OREGST
ARIZ
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Oregon State
|19:41
|
|Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins
|19:35
|
|+2
|Alfred Hollins made dunk
|2-0
|19:15
|
|Dylan Smith missed layup
|19:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|19:11
|
|Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley
|19:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|19:09
|
|Personal foul on Dylan Smith
|18:58
|
|Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|18:30
|
|Stone Gettings missed jump shot
|18:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Oregon State
|18:07
|
|Kylor Kelley missed jump shot
|18:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|17:51
|
|Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley
|17:51
|
|+1
|Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|2-1
|17:51
|
|+1
|Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-2
|17:32
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kylor Kelley
|17:21
|
|+2
|Josh Green made layup, assist by Stone Gettings
|2-4
|16:49
|
|Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins
|16:42
|
|Josh Green missed dunk
|16:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion
|16:36
|
|+2
|Nico Mannion made layup
|2-6
|16:32
|
|Personal foul on Nico Mannion
|16:20
|
|Zach Reichle missed hook shot
|16:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|16:14
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Zeke Nnaji
|16:13
|
|Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins
|16:13
|
|+1
|Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|2-7
|16:13
|
|+1
|Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-8
|16:04
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green
|16:01
|
|+2
|Josh Green made dunk
|2-10
|16:01
|
|30-second timeout called
|16:01
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:42
|
|Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot
|15:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|15:33
|
|Nico Mannion missed jump shot
|15:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|15:19
|
|Tres Tinkle missed layup
|15:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|15:11
|
|Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Josh Green
|15:03
|
|Zeke Nnaji missed layup
|15:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|14:58
|
|+2
|Zeke Nnaji made layup
|2-12
|14:40
|
|+2
|Kylor Kelley made jump shot
|4-12
|14:28
|
|Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|14:14
|
|Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|14:07
|
|+2
|Josh Green made dunk, assist by Dylan Smith
|4-14
|13:39
|
|+2
|Ethan Thompson made jump shot
|6-14
|13:29
|
|Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley
|13:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|13:21
|
|+2
|Ethan Thompson made layup
|8-14
|13:21
|
|Shooting foul on Dylan Smith
|13:21
|
|Ethan Thompson missed free throw
|13:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|13:16
|
|Tres Tinkle missed layup
|13:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard
|12:56
|
|Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Arizona
|12:54
|
|Personal foul on Zach Reichle
|12:43
|
|+2
|Christian Koloko made hook shot, assist by Josh Green
|8-16
|12:25
|
|Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko
|12:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas
|12:14
|
|Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|12:02
|
|+3
|Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|8-19
|11:47
|
|+3
|Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle
|11-19
|11:26
|
|Christian Koloko missed layup
|11:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Roman Silva
|11:19
|
|Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|11:08
|
|+2
|Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Jarod Lucas
|13-19
|10:47
|
|Ira Lee missed jump shot
|10:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|10:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson
|10:38
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:38
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tres Tinkle
|10:38
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Christian Koloko
|10:20
|
|Stone Gettings missed hook shot
|10:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|9:55
|
|Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|9:45
|
|Shooting foul on Zach Reichle
|9:45
|
|Stone Gettings missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:45
|
|Stone Gettings missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Roman Silva
|9:33
|
|+2
|Ethan Thompson made driving layup
|15-19
|9:16
|
|+2
|Nico Mannion made jump shot
|15-21
|8:56
|
|Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Josh Green
|8:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion
|8:48
|
|+3
|Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion
|15-24
|8:35
|
|Personal foul on Dylan Smith
|8:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Gianni Hunt
|8:24
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|8:05
|
|Tres Tinkle missed hook shot
|8:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas
|8:02
|
|Shooting foul on Stone Gettings
|8:02
|
|+1
|Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws
|16-24
|8:02
|
|+1
|Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-24
|7:49
|
|Zeke Nnaji missed layup
|7:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|7:43
|
|Stone Gettings missed layup
|7:41
|
|Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|7:38
|
|+2
|Zeke Nnaji made layup
|17-26
|7:32
|
|+3
|Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
|20-26
|7:32
|
|30-second timeout called
|7:32
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:12
|
|+2
|Josh Green made floating jump shot
|20-28
|6:52
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green
|6:44
|
|Nico Mannion missed layup
|6:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore
|6:20
|
|+2
|Jarod Lucas made jump shot
|22-28
|6:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Josh Green
|6:01
|
|Double dribble turnover on Sean Miller-Moore
|5:44
|
|Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley
|5:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|5:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Max Hazzard
|5:28
|
|Shooting foul on Jarod Lucas
|5:28
|
|+1
|Max Hazzard made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-29
|5:28
|
|+1
|Max Hazzard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-30
|5:04
|
|Ethan Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko
|5:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion
|4:49
|
|Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|4:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Christian Koloko
|4:42
|
|Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley
|4:42
|
|+1
|Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-31
|4:42
|
|+1
|Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-32
|4:28
|
|Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt
|4:24
|
|Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt
|4:25
|
|Christian Koloko missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:25
|
|+1
|Christian Koloko made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22-33
|3:58
|
|Ethan Thompson missed jump shot
|3:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|3:48
|
|Nico Mannion missed floating jump shot
|3:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins
|3:44
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Alfred Hollins
|3:44
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:42
|
|+2
|Christian Koloko made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Green
|22-35
|3:22
|
|+2
|Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson
|24-35
|3:22
|
|Shooting foul on Christian Koloko
|3:22
|
|+1
|Tres Tinkle made free throw
|25-35
|3:07
|
|Personal foul on Alfred Hollins
|3:07
|
|+1
|Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|25-36
|3:07
|
|+1
|Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-37
|2:40
|
|Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
|2:26
|
|Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot
|2:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon
|2:10
|
|Personal foul on Josh Green
|2:10
|
|+1
|Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-37
|2:10
|
|+1
|Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-37
|1:58
|
|Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard
|1:50
|
|+3
|Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
|30-37
|1:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on Josh Green
|1:01
|
|Ethan Thompson missed layup
|59.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Arizona
|34.0
|
|+3
|Zeke Nnaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion
|30-40
|7.0
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Ethan Thompson
|2.0
|
|Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Max Hazzard
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:45
|
|Zeke Nnaji missed layup
|19:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle
|19:20
|
|+2
|Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Alfred Hollins
|32-40
|19:02
|
|Dylan Smith missed jump shot
|19:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Arizona
|19:00
|
|Flagrant foul on Alfred Hollins
|19:00
|
|+1
|Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-41
|19:00
|
|+1
|Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32-42
|18:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Kylor Kelley
|18:09
|
|Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|18:00
|
|Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji
|17:58
|
|Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle
|17:50
|
|+2
|Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle
|34-42
|17:41
|
|Nico Mannion missed jump shot
|17:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings
|17:35
|
|Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|17:04
|
|Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Arizona
|17:02
|
|Personal foul on Tres Tinkle
|16:53
|
|Personal foul on Zach Reichle
|16:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith
|16:16
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Tres Tinkle
|16:03
|
|+3
|Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green
|34-45
|15:42
|
|Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green
|15:34
|
|Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley
|15:34
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:34
|
|+1
|Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-46
|15:34
|
|+1
|Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34-47
|15:17
|
|+3
|Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
|37-47
|14:45
|
|Personal foul on Ethan Thompson
|14:38
|
|+2
|Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith
|37-49
|14:16
|
|+3
|Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson
|40-49
|13:57
|
|+3
|Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot
|40-52
|13:39
|
|Personal foul on Dylan Smith
|13:23
|
|Personal foul on Stone Gettings
|13:17
|
|Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.
|13:17
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tres Tinkle
|13:17
|
|Turnover on Tres Tinkle
|13:17
|
|Nico Mannion missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13:17
|
|+1
|Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-53
|13:04
|
|Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
|13:02
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Jarod Lucas
|12:46
|
|Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|12:35
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Thompson
|12:28
|
|Personal foul on Antoine Vernon
|12:28
|
|+1
|Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws
|40-54
|12:28
|
|Nico Mannion missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson
|12:28
|
|Jumpball received by Oregon State
|12:12
|
|Ethan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko
|12:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard
|12:04
|
|+2
|Max Hazzard made layup
|40-56
|11:56
|
|30-second timeout called
|11:56
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:56
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Oregon State
|11:56
|
|Turnover on Oregon State
|11:56
|
|+1
|Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws
|40-57
|11:56
|
|+1
|Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-58
|11:56
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:45
|
|+3
|Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon
|43-58
|11:23
|
|Ira Lee missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley
|11:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Arizona
|11:18
|
|+3
|Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion
|43-61
|11:04
|
|Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Green
|10:50
|
|+3
|Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green
|43-64
|10:29
|
|+2
|Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Antoine Vernon
|45-64
|10:15
|
|Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Oregon State
|10:13
|
|Personal foul on Ira Lee
|10:00
|
|Personal foul on Max Hazzard
|9:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle
|9:46
|
|Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon
|9:43
|
|Personal foul on Josh Green
|9:28
|
|Shooting foul on Max Hazzard
|9:28
|
|+1
|Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-64
|9:28
|
|+1
|Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-64
|9:16
|
|Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon
|9:07
|
|Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji
|9:07
|
|+1
|Zach Reichle made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-64
|9:07
|