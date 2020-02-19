OREG
No. 14 Oregon braces for hot Sun Devils

  Feb 19, 2020

The hottest team in the Pac-12 will meet the league's highest-ranked squad when Arizona State and No. 14 Oregon play Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz., in an attempt to provide some clarity at the top of the conference race.

Arizona State (17-8, 8-4 Pac-12) has won five in a row and seven of eight, and its five-game conference streak is the program's first since James Harden's second and final team in 2008-09. The Sun Devils' only loss in this hot stretch came when Washington State's CJ Elleby made a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds remaining in a 67-65 road loss Jan. 29.

The Ducks (20-6, 9-4) have won six of eight after a weekend home sweep of then-No. 16 Colorado and Utah. After a stop at No. 24 Arizona on Saturday, the Ducks will play their final three games at home, where they are 14-0.

"We're going to have to play our best down the stretch, and you're going to have to win on the road if you're going to win it," said Oregon coach Dana Altman, who passed John Wooden with his 665th career victory in the Utah game.

"It'll be an interesting last three weeks. We have a big road week. So we'll have to play really well."

Colorado (20-6, 9-4) and Arizona (18-7, 8-4) also are tied for the Pac-12 lead in the loss column, and USC (19-7, 8-5) and UCLA (15-11, 8-5) are stalking. The Arizona and Southern California schools play in Los Angeles next week.

Arizona State's resurgence came a couple of weeks after a 75-47 loss to Arizona in Tucson in the Pac-12 opener Jan. 4.

The Sun Devils beat Utah 83-64 on Jan. 18 and then won the Arizona rematch 66-65 on Jan. 25, when Alonzo Verge Jr.'s driving layup with 10.9 seconds left capped a comeback from a 22-point first-half deficit. They beat USC 66-64 on Feb. 8 despite going more than 11 minutes without a field goal, missing 15 straight until Remy Martin's 15-footer broke a tie with 16.2 seconds left.

"We are not satisfied," said Verge, who has embraced his reserve role and is averaging 16.8 points off the bench in the past eight games.

"This is something we knew we were capable of doing, and something we are going to continue doing. We are going to keep working and pushing each other, and that's where it starts."

The game features two of the top candidates for Pac-12 Player of the Year: Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard and Martin, who are 1-2 in the league in scoring. Martin is averaging 19.56 points per game. Pritchard is at 19.50 while playing one more game.

Each will enter as a reigning national player of the week. Martin was named Oscar Robertson national player of the week as chosen by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after scoring 66 points on 67 percent shooting in the Sun Devils' road sweep of the Bay Area schools.

Pritchard was recognized by the Naismith Trophy committee after scoring 40 points in victories over Colorado and Utah. He had his fourth career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in the 68-60 victory over Colorado. Pritchard is the only player from a Power 6 conference averaging at least 19 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Martin and Pritchard scored 29 points apiece in the Ducks' 78-69 victory in the first meeting this season Jan. 11.

Field Level Media

2nd Half
OREG Ducks 30
ARIZST Sun Devils 20

Time Team Play Score
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
7:16 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 53-54
7:32   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:34   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 51-54
8:18   Turnover on Arizona State  
8:29   30-second timeout called  
8:31 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 48-54
8:36   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Chandler Lawson  
8:53 +2 Chris Duarte made layup 45-54
8:58   Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
9:00   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
9:06   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
9:31   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
9:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
9:51   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
10:09   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:09 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-54
10:09   Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis  
10:12   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:37 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 43-53
10:51 +2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup 43-51
10:59   Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
11:01   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
11:19   Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:19   Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
11:26   C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
11:59 +1 Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-51
11:59   Francis Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
12:05   Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
12:07   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 40-51
12:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
12:42   Francis Okoro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:42 +1 Francis Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 40-49
12:42   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:46   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Francis Okoro  
12:52   Francis Okoro missed jump shot  
12:59 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 39-49
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Chris Duarte, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:11   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Chris Duarte  
13:18 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
13:18 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
13:18   Shooting foul on Romello White  
13:27 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 37-47
13:52   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
13:52   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
14:08   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
14:14   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Chris Duarte  
14:40 +2 Francis Okoro made hook shot 37-45
14:57 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 35-45
15:12   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
15:14   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
15:33   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
15:42   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
15:58 +2 Shakur Juiston made reverse layup, assist by Chris Duarte 35-43
16:15 +2 Romello White made dunk, assist by Mickey Mitchell 33-43
16:22   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:24   Shakur Juiston missed jump shot  
16:46 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
16:46   Kimani Lawrence missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:46   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
16:58 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 33-40
17:28 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 30-40
17:49 +2 Chris Duarte made driving layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 30-37
18:14   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
18:16   Romello White missed layup  
18:22   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
18:24   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46 +3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 28-37
18:56   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
19:14   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 25-37
19:36   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
19:38   Kimani Lawrence missed layup, blocked by Chris Duarte  
19:50 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 25-34

1st Half
OREG Ducks 23
ARIZST Sun Devils 34

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
0.0   Rob Edwards missed jump shot  
5.0   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jaelen House  
11.0 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaelen House 23-34
37.0 +2 Addison Patterson made dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard 23-31
48.0 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 21-31
1:03 +2 Will Richardson made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 21-29
1:12   30-second timeout called  
1:15 +2 Romello White made layup 19-29
1:18   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
1:20   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
1:28   Romello White missed layup  
1:44   Turnover on Will Richardson  
1:44   Offensive foul on Will Richardson  
2:05 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 19-27
2:33   Turnover on C.J. Walker  
2:33   Offensive foul on C.J. Walker  
2:57 +3 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Edwards 19-25
3:14 +2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by Chandler Lawson 19-22
3:38 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 17-22
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Chris Duarte  
4:04   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
4:06   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
4:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
5:07   Shot clock violation turnover on Arizona State  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
5:41   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
5:55   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
6:13 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 17-19
6:44 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 15-19
7:04   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
7:07   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
7:12   Jaelen House missed layup  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Jaelen House  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
7:26   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
7:50 +2 Shakur Juiston made alley-oop shot, assist by Will Richardson 15-16
7:54   Defensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
7:56   Jaelen House missed layup  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
8:06   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Duarte 13-16
8:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
8:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:50   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Addison Patterson  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:58   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19 +2 Rob Edwards made jump shot, assist by Jaelen House 10-16
9:59 +2 Addison Patterson made jump shot 10-14
10:08 +2 Rob Edwards made layup, assist by Jaelen House 8-14
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Jaelen House  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte  
10:19   Jalen Graham missed free throw  
10:21   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
10:21 +2 Jalen Graham made alley-oop shot, assist by Jaelen House 8-12
10:31   Turnover on Payton Pritchard  
10:31   Offensive foul on Payton Pritchard  
10:41   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
10:55 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 8-10
11:10   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
11:12   Francis Okoro missed layup  
11:26   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:44   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
12:11   Double dribble turnover on Romello White  
12:35 +3 Will Richardson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 8-8
12:55   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
12:57   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
13:05   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
13:36   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
13:44 +1 Chandler Lawson made free throw 5-8
13:44   Shooting foul on Romello White  
13:43 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup 4-8
13:46   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:48   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
13:55   Will Richardson missed layup  
14:17   Commercial timeout called  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
14:20   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:37   Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
14:44   Rob Edwards missed layup  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
14:53   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 2-8
15:16   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
15:18   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42 +2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Romello White 2-6
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Chandler Lawson, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
15:59   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
16:18   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Out of bounds turnover on Payton Pritchard  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
16:57   Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
17:08   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 2-4
17:39   Lost ball turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
17:44   Lost ball turnover on Shakur Juiston, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
18:03   Rob Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:01 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:01   Shooting foul on Payton Pritchard  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
18:09   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
18:30 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 0-3
18:34   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:36   Payton Pritchard missed jump shot  
18:42   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Chris Duarte  
19:01   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
19:01   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
19:03   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:23   Will Richardson missed layup  
19:36   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Oregon  
19:38   Chris Duarte missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
Key Players
P. Pritchard
3 G
R. Martin
1 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
48.2 Field Goal % 44.2
40.2 Three Point % 33.0
77.1 Free Throw % 74.0
  Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell 7:16
+ 2 Chris Duarte made layup 7:16
  Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston 7:32
  Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:34
+ 3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 7:59
  Turnover on Arizona State 8:18
  30-second timeout called 8:29
+ 3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 8:31
  Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Chandler Lawson 8:36
+ 2 Chris Duarte made layup 8:53
  Offensive rebound by Chris Duarte 8:58
Team Stats
Points 53 54
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 27
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 20 17
Team 2 4
Assists 13 15
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
R. Edwards G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 14 Oregon 20-6 233053
home team logo Arizona State 17-8 342054
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, Arizona
Desert Financial Arena Tempe, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Oregon 20-6 75.7 PPG 37.8 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Arizona State 17-8 73.5 PPG 40.1 RPG 10.9 APG
Key Players
3
P. Pritchard G 19.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.8 APG 46.3 FG%
2
R. Edwards G 10.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.6 APG 34.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
P. Pritchard G 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
2
R. Edwards G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.0 FG% 45.8
25.0 3PT FG% 38.9
55.6 FT% 42.9
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
S. Juiston
W. Richardson
C. Lawson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 12 3 1 4/11 2/8 2/2 3 24 1 0 3 0 3
C. Duarte 9 3 2 4/10 1/5 0/0 0 27 3 2 2 1 2
S. Juiston 8 4 3 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 1 3
W. Richardson 8 5 2 3/10 2/5 0/0 1 29 0 0 3 3 2
C. Lawson 3 5 5 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 18 1 0 1 1 4
On Court
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
S. Juiston
W. Richardson
C. Lawson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 12 3 1 4/11 2/8 2/2 3 24 1 0 3 0 3
C. Duarte 9 3 2 4/10 1/5 0/0 0 27 3 2 2 1 2
S. Juiston 8 4 3 4/7 0/1 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 1 3
W. Richardson 8 5 2 3/10 2/5 0/0 1 29 0 0 3 3 2
C. Lawson 3 5 5 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 18 1 0 1 1 4
On Bench
A. Patterson
F. Okoro
A. Mathis
C. Walker
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
N. Dante
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Patterson 6 3 0 3/4 0/1 0/2 1 13 0 1 2 0 3
F. Okoro 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/4 0 9 0 0 0 2 1
A. Mathis 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 2 1
C. Walker 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 1
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - -