FSU
NCST

NC State goes for encore upset vs. No. 8 FSU

  • FLM
  • Feb 21, 2020

The North Carolina State Wolfpack, coming off a spectacular upset victory, will try for another one on Saturday when they play host to the eighth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in Raleigh, N.C.

N.C. State defeated the sixth-ranked Duke Blue Devils 88-66 on Wednesday, putting the Wolfpack (17-9, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble while giving them a signature win.

Two Wolfpack players earned their career highs in points against Duke -- Markell Johnson (28) and Devon Daniels (25).

"We knew this was a big game," Daniels told reporters afterward. "We really locked in on (Duke's) tendencies."

The Wolfpack will have to do the same against the Seminoles (22-4, 12-3).

N.C. State will rely on a pair of seniors: 6-foot-5 wing C.J. Bryce, who leads the team in scoring (13.7) and rebounds (6.3), and Johnson, a 6-1 point guard who tops the team in assists (6.4) and steals (1.9) while ranking second in points (13.2).

Daniels, a 6-5 junior wing, averages 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. DJ Funderburk, a 6-10, 225-pound junior, leads NC State in two-point field-goal percentage (63.5), and he is averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as the Wolfpack's key player in the frontcourt.

When the Wolfpack last played Florida State -- a 78-73 NC State loss at Tallahassee last March -- Funderburk had a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds.

Two players who did well for FSU in that game are back this season -- 6-4 senior point guard Trent Forrest and 6-5 junior wing M.J. Walker. Those two combined in that game for 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists, making 9 of 16 from the floor and hitting all nine combined free throws.

FSU's leading scorer and rebounder this season is 6-6 sophomore wing Devin Vassell, who is averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 boards.

Forrest leads the team in assists (4.3) and steals (2.1) while ranking second in scoring (11.6). Walker is the only other FSU player averaging double figures in points (10.5).

But NC State will surely have several volumes of scouting-report information prepared on reserve forward Pat Williams, a 6-8, 215-pound freshman.

Williams, known for elite athleticism and a high basketball IQ, scored 16 points in FSU's most recent game, an 82-67 home win over Pitt on Tuesday. He has scored in double figures 10 times this season, including four in his past five games.

"Confidence comes with experience," said Williams, who is emerging as a possible NBA first-round pick. "The game has slowed down for me. I've been able to think the game more."

In making 7 of 12 shots from the floor on Tuesday, Williams caught the attention of Pitt coach Jeff Capel.

"He's really starting to blossom," Capel said of Williams. "There's a reason why he's looked at as one of the top guys, potentially, for the NBA Draft."

Meanwhile, the Seminoles, who are a lock for the NCAA Tournament, have not lost two straight games all season. They will enter Saturday on a two-game win streak and a 15-2 record over their last 17.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 20
NCST Wolfpack 27

Time Team Play Score
4:29   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
4:54   Defensive rebound by NC State  
4:56   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
5:10 +2 C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 20-27
5:16   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Devon Daniels  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
5:23   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
5:39   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53 +2 Jericole Hellems made dunk 20-25
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Jericole Hellems  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
6:08   D.J. Funderburk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:08 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
6:08   Shooting foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
6:23 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 20-22
6:35   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
6:37   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
6:50 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 17-22
7:03   30-second timeout called  
7:19   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
7:21   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
7:51   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Traveling violation turnover on Jericole Hellems  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
7:55   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
8:14   Raiquan Gray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:14   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
8:41   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Turnover on Rayquan Evans  
8:56   Offensive foul on Rayquan Evans  
9:06 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 16-20
9:31 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
9:31 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
9:31   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
9:50 +1 Jericole Hellems made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
9:50 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
9:50   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
10:13 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominik Olejniczak 14-15
10:28   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
10:30   Devon Daniels missed layup  
10:31   Offensive rebound by NC State  
10:33   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Devin Vassell  
11:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Florida State  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
11:40 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 11-15
12:06 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Trent Forrest 11-13
12:35 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 9-13
12:51   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
12:53   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
13:00   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Markell Johnson  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:24   Jericole Hellems missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:24 +1 Jericole Hellems made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
13:24   Shooting foul on Patrick Williams  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
13:27   Devon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:27 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 9-9
13:27   Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:37   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams  
14:07 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 9-8
14:13   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:15   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Rayquan Evans  
14:27   Commercial timeout called  
14:27   Personal foul on Devin Vassell  
14:46 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 9-6
15:07 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 7-6
15:42 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 7-4
15:49   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
15:51   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
16:20   Turnover on Trent Forrest  
16:20   Offensive foul on Trent Forrest  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
16:29   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
16:41   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12 +2 D.J. Funderburk made jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 5-4
17:30 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 5-2
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by M.J. Walker  
17:44   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
17:50 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 3-2
18:09 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:09 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
18:09   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
18:21   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
18:35   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:57   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
19:08   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
19:37   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
M. Johnson
11 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
45.5 Field Goal % 39.9
27.3 Three Point % 25.2
82.0 Free Throw % 58.0
  Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Raiquan Gray 4:29
  Defensive rebound by NC State 4:54
  Devin Vassell missed jump shot 4:56
+ 2 C.J. Bryce made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 5:10
  Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by Devon Daniels 5:16
  Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell 5:21
  Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:23
  Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems 5:37
  Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:39
+ 2 Jericole Hellems made dunk 5:53
  Bad pass turnover on Wyatt Wilkes, stolen by Jericole Hellems 5:57
Team Stats
Points 20 27
Field Goals 7-18 (38.9%) 9-18 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 11
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 7 6
Team 1 2
Assists 4 4
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 10 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Olejniczak C
4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
J. Hellems F
8 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo 8 Florida State 22-4 20-20
home team logo NC State 17-9 27-27
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Florida State 22-4 75.6 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo NC State 17-9 74.8 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
3
T. Forrest G 11.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.3 APG 45.3 FG%
4
J. Hellems F 9.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.0 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Forrest G 4 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
4
J. Hellems F 8 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
38.9 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 28.6
75.0 FT% 70.0
Florida State
Starters
R. Gray
A. Polite
D. Vassell
M. Osborne
P. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gray 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 1 0 0 1 0
A. Polite 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1
D. Vassell 3 2 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 1 1
M. Osborne 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3
P. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
R. Gray
A. Polite
D. Vassell
M. Osborne
P. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gray 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 10 1 0 0 1 0
A. Polite 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1
D. Vassell 3 2 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 13 0 1 1 1 1
M. Osborne 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3
P. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
D. Olejniczak
W. Wilkes
T. Hands
R. Evans
B. Koprivica
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
N. Jack
C. Yates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Olejniczak 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
W. Wilkes 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Hands 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Evans 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 1 0 0
B. Koprivica 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 11 4 7/18 3/9 3/4 10 62 2 2 5 4 7
NC State
Starters
J. Hellems
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
C. Bryce
M. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hellems 8 3 0 2/2 1/1 3/4 0 10 1 0 1 2 1
D. Daniels 7 2 0 2/5 0/1 3/4 0 14 1 0 1 1 1
D. Funderburk 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
C. Bryce 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
M. Johnson 2 0 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 0
On Court
J. Hellems
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
C. Bryce
M. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hellems 8 3 0 2/2 1/1 3/4 0 10 1 0 1 2 1
D. Daniels 7 2 0 2/5 0/1 3/4 0 14 1 0 1 1 1
D. Funderburk 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
C. Bryce 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
M. Johnson 2 0 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 0
On Bench
B. Beverly
D. Dixon
P. Andree
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Beverly 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Andree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 9 4 9/18 2/7 7/10 3 70 2 1 3 3 6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores