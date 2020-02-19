SNCLRA
BYU

No. 23 BYU puts newfound ranking on line vs. Santa Clara

  • FLM
  • Feb 19, 2020

For the first time in nearly 10 years, the BYU Cougars are ranked in the Top 25.

In his first year, head coach Mark Pope has guided the Cougars to a 21-7 record, and on Monday his squad was rewarded with a No. 23 ranking. The last time BYU was ranked was at the end of the 2010-2011 season, when the Cougars finished at No. 10.

The Cougars (10-3 West Coast Conference) have won six straight and look to win their seventh straight game when Santa Clara visits Provo on Thursday night.

The Broncos (18-9, 5-7) have lost three straight and are 3-5 on the road this season. BYU sports a 12-1 record at the Marriott Center.

Fans around the country might not be familiar with BYU forward Yoeli Childs, but he's no secret to teams in the WCC.

Childs averages 20.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He makes 59.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. When the Cougars need a basket, Childs usually comes through in the clutch.

Against San Diego on Saturday, Childs rescued the Cougars with an alley-oop dunk with 11 seconds left that gave BYU a 72-71 win over the Toreros.

"I'm just so proud of our guys. These guys deserve it. Just because you deserve something doesn't mean you're going to get it," Childs told the Deseret News. "That was a battle. San Diego came out swinging, and they played a great game. But I'm just proud of our guys and it feels great."

BYU is making a habit of winning in the final seconds. The Cougars now have won three games this season on game-winning shots with 12 seconds or less left to play.

"I was super nervous about [the San Diego game]," Pope said. "With Dalt [Nixon] being out -- it's the first time we played a game without him -- and just where we are in the season right now. ... I'm just proud of my guys for gutting it out."

Nixon was hurt in the win against LMU, and the Cougars will be without his 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for a few weeks at least.

The Broncos are coming off a six-point loss to Loyola Marymount. In a game that saw 15 lead changes, it was the Broncos who couldn't close out LMU in the final 10 minutes.

Josip Vrankic led the Broncos with 17 points. Jaden Bediako had 11 rebounds.

"We have a balanced team, a team that does a great job sharing the basketball, moving the basketball," coach Herb Sendek recently said. "Our guys continue to play unselfish. Different guys have stepped up. But the key is guys are really playing together."

The Broncos will need to get back to that style of basketball against a superior BYU team if they have a chance for an upset. BYU averages 80 points per game and 17.7 assists per game.

BYU ranks No. 1 in the country in 3-point field-goal percentage at 42.6 percent, having made 304 of 714 attempts.

The Cougars' 3-point acumen was on display in a win last week against LMU, when they set a school record by making 18 3-pointers.

The Broncos average 76.1 points per game and make 36 percent of their 3-point attempts.

Trey Wertz and Vrankic are Santa Clara's leading scorers at 11.9 points per game. Four others average between 10.9 and 8.2 points per game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
SNCLRA Broncos 20
BYU Cougars 10

Time Team Play Score
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
12:02   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
12:35   Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:35 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 50-50
12:35   Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy  
12:46 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-49
12:46   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:46   Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter  
12:57   Personal foul on Gavin Baxter  
13:11 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 49-49
13:21   Commercial timeout called  
13:21   30-second timeout called  
13:24 +3 Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 49-47
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Keshawn Justice  
13:49 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-47
13:49   Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:49   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
13:59   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
14:10   Turnover on Trey Wertz  
14:10   Offensive foul on Trey Wertz  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
14:19   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Mitchell 45-47
14:53 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 42-47
15:06 +1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-45
15:06 +1 Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
15:06   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
15:22 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-45
15:22   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
15:23   Keshawn Justice missed reverse layup, blocked by Jake Toolson  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
15:34   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
15:59   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by TJ Haws  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
16:12   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
16:12   Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice  
16:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws 40-44
16:16   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
16:18   Josip Vrankic missed layup, blocked by Kolby Lee  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
16:38   Kolby Lee missed jump shot  
16:56   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Williams  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
17:05   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:15   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
17:36 +3 Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Wertz 40-42
17:38   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
17:41 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
17:41 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
17:39   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
17:55 +3 Trey Wertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic 37-40
18:04   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
18:06   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
18:20   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
18:36 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice 34-40
18:49   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
18:49   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:49   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:49   Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
19:01   Jaden Bediako missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
19:18   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40 +2 Keshawn Justice made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 32-40

1st Half
SNCLRA Broncos 30
BYU Cougars 40

Time Team Play Score
0.0   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
2.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Trey Wertz  
2.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
18.0   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Offensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
33.0   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
49.0   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
1:10 +1 Trey Wertz made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
1:10 +1 Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
1:10   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
1:20 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-40
1:20 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
1:20   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
1:46 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup 28-38
1:58 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 26-38
2:02   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
2:04   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
2:27 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-36
2:27 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
2:27   Shooting foul on Jalen Williams  
2:34 +3 Jalen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 26-34
2:47 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 23-34
3:01 +1 Jaden Bediako made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-32
3:01 +1 Jaden Bediako made 1st of 2 free throws 22-32
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:01   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
3:10   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3:22   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
3:44 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 21-32
3:52 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz 21-29
3:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
3:58   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
4:31 +2 Connor Harding made layup, assist by TJ Haws 19-29
4:45   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
4:47   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Alex Barcello  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
5:16   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
5:25   Lost ball turnover on Trey Wertz  
5:39   Commercial timeout called  
5:39   Bad pass turnover on Zac Seljaas  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
5:45   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
6:02 +2 DJ Mitchell made driving layup 19-27
6:17   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
6:19   Gavin Baxter missed layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
6:33   Tahj Eaddy missed jump shot  
6:48 +2 Connor Harding made layup, assist by Alex Barcello 17-27
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Alex Barcello  
7:17 +2 Zac Seljaas made layup 17-25
7:31 +2 DJ Mitchell made hook shot 17-23
7:53 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 15-23
8:08 +1 Jaden Bediako made free throw 15-21
8:08   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
8:09 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup, assist by DJ Mitchell 14-21
8:26 +2 TJ Haws made layup 12-21
8:43 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 12-19
8:53   Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
8:55   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Giordan Williams  
9:09   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28 +2 DJ Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy 10-19
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy  
9:45   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy  
10:10 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 8-19
10:35 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 8-17
10:59   Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell  
11:01   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
11:17   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
11:24   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
11:24   Personal foul on Josip Vrankic  
11:25 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 6-17
11:43   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
11:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
11:43   Tahj Eaddy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
11:54 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 6-15
11:55   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
11:56   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
11:59   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
12:15   Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Commercial timeout called  
12:33   30-second timeout called  
12:33 +2 TJ Haws made layup 6-13
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
12:43   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01 +3 Kolby Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 6-11
13:23 +2 Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Jalen Williams 6-8
13:37 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 4-8
13:46   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
13:48   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Jalen Williams  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
14:35   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:08   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
15:28 +2 Jake Toolson made layup, assist by TJ Haws 4-6
15:50   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:52   Trey Wertz missed jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic  
16:08   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
16:22   Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
16:34   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
16:57 +2 Josip Vrankic made jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams 4-4
17:12 +2 Alex Barcello made jump shot 2-4
17:28   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:30   Josip Vrankic missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams  
17:48   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by TJ Haws  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
18:11   Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Josip Vrankic  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
18:38   Keshawn Justice missed layup  
18:53 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 2-2
19:03 +2 Jaden Bediako made layup 2-0
19:07   Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako  
19:09   Jaden Bediako missed layup  
19:18   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Josip Vrankic  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
19:27   Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice  
19:47   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
Key Players
J. Vrankic
13 F
J. Toolson
5 G
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
46.6 Field Goal % 45.8
35.3 Three Point % 43.3
73.6 Free Throw % 86.0
  Shooting foul on Keshawn Justice 11:55
  Offensive rebound by Brigham Young 12:00
  Jake Toolson missed jump shot 12:02
  Bad pass turnover on Josip Vrankic 12:22
  Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic 12:35
  Jake Toolson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12:35
+ 1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 12:35
  Personal foul on Tahj Eaddy 12:35
+ 1 Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws 12:46
  Josip Vrankic missed 1st of 2 free throws 12:46
  Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter 12:46
Team Stats
Points 50 50
Field Goals 18-39 (46.2%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 8-14 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 24 18
Team 0 3
Assists 12 9
Steals 5 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 6
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
J. Vrankic F
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
Y. Childs F
16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Santa Clara 18-9 302050
home team logo 23 Brigham Young 21-7 401050
Marriott Center Provo, Utah
Marriott Center Provo, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Santa Clara 18-9 76.1 PPG 37 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo 23 Brigham Young 21-7 80.0 PPG 35 RPG 17.4 APG
Key Players
13
J. Vrankic F 11.9 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.0 APG 47.3 FG%
23
Y. Childs F 20.7 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.3 APG 59.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Vrankic F 16 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
23
Y. Childs F 16 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
46.2 FG% 41.7
38.5 3PT FG% 16.7
69.2 FT% 57.1
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Bediako
K. Justice
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
J. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bediako 9 2 0 3/7 0/0 3/3 2 20 0 0 1 1 1
K. Justice 8 7 1 3/7 2/2 0/0 2 24 1 0 0 0 7
D. Mitchell 6 3 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 2
T. Eaddy 3 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 12 0 0 2 1 1
J. Williams 3 3 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 19 1 0 1 0 3
On Court
J. Bediako
K. Justice
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
J. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bediako 9 2 0 3/7 0/0 3/3 2 20 0 0 1 1 1
K. Justice 8 7 1 3/7 2/2 0/0 2 24 1 0 0 0 7
D. Mitchell 6 3 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 2
T. Eaddy 3 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 12 0 0 2 1 1
J. Williams 3 3 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 3 19 1 0 1 0 3
On Bench
G. Williams
J. Ducasse
G. Caruso
E. Richards
M. Dorward
M. Hayes
N. Lack
D. Thompson
M. Tomley
J. Traina
E. Barry
C. Strambi
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 27 12 18/39 5/13 9/13 11 95 5 1 11 3 24
Brigham Young
Starters
J. Toolson
C. Harding
K. Lee
Z. Seljaas
A. Barcello
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toolson 9 6 0 4/9 0/2 1/2 0 25 0 1 1 0 6
C. Harding 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
K. Lee 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 1 1
Z. Seljaas 2