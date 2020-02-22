HOU
1st Half
HOU Cougars 23
MEMP Tigers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:47   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
19:22   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
19:08   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:50   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:45   DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Houston  
18:38   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:11   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:56   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
17:35   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:26 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 3-0
17:10   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:59   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
16:57   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:53 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 6-0
16:31   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
16:31   Damion Baugh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:31   Damion Baugh missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:13   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:11   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
15:56 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 8-0
15:49   30-second timeout called  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Alex Lomax missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
14:53   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:40   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nate Hinton  
14:26   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
14:20   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
14:20   Brison Gresham missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:57   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:47   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
13:39 +2 Alex Lomax made layup, assist by Tyler Harris 8-2
13:18   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
13:16   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
13:00 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 8-4
13:00   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
13:00 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made free throw 8-5
12:43 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 10-5
12:19   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
12:12   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
11:44   Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
11:33   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones  
11:09   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
10:48   Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
10:48   Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
10:34   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
10:13 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 10-8
9:53   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
9:42   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
9:39   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Alex Lomax  
9:36   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Alex Lomax  
9:22 +2 Alex Lomax made layup 10-10
9:00   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
8:43   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Houston  
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Lance Thomas  
8:07   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
7:59   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
7:33 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 10-12
7:33   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +1 Damion Baugh made free throw 10-13
7:09 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot 12-13
6:44 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 12-16
6:12   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
6:08   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
5:48   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
5:42   Jumpball received by Houston  
5:35 +2 Caleb Mills made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 14-16
5:18 +2 Boogie Ellis made jump shot 14-18
5:04   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
4:58   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
4:38   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:30   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
4:18   Alex Lomax missed layup  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
4:00   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
3:52   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
3:41 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 14-20
3:20   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
3:03 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 14-22
2:13 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 19-24
2:59   Commercial timeout called  
2:47 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 16-22
2:30 +2 Tyler Harris made jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 16-24
2:13 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 19-24
1:56   Lester Quinones missed layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:49   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
1:43   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
1:27   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
1:27 +1 Cedrick Alley Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
1:27   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
1:03   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
1:03 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
1:03 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
49.0   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed jump shot  
47.0   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
39.0 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 23-26
12.0   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
12.0   Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12.0 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
3.0   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 36
MEMP Tigers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Damion Baugh missed layup  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
19:43 +2 Damion Baugh made dunk 23-29
19:23 +3 DeJon Jarreau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 26-29
19:03 +2 Damion Baugh made jump shot 26-31
18:45 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 28-31
18:24   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
18:24 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
18:24 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
18:23   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Damion Baugh  
18:15   Damion Baugh missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:08   Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
18:02   Lester Quinones missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
17:53   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
17:53 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
17:53 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
17:24   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
17:12   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
17:12 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 28-36
17:12   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:12   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:12   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
17:03   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
16:58   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
16:46 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 30-36
16:29   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
16:17   Damion Baugh missed jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
16:10   Lance Thomas missed layup  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
16:10   Lance Thomas missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
16:08   Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
15:50   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
15:50 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
15:49 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
15:34   Shooting foul on Alex Lomax  
15:34 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
15:34 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
15:20   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
15:20 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
15:20   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
15:05   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:35   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
14:35   Alex Lomax missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:35   Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
14:16   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:09   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:57   Caleb Mills missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:46   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
13:43   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
13:31   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
13:09 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 34-39
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones  
12:31   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
12:24 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 37-39
12:01   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
11:50   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:46   Jumpball received by Houston  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:24   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:16 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk 37-41
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
10:37 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedrick Alley Jr. 40-41
10:17   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
9:46 +2 Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 40-43
9:29   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
9:09 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 40-46
8:36 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 42-46
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
8:04   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
7:59 +2 Nate Hinton made dunk 44-46
7:49   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
7:42   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
7:42   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:42 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
7:42   Nate Hinton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
7:18   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
6:57 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 48-46
6:26   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
6:26 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 48-47
6:26   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
5:58 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot 50-47
