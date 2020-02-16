No Text
NOVA
TEMPLE
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Temple
|19:44
|
|Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|19:41
|
|Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|19:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|19:23
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey
|3-0
|19:07
|
|Jake Forrester missed layup
|19:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|18:52
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot
|6-0
|18:30
|
|+2
|Justyn Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|6-2
|18:31
|
|Personal foul on Justin Moore
|18:17
|
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|18:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|18:05
|
|Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|17:54
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Justyn Hamilton
|17:34
|
|Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|17:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|17:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Collin Gillespie
|17:29
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore
|17:16
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Alani Moore II
|6-4
|16:52
|
|Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|16:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|16:39
|
|Justyn Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot
|16:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Temple
|16:37
|
|Personal foul on Justin Moore
|16:29
|
|Jake Forrester missed layup
|16:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Temple
|16:20
|
|J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Villanova
|16:02
|
|Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|15:47
|
|Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|15:40
|
|+2
|Jake Forrester made turnaround jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|6-6
|15:40
|
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|15:40
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:40
|
|+1
|Jake Forrester made free throw
|6-7
|15:19
|
|Saddiq Bey missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis
|15:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|15:18
|
|Shooting foul on Quinton Rose
|15:18
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws
|7-7
|15:18
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-7
|14:55
|
|Quinton Rose missed driving layup
|14:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|14:47
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Temple
|14:26
|
|J.P. Moorman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|14:13
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Cole Swider
|10-7
|13:47
|
|De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|13:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Collin Gillespie
|13:21
|
|Monty Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|13:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|13:08
|
|J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot
|13:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|12:51
|
|Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|12:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Temple
|12:23
|
|+3
|Josh Pierre-Louis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|10-10
|11:54
|
|Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Villanova
|11:51
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:40
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Villanova
|11:27
|
|Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis
|11:20
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|11:02
|
|Monty Scott missed finger-roll layup
|11:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|10:41
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|10:31
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made driving layup, assist by Josh Pierre-Louis
|10-12
|9:56
|
|Saddiq Bey missed jump shot
|9:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|9:53
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova
|9:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Josh Pierre-Louis, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|9:28
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie made reverse layup
|12-12
|9:12
|
|Jake Forrester missed layup
|9:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|8:58
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie made jump shot
|14-12
|8:45
|
|Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II
|8:28
|
|Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|8:08
|
|Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Villanova
|7:45
|
|Saddiq Bey missed jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|7:32
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|14-14
|7:08
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey
|17-14
|6:48
|
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|6:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|6:31
|
|Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|6:25
|
|+2
|Alani Moore II made floating jump shot
|17-16
|5:58
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|5:49
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made jump shot
|17-18
|5:19
|
|+3
|Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|20-18
|5:04
|
|Shooting foul on Brandon Slater
|5:04
|
|Commercial timeout called
|5:04
|
|+1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-19
|5:04
|
|+1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-20
|4:48
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by J.P. Moorman II
|4:22
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made driving layup
|20-22
|4:04
|
|Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II
|4:04
|
|+1
|Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws
|21-22
|4:04
|
|+1
|Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-22
|3:46
|
|+2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made fade-away jump shot, assist by Quinton Rose
|22-24
|3:25
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels
|3:25
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:14
|
|+2
|Monty Scott made driving layup
|22-26
|2:49
|
|Collin Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Quinton Rose
|2:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|2:31
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made jump shot
|22-28
|2:03
|
|+2
|Saddiq Bey made layup
|24-28
|2:03
|
|Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II
|2:03
|
|Saddiq Bey missed free throw
|2:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|1:44
|
|Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels
|1:33
|
|Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|1:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Villanova
|1:31
|
|Personal foul on Jake Forrester
|1:18
|
|Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|1:10
|
|Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|54.0
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey
|26-28
|36.0
|
|Offensive foul on Jake Forrester
|36.0
|
|Turnover on Jake Forrester
|12.0
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot
|10.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|3.0
|
|Quinton Rose missed layup
|0.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|0.0
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made tip-in
|26-30
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:34
|
|Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|19:30
|
|Personal foul on Alani Moore II
|19:15
|
|+3
|Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|29-30
|18:57
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Jake Forrester
|18:35
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|32-30
|18:07
|
|Offensive foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|18:07
|
|Turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
|17:48
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|17:41
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|35-30
|17:35
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:35
|
|Commercial timeout called
|17:25
|
|Quinton Rose missed driving layup
|17:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|17:11
|
|Offensive foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|17:11
|
|Turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|17:00
|
|Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|16:53
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis
|35-32
|16:31
|
|+3
|Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|38-32
|16:07
|
|J.P. Moorman II missed driving layup
|16:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester
|15:59
|
|Jake Forrester missed tip-in
|15:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|15:50
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels made jump shot
|40-32
|15:42
|
|Jake Forrester missed turnaround jump shot
|15:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|15:30
|
|+3
|Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey
|43-32
|15:08
|
|Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|14:41
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|14:33
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup
|14:31
|
|Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II
|14:25
|
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|14:15
|
|+3
|Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot
|46-32
|14:14
|
|30-second timeout called
|14:14
|
|Commercial timeout called
|13:56
|
|Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|13:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|13:17
|
|+2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup
|46-34
|12:54
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|12:36
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made layup
|46-36
|12:31
|
|30-second timeout called
|12:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Quinton Rose
|12:31
|
|Quinton Rose missed dunk
|12:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|12:13
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Temple
|11:59
|
|Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels
|11:59
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:59
|
|+1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-37
|11:59
|
|+1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-38
|11:30
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|49-38
|11:02
|
|+2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made driving layup
|49-40
|10:44
|
|Saddiq Bey missed driving layup
|10:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Monty Scott
|10:36
|
|De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|10:15
|
|Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II
|10:04
|
|+2
|Quinton Rose made driving layup
|49-42
|9:44
|
|+2
|Collin Gillespie made jump shot
|51-42
|9:29
|
|Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|9:27
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels made layup
|53-42
|9:27
|
|Shooting foul on Monty Scott
|9:27
|
|+1
|Jermaine Samuels made free throw
|54-42
|8:55
|
|Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis
|8:33
|
|Collin Gillespie missed driving layup
|8:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis
|8:10
|
|Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie
|8:12
|
|Jake Forrester missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:12
|
|+1
|Jake Forrester made 2nd of 2 free throws
|54-43
|8:09
|
|Lost ball turnover on Cole Swider
|7:59
|
|Josh Pierre-Louis missed jump shot
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|7:33
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made reverse layup
|56-43
|7:21
|
|+2
|Monty Scott made jump shot
|56-45
|7:01
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot
|6:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|6:54
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey
|6:54
|
|Commercial timeout called
|6:43
|
|Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|6:22
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey
|59-45
|6:08
|
|Quinton Rose missed jump shot
|6:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|5:53
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater
|5:46
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie
|5:35
|
|Quinton Rose missed floating jump shot
|5:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater
|5:23
|
|Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Quinton Rose
|5:19
|
|+2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made dunk, assist by Alani Moore II
|59-47
|4:52
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels
|62-47
|4:35
|
|Offensive foul on De'Vondre Perry
|4:35
|
|Turnover on De'Vondre Perry
|4:23
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot
|65-47
|4:19
|
|Full timeout called
|4:19
|
|Commercial timeout called
|4:11
|
|+2
|Nate Pierre-Louis made driving dunk
|65-49
|3:37
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by De'Vondre Perry
|3:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Slater
|3:30
|
|+3
|Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Slater
|68-49
|3:14
|
|Shooting foul on Brandon Slater
|3:14
|
|Quinton Rose missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:14
|
|Quinton Rose missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|3:03
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Villanova
|2:56
|
|+3
|Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|71-49
|2:42
|
|+3
|Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot
|71-52
|2:25
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|2:17
|
|Shooting foul on Brandon Slater
|2:17
|
|+1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws
|71-53
|2:17
|
|+1
|Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-54
|2:09
|
|Jumpball received by Villanova
|1:53
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed turnaround jump shot
|1:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose
|1:43
|
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|1:43
|
|+1
|Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws
|71-55
|1:43
|
|+1
|Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-56
|1:34
|
|+2
|Saddiq Bey made driving dunk
|73-56
|1:11
|
|Nate Pierre-Louis missed fade-away jump shot
|1:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|53.0
|
|Personal foul on Quinton Rose
|51.0
|
|+3
|Cole Swider made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryan Antoine
|76-56
|43.0
|
|Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Cole Swider
|28.0
|