No. 5 Dayton full of confidence before facing VCU

  • Feb 18, 2020

Dayton has passed every test this season with flying colors. Even in their losses, the Flyers have played well enough to come away with victories.

The Flyers, who have moved up to fifth in the nation, sport a 23-2 record (12-0 in the Atlantic-10) and have won 14 straight games. Both losses have come in overtime -- to No. 3 Kansas in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational finals and against Colorado on a last-second shot at the Chicago Legends tournament.

They're taking everyone's best shot and appear to be heading toward at least a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A road game Tuesday night at VCU (17-8, 7-5) is the next test for Anthony Grant's squad. The Flyers have not won at VCU in five years. Dayton is 6-0 on the road this season, while VCU is 13-2 at home.

The Flyers are first nationally in field-goal percentage (.523) and are second in assists per game (18.2).

Obi Toppin, who is on five national player of the year watch lists, leads the team with 19.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Toppin might get most of the attention, but Grant's got plenty of other weapons in Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson and Trey Landers.

Against Massachusetts on Thursday, Crutcher scored 11 points in less than two minutes as the Flyers won a tough road game.

"It was amazing," Toppin told the Dayton Daily News. "Every single time he's on the court, he's always going to do good for the team. We have a lot of confidence in him, and he has a lot of confidence in himself."

Yes, this is one confident bunch. Players openly talk about winning a national title. Grant has tried to keep the team's focus on the next game and winning the A-10 title.

"When you ask young men what their aspirations are, they're always going to think big," Grant said. "Our aspirations are to make sure we do everything we can to win our next game right now. That's all we can control. I think all those guys will tell you we need to be better."

The Flyers beat the Rams by 14 back on Jan. 14. With the game tied at 41-all, Dayton held VCU scoreless for six minutes, outscoring the Rams 22-0.

"They (Dayton) made some plays, but we lost it," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on the Rams radio network after the game. "The wheels fell off for that stretch, and we were very undisciplined. ... We took some bad shots, we turned it over."

The Rams went on to win their next four games, but now have lost three of four, including two straight.

Rhoades has mixed up his starting lineup trying to instill some energy while also giving younger players some time. Sophomore wing Vince Williams made his first start Saturday against Richmond.

"I thought we needed a little more versatility," Rhoades told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "(Williams) didn't shoot it well (Saturday), but he gave us some really good energy and plays, and got downhill."

Senior Marcus Evans, who leads the Rams in assists and is third in scoring at 10.6 points per game, did not play in Saturday's 77-59 loss to Richmond. His status for Tuesday is uncertain.

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland (8.2 points) will get the start if Evans can't go.

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 12
VCU Rams 7

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Offensive rebound by VCU  
11:46   Vince Williams missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Vince Williams  
12:09   Personal foul on Vince Williams  
12:22   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
12:23   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
12:27   Offensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
12:29   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
12:55 +2 Jalen Crutcher made dunk, assist by Ryan Mikesell 12-7
13:00   Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Ryan Mikesell  
13:02   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
13:10   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
13:30 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup 10-7
13:43   Defensive rebound by Dayton  
13:45   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03 +2 Jalen Crutcher made driving layup 8-7
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Clark III, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
14:35   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:38 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup 6-7
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin  
16:19 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 6-5
16:21   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
16:27   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
16:27   Vince Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:27 +1 Vince Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 6-3
16:27   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Vince Williams  
16:29   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:38   Obi Toppin missed dunk  
16:48 +2 Issac Vann made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 6-2
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Issac Vann  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:27   Vince Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot 6-0
17:52   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:54   Nah'Shon Hyland missed layup, blocked by Jalen Crutcher  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:05   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
18:24   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
18:45 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 3-0
19:02   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:04   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by Obi Toppin  
19:28   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
19:30   Ryan Mikesell missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
  Offensive rebound by VCU 11:44
  Vince Williams missed layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell 11:46
  Bad pass turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Vince Williams 11:51
  Personal foul on Vince Williams 12:09
  Personal foul on KeShawn Curry 12:22
  Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga 12:21
  KeShawn Curry missed layup 12:23
  Offensive rebound by KeShawn Curry 12:27
  Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup 12:29
+ 2 Jalen Crutcher made dunk, assist by Ryan Mikesell 12:55
  Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Ryan Mikesell 13:00
Dayton
Starters
I. Watson
R. Chatman
T. Landers
J. Tshimanga
J. Matos
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Chatman 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
T. Landers 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Tshimanga 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
J. Matos 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Cohill
C. Johnson
C. Greer
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cohill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 4 2 5/8 2/2 0/0 4 19 2 3 3 0 4
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
N. Hyland
V. Williams
D. Jenkins
K. Curry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 2
N. Hyland 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
V. Williams 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 5 1 0 0 1 0
D. Jenkins 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 1
K. Curry 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 1 0
On Bench
C. Douglas
M. Crowfield
M. Simms
J. Clark III
M. Evans
A. Henderson VI
H. Ward
J. McAllister
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Douglas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
M. Crowfield 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Simms 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Clark III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 8 2 3/13 0/3 1/2 3 35 2 0 3 5 3
