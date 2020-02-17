|
1:52
Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff, stolen by Jermaine Haley
1:56
Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
1:58
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
2:04
Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride
2:31
+1
Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws
44-59
2:31
+1
Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws
43-59
2:31
Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
2:47
+2
Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley
42-59
3:11
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
3:13
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
3:18
Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State
3:21
Kalib Boone missed jump shot
3:44
Commercial timeout called
3:44
Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien
4:06
Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil
4:08
Lindy Waters III missed jump shot
4:27
+2
Jermaine Haley made driving layup
42-57
4:45
Bad pass turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe
5:06
+2
Sean McNeil made jump shot
42-55
5:20
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
5:20
Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:20
+1
Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws
42-53
5:20
Shooting foul on Derek Culver
5:26
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
5:26
Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:26
+1
Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
41-53
5:26
Personal foul on Yor Anei
5:27
Offensive rebound by Derek Culver
5:29
Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:57
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
5:59
Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:15
Shot clock violation turnover on West Virginia
6:15
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
6:17
Miles McBride missed jump shot
6:45
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
6:47
Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver
6:55
+1
Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-52
6:55
+1
Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws
41-51
6:55
Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent
6:55
Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
6:56
Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:21
+2
Cameron McGriff made driving layup
41-50
7:30
+2
Sean McNeil made driving layup
39-50
7:57
+2
Cameron McGriff made driving layup
39-48
8:04
Jumpball received by Oklahoma State
8:05
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
8:07
Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup
8:20
Commercial timeout called
8:20
30-second timeout called
8:20
Turnover on Thomas Dziagwa
8:20
Offensive foul on Thomas Dziagwa
8:42
+1
Sean McNeil made 3rd of 3 free throws
37-48
8:42
+1
Sean McNeil made 2nd of 3 free throws
37-47
8:42
+1
Sean McNeil made 1st of 3 free throws
37-46
8:47
Shooting foul on Avery Anderson III
8:47
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
8:49
Isaac Likekele missed layup
8:50
Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
8:52
Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:00
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
9:02
Derek Culver missed turnaround jump shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
9:28
Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:45
+1
Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-45
9:45
+1
Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws
37-44
9:45
Personal foul on Avery Anderson III
10:02
Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil
10:04
Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien
10:08
Defensive rebound by Avery Anderson III
10:10
Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil
10:25
Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:37
Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien
10:43
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
10:45
Sean McNeil missed floating jump shot
10:58
Defensive rebound by Miles McBride
11:00
Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Gabe Osabuohien
11:06
Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
11:06
Gabe Osabuohien missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:06
+1
Gabe Osabuohien made 1st of 2 free throws
37-43
11:06
Shooting foul on Yor Anei
11:29
+2
Isaac Likekele made driving layup
37-42
11:33
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Isaac Likekele
11:43
Personal foul on Yor Anei
11:44
Defensive rebound by Miles McBride
11:46
Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver
12:00
+1
Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-42
12:00
Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:00
Commercial timeout called
12:00
Shooting foul on Lindy Waters III
12:20
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
12:22
Avery Anderson III missed layup, blocked by Miles McBride
12:35
+2
Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot
35-41
12:55
Personal foul on Cameron McGriff
13:08
Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
13:10
Isaac Likekele missed jump shot
13:26
Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
13:28
Isaac Likekele missed floating jump shot
13:33
Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone
13:35
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:41
Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa
13:43
Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:50
Bad pass turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by Jermaine Haley
14:07
Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
14:07
Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:39
+1
Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws
35-39
14:06
Shooting foul on Kalib Boone
14:07
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
14:10
Derek Culver missed layup, blocked by Lindy Waters III
14:27
+2
Thomas Dziagwa made jump shot
35-38
14:50
+2
Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
33-38
14:56
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
14:58
Derek Culver missed layup
15:03
Offensive rebound by Derek Culver
15:05
Taz Sherman missed jump shot
15:33
Commercial timeout called
15:33
Lost ball turnover on Jonathan Laurent
16:00
+2
Gabe Osabuohien made dunk
33-36
16:02
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
16:04
Derek Culver missed jump shot
16:31
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
16:33
Cameron McGriff missed layup
16:56
Offensive rebound by Isaac Likekele
16:58
Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:08
Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien
17:08
Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
17:10
Yor Anei missed hook shot
|
17:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Cameron McGriff
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Yor Anei missed jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride made jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman
|
33-34
|
18:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles McBride
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride made jump shot
|
33-32
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride
|
33-30