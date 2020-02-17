PITT
FSU

No. 8 Florida State seeks revenge on Pitt

  • FLM
  • Feb 17, 2020

Florida State opened the season with a rarity -- a conference game -- and lost 63-61 at Pitt.

The Seminoles have waited a long time for payback.

No. 8 Florida State (21-4, 11-2 ACC) shrugged off that opening loss and responded by winning 17 of its next 18 games. The Seminoles are coming off an 80-77 win over Syracuse on Saturday as they head into Tuesday's home against Pitt (15-11, 6-9) in Tallahassee.

Florida State is 13-0 at Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Panthers have lost three of their past four games, including a 67-57 decision at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Pitt sits 12th in the ACC standings out of 15 teams.

"I'm frustrated for our guys; I hate it for them," coach Jeff Capel said after Saturday's loss.

"We were trying to push buttons and figure out a way to change it and obviously what we did (Saturday) didn't work. So, we have to figure out some other things. We have some more road games, one coming up on Tuesday so we have to try and figure different things out. We have to keep playing, we have to be smarter, we have to finish."

Pitt fell behind 32-23 at halftime and never recovered. The Panthers shot just 35 percent from the floor (21 of 60) en route to losing their fifth straight road game. They have, however, already exceeded last season's win total (14) and are 7-3 after a loss this season.

Florida State is coming off a roller-coaster week in which it suffered a narrow 70-65 loss at No. 7 Duke, then rebounded with a hard-fought, comeback win against Syracuse. The team's leading scorer, guard Devin Vassell, played against Duke but was absent from the lineup against Syracuse.

Coach Leonard Hamilton refused to give a reason after the game while Vassell didn't play, and he did not shed light about whether Vassell would be available Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear if Vassell was benched for disciplinary reasons or was injured.

"I think you guys have been around me long enough to know that I don't talk about injuries if a kid doesn't play," Hamilton said of Vassell, who was seen warming up Saturday. "I don't want to acknowledge it one way or another and that's it."

Vassell, a sophomore projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2020 draft, is averaging 13.4 points per game, followed by Trent Forrest (11.6) and M.J. Walker (10.7). The 6-foot-7 Vassell is also the team's leading rebounder at 5.4 boards per game.

Pitt also has three players averaging double figures, led by 12.5 points per game from guards Trey McGowens and Justin Champagnie, who also paces the team on the glass with an average of 7.3 rebounds per game. Xavier Johnson is averaging 11.8 points.

The first meeting, back on Nov. 6, was ugly. The game included 43 fouls -- 27 from Florida State -- and 27 turnovers. Pitt won despite shooting 31.4 percent (16 of 51).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
PITT Panthers 33
FSU Seminoles 38

Time Team Play Score
0.0   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
0.0   Xavier Johnson missed dunk, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
4.0 +1 Patrick Williams made free throw 33-38
4.0   Shooting foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
4.0 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 33-37
6.0   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
6.0   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
31.0   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
30.0   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
30.0 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 33-35
30.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
32.0   Trey McGowens missed layup  
32.0   Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Trey McGowens  
37.0 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 31-35
43.0 +2 Anthony Polite made layup 29-35
52.0   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
54.0   Patrick Williams missed dunk  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
1:00   Trey McGowens missed running Jump Shot  
1:27   30-second timeout called  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
1:30   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
1:50   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 29-33
2:32   Double dribble turnover on Trey McGowens  
2:58 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker 29-30
3:07 +1 Terrell Brown made free throw 29-28
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
3:07 +2 Terrell Brown made layup, assist by Justin Champagnie 28-28
3:38 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest 26-28
3:55 +2 Justin Champagnie made driving layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 26-26
4:03   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
4:05   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
4:21 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 23-26
4:21   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:23   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:26   Terrell Brown missed free throw  
4:26   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
4:26 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Justin Champagnie 22-26
4:42   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
4:44   Raiquan Gray missed reverse layup  
4:52 +1 Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
4:52   Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:52   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
4:53   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
5:07   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
5:09   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
5:31 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Balsa Koprivica 19-26
5:37   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
5:39   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
5:45 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
5:45 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
5:45   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5:47   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
6:19 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 17-24
6:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.  
7:05   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:18   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48   30-second timeout called  
7:50 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk, assist by Rayquan Evans 17-21
7:57   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
7:59   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans 17-19
8:42 +2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 17-17
8:59   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
8:59   Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Trey McGowens  
9:01   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
9:01   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
9:07 +2 Balsa Koprivica made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans 15-17
9:17   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
9:19   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
9:33 +2 Balsa Koprivica made layup 15-15
9:36   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
9:38   Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
10:10   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Polite  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
10:37   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Anthony Polite  
11:16 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
11:16   Balsa Koprivica missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:16   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
11:20   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Trent Forrest  
12:16 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 15-12
12:21   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:23   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:47   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
12:49   Xavier Johnson missed driving layup  
13:15   Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
13:16 +3 Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 15-10
13:35 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 15-7
13:55 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made turnaround jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 12-7
14:06   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:16   Turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
14:16   Offensive foul on Au'Diese Toney  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
14:21   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made alley-oop shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 12-5
14:40   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
14:42   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
15:22   M.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:22   M.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:28 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 10-5
15:34   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
15:36   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 8-5
16:16   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest  
16:42 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 6-5
16:48   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:50   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
17:12 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
17:12   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
17:23   Personal foul on Justin Champagnie  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
17:25   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot 4-3
18:12 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 4-0
18:18   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
18:20   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
18:43   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:50   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
19:02   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
19:11   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Trey McGowens  
19:40 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:40 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:40   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
19:44   Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
Key Players
R. Murphy
24 G
T. Forrest
3 G
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
37.9 Field Goal % 45.7
34.8 Three Point % 29.5
83.3 Free Throw % 82.0
  Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh 0.0
  Xavier Johnson missed dunk, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak 0.0
+ 1 Patrick Williams made free throw 4.0
  Shooting foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 4.0
+ 2 Patrick Williams made dunk 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams 6.0
  Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite 31.0
  Xavier Johnson missed free throw 31.0
  Shooting foul on Trent Forrest 30.0
+ 2 Xavier Johnson made layup 30.0
Team Stats
Points 33 38
Field Goals 12-31 (38.7%) 15-30 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 19 18
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 8 10
Team 4 2
Assists 8 10
Steals 6 3
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Toney G
10 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
4
P. Williams F
10 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 15-11 33-33
home team logo 8 Florida State 21-4 38-38
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 15-11 65.8 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 8 Florida State 21-4 75.3 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
5
A. Toney G 8.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.1 APG 45.7 FG%
4
P. Williams F 8.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.1 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Toney G 10 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
4
P. Williams F 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
38.7 FG% 50.0
10.0 3PT FG% 36.4
72.7 FT% 57.1
Pittsburgh
Starters
A. Toney
T. Brown
J. Champagnie
X. Johnson
T. McGowens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Toney 10 4 0 4/9 1/3 1/2 2 17 0 0 1 3 1
T. Brown 9 2 0 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 1 0 0 2
J. Champagnie 6 2 2 1/3 0/1 4/4 2 9 0 0 0 1 1
X. Johnson 2 2 5 1/7 0/3 0/1 2 16 3 0 2 2 0
T. McGowens 2 2 0 0/4 0/1 2/2 0 20 3 0 2 1 1
On Court
A. Toney
T. Brown
J. Champagnie
X. Johnson
T. McGowens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Toney 10 4 0 4/9 1/3 1/2 2 17 0 0 1 3 1
T. Brown 9 2 0 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 1 0 0 2
J. Champagnie 6 2 2 1/3 0/1 4/4 2 9 0 0 0 1 1
X. Johnson 2 2 5 1/7 0/3 0/1 2 16 3 0 2 2 0
T. McGowens 2 2 0 0/4 0/1 2/2 0 20 3 0 2 1 1
On Bench
R. Murphy
A. Coulibaly
G. Drumgoole Jr.
E. Hamilton
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
O. Ezeakudo
K. Marshall
C. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Coulibaly 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
G. Drumgoole Jr. 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 1
E. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 15 8 12/31 1/10 8/11 9 100 6 1 7 7 8
Florida State
Starters
P. Williams
D. Olejniczak
T. Forrest
A. Polite
M. Walker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Williams 10 2 0 4/6 1/1 1/1 0 13 0 0 1 1 1
D. Olejniczak 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 1
T. Forrest 5 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 14 2 0 1 0 0
A. Polite 5 4 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 1 3
M. Walker 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/2 1 14 0 0 2 0 2
On Court
P. Williams
D. Olejniczak
T. Forrest
A. Polite
M. Walker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Williams 10 2 0 4/6 1/1 1/1 0 13 0 0 1 1 1
D. Olejniczak 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 1
T. Forrest 5 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 14 2 0 1 0 0
A. Polite 5 4 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 1 3
M. Walker 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/2 1 14 0 0 2 0 2
On Bench
B. Koprivica
W. Wilkes
R. Evans
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Hands
N. Jack
C. Yates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Koprivica 5 4 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 9 0 0 0 3 1
W. Wilkes 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Evans 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 16 10 15/30 4/11 4/7 9 78 3 3 8 6 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores