Northwestern hopes to challenge No. 7 Maryland again

  • FLM
  • Feb 18, 2020

Northwestern has struggled this season, but when the Wildcats travel to Big Ten leader and No. 7-ranked Maryland on Tuesday, they'll meet a team they had on the ropes for most of the game earlier this season in Evanston, Ill.

Of course, the Terrapins (21-4, 11-3) are streaking now heading into the home clash at College Park, Md., winners of eight consecutive games, including Saturday's huge 67-60 victory at Michigan State, a place where neither Maryland nor many Big Ten teams have had much success. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored the Terrapins' last 11 points and Maryland ended the game on a decisive 14-0 run.

In addition to Cowan's 24 points, 6-foot-10 forward Jalen Smith posted his eighth consecutive double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

"I think different guys step up for us all the time," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said of his red-hot team. "We stopped listening to all the noise and just started believing in ourselves."

The Terrapins squandered an early 15-point lead against the Spartans, trailed by seven points late, then rallied behind Cowan's heroics. Such tense games have been common for Maryland this season, which nearly lost to Nebraska at home just before the big road win at Michigan State. A late blocked shot by Smith preserved a 72-70 victory over the Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats (6-18, 1-13) have lost nine straight games and haven't had much luck at all in close games. Northwestern is just 1-7 in games decided by five points or less, and on Jan. 26, after taking a 15-point lead against the Terrapins, the Wildcats couldn't hang on.

Pat Spencer had 17 points and Miller Kopp 16, and the Big Ten's lowest-scoring team even led 40-26 at the half, before Maryland made a run. The Terrapins took their first lead with just over nine minutes left before pulling away for a hard-fought 77-66 win.

Northwestern also led early at Penn State on Saturday, then ranked No. 13, before succumbing 77-61.

"I thought in the last five or six minutes we had numerous opportunities in the paint that we couldn't finish and that's just where we have to get better," Wildcats coach Chris Collins said. "We're playing a lot of young kids. We need to learn physicality and learn how to finish late in the game.

Spencer, the former Loyola (Md.) lacrosse star from Davidsonville, Md., had 11 points at Penn State, and Kopp, the 6-7 sophomore forward, had 10. Pete Nance, a 6-10 sophomore, hit 6 of 7 shots to finish with 12 points, sharing team scoring honors with Boo Buie. Nance was 5 of 8 with 11 points in the first meeting with Maryland.

Nance will have his hands full inside against Maryland's Smith. Smith had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting. But the versatile Smith, who is shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range, canned a big 3 to start Maryland's late run at Michigan State.

And besides trying to contain Cowan, Northwestern will also have to content with 6-6 guard Aaron Wiggins, who had 17 points off the bench in the first meeting with the Wildcats. He hit five 3-pointers in that game.

Northwestern is back home Sunday to host Minnesota. Maryland plays the first of two straight road games Sunday at No. 25 Ohio State.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 0
MD Terrapins 2

Time Team Play Score
19:32 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup 25-39
19:32   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
19:34   Robbie Beran missed layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
19:43   Ryan Young missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 25
MD Terrapins 37

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 25-37
35.0 +3 Ryan Greer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 25-35
1:04   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
1:04   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:04 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-35
1:04   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
1:08   Pat Spencer missed driving layup  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
1:24   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
1:34   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 22-34
2:05   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Jalen Smith  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
2:20   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Commercial timeout called  
2:33   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
2:41   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-31
3:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
3:09   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
3:44 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 22-28
4:04 +2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 22-25
4:08   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
4:10   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:20   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
4:46   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:07   Robbie Beran missed layup  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:19   Ricky Lindo Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jared Jones  
5:40   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
6:02 +2 Ryan Young made hook shot 20-25
6:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
6:27   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
6:56   Ryan Young missed hook shot  
7:15 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 18-25
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   30-second timeout called  
7:39 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 18-22
7:49   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
7:51   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
8:12   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +2 Boo Buie made driving layup 15-22
9:00 +2 Darryl Morsell made driving layup, assist by Eric Ayala 13-22
9:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:08   Boo Buie missed floating jump shot  
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Darryl Morsell  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:37   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
9:55   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
10:04   Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
10:23 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 13-20
10:32   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
10:34   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Commercial timeout called  
10:55   Personal foul on Ryan Greer  
11:06 +2 Ryan Young made layup 11-20
11:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
11:30   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
11:36   Boo Buie missed floating jump shot  
11:47 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 9-20
12:00 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 9-17
12:23 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-17
12:23 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6-16
12:23   Shooting foul on A.J. Turner  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
12:45   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
12:57   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:06   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
13:15   Personal foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
13:25   30-second timeout called  
13:25 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-15
13:30   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Turner, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:53 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 6-13
13:53   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
13:53 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-12
13:58   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
14:00   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
14:22 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 6-10
14:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:38   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
14:55   Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
15:16   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
15:32   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
15:47 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-8
15:47 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Donta Scott, stolen by Boo Buie  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Miller Kopp  
16:32 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 4-8
16:43   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:45   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:57   Darryl Morsell missed driving layup  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:07   Boo Buie missed hook shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
17:23   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43 +1 Robbie Beran made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
17:43 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
17:43   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
18:17   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17 +2 Ryan Young made layup 2-5
18:22   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
18:24   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:34   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:42   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:49 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 0-5
19:07   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:09   Eric Ayala missed jump shot, blocked by Robbie Beran  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
19:21   Robbie Beran missed hook shot  
19:43 +2 Donta Scott made floating jump shot 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
Key Players
A. Gaines
11 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
37.5 Field Goal % 39.4
31.3 Three Point % 35.6
81.8 Free Throw % 79.2
+ 2 Darryl Morsell made layup 19:32
  Defensive rebound by Donta Scott 19:32
  Robbie Beran missed layup 19:34
  Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran 19:41
  Ryan Young missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith 19:43
+ 2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Darryl Morsell 1.0
+ 3 Ryan Greer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer 1:04
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Personal foul on Boo Buie 1:04
Team Stats
Points 25 39
Field Goals 9-31 (29.0%) 14-33 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 24
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 15 20
Team 1 0
Assists 3 12
Steals 2 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 7 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
B. Buie G
9 PTS
home team logo
25
J. Smith F
12 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Northwestern 6-18 25025
home team logo 7 Maryland 21-4 37239
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Northwestern 6-18 64.8 PPG 36.6 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 7 Maryland 21-4 71.5 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
0
B. Buie G 10.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.6 APG 37.9 FG%
25
J. Smith F 15.2 PPG 10.2 RPG 0.8 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
B. Buie G 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
25
J. Smith F 12 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
29.0 FG% 42.4
33.3 3PT FG% 41.2
100.0 FT% 80.0
On Court
B. Buie
R. Young
P. Spencer
R. Beran
M. Kopp
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 9 0 0 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 0
R. Young 6 5 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 1 0 1 4
P. Spencer 2 2 0 0/3 0/0 2/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 2
R. Beran 2 5 0 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 13 0 1 0 1 4
M. Kopp 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
A. Turner
R. Greer
P. Nance
J. Jones
T. Malnati
A. Gaines
C. Audige
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Turner 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
R. Greer 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
P. Nance 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
J. Jones 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 1 1 0 0 0
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gaines - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 17 3 9/31 3/9 4/4 7 104 2 3 3 2 15
Maryland
Starters
J. Smith
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
D. Scott
E. Ayala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 12 12 0 5/7 1/2 1/1 0 18 1 1 0 1 11
A. Cowan Jr. 9 1 4 2/4 2/3 3/4 0 17 1 0 0 1 0
D. Morsell 7 5 5 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 0 5
D. Scott 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
E. Ayala 3 1 3 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 1 0
On Court
J. Smith
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
D. Scott
E. Ayala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 12 12 0 5/7 1/2 1/1 0 18 1 1 0 1 11
A. Cowan Jr. 9 1 4 2/4 2/3 3/4 0 17 1 0 0 1 0
D. Morsell 7 5 5 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 20 0 0 2 0 5
D. Scott 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
E. Ayala 3 1 3 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 1 0
On Bench
A. Wiggins
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo Jr.
C. Marial
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
W. Clark
H. Hart
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 3 2 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 2
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Lindo Jr. 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 1
C. Marial 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 24 12 14/33 7/17 4/5 4 104 2 1 4 4 20
NCAA BB Scores