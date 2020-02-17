|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed dunk, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Williams made free throw
|
33-38
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
|
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made dunk
|
33-37
|
6.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Terrell Brown
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed free throw
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trent Forrest
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made layup
|
33-35
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed layup
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Trey McGowens
|
|
37.0
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney made jump shot
|
31-35
|
43.0
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Polite made layup
|
29-35
|
52.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed dunk
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed running Jump Shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|
29-33
|
2:32
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Trey McGowens
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker
|
29-30
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown made free throw
|
29-28
|
3:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made layup, assist by Justin Champagnie
|
28-28
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|
26-28
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie made driving layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
26-26
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-26
|
4:21
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-26
|
4:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Raiquan Gray
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Terrell Brown missed free throw
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Justin Champagnie
|
22-26
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed reverse layup
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-26
|
4:52
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on M.J. Walker
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray made layup, assist by Balsa Koprivica
|
19-26
|
5:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-24
|
5:45
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-24
|
5:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed layup
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|
17-24
|
6:34
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Pittsburgh
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made dunk, assist by Rayquan Evans
|
17-21
|
7:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans
|
17-19
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Murphy made jump shot
|
17-17
|
8:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Trey McGowens
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Xavier Johnson
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica made layup, assist by Rayquan Evans
|
15-17
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica made layup
|
15-15
|
9:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Polite
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Florida State
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Anthony Polite
|
|
11:16
|
|
+1
|
Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-13
|
11:16
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrell Brown
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans missed jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gerald Drumgoole Jr., stolen by Trent Forrest
|
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made jump shot
|
15-12
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed driving layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker
|
15-10
|
13:35
|
|
+3
|
Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
15-7
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made turnaround jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker
|
12-7
|
14:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Au'Diese Toney
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made alley-oop shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
12-5
|
14:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
10-5
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
8-5
|
16:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
|
6-5
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-5
|
17:12
|
|
+1
|
Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-4
|
17:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Champagnie
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Florida State
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot
|
4-3
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney made layup
|
4-0
|
18:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Trey McGowens
|
|
19:40
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-0
|
19:40
|
|
+1
|
Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-0
|
19:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Florida State
|