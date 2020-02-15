PURDUE
Balanced Buckeyes topple Boilermakers, cling to NCAA hopes

  • AP
  • Feb 15, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Ohio State Buckeyes kept their NCAA hopes alive, topping Purdue 68-52 Saturday afternoon for their fifth win in the past six games.

Ohio State (17-8, 7-7) pulled to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December, while Purdue (14-12, 7-8) lost its second in a row.

All eight Buckeyes to play hit the scoreboard, led by Kyle Young with 16 and Kaleb Wesson with 13 and a season-high three steals. Luther Muhammad added 11.

Ohio State beat Purdue for just the second time in their last six meetings.

Evan Boudreaux contributed 17 for the Boilermakers, while Jahaad Proctor added 15.

Ohio State led from the opening tip but left plenty of opportunity for Purdue to stay in the game, committing nine first-half turnovers and going scoreless for more than five minutes in the first half.

But Purdue failed to capitalize, shooting just 35.2% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

The Boilermakers, which force more turnovers than any other team in the Big Ten, nudged Ohio State into nine in the first half. The Buckeyes ended with 16 turnovers, but forced Purdue into 16, as well.

BIG PICTURE

Both Purdue and Ohio State battled long stretches of cold shooting, but the Buckeyes caught fire late to keep their NCAA hopes alive by dispatching the Boilermakers, pulling to .500 in the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Purdue is at Wisconsin Tuesday.

Ohio State is on the road Thursday at Iowa.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 20
OHIOST Buckeyes 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:42   Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern, stolen by Andre Wesson  
19:05 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 0-3
18:43   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:21   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
18:15 +3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 3-3
17:48 +3 Andre Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 3-6
17:21   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Young, stolen by Trevion Williams  
16:45   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
16:30 +2 Kyle Young made finger-roll layup, assist by Kaleb Wesson 3-8
16:10   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
16:00 +2 CJ Walker made driving layup 3-10
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 6-10
15:24   Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
15:11   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
14:49 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 6-13
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by CJ Walker  
14:21 +2 CJ Walker made driving layup 6-15
13:56   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:42   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
13:11   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad  
13:04   30-second timeout called  
12:51 +2 Matt Haarms made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 8-15
12:28   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
12:08   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wheeler, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
11:54   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
11:54   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
11:06   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
11:06   E.J. Liddell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06 +1 E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-16
10:50 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot 10-16
10:17   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
10:09   Kyle Young missed layup, blocked by Trevion Williams  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:43   Trevion Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
9:33 +2 Evan Boudreaux made dunk 12-16
9:26   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
9:26 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 12-17
9:26 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
9:10   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
8:52   Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
8:26   Isaiah Thompson missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
8:12   Jumpball received by Purdue  
8:03   Traveling violation turnover on Jahaad Proctor  
7:48 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 12-21
7:16   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
6:55 +3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 12-24
6:52   Commercial timeout called  
6:27   Matt Haarms missed layup  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
6:15   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
6:03   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
5:59   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
5:44   Aaron Wheeler missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
5:35   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
5:25   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
5:16   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
4:50   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
4:42   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
4:33   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
4:22   Personal foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on E.J. Liddell  
3:57   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
3:50   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
3:30 +2 Jahaad Proctor made floating jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 14-24
3:10   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
3:00 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup, assist by Trevion Williams 16-24
2:57   Commercial timeout called  
2:46   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
2:30   Andre Wesson missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
2:16 +2 Trevion Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 18-24
1:47   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
1:39 +2 Andre Wesson made tip-in 18-26
1:20   Aaron Wheeler missed jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
1:04   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
53.0   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wheeler, stolen by E.J. Liddell  
47.0   Shooting foul on Jahaad Proctor  
47.0   Andre Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
47.0 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
39.0   Shooting foul on Kyle Young  
39.0 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
39.0 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
22.0 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made floating jump shot 20-29
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Justin Ahrens  

2nd Half
PURDUE Boilermakers 32
OHIOST Buckeyes 39

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Kyle Young made layup 20-31
19:22   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
19:12   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
19:03   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
18:55   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
18:47   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:40   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
18:16   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by CJ Walker  
18:09 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 20-34
18:06   30-second timeout called  
17:54   Offensive foul on Evan Boudreaux  
17:54   Turnover on Evan Boudreaux  
17:39 +2 Kaleb Wesson made jump shot 20-36
17:17   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
17:09 +3 Evan Boudreaux made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevion Williams 23-36
16:49   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:47   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
16:47 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
16:47   Kaleb Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
16:35   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:28 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by CJ Walker 23-39
16:13   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
15:56   Bad pass turnover on Evan Boudreaux, stolen by CJ Walker  
15:47   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:38 +2 Evan Boudreaux made jump shot 25-39
15:38   Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 26-39
15:14   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
15:09 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 28-39
14:42   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
14:30   Offensive foul on Evan Boudreaux  
14:30   Turnover on Evan Boudreaux  
14:11   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Liddell, stolen by Matt Haarms  
14:00   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
13:51   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
13:41   Kyle Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
13:23   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:12 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Andre Wesson 28-41
12:54   Matt Haarms missed layup  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
12:52   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
12:52 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
12:52 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
12:29   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
12:23 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made layup 30-43
12:04   Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
11:59   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
11:40   Lost ball turnover on Trevion Williams  
11:34   Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler  
11:34 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 30-44
11:34 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
11:18   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
11:10 +2 Jahaad Proctor made jump shot 32-45
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens  
10:32 +2 Jahaad Proctor made layup 34-45
10:23   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Eric Hunter Jr.  
10:16 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 36-45
9:59 +3 Kaleb Wesson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 36-48
9:39   Offensive foul on Nojel Eastern  
9:39   Turnover on Nojel Eastern  
9:16   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Luther Muhammad  
8:46 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 36-51
8:21   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
8:14   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
7:48   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Nojel Eastern  
7:33   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-52
7:33 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-53
7:17   Evan Boudreaux missed jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
7:14 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup, assist by Matt Haarms 38-53
7:14   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
7:14 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 39-53
7:00 +2 Kyle Young made alley-oop shot, assist by CJ Walker 39-55
6:39 +2 Evan Boudreaux made jump shot 41-55
6:11   Kaleb Wesson missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
6:03   Jahaad Proctor missed layup  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
5:45   Lost ball turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
5:45   Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
5:45   Matt Haarms missed free throw  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
5:31   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
5:31   CJ Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:31 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-56
5:22   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
5:22 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 42-56
5:22 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-56
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson  
4:42   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
4:15 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 43-59
4:00   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
3:54   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
3:48   Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
3:41 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Evan Boudreaux 45-59
3:17 +2 Kyle Young made layup, assist by Luther Muhammad 45-61
3:18   30-second timeout called  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:01 +2 Evan Boudreaux made jump shot 47-61
2:27   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
2:19   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
2:19 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
2:19 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-61
2:10   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
2:10   Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:10 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-62
1:58   Trevion Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
1:51   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
1:49   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
1:49   CJ Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  