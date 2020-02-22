|
20:00
Jumpball received by Oregon
19:44
+3
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson
3-0
19:17
Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:15
Defensive rebound by Oregon
19:04
Chris Duarte missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:02
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
18:54
+3
Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot
3-3
18:35
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:33
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
18:27
Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:25
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
18:20
Shooting foul on Stone Gettings
18:20
+1
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
4-3
18:20
+1
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-3
18:06
Nico Mannion missed jump shot
18:04
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
17:42
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:40
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
17:31
Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:29
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
17:16
Personal foul on Josh Green
17:02
Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Lawson
16:36
Zeke Nnaji missed dunk
16:34
Offensive rebound by Nico Mannion
16:34
Nico Mannion missed jump shot
16:32
Defensive rebound by Chris Duarte
16:26
+2
Payton Pritchard made layup, assist by Chris Duarte
7-3
16:18
Personal foul on Chris Duarte
16:13
Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:11
Offensive rebound by Arizona
16:10
Personal foul on Chris Duarte
16:08
Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:06
Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings
15:53
+2
Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Josh Green
7-5
15:53
Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson
15:53
Commercial timeout called
15:53
+1
Zeke Nnaji made free throw
7-6
15:43
Shakur Juiston missed jump shot
15:41
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
15:28
Stone Gettings missed jump shot
15:26
Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
15:25
+2
Zeke Nnaji made layup
7-8
14:59
+3
Shakur Juiston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson
10-8
14:36
+2
Stone Gettings made layup
10-10
14:21
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:19
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
14:12
Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Payton Pritchard
13:50
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:48
Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko
13:37
Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis
13:37
+1
Dylan Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
10-11
13:37
Dylan Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:37
Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith
13:23
Offensive foul on Zeke Nnaji
13:23
Turnover on Zeke Nnaji
13:09
Personal foul on Max Hazzard
12:51
+3
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot
13-11
12:30
Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:28
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
12:21
Anthony Mathis missed layup
1:19
Defensive rebound by Arizona
12:06
Josh Green missed layup
12:04
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
11:37
Shooting foul on Stone Gettings
11:37
Commercial timeout called
11:37
C.J. Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:37
C.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:37
Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji
11:24
+3
Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Green
13-14
10:52
+2
Will Richardson made layup
15-14
10:26
Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Francis Okoro
10:26
Lost ball turnover on Francis Okoro, stolen by Christian Koloko
10:26
Jumpball received by Arizona
10:23
+3
Max Hazzard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr.
15-17
10:05
+3
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francis Okoro
18-17
9:42
+2
Josh Green made layup
18-19
9:35
Will Richardson missed layup
9:33
Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko
9:27
Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:25
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
9:16
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:14
Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko
9:08
Shooting foul on Francis Okoro
9:08
Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:08
+1
Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-20
8:50
Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Zeke Nnaji
8:41
Personal foul on Anthony Mathis
8:25
Zeke Nnaji missed layup
8:23
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
8:15
+2
Payton Pritchard made layup
20-20
7:51
Personal foul on Payton Pritchard
7:51
Commercial timeout called
7:51
+1
Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
20-21
7:51
Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:51
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
7:32
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Ira Lee
7:21
Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot
7:17
Offensive rebound by Josh Green
7:12
Josh Green missed layup, blocked by Will Richardson
7:09
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
6:48
Personal foul on Nico Mannion
6:48
+1
Anthony Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws
21-21
6:48
+1
Anthony Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-21
6:26
Stone Gettings missed layup
6:24
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
6:16
+3
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
25-21
6:04
+3
Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion
25-24
5:42
+3
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot
28-24
5:18
Ira Lee missed jump shot
5:16
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
5:07
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:05
Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings
4:57
+3
Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings
28-27
4:27
+2
Payton Pritchard made layup
30-27
3:58
+2
Dylan Smith made jump shot
30-29
3:28
Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Arizona
3:25
Commercial timeout called
3:04
+3
Josh Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion
30-32
2:49
+3
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson
33-32
2:30
Lost ball turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Will Richardson
2:25
Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko
2:23
Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.
1:58
Personal foul on C.J. Walker
1:58
+1
Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws
33-33
1:58
Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:58
Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson
1:28
Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:26
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
1:22
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:18
Defensive rebound by Arizona
1:18
30-second timeout called
57.0
Bad pass turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Anthony Mathis
37.0
+3
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis
36-33
23.0
30-second timeout called
3.0
Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion
0.0
End of period
