler
11:34
+1
Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws
30-44
11:34
+1
Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-45
11:18
Trevion Williams missed jump shot
11:16
Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams
11:10
+2
Jahaad Proctor made jump shot
32-45
10:47
Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens
10:32
+2
Jahaad Proctor made layup
34-45
10:23
Jumpball received by Ohio State
10:21
Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.
10:16
+2
Eric Hunter Jr. made layup
36-45
9:59
+3
Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
36-48
9:39
Offensive foul on Nojel Eastern
9:39
Turnover on Nojel Eastern
9:16
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:14
Defensive rebound by Purdue
8:59
Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Luther Muhammad
8:46
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson
36-51
8:21
Personal foul on Kyle Young
8:14
Nojel Eastern missed jump shot
8:12
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
7:48
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
7:46
Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams
7:38
Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern
7:33
Personal foul on Trevion Williams
7:33
Commercial timeout called
7:33
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
36-52
7:33
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-53
7:17
Evan Boudreaux missed jump shot
7:15
Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms
7:14
+2
Evan Boudreaux made layup, assist by Matt Haarms
38-53
7:14
Shooting foul on Andre Wesson
7:14
+1
Evan Boudreaux made free throw
39-53
7:00
+2
Kyle Young made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ Walker
39-55
6:39
+2
Evan Boudreaux made jump shot
41-55
6:11
Kaleb Wesson missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms
6:09
Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor
6:03
Jahaad Proctor missed layup
6:01
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
5:45
Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Jahaad Proctor
5:45
Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr.
5:45
Matt Haarms missed free throw
5:45
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
5:31
Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson
5:31
CJ Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:31
+1
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-56
5:22
Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson
5:22
+1
Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws
42-56
5:22
+1
Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-56
4:53
Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson
4:42
Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:40
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
4:15
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young
43-59
4:00
Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:58
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
3:54
Kaleb Wesson missed layup
3:52
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
3:48
Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic
3:41
|
+2
|
Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Evan Boudreaux
|
45-59
|
3:17
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young made layup, assist by Luther Muhammad
|
45-61
|
3:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Evan Boudreaux made jump shot
|
47-61
|
2:27
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luther Muhammad
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-61
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-61
|
2:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-62
|
1:58
|
|
|
Trevion Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nojel Eastern
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|