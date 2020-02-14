SETON
Myles Powell has been the unquestioned leader in No. 10 Seton Hall's run to the top of the Big East Conference.

But even the best players have bad games, as Powell did Wednesday night in the Pirates' 87-82 home loss to Creighton. On a night where scoring came easily for most, it didn't for Powell. The guy averaging nearly 22 points per game managed just 12 on 3-of-16 shooting, hitting just 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

"We can't rely on him all the time," teammate Quincy McKnight told reporters. "He's going to have a game like this. We've just got to bounce back like we always do."

Powell and Seton Hall will try to return to form Saturday night with a trip to Providence for a conference clash with the Friars, who are going through problems of their own. At 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the Big East, Providence hasn't had the season it envisioned back in the fall.

The Friars' latest loss came on Wednesday night, where it had trouble figuring out St. John's pressure defense and lost 80-69 in Queens. Providence coughed up the ball 23 times, allowing the Red Storm to steal the ball on 12 occasions.

"I thought it was our inability to stay mentally dialed in. We knew it was coming," Friars coach Ed Cooley told the Providence Journal of St. John's tactics. "We played them before. Obviously, playing in this bandbox, they turn up the heat a little more. It was a bad performance by all of us."

Starting guards David Duke and Maliek White combined for 11 turnovers. Another guard, Luwane Pipkins, came off the bench and hacked up four turnovers in only 20 minutes. The Red Storm converted those mistakes into 22 points.

Picked to finish fourth in the Big East's preseason poll, Providence simply hasn't played with the consistency needed to play in the conference's upper echelon. It has shot poorly, canning only 40.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent on 3-pointers, which has made its offense inefficient even though it's scoring 70.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2) still owns a two-game lead in the conference with six games remaining, although the loss to Creighton hurt on two fronts. It kept the Pirates from putting the Bluejays away in the conference race, and it could possibly hurt their seeding for next month's NCAA Tournament.

While the gritty McKnight supplied 20 points and dished out six assists to pick up the slack for Powell, Seton Hall couldn't manage to stop Creighton's high-powered offense. The Bluejays canned 46 percent from the field, hitting 8 of 21 3-pointers, and sank 21 of 25 free throws.

"They just played a better basketball game than us today," Pirates center Romaro Gill said.

Seton Hall is aiming for a season sweep of the Friars. In the teams' first meeting on Jan. 22 in Newark, the Pirates took a 73-64 win as Gill dominated inside with 17 points, eight blocked shots and six rebounds.

1st Half
SETON Pirates 25
PROV Friars 41

Time Team Play Score
1:00   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:02   Maliek White missed layup  
1:15 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 25-41
1:26 +2 Greg Gantt made dunk 22-41
1:30   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
1:32   A.J. Reeves missed fade-away jump shot  
1:53   30-second timeout called  
1:53 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 22-39
1:57   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Myles Powell  
2:19   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Samuel  
2:32   Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Reeves  
2:59 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-39
2:59 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-39
2:59   Shooting foul on David Duke  
3:02   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Romaro Gill  
3:15 +3 Tyrese Samuel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 18-39
3:38   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
3:40   David Duke missed jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Providence  
3:42   Greg Gantt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:42 +1 Greg Gantt made 1st of 2 free throws 15-39
3:42   Official timeout called  
3:42   Flagrant foul on Ike Obiagu  
3:42 +1 Greg Gantt made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-38
3:42 +1 Greg Gantt made 1st of 2 free throws 15-37
3:42   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-36
3:58 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 14-36
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:58   Personal foul on Maliek White  
4:03 +2 A.J. Reeves made layup, assist by Maliek White 13-36
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Nate Watson  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
4:06   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Lost ball turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
4:22   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
4:43   Tyrese Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:43 +1 Tyrese Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 13-34
4:43   Personal foul on Greg Gantt  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
4:45   Maliek White missed jump shot  
5:00 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 12-34
5:18   Turnover on A.J. Reeves  
5:18   Offensive foul on A.J. Reeves  
5:30   Turnover on Myles Powell  
5:30   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
5:37   Turnover on Alpha Diallo  
5:37   Offensive foul on Alpha Diallo  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:06   Quincy McKnight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:06 +1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 10-34
6:06   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
6:33   Greg Gantt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:33   Greg Gantt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:33   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Providence  
6:35   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
6:58   Myles Cale missed turnaround jump shot  
7:16 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-34
7:16 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 9-33
7:16   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:44 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-32
7:44   Quincy McKnight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
7:57   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
8:04   Myles Cale missed jump shot  
8:24 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-32
8:24 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 8-31
8:24   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
8:36 +2 Kalif Young made layup, assist by A.J. Reeves 8-30
8:43   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
8:45   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed turnaround jump shot  
8:59 +1 Myles Powell made free throw 8-28
8:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Providence  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
9:01   Kalif Young missed dunk  
9:16 +2 Myles Powell made running Jump Shot 7-28
9:30 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 5-28
9:56   Turnover on Myles Powell  
9:56   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
10:00   Bad pass turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Myles Powell  
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
10:19   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:26   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
10:50   Shot clock violation turnover on Seton Hall  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
11:15   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
11:30   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
11:45 +1 David Duke made free throw 5-25
11:45   Offensive rebound by Providence  
11:45   David Duke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:45 +1 David Duke made 1st of 2 free throws 5-24
11:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Seton Hall  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Shooting foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:45 +3 David Duke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 5-23
11:58 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 5-20
12:14 +1 Alpha Diallo made free throw 2-20
12:14   Shooting foul on Tyrese Samuel  
12:14 +2 Alpha Diallo made layup, assist by Kalif Young 2-19
12:23   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:25   Tyrese Samuel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
12:36   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
13:06 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 2-17
13:08   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
13:17   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
13:19   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32 +2 A.J. Reeves made dunk, assist by David Duke 2-14
13:42   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
13:44   Anthony Nelson missed jump shot  
14:06   30-second timeout called  
14:07 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 2-12
14:13   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
14:15   Myles Cale missed layup, blocked by A.J. Reeves  
14:37 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot 2-9
14:48   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Powell  
15:08 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 2-6
15:31   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
15:35   Traveling violation turnover on David Duke  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Providence  
15:37   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
15:49 +3 Alpha Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 2-4
15:56   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
15:58   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
16:13   Myles Powell missed jump shot, blocked by Kalif Young  
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Providence  
16:42   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
16:54   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:54   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
16:56   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Providence  
17:08   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Watson  
17:43   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
17:43   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
17:45   Jared Rhoden missed layup  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
17:53   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
18:24   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
18:28   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
18:59 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made alley-oop shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 2-0
19:09   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:11   Nate Watson missed layup  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:19   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
19:37   Alpha Diallo missed tip-in  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
19:39   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
Key Players
Q. McKnight
0 G
A. Diallo
11 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
42.5 Field Goal % 40.3
32.9 Three Point % 28.6
82.8 Free Throw % 59.7
  Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt 1:00
  Maliek White missed layup 1:02
+ 3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 1:15
+ 2 Greg Gantt made dunk 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Greg Gantt 1:30
  A.J. Reeves missed fade-away jump shot 1:32
  30-second timeout called 1:53
+ 2 Myles Powell made driving layup 1:53
  Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Myles Powell 1:57
  Out of bounds turnover on Tyrese Samuel 2:19
  Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Reeves 2:32
Team Stats
Points 25 41
Field Goals 7-26 (26.9%) 12-27 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 14 25
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 3 11
Team 5 6
Assists 5 9
Steals 6 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 14 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
8 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
A. Diallo G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Seton Hall 18-6 25-25
home team logo Providence 13-12 41-41
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Seton Hall 18-6 74.6 PPG 40.6 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Providence 13-12 70.1 PPG 41.4 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 21.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.3 APG 40.4 FG%
11
A. Diallo G 13.2 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.5 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 8 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
11
A. Diallo G 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
26.9 FG% 44.4
23.1 3PT FG% 60.0
72.7 FT% 68.8
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
T. Samuel
R. Gill
S. Reynolds, Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 8 1 2 3/9 1/5 1/1 2 17 2 0 5 1 0
Q. McKnight 4 1 3 0/3 0/3 4/6 0 18 0 0 0 1 0
T. Samuel 4 1 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 1 7 0 0 2 1 0
R. Gill 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 0 1
S. Reynolds, Jr. 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
On Court
M. Powell
Q. McKnight
T. Samuel
R. Gill
S. Reynolds, Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 8 1 2 3/9 1/5 1/1 2 17 2 0 5 1 0
Q. McKnight 4 1 3 0/3 0/3 4/6 0 18 0 0 0 1 0
T. Samuel 4 1 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 1 7 0 0 2 1 0
R. Gill 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 0 1
S. Reynolds, Jr. 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
On Bench
I. Obiagu
M. Cale
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
A. Avent
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Obiagu 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 2 0
M. Cale 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Nelson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 9 5 7/26 3/13 8/11 14 75 6 0 8 6 3
Providence
Starters
D. Duke
G. Gantt
A. Reeves
E. Holt
M. White
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Duke 5 3 1 1/4 1/3 2/3 1 17 0 0 2 0 3
G. Gantt 5 4 0 1/1 0/0 3/6 1 7 0 0 1 3 1
A. Reeves 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 1 2 0 0
E. Holt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. White 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 0
On Court
D. Duke
G. Gantt
A. Reeves
E. Holt
M. White
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Duke 5 3 1 1/4 1/3 2/3 1 17 0 0 2 0 3
G. Gantt 5 4 0 1/1 0/0 3/6 1 7 0 0 1 3 1
A. Reeves 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 1 2 0 0
E. Holt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. White 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 2 0 0
On Bench
K. Young
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
J. Nichols Jr.
T. Dempsey
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 2
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nichols Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 19 9 12/27 6/10 11/16 10 60 3 2 11 8 11
