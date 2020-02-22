|
+2
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
33-31
19:23
+2
Nick Richards made hook shot
33-33
18:58
+2
Keyontae Johnson made driving dunk
35-33
18:32
Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Andrew Nembhard
18:24
Scottie Lewis missed layup
18:22
Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
18:08
Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:06
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
17:58
+2
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
37-33
17:58
Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery
17:58
+1
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made free throw
38-33
17:49
Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
17:37
Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
17:17
Nick Richards missed hook shot
17:15
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
17:06
+2
Keyontae Johnson made driving layup
40-33
17:06
Shooting foul on Nate Sestina
17:06
Keyontae Johnson missed free throw
17:06
Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina
16:52
+2
Immanuel Quickley made jump shot
40-35
16:52
Shooting foul on Noah Locke
16:52
+1
Immanuel Quickley made free throw
40-36
16:28
Tre Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:26
Offensive rebound by Florida
16:26
Personal foul on Nate Sestina
16:23
Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Tyrese Maxey
16:15
+2
Tyrese Maxey made layup
40-38
16:03
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:01
Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.
15:52
Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Tre Mann
15:30
Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Ashton Hagans
15:22
+2
Immanuel Quickley made layup
40-40
15:22
Shooting foul on Tre Mann
15:22
Commercial timeout called
15:22
+1
Immanuel Quickley made free throw
40-41
14:58
+2
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
42-41
14:36
Nick Richards missed hook shot
14:34
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
14:24
Tre Mann missed jump shot
14:22
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
14:06
Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Keyontae Johnson
13:54
+2
Tre Mann made layup, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
44-41
13:29
+3
Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
44-44
13:01
Backcourt turnover on Andrew Nembhard
12:49
Personal foul on Tre Mann
12:37
Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Keyontae Johnson
12:29
Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley
12:09
Tre Mann missed layup
12:08
Offensive rebound by Tre Mann
12:08
Shot clock violation turnover on Florida
11:52
+3
Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey
44-47
11:34
Scottie Lewis missed layup
11:32
Offensive rebound by Dontay Bassett
11:27
Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:25
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey
11:19
+3
Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans
44-50
11:12
30-second timeout called
11:12
Commercial timeout called
10:57
Andrew Nembhard missed layup
10:55
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
10:33
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:31
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
10:07
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot
10:05
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
9:42
Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
9:40
Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
9:39
+2
Nick Richards made dunk
44-52
9:06
Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:04
Defensive rebound by Nick Richards
8:49
Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
8:49
Commercial timeout called
8:30
Offensive foul on Tyrese Maxey
8:30
Turnover on Tyrese Maxey
8:12
Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:10
Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
8:10
Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey
8:06
Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey
8:06
+1
Andrew Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws
45-52
8:06
+1
Andrew Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-52
7:44
Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
7:44
Commercial timeout called
7:29
Ques Glover missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:27
Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang
7:15
Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:13
Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
7:05
+3
Tre Mann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
49-52
6:54
30-second timeout called
6:33
+2
EJ Montgomery made reverse layup
49-54
6:13
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:11
Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery
5:49
+2
Immanuel Quickley made jump shot
49-56
5:24
Bad pass turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Immanuel Quickley
5:02
Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:00
Defensive rebound by Ques Glover
4:47
Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup
4:45
Defensive rebound by Kentucky
4:17
Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot
4:15
Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
3:58
Shooting foul on Nick Richards
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:58
+1
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
50-56
3:58
+1
Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
51-56
3:29
Ashton Hagans missed jump shot
3:27
Defensive rebound by Florida
3:10
Traveling violation turnover on Keyontae Johnson
2:50
Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot
2:48
Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
2:47
Traveling violation turnover on Nick Richards
2:29
Bad pass turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Ashton Hagans
2:25
+2
Tyrese Maxey made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
51-58
2:18
30-second timeout called
2:10
+2
Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
53-58
1:36
+3
Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot
53-61
1:20
Andrew Nembhard missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery
1:18
Offensive rebound by Florida
1:15
+2
Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard
55-61
55.0
Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot
53.0
Offensive rebound by Nick Richards
47.0
30-second timeout called
46.0
Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Scottie Lewis
34.0
+2
Tre Mann made jump shot
57-61
33.0
Full timeout called
33.0
Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Andrew Nembhard
23.0
Lost ball turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|
20.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Scottie Lewis
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ashton Hagans
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis missed free throw
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis
|
|
18.0
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Lewis made layup
|
59-61
|
16.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Scottie Lewis
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mann
|
|
12.0
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-62
|
12.0
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-63
|
6.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andrew Nembhard, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
59-64
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
59-65
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|