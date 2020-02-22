NOVA
XAVIER

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 30
XAVIER Musketeers 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:44   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
19:27 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 2-0
19:06   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:58   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:31   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
18:08   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
17:55   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
17:33 +2 Saddiq Bey made layup 4-0
17:16   Jason Carter missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:52   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:50   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall  
16:37   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
16:26 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 4-2
15:58   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:25   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
15:06   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:59 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 7-2
14:44   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
14:31 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 7-5
14:09 +2 Justin Moore made layup 9-5
13:50   Jason Carter missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
13:24 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 11-5
13:03 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 11-8
12:38 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 13-8
12:14   Paul Scruggs missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Samuels  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
11:49   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
11:29   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
11:15   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:03   Jermaine Samuels missed layup, blocked by Zach Freemantle  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
10:51 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk 15-8
10:43   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
10:37   Naji Marshall missed layup, blocked by Justin Moore  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:24 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup 15-10
10:01 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot 18-10
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
9:13   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
9:02   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
9:00   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
9:00   Commercial timeout called  
8:47 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup 18-12
8:42   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
8:45   KyKy Tandy missed free throw  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:24 +2 Cole Swider made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 20-12
8:08   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:02   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Naji Marshall missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:29   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:12 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Swider 23-12
6:54 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 23-14
6:31   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:19 +2 Zach Freemantle made jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 23-16
5:53   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:34   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
5:27 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 25-16
4:54 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot 25-19
4:33   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
4:19 +2 Quentin Goodin made layup, assist by Tyrique Jones 25-21
4:18   30-second timeout called  
4:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Justin Moore missed layup  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:43   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Bryce Moore  
3:30   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:28   Personal foul on Tyrique Jones  
3:08   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:48   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
2:47   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
2:31   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
2:26   Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter  
1:58 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup 27-21
1:45   Offensive foul on Tyrique Jones  
1:44   Turnover on Tyrique Jones  
1:27   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
1:09   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
44.0   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
35.0 +2 Justin Moore made layup 29-21
37.0   Shooting foul on KyKy Tandy  
37.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0 +1 Justin Moore made free throw 30-21
13.0   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
3.0   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NOVA Wildcats 34
XAVIER Musketeers 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 33-21
19:26   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:17   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
18:46 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 33-23
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
18:06   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
17:57   Personal foul on Jason Carter  
17:48   Saddiq Bey missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:37 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Paul Scruggs 33-25
17:12 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 35-25
16:50   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
16:50   Naji Marshall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:50 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
16:37 +2 Saddiq Bey made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie 37-26
16:27   Offensive foul on Jason Carter  
16:27   Turnover on Jason Carter  
16:15   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
16:00   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
15:49   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
15:35 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 40-26
15:29   30-second timeout called  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 40-28
14:57   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
14:38   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:37   Commercial timeout called  
14:33   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
14:26   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
14:19   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
14:15 +2 Tyrique Jones made reverse layup 40-30
13:49   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
13:37 +2 KyKy Tandy made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 40-32
13:07   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
12:53 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot, assist by Paul Scruggs 40-34
12:53   30-second timeout called  
12:27 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 42-34
12:04   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
12:04   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:04 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-35
11:50   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
11:42   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
11:36   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:27   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:10   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:03   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
10:56 +2 Collin Gillespie made layup 44-35
10:28   Quentin Goodin missed layup  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:17   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
10:05   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
9:43   Shooting foul on Quentin Goodin  
9:43   Commercial timeout called  
9:43 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 45-35
9:43 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
9:31   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
9:13   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
8:53 +2 Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin 46-37
8:53   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:53   Naji Marshall missed free throw  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
8:33   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
8:26 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 48-37
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Justin Moore  
8:01   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:47   Paul Scruggs missed layup  
7:45   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
7:41 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 48-39
7:26 +2 Jermaine Samuels made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 50-39
7:13   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
6:55 +3 Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 53-39
6:51   30-second timeout called  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Cole Swider  
6:10   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
6:07   Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
6:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 53-40
6:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-41
5:53 +2 Saddiq Bey made turnaround jump shot 55-41
5:34   Jumpball received by Xavier  
5:30   Jumpball received by Villanova  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Justin Moore  
5:23   Jumpball received by Xavier  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
5:12   KyKy Tandy missed layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
4:51   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
4:44   Bad pass turnover on Paul Scruggs, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
4:22   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
4:22 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 56-41
4:22 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-41
4:07   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:50   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
3:37   Shooting foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 57-42
3:36 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-43
3:27   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
3:06   Shooting foul on Collin Gillespie  
3:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 57-44
3:07 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-45
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Paul Scruggs  
3:04   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
3:04 +1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
3:04 +1 Paul Scruggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-47
2:56   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
2:50   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall  
2:48   Jumpball received by Villanova  
2:48 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 60-47
2:48 +2 Naji Marshall made layup, assist by Paul Scruggs 60-49
2:48   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
