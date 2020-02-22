No Text
HOU
MEMP
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Memphis
|19:47
|
|Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:45
|
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|19:22
|
|Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|19:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|19:08
|
|Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|18:50
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|18:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|18:45
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas
|18:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Houston
|18:38
|
|Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|18:11
|
|Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|17:56
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.
|17:35
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|17:33
|
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|17:26
|
|+3
|Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton
|3-0
|17:10
|
|Lester Quinones missed jump shot
|17:08
|
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|16:59
|
|Chris Harris Jr. missed layup
|16:57
|
|Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|16:53
|
|+3
|Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|6-0
|16:31
|
|Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|16:31
|
|Damion Baugh missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16:31
|
|Damion Baugh missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|16:13
|
|Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|16:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|16:11
|
|Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|15:56
|
|+2
|Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton
|8-0
|15:49
|
|30-second timeout called
|15:49
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:25
|
|Alex Lomax missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham
|14:53
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|14:40
|
|Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nate Hinton
|14:26
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|14:24
|
|Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|14:20
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed layup
|14:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
|14:20
|
|Brison Gresham missed layup
|14:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|13:57
|
|Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|13:47
|
|Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|13:39
|
|+2
|Alex Lomax made layup, assist by Tyler Harris
|8-2
|13:18
|
|Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|13:16
|
|Personal foul on Brison Gresham
|13:00
|
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax
|8-4
|13:00
|
|Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
|13:00
|
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge made free throw
|8-5
|12:43
|
|+2
|Caleb Mills made jump shot
|10-5
|12:19
|
|Personal foul on Marcus Sasser
|12:12
|
|Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|11:44
|
|Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
|11:44
|
|Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
|11:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|11:33
|
|Personal foul on Justin Gorham
|11:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones
|11:09
|
|Marcus Sasser missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
|11:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|10:48
|
|Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge
|10:48
|
|Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
|10:34
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed layup
|10:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|10:13
|
|+3
|Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|10-8
|9:53
|
|Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|9:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|9:42
|
|Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|9:39
|
|Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|9:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Alex Lomax
|9:36
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|9:34
|
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|9:30
|
|Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Alex Lomax
|9:22
|
|+2
|Alex Lomax made layup
|10-10
|9:00
|
|Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|8:43
|
|Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Houston
|8:26
|
|Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Lance Thomas
|8:07
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
|8:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|7:59
|
|Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|7:33
|
|+2
|Damion Baugh made layup
|10-12
|7:33
|
|Shooting foul on Nate Hinton
|7:33
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:33
|
|+1
|Damion Baugh made free throw
|10-13
|7:09
|
|+2
|DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot
|12-13
|6:44
|
|+3
|Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
|12-16
|6:12
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|6:10
|
|Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|6:08
|
|Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|5:48
|
|Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot
|5:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|5:42
|
|Jumpball received by Houston
|5:35
|
|+2
|Caleb Mills made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|14-16
|5:18
|
|+2
|Boogie Ellis made jump shot
|14-18
|5:04
|
|Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|4:58
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.
|4:38
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|4:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|4:30
|
|Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|4:18
|
|Alex Lomax missed layup
|4:16
|
|Offensive rebound by Memphis
|4:00
|
|Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|3:52
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
|3:41
|
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax
|14-20
|3:20
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed layup
|3:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|3:03
|
|+2
|Lester Quinones made layup
|14-22
|2:13
|
|+3
|Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot
|19-24
|2:59
|
|Commercial timeout called
|2:47
|
|+2
|Caleb Mills made jump shot
|16-22
|2:30
|
|+2
|Tyler Harris made jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas
|16-24
|2:13
|
|+3
|Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot
|19-24
|1:56
|
|Lester Quinones missed layup
|1:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|1:49
|
|Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|1:43
|
|Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
|1:27
|
|Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
|1:27
|
|+1
|Cedrick Alley Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-24
|1:27
|
|Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
|1:03
|
|Personal foul on Caleb Mills
|1:03
|
|+1
|Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|20-25
|1:03
|
|+1
|Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-26
|49.0
|
|Cedrick Alley Jr. missed jump shot
|47.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|39.0
|
|+3
|Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills
|23-26
|12.0
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Gorham
|12.0
|
|Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-27
|3.0
|
|Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|Damion Baugh missed layup
|19:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|19:43
|
|+2
|Damion Baugh made dunk
|23-29
|19:23
|
|+3
|DeJon Jarreau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton
|26-29
|19:03
|
|+2
|Damion Baugh made jump shot
|26-31
|18:45
|
|+2
|DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
|28-31
|18:24
|
|Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
|18:24
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-32
|18:24
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-33
|18:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Damion Baugh
|18:15
|
|Damion Baugh missed layup
|18:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|18:08
|
|Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Precious Achiuwa
|18:02
|
|Lester Quinones missed layup
|18:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Memphis
|17:53
|
|Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.
|17:53
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-34
|17:53
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-35
|17:24
|
|Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|17:14
|
|Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Marcus Sasser
|17:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Precious Achiuwa
|17:12
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Gorham
|17:12
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-36
|17:12
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17:12
|
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|17:12
|
|Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|17:03
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|16:58
|
|Personal foul on Lester Quinones
|16:46
|
|+2
|DeJon Jarreau made jump shot
|30-36
|16:29
|
|Personal foul on Brison Gresham
|16:17
|
|Damion Baugh missed jump shot
|16:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|16:10
|
|Lance Thomas missed layup
|16:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
|16:10
|
|Lance Thomas missed layup
|16:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|16:08
|
|Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau
|15:50
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Gorham
|15:50
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Gorham
|15:50
|
|+1
|Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-37
|15:49
|
|+1
|Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-38
|15:34
|
|Shooting foul on Alex Lomax
|15:34
|
|+1
|Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws
|31-38
|15:34
|
|+1
|Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32-38
|15:20
|
|Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
|15:20
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-39
|15:20
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|15:05
|
|Caleb Mills missed jump shot
|15:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|14:35
|
|Shooting foul on Nate Hinton
|14:35
|
|Alex Lomax missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14:35
|
|Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14:35
|
|Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|14:16
|
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|14:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|14:09
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|14:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|13:57
|
|Caleb Mills missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|13:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|13:46
|
|Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|13:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau
|13:31
|
|Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:29
|
|Personal foul on Alex Lomax
|13:09
|
|+2
|Caleb Mills made layup
|34-39
|12:42
|
|Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones
|12:31
|
|Personal foul on Lester Quinones
|12:24
|
|+3
|Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|37-39
|12:01
|
|Tyler Harris missed jump shot
|11:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
|11:50
|
|Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|11:46
|
|Jumpball received by Houston
|11:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
|11:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
|11:24
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
|11:16
|
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge made dunk
|37-41
|10:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
|10:48
|
|Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Marcus Sasser
|10:37
|
|+3
|Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedrick Alley Jr.
|40-41
|10:17
|
|Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|9:51
|
|Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
|9:46
|
|+2
|Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|40-43
|9:29
|
|Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
|9:09
|
|+3
|Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
|40-46
|8:36
|
|+2
|Fabian White Jr. made layup
|42-46
|8:09
|
|Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Marcus Sasser
|8:04
|
|Marcus Sasser missed layup
|8:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|7:59
|
|+2
|Nate Hinton made dunk
|44-46
|7:49
|
|Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|7:42
|
|Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax
|7:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|7:42
|
|Personal foul on Boogie Ellis
|7:42
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:42
|
|+1
|Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws
|45-46
|7:42
|
|Nate Hinton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|7:18
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed layup
|7:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
|6:57
|
|+3
|Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|48-46
|6:26
|
|Personal foul on Justin Gorham
|6:26
|
|+1
|Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-47
|6:26
|
|Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton
|5:58
|
|+2
|Marcus Sasser made jump shot
|50-47
|5:42
|