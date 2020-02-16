NOVA
15 Villanova
Wildcats
19-6
away team logo
76
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sun Feb. 16
1:00pm
BONUS
56
TF 5
home team logo
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
13-12



NOVA
TEMPLE

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 26
TEMPLE Owls 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Temple  
19:44   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:41   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:23 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 3-0
19:07   Jake Forrester missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:52 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
18:30 +2 Justyn Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 6-2
18:31   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
18:17   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
18:05   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:54   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton  
17:34   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
17:29   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
17:16 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 6-4
16:52   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:39   Justyn Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Temple  
16:37   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
16:29   Jake Forrester missed layup  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Temple  
16:20   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
16:02   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:47   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
15:40 +2 Jake Forrester made turnaround jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 6-6
15:40   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +1 Jake Forrester made free throw 6-7
15:19   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
15:18   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
15:18 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
15:18 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
14:55   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:47   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Temple  
14:26   J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
14:13 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Cole Swider 10-7
13:47   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:35   Traveling violation turnover on Collin Gillespie  
13:21   Monty Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
13:08   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
12:51   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Temple  
12:23 +3 Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 10-10
11:54   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
11:27   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
11:20   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
11:02   Monty Scott missed finger-roll layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:41   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
10:31 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis 10-12
9:56   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova  
9:35   Bad pass turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:28 +2 Collin Gillespie made reverse layup 12-12
9:12   Jake Forrester missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:58 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 14-12
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II  
8:28   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:08   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
7:45   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:32 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 14-14
7:08 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 17-14
6:48   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
6:31   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
6:25 +2 Alani Moore II made floating jump shot 17-16
5:58   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:49 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 17-18
5:19 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 20-18
5:04   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
5:04   Commercial timeout called  
5:04 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-19
5:04 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-20
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by J.P. Moorman II  
4:22 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 20-22
4:04   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
4:04 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 21-22
4:04 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
3:46 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made fade-away jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose 22-24
3:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
3:25   Commercial timeout called  
3:14 +2 Monty Scott made driving layup 22-26
2:49   Collin Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
2:31 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot 22-28
2:03 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 24-28
2:03   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
2:03   Saddiq Bey missed free throw  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
1:44   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
1:33   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
1:31   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
1:18   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
1:10   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
54.0 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 26-28
36.0   Offensive foul on Jake Forrester  
36.0   Turnover on Jake Forrester  
12.0   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
3.0   Quinton Rose missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
0.0 +2 Quinton Rose made tip-in 26-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 50
TEMPLE Owls 26

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:30   Personal foul on Alani Moore II  
19:15 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 29-30
18:57   Out of bounds turnover on Jake Forrester  
18:35 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 32-30
18:07   Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:07   Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:48   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:41 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 35-30
17:35   30-second timeout called  
17:35   Commercial timeout called  
17:25   Quinton Rose missed driving layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:11   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:11   Turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:00   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:53 +2 Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 35-32
16:31 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 38-32
16:07   J.P. Moorman II missed driving layup  
16:05   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
15:59   Jake Forrester missed tip-in  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:50 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 40-32
15:42   Jake Forrester missed turnaround jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
15:30 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 43-32
15:08   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
14:41   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
14:33   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
14:31   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
14:25   Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
14:15 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot 46-32
14:14   30-second timeout called  
14:14   Commercial timeout called  
13:56   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:34   Traveling violation turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
13:17 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 46-34
12:54   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
12:36 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 46-36
12:31   30-second timeout called  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Quinton Rose  
12:31   Quinton Rose missed dunk  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:13   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Temple  
11:59   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 46-37
11:59 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-38
11:30 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 49-38
11:02 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup 49-40
10:44   Saddiq Bey missed driving layup  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
10:36   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
10:15   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
10:04 +2 Quinton Rose made driving layup 49-42
9:44 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 51-42
9:29   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:27 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup 53-42
9:27   Shooting foul on Monty Scott  
9:27 +1 Jermaine Samuels made free throw 54-42
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:33   Collin Gillespie missed driving layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:10   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
8:12   Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:12 +1 Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-43
8:09   Lost ball turnover on Cole Swider  
7:59   Josh Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:33 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made reverse layup 56-43
7:21 +2 Monty Scott made jump shot 56-45
7:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:54   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
6:54   Commercial timeout called  
6:43   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:22 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 59-45
6:08   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
5:53   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
5:35   Quinton Rose missed floating jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Quinton Rose  
5:19 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Alani Moore II 59-47
4:52 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 62-47
4:35   Offensive foul on De'Vondre Perry  
4:35   Turnover on De'Vondre Perry  
4:23 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 65-47
4:19   Full timeout called  
4:19   Commercial timeout called  
4:11 +2 Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk 65-49
3:37   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by De'Vondre Perry  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
3:30 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater 68-49
3:14   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
3:14   Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:14   Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:03   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
2:56 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 71-49
2:42 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot 71-52
2:25   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:17   Shooting foul on Brandon Slater  
2:17 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 71-53
2:17 +1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-54
2:09   Jumpball received by Villanova  
1:53   Jermaine Samuels missed turnaround jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
1:43   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:43 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 71-55
1:43 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-56
1:34 +2 Saddiq Bey made driving dunk 73-56
1:11   Nate Pierre-Louis missed fade-away jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
53.0   Personal foul on Quinton Rose  
51.0 +3 Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryan Antoine 76-56
43.0   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
