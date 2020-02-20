OREGST
ARIZ

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 30
ARIZ Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
19:41   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
19:35 +2 Alfred Hollins made dunk 2-0
19:15   Dylan Smith missed layup  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
19:11   Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
19:09   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
18:58   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
18:30   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
18:07   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:51   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
17:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
17:51 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Kylor Kelley  
17:21 +2 Josh Green made layup, assist by Stone Gettings 2-4
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Alfred Hollins  
16:42   Josh Green missed dunk  
16:40   Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
16:36 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 2-6
16:32   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
16:20   Zach Reichle missed hook shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
16:13   Shooting foul on Alfred Hollins  
16:13 +1 Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 2-7
16:13 +1 Dylan Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-8
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green  
16:01 +2 Josh Green made dunk 2-10
16:01   30-second timeout called  
16:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Ethan Thompson missed floating jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
15:33   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
15:19   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
15:11   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Josh Green  
15:03   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:58 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 2-12
14:40 +2 Kylor Kelley made jump shot 4-12
14:28   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
14:14   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
14:07 +2 Josh Green made dunk, assist by Dylan Smith 4-14
13:39 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 6-14
13:29   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
13:21 +2 Ethan Thompson made layup 8-14
13:21   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
13:21   Ethan Thompson missed free throw  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
13:16   Tres Tinkle missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:56   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
12:54   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
12:43 +2 Christian Koloko made hook shot, assist by Josh Green 8-16
12:25   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
12:14   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
12:02 +3 Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 8-19
11:47 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tres Tinkle 11-19
11:26   Christian Koloko missed layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
11:19   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:08 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Jarod Lucas 13-19
10:47   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Thompson  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tres Tinkle  
10:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Christian Koloko  
10:20   Stone Gettings missed hook shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
9:55   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
9:45   Shooting foul on Zach Reichle  
9:45   Stone Gettings missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:45   Stone Gettings missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Roman Silva  
9:33 +2 Ethan Thompson made driving layup 15-19
9:16 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 15-21
8:56   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Josh Green  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
8:48 +3 Stone Gettings made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 15-24
8:35   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
8:35   Traveling violation turnover on Gianni Hunt  
8:24   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
8:05   Tres Tinkle missed hook shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Jarod Lucas  
8:02   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
8:02 +1 Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
8:02 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-24
7:49   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
7:43   Stone Gettings missed layup  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:38 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 17-26
7:32 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 20-26
7:32   30-second timeout called  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:12 +2 Josh Green made floating jump shot 20-28
6:52   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green  
6:44   Nico Mannion missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Sean Miller-Moore  
6:20 +2 Jarod Lucas made jump shot 22-28
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
6:01   Double dribble turnover on Sean Miller-Moore  
5:44   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
5:31   Bad pass turnover on Sean Miller-Moore, stolen by Max Hazzard  
5:28   Shooting foul on Jarod Lucas  
5:28 +1 Max Hazzard made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
5:28 +1 Max Hazzard made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-30
5:04   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
4:49   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Kylor Kelley, stolen by Christian Koloko  
4:42   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
4:42 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
4:42 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
4:28   Lost ball turnover on Gianni Hunt  
4:24   Shooting foul on Gianni Hunt  
4:25   Christian Koloko missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:25 +1 Christian Koloko made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
3:58   Ethan Thompson missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
3:48   Nico Mannion missed floating jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
3:44   Traveling violation turnover on Alfred Hollins  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:42 +2 Christian Koloko made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Green 22-35
3:22 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup, assist by Ethan Thompson 24-35
3:22   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
3:22 +1 Tres Tinkle made free throw 25-35
3:07   Personal foul on Alfred Hollins  
3:07 +1 Josh Green made 1st of 2 free throws 25-36
3:07 +1 Josh Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
2:40   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:26   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
2:10   Personal foul on Josh Green  
2:10 +1 Tres Tinkle made 1st of 2 free throws 26-37
2:10 +1 Tres Tinkle made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
1:58   Lost ball turnover on Max Hazzard  
1:50 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 30-37
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Josh Green  
1:01   Ethan Thompson missed layup  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
34.0 +3 Zeke Nnaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 30-40
7.0   Out of bounds turnover on Ethan Thompson  
2.0   Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OREGST Beavers 33
ARIZ Wildcats 49

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Zach Reichle  
19:20 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Alfred Hollins 32-40
19:02   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
19:00   Flagrant foul on Alfred Hollins  
19:00 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
19:00 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Kylor Kelley  
18:09   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
18:00   Tres Tinkle missed layup, blocked by Zeke Nnaji  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
17:50 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Zach Reichle 34-42
17:41   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
17:35   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
17:04   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
17:02   Personal foul on Tres Tinkle  
16:53   Personal foul on Zach Reichle  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith  
16:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tres Tinkle  
16:03 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 34-45
15:42   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Thompson, stolen by Josh Green  
15:34   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 34-46
15:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-47
15:17 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 37-47
14:45   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
14:38 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot, assist by Dylan Smith 37-49
14:16 +3 Tres Tinkle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Thompson 40-49
13:57 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 40-52
13:39   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
13:23   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
13:17   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tres Tinkle  
13:17   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
13:17   Nico Mannion missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:17 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
13:04   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Jarod Lucas  
12:46   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Thompson  
12:28   Personal foul on Antoine Vernon  
12:28 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 40-54
12:28   Nico Mannion missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
12:28   Jumpball received by Oregon State  
12:12   Ethan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
12:04 +2 Max Hazzard made layup 40-56
11:56   30-second timeout called  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Oregon State  
11:56   Turnover on Oregon State  
11:56 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 40-57
11:56 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +3 Jarod Lucas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antoine Vernon 43-58
11:23   Ira Lee missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Arizona  
11:18 +3 Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 43-61
11:04   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Green  
10:50 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green 43-64
10:29 +2 Kylor Kelley made layup, assist by Antoine Vernon 45-64
10:15   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Oregon State  
10:13   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
10:00   Personal foul on Max Hazzard  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Zach Reichle  
9:46   Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
9:43   Personal foul on Josh Green  
9:28   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
9:28 +1 Jarod Lucas made 1st of 2 free throws 46-64
9:28 +1 Jarod Lucas made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-64
9:16   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Antoine Vernon  
9:07   Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji  
9:07 +1 Zach Reichle made 1st of 2 free throws 48-64
9:07