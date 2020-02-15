TULSA
SFLA

1st Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 25
SFLA Bulls 11

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Florida  
19:36   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
19:14   Elijah Joiner missed floating jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
19:08   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Lawson Korita  
18:50   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Tulsa  
18:39   Elijah Joiner missed reverse layup  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:19 +2 David Collins made layup 0-2
17:52   Lost ball turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
17:47   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
17:47 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
17:47   Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
17:29   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
16:54   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
16:36   Jeriah Horne missed hook shot  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
16:34   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:14 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup 2-3
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
15:49 +2 Elijah Joiner made layup, assist by Lawson Korita 4-3
15:31   Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:12 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 7-3
14:40   David Collins missed floating jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
14:38   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
14:25   Lost ball turnover on Antun Maricevic, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
14:25   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
14:18   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
14:18 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
14:18   Isaiah Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
14:02 +2 Xavier Castaneda made jump shot 8-5
13:47 +2 Brandon Rachal made driving layup 10-5
13:20 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by Rashun Williams 10-7
12:59   Bad pass turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by David Collins  
12:49   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
12:38   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
12:32   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
12:15   Isaiah Hill missed jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
11:55   Offensive foul on Antun Maricevic  
11:55   Turnover on Antun Maricevic  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Reggie Jones missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
11:30   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
11:10   Ezacuras Dawson III missed floating jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Ugboh  
10:56   Traveling violation turnover on Darien Jackson  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Michael Durr  
10:12   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
9:58   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne  
9:24   Lost ball turnover on David Collins, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
9:17   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
9:17 +1 Elijah Joiner made 1st of 2 free throws 11-7
9:17 +1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-7
8:56   Bad pass turnover on Justin Brown  
8:37 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 14-7
8:29   Commercial timeout called  
8:29   Commercial timeout called  
8:07   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
7:39 +2 Brandon Rachal made fade-away jump shot 16-7
7:07   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
6:46   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
6:46   Lawson Korita missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:46 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-7
6:46 +1 Lawson Korita made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-7
6:30   Madut Akec missed reverse layup  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
6:15   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
6:03 +2 David Collins made driving layup 18-9
5:47   Lawson Korita missed jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
5:15   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
4:48   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
4:42   Offensive foul on David Collins  
4:42   Turnover on David Collins  
4:16   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
3:49 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by David Collins 18-11
3:32   Personal foul on Madut Akec  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 19-11
3:32 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
3:17   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
3:04   Madut Akec missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
2:40   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
2:24   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
2:19   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
2:19 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 21-11
2:19   Isaiah Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
2:02   Xavier Castaneda missed driving layup  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
1:54   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Antun Maricevic  
1:18 +2 Darien Jackson made reverse layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 23-11
52.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
51.0   Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Martins Igbanu  
39.0   Brandon Rachal missed layup  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
37.0 +2 Darien Jackson made dunk 25-11
37.0   Shooting foul on Madut Akec  
37.0   Darien Jackson missed free throw  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
7.0   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Hill  
2nd Half
TULSA Golden Hurricane 31
SFLA Bulls 37

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Michael Durr made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 25-13
19:46   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
19:46   Michael Durr missed free throw  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
19:44   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
19:24   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
19:22   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
19:22   Personal foul on Martins Igbanu  
19:05   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
18:50   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
18:48   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
18:48 +2 David Collins made dunk 25-15
18:48   Shooting foul on Martins Igbanu  
18:48 +1 David Collins made free throw 25-14
18:25   Shooting foul on David Collins  
18:25 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 26-16
18:25 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-16
17:59   Rashun Williams missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
17:37   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
17:19   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
17:00   Personal foul on David Collins  
16:58   Out of bounds turnover on Martins Igbanu  
16:42   Lost ball turnover on B.J. Mack, stolen by Lawson Korita  
16:36 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Joiner 30-16
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Lawson Korita  
15:59   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by B.J. Mack  
15:37 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 30-19
15:02   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
14:57   Shooting foul on Elijah Joiner  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:57 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 30-20
14:57 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-21
14:31   Darien Jackson missed layup, blocked by Madut Akec  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Madut Akec  
14:14   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
13:52   Offensive foul on Josh Earley  
13:52   Turnover on Josh Earley  
13:34 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antun Maricevic 30-24
13:15   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Madut Akec  
13:13   Personal foul on Darien Jackson  
12:59   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
12:50   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
12:50 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
12:50 +1 Xavier Castaneda made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
12:39   Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda  
12:27 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 33-26
12:10 +2 Xavier Castaneda made jump shot 33-28
11:43   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Madut Akec, stolen by Darien Jackson  
11:22 +2 Darien Jackson made driving layup 35-28
11:15 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot 35-30
10:51   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
10:51   Commercial timeout called  
10:51 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
10:51 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
10:23   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
9:55   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
9:43 +2 Elijah Joiner made driving layup 39-30
9:18 +2 David Collins made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 39-32
9:18   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
9:18   David Collins missed free throw  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
9:08   Offensive foul on Martins Igbanu  
9:08   Turnover on Martins Igbanu  
8:47   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
8:38   Justin Brown missed dunk  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
8:30   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
8:25   Elijah Joiner missed layup  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
8:22   Turnover on Elijah Joiner  
7:55 +3 David Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 39-35
7:31   Lost ball turnover on Darien Jackson, stolen by Michael Durr  
7:15   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
7:03 +2 Brandon Rachal made driving dunk 41-35
6:30   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
6:01   Shooting foul on Laquincy Rideau  
6:01   Commercial timeout called  
6:01 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
6:01 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-35
5:43 +2 Antun Maricevic made hook shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 43-37
5:13   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
4:59   Traveling violation turnover on David Collins  
4:38   Elijah Joiner missed jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
4:30   Shooting foul on David Collins  
4:30 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
4:30 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-37
4:09   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
4:09 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-38
4:09 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-39
3:41 +2 Brandon Rachal made jump shot 47-39
3:23   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
3:20   Personal foul on Martins Igbanu  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:20 +1 Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
3:20 +1 Antun Maricevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
3:00   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
3:00 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 48-41
3:00 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-41
2:49 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 49-43
2:14   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
2:02   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
2:02   Laquincy Rideau missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:02 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-44
1:35 +2 Brandon Rachal made driving layup 51-44
1:15 +2 Laquincy Rideau made floating jump shot 51-46
1:14   30-second timeout called  
1:14   Commercial timeout called  
43.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulsa  
31.0   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
24.0   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
24.0 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 52-46
24.0 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-46
19.0 +2 Laquincy Rideau made driving layup 53-48
19.0   30-second timeout called  
17.0   Personal foul on Rashun Williams  
17.0   Jeriah Horne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
