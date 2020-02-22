|
19:44
+3
Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels
33-21
19:26
Tyrique Jones missed jump shot
19:24
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
19:17
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:13
Defensive rebound by Xavier
18:46
+2
Naji Marshall made jump shot
33-23
18:19
Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Tyrique Jones
18:06
Jason Carter missed jump shot
18:04
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
17:57
Personal foul on Jason Carter
17:48
Saddiq Bey missed layup
17:46
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
17:37
+2
Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Paul Scruggs
33-25
17:12
+2
Jermaine Samuels made jump shot
35-25
16:50
Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels
16:50
Naji Marshall missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:50
+1
Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-26
16:37
+2
Saddiq Bey made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie
37-26
16:27
Offensive foul on Jason Carter
16:27
Turnover on Jason Carter
16:15
Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:13
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
16:00
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
15:58
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
15:49
Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:47
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
15:35
+3
Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
40-26
15:29
30-second timeout called
15:29
Commercial timeout called
15:16
+2
Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall
40-28
14:57
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:55
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
14:38
Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
14:37
Commercial timeout called
14:33
Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Collin Gillespie
14:26
Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:24
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
14:19
Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels
14:15
+2
Tyrique Jones made reverse layup
40-30
13:49
Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:47
Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs
13:37
+2
KyKy Tandy made layup, assist by Naji Marshall
40-32
13:07
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
12:53
+2
Tyrique Jones made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs
40-34
12:53
30-second timeout called
12:27
+2
Justin Moore made jump shot
42-34
12:04
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
12:04
Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:04
+1
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
42-35
11:50
Justin Moore missed jump shot
11:48
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
11:42
Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:40
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
11:36
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:34
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
11:27
Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:25
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
11:10
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup
11:08
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
11:03
KyKy Tandy missed layup
11:01
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
10:56
+2
Collin Gillespie made layup
44-35
10:28
Quentin Goodin missed layup
10:26
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
10:17
Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
10:05
Zach Freemantle missed jump shot
10:03
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
9:43
Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin
9:43
Commercial timeout called
9:43
+1
Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws
45-35
9:43
+1
Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-35
9:31
KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
9:13
Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey
8:53
+2
Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin
46-37
8:53
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
8:53
Naji Marshall missed free throw
8:53
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
8:33
Personal foul on KyKy Tandy
8:26
+2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
48-37
8:09
Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Justin Moore
8:01
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:59
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
7:47
Paul Scruggs missed layup
7:45
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
7:41
+2
Tyrique Jones made dunk
48-39
7:26
+2
Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie
50-39
7:13
Tyrique Jones missed jump shot
7:11
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
6:55
+3
Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
53-39
6:51
30-second timeout called
6:51
Commercial timeout called
6:41
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
6:39
Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
6:27
Bad pass turnover on Cole Swider
6:10
Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
6:07
Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
6:07
+1
Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
53-40
6:07
+1
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-41
5:53
+2
Saddiq Bey made turnaround jump shot
55-41
5:34
Jumpball received by Xavier
5:30
Jumpball received by Villanova
5:30
Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Justin Moore
5:23
Jumpball received by Xavier
5:23
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Paul Scruggs
5:12
KyKy Tandy missed layup
5:10
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
4:51
Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
4:49
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
4:44
Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
4:22
Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones
4:22
+1
Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws
56-41
4:22
+1
Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-41
4:07
Zach Freemantle missed jump shot
4:05
Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
3:50
Jermaine Samuels missed layup
3:48
Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
3:37
Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
3:36
Commercial timeout called
3:36
+1
Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws
57-42
3:36
+1
Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-43
3:27
Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
3:06
Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie
3:07
+1
Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
57-44
3:07
+1
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-45
3:06
Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Paul Scruggs
3:04
Personal foul on Collin Gillespie
3:04
+1
Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws
57-46
3:04
+1
Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-47
2:56
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:54
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
2:50
Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall
2:48
Jumpball received by Villanova
2:48
+3
Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
60-47
2:48
+2
Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs
60-49
2:48
Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
2:46
