USC
COLO

No. 18 Colorado in must-win mode vs. USC

  • FLM
  • Feb 19, 2020

Colorado is one of six teams separated by one game in the Pac-12 race.

By coach Tad Boyle's count, that means the No. 18 Buffaloes need to win all five of their remaining regular-season games.

"They're must wins," Boyle told reporters. "If we want to compete for a league championship, they're absolute must wins."

Colorado looks to begin that task when it faces Southern California on Thursday in Boulder, Colo.

The Buffaloes (20-6, 9-4) are tied with No. 14 Oregon atop the Pac-12 standings with no breathing room to be found.

No. 24 Arizona and Arizona State are both a half-game behind while the Trojans (19-7, 8-5) and UCLA stand one game out.

Colorado routed USC 78-57 on Feb. 1 in Los Angeles, or the roles would be reversed entering the rematch.

Then again, the Buffaloes could have been alone in first place, but they dropped a 68-60 decision at Oregon last Thursday night.

So no matter how it is viewed, there is plenty at stake.

"We have got smart guys, we have veteran guys," Boyle said. "They know what's on the line. They know what position we put ourselves in. They get it. You don't harp on it. You just say, 'Hey guys, let's have no regrets.' That's the biggest thing you want."

The Trojans are also in must-win mode, and their situation is complicated by a concussion suffered by star freshman big man Onyeka Okongwu.

Okongwu has missed the past two games, and his status is unclear for Thursday's game. He leads USC in scoring (16.4), rebounding (8.9) and blocked shots (3.0).

Freshman forward Isaiah Mobley has stepped up by averaging 9.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in the two contests. The Trojans won both games following a three-game slide, and Mobley sees more victories piling up down the stretch.

"Now we can get our minds ready for this road trip," Mobley said of an excursion that includes Sunday's game at Utah. "Obviously we want to win the Pac-12 and go to the (NCAA) Tournament. We have the talent and experience to do that and make a run."

Senior guard Daniel Utomi stood out in last Saturday's 70-51 home win over Washington State by establishing season bests of 23 points and five 3-pointers.

Utomi has scored at least 15 points in three of the past four games and is averaging 16.8 during the stretch. The transfer from Akron had averaged 3.7 points in the previous three contests.

Senior guard Jonah Mathews (12.8 average) had just seven points against the Cougars after averaging 19 over the previous two games. Mathews has 236 career 3-pointers, third in school history behind Bennie Boatwright (243 from 2015-19) and leader Elijah Stewart (245 from 2014-18).

Reserve freshman guard Kyle Sturdivant (bereavement) is expected to miss his third straight game.

The Trojans had trouble defending Colorado junior forward Tyler Bey in the first meeting. Bey had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and also recorded seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

Bey has 10 double-doubles this season, including in three of the past four games. He had 21 points and 15 rebounds in last Saturday's 69-47 road win over Oregon State to raise his scoring average to 13.5. Bey leads the Buffaloes in rebounding (9.3), steals (39) and blocks (32).

Junior guard McKinley Wright IV recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists without a turnover against Oregon State for his fifth double-double of the season. Wright boasts team-best averages of 13.6 points and 5.2 assists.

Bey and Wright have led the way as Boyle recorded 20 wins for the seventh time in his 10-season tenure.

The Trojans are one victory away from reaching 20 for the fourth time in coach Andy Enfield's seven seasons. But that isn't the accomplishment he is worried about.

"We're a game out of first," Enfield told reporters. "We know how tough it is to go to the mountain schools. It's the toughest road trip in the Pac-12."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
USC Trojans 17
COLO Buffaloes 30

Time Team Play Score
9:15   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
9:20   Bad pass turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
9:35 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup, assist by Daniel Utomi 46-56
9:59 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 44-56
10:15   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
10:17   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   30-second timeout called  
10:32 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 44-53
10:52   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
10:54   Daniel Utomi missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
11:13   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
11:43   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
11:59 +1 Tyler Bey made free throw 44-50
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
11:59 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 44-49
12:24 +2 Jonah Mathews made floating jump shot 44-47
12:50 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 42-47
13:13 +2 Daniel Utomi made hook shot 42-44
13:33 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 40-44
13:41   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
13:43   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:06 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 40-41
14:13   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:40 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup 38-41
14:55   Personal foul on Shane Gatling  
15:17 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 36-41
15:23 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup 36-38
15:28   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:30   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
15:54 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made dunk, assist by Lucas Siewert 34-38
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
16:00   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:15   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:36   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
16:56   Commercial timeout called  
16:56   30-second timeout called  
16:59 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 34-36
17:21   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:23   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
17:48 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 34-34
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Tyler Bey  
18:18 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 34-32
18:45 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made hook shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 34-29
19:10 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 32-29
19:25   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
19:25   Daniel Utomi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:25 +1 Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
19:25   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
19:49 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made jump shot 31-26

1st Half
USC Trojans 29
COLO Buffaloes 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Turnover on Ethan Anderson  
1.0   Offensive foul on Ethan Anderson  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
16.0   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
40.0   Nick Rakocevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
40.0 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
39.0   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
1:00   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
1:16   30-second timeout called  
1:24 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Isaiah Mobley 28-26
1:31   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
1:33   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
1:58   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
2:02   Evan Battey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
2:02   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
2:02   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
2:12   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
2:28 +1 Tyler Bey made free throw 26-25
2:28   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
2:28 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 26-24
2:38   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:40   Isaiah Mobley missed hook shot  
3:03 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 26-22
3:22 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made jump shot 26-19
3:35   Defensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo  
3:37   Tyler Bey missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
3:41   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
3:56   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
4:02   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
4:22   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
4:40 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 24-19
4:40   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
4:57   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
5:05   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Nick Rakocevic  
5:29   Turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
5:29   Offensive foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
5:49 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 24-17
6:05 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 24-14
6:18   30-second timeout called  
6:20 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 22-14
6:27   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:29   Elijah Weaver missed jump shot  
6:45 +1 Tyler Bey made free throw 22-11
6:45   Shooting foul on Ethan Anderson  
6:45 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 22-10
6:45   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
6:47   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
7:03   Ethan Anderson missed floating jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
7:19   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 22-8
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
8:20 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 20-8
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mobley, stolen by Shane Gatling  
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Isaiah Mobley  
8:49 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 20-6
9:08   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
9:10   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
9:26   30-second timeout called  
9:26 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 18-6
9:40   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
9:42   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 16-6
10:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:24   Daylen Kountz missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:33   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:40   Dallas Walton missed jump shot  
11:08 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 14-6
11:07   Shooting foul on Maddox Daniels  
11:07 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup 13-6
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
11:34   Elijah Weaver missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
11:45   Dallas Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Double dribble turnover on Ethan Anderson  
12:26   Turnover on Evan Battey  
12:26   Offensive foul on Evan Battey  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
12:35   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
12:48 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup 11-6
12:51   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
12:53   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
12:59   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
13:25 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup 9-6
13:57 +2 Lucas Siewert made dunk, assist by Evan Battey 7-6
14:10   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
14:12   Isaiah Mobley missed layup  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
14:22   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:44   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
14:49   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
14:49   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey  
15:07   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
15:25   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
15:25 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 7-4
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Traveling violation turnover on Ethan Anderson  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:50   Ethan Anderson missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
15:57   Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Nick Rakocevic  
16:12 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Ethan Anderson 7-2
16:27 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 5-2
16:35   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
16:37   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:51   Onyeka Okongwu missed hook shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:05   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24 +1 Nick Rakocevic made free throw 5-0
17:24   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
17:24 +2 Nick Rakocevic made layup 4-0
17:24   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:26   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:42   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
18:02 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 2-0
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:47   Daniel Utomi missed jump shot  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
18:47   Daniel Utomi missed layup, blocked by Shane Gatling  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:57   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
19:19   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
19:33   Evan Battey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Key Players
N. Rakocevic
31 F
M. Wright IV
25 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
44.8 Field Goal % 44.8
50.0 Three Point % 35.2
61.0 Free Throw % 74.3
  Shooting foul on Evan Battey 9:15
  Bad pass turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by Jonah Mathews 9:20
+ 2 Elijah Weaver made layup, assist by Daniel Utomi 9:35
+ 3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 9:59
  Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet 10:15
  Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:17
  30-second timeout called 10:28
+ 3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 10:32
  Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet 10:52
  Daniel Utomi missed jump shot 10:54
  Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic 11:11
Team Stats
Points 46 56
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 21-44 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 0-6 (0.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 14 18
Team 2 4
Assists 6 13
Steals 10 3
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 14
Fouls 10 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
O. Okongwu F
17 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
0
S. Gatling G
13 PTS
12T
away team logo USC 19-7 291746
home team logo 18 Colorado 20-6 263056
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo USC 19-7 71.8 PPG 42 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 18 Colorado 20-6 71.9 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
21
O. Okongwu F 16.4 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.1 APG 60.9 FG%
0
S. Gatling G 6.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.3 APG 36.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
O. Okongwu F 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
0
S. Gatling G 13 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 47.7
0.0 3PT FG% 47.6
66.7 FT% 80.0
USC
Starters
O. Okongwu
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
D. Utomi
E. Weaver
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 17 3 0 8/11 0/0 1/1 2 22 4 1 1 2 1
N. Rakocevic 12 10 0 5/12 0/0 2/3 2 25 2 0 1 7 3
J. Mathews 10 2 0 5/9 0/2 0/0 1 29 3 0 0 0 2
D. Utomi 5 3 1 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 26 0 0 1 0 3
E. Weaver 2 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
O. Okongwu
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
D. Utomi
E. Weaver
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Okongwu 17 3 0 8/11 0/0 1/1 2 22 4 1 1 2 1
N. Rakocevic 12 10 0 5/12 0/0 2/3 2 25 2 0 1 7 3
J. Mathews 10 2 0 5/9 0/2 0/0 1 29 3 0 0 0 2
D. Utomi 5 3 1 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 26 0 0 1 0 3
E. Weaver 2 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
M. Agbonkpolo
I. Mobley
M. Anderson
Q. Adlesh
N. Baumann
T. Lewis
D. London
K. Sturdivant
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Agbonkpolo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
I. Mobley 0 3 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 1 1 0 3
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Adlesh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sturdivant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 23 6 21/49 0/6 4/6 10 132 10 2 7 9 14
Colorado
Starters
L. Siewert
M. Wright IV
E. Parquet
E. Battey
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 8 1 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
M. Wright IV 8 5 5 4/7 0/2 0/0 2 28 0 0 5 1 4
E. Parquet 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 3
E. Battey 1 4 3 0/2 0/1 1/2 3 20 0 0 2 2 2
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
L. Siewert
M. Wright IV
E. Parquet
E. Battey
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Siewert 8 1 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1
M. Wright IV 8 5 5 4/7 0/2 0/0 2 28 0 0 5 1 4
E. Parquet 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 3
E. Battey 1 4 3 0/2 0/1 1/2 3 20 0 0 2 2 2
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Walton
D. Kountz
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Walton 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
D. Kountz 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 25 13