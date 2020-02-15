IOWA
MINN

Garza, Oturu face off as No. 21 Iowa visits Minnesota

  FLM
  • Feb 15, 2020

Basketball has become a more position-less game in the past 20 years, tilted toward perimeter play. However, Iowa's Luka Garza and Minnesota's Daniel Oturu are showing there's still a place for the big man to play big in the college game.

Sure, the two are capable of facing the basket and hitting jumpers from 3-point range, but the strength of their game is working hard inside and helping their teams control the lane. On Sunday, when the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) and Golden Gophers meet in Minneapolis, the big men will be working to control each other.

Garza is on the short list of candidates for the Wooden Award and other national Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound junior is averaging 23.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game. In Iowa's 89-77 loss at Indiana on Thursday night, Garza poured in 38 points while grabbing eight boards and rejecting four shots.

Oturu, a 6-10, 240-pound sophomore, is coming off a 32-point, 16-rebound effort Feb. 8 in an 83-77 defeat at Penn State. He is averaging 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game to go along with 2.7 blocked shots.

A student of the game who once called coach Richard Pitino to ask how many points Pete Maravich might average in today's game, Oturu said during a recent feature on Big Ten Network that Garza is one of the players he tries to emulate because of how hard he posts up on every possession.

Pitino loves Oturu's work ethic; he just wishes he didn't have to call on it so much. Oturu is averaging 36.5 minutes in Big Ten games because Minnesota (12-11, 6-7) can't afford to be without him for long stretches.

"He's probably playing too many minutes," Pitino told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "That's something we have to evaluate. I think he and Marcus are playing too much. He's fought through fatigue, and sometimes we have to ... get him a breather."

Marcus is 6-2 sophomore point guard Marcus Carr, who's playing a whopping 38.5 minutes per game in conference action. Carr is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His worst game of the year might have occurred in the Gophers' first meeting with Iowa in December, when he made just 1 of 10 shots and scored two points in a 72-52 beating.

Oturu and Garza battled that night on even terms, Oturu scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 boards to Garza's 21 and 10. But Garza's teammates also supplied nine 3-pointers and forced 15 turnovers.

Iowa's defense wasn't quite as stout Thursday night at Indiana. The Hoosiers canned 45.9 percent of their field-goal attempts, including a sterling 11 of 21 from 3-point range, and earned a 39-28 advantage on the glass, thanks largely to 16 offensive rebounds.

"The key was that they got to the offensive glass and it impacted the game that way," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. "When you do get stops, you have to get the ball. They're big and strong; it's what they do, and they do it well."

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 31
MINN Golden Gophers 24

Time Team Play Score
50.0   30-second timeout called  
50.0   Violation on Unknown  
1:15 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-55
1:15 +1 Bakari Evelyn made 1st of 2 free throws 56-55
1:15   Official timeout called  
1:15   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
1:37   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
1:37   Ryan Kriener missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:37   30-second timeout called  
1:37 +1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 55-55
1:37   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr  
2:22 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 54-55
2:26   Commercial timeout called  
2:26   Violation on Unknown  
2:32   Lost ball turnover on Alihan Demir, stolen by Connor McCaffery  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:03   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
3:18   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Luka Garza  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:44   Joe Wieskamp missed hook shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
4:03   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 51-55
4:38   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
5:09 +1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-55
5:09   Iowa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 48-55
5:09   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
21.0   30-second timeout called  
5:23 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 47-55
5:28   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
5:30   Ryan Kriener missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
5:45 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 47-52
5:50   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
5:52   Bakari Evelyn missed layup  
6:05 +2 Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 47-49
6:16   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
6:18   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
6:29   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
6:50   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
7:02 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot 47-47
7:28 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-47
7:28   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
7:41 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 44-46
7:52 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 42-46
8:20   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
8:20   Luka Garza missed free throw  
8:20   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
8:20 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 42-44
8:21   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
8:23   Luka Garza missed hook shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
8:47   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
9:02   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
9:27   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
9:38   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
10:10   Marcus Carr missed free throw  
10:10   Shooting foul on Bakari Evelyn  
10:10 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 40-44
10:39 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 40-41
10:54   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
10:56   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Official timeout called  
11:12 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 38-41
11:27   Violation on Unknown  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
11:46   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
12:02   Offensive goaltending turnover on Riley Till  
12:23   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
12:24   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
12:36   Connor McCaffery missed jump shot, blocked by Tre' Williams  
12:58   Turnover on Minnesota  
13:09   Out of bounds turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
13:19   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:35   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51 +2 Cordell Pemsl made driving layup 35-41
13:54   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
14:06   Turnover on Minnesota  
14:17   Turnover on Luka Garza  
14:17   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
14:23   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
14:28   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
14:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 33-41
15:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
15:05   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
15:26 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 33-39
15:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
15:40   Joe Toussaint missed layup, blocked by Marcus Carr  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
15:54   Ryan Kriener missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Ihnen  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
15:56   Luka Garza missed layup  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Luka Garza  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
16:24   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
16:38   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:50   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
16:57 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 33-37
17:02 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup 33-35
17:19   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
17:21   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
17:57 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-35
17:57   Luka Garza missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:57   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Alihan Demir, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
18:29 +2 Luka Garza made dunk 30-35
18:31   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
18:33   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
18:47 +2 Alihan Demir made driving layup 28-35
19:05 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 28-33
19:22 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Payton Willis 26-33
19:39   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
19:41   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 26
MINN Golden Gophers 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
1.0   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
23.0   Ryan Kriener missed jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
40.0   Marcus Carr missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
59.0 +1 Ryan Kriener made free throw 26-31
59.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
59.0 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 25-31
1:11   30-second timeout called  
1:11 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 23-31
1:25 +2 Ryan Kriener made turnaround jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 23-28
1:42   Personal foul on Payton Willis  
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu  
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Payton Willis  
2:21 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
2:21 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
2:21   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
2:21 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 21-26
2:21   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
2:28   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Ryan Kriener  
2:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
3:19   Marcus Carr missed layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
3:32   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 21-24
4:05   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
4:05   Cordell Pemsl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:05   Cordell Pemsl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:05   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
4:25 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
4:25 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
4:25   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
4:31   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
4:40   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
4:49   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
5:04 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup 21-20
5:21   Turnover on Luka Garza  
5:21   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
5:22   Jumpball received by Iowa  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:23   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
5:44   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
5:58   Turnover on Luka Garza  
5:58   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
6:12   Alihan Demir missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:12 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
6:12   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
6:24   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
6:26   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
6:47   Commercial timeout called  
6:47   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Kriener  
7:02 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 21-17
7:05   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
7:07   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27 +2 Bakari Evelyn made floating jump shot 21-14
7:56   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
7:58   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
8:25   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 19-14
8:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
8:54   Gabe Kalscheur missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:02   Ryan Kriener missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
9:21   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
9:42   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:49   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 17-14
10:18   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
10:20   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
10:33 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cordell Pemsl 17-11
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:44   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
10:51   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:08   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:15   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
11:30   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
11:45   Tre' Williams missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl  
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Bakari Evelyn, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
12:01 +2 Payton Willis made layup 14-11
12:10   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:12   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 14-9
12:46 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 12-9
12:58 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 12-7
13:08 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 10-7
13:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:17   Connor McCaffery missed jump shot  
13:25   Backcourt turnover on Payton Willis  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:35   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
14:03   Out of bounds turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:08   Luka Garza missed hook shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
14:32   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
15:00   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Payton Willis 10-4
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
16:04 +2 Luka Garza made layup 10-2
16:16 +2 Daniel Oturu made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Carr 8-2
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Payton Willis  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
16:30   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:46   Ryan Kriener missed hook shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Iowa  
17:01   Alihan Demir missed layup  
17:05