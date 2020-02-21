UNC
No. 11 Louisville not overlooking struggling North Carolina

  Feb 21, 2020

Louisville has sorted through some of its problems and returned to its winning ways. North Carolina is still trying to figure out how to win a game.

The teams meet for the only time in the regular season Saturday night at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

The No. 11 Cardinals had the get-well moments in the 90-66 thumping of visiting Syracuse on Wednesday night. That outcome halted a two-game slide that had knocked Louisville out of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

When Duke lost later that night at North Carolina State, Louisville (22-5, 13-3 ACC) moved back into first place in the conference standings.

North Carolina (10-16, 3-12) will arrive in last place. For Louisville coach Chris Mack, the Tar Heels won't be viewed as a team at the bottom of the standings.

"We move on to Carolina. I don't care how many they've lost in a row," Mack said. "A few of them, I'm sure Roy (Williams) didn't know how they lost. They have talent, and they're finally healthy. They are going to come in here ready to play on Saturday and we need to be ready to play as well."

That was the case earlier this week as the Cardinals, who had lost road games to Georgia Tech and Clemson, put together a splendid performance at both ends of the court. Louisville delivered the most lopsided loss of the season on Syracuse.

The Cardinals used an altered lineup, in part to contend with Syracuse's zone. Freshman guard David Johnson was a first-time starter and Malik Williams had his first start of the season while Ryan McMahon also joined the lineup.

By the end, Louisville had a season-high 23 assists.

"You're going to have a high assist night when you make shots, just simply because you're not doing a whole lot off the dribble against the zone," Mack said.

Mack said he expects to keep Johnson with the first-team unit, while he didn't make commitments beyond that.

North Carolina has lost six games in a row, including the last two when late-game 3-point shots connected for their opponents. It has been a depressing stretch for the Tar Heels.

"You've got two choices," said Williams, the North Carolina coach. "You can compete your butt off or you can get in a fetal position and curl up and start crying. ... We play Saturday. You can feel sorry for yourself and (if) you feel sorry for yourself, you're going to do that the rest of your freaking life."

The losses to Virginia and Notre Dame added to the late-game misery that has defined the North Carolina season. Saturday's game will be the two-week mark since the Tar Heels blew a lead in regulation and lost in overtime to Duke.

"We're going to play the games they put on our schedule," coach Williams said. "We're going to try to compete as hard as we can."

North Carolina has restocked its lineup with senior guard Brandon Robinson returning to action and scoring 11 points (hitting three 3-point shots) Monday night at Notre Dame. He had missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.

Since guard Cole Anthony returned to the court following a knee injury that had him sidelined for almost two months, the Tar Heels have gone 0-6.

The Cardinals are 40-13 all-time at home in ACC games.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 21
LVILLE Cardinals 27

Time Team Play Score
3:35   Commercial timeout called  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
3:43 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 21-27
4:09 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-25
4:09 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
4:09   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
4:28 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by Darius Perry 19-25
4:48 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Francis 19-23
5:08 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 16-23
5:15   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
5:17   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
5:34   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 16-20
6:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:09   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
6:24 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 14-20
6:31   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
6:33   Andrew Platek missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
6:52   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
7:22 +3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 14-17
7:50 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk 11-17
7:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:56   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
8:20   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
8:46 +2 Darius Perry made jump shot 11-15
8:53   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
8:55   Jeremiah Francis missed layup  
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora  
9:23   Traveling violation turnover on Walker Miller  
9:41   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
9:46   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville  
10:33   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:40   Ryan McMahon missed jump shot  
11:00 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 11-13
11:11   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
11:13   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:19   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:20   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
11:26   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:46   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
12:25   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:27   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
12:38   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
12:54 +2 Cole Anthony made driving layup 9-10
13:06   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
13:23 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 7-10
13:38 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Brandon Robinson 7-7
13:48 +2 Jordan Nwora made reverse layup 5-7
14:12 +2 Cole Anthony made driving layup 5-5
14:18   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
14:20   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Cole Anthony  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
14:57   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
15:23 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot, assist by David Johnson 3-5
15:41   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:43   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson  
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by David Johnson  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:27   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Traveling violation turnover on Armando Bacot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
17:07   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
17:24   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
17:30   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54 +3 David Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Williams 3-3
18:10   Double dribble turnover on Brandon Robinson  
18:30   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
18:30   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:51 +3 Christian Keeling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 3-0
19:02   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
19:02   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:14   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Christian Keeling  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:47   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
Key Players
G. Brooks
15 F
D. Sutton
24 F
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
9.2 Pts. Per Game 9.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
53.2 Field Goal % 49.4
28.6 Three Point % 32.9
56.5 Free Throw % 69.2
  Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony 3:35
+ 2 David Johnson made jump shot 3:43
+ 1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:09
+ 1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 4:09
  Shooting foul on Darius Perry 4:09
+ 2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by Darius Perry 4:28
+ 3 Andrew Platek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Francis 4:48
+ 3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 5:08
  Defensive rebound by David Johnson 5:15
  Armando Bacot missed jump shot 5:17
  Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot 5:32
Team Stats
Points 21 27
Field Goals 8-20 (40.0%) 11-23 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 15
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 7 9
Team 0 1
Assists 4 6
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 2 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Anthony G
10 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
9 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo North Carolina 10-16 21-21
home team logo 11 Louisville 22-5 27-27
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo North Carolina 10-16 71.2 PPG 47.2 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 11 Louisville 22-5 75.4 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
2
C. Anthony G 19.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.7 APG 35.9 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 18.2 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.4 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Anthony G 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 9 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
40.0 FG% 47.8
37.5 3PT FG% 38.5
100.0 FT% 0
North Carolina
Starters
C. Anthony
C. Keeling
A. Bacot
B. Robinson
L. Black
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Anthony 10 3 0 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 13 1 0 4 0 3
C. Keeling 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 1
A. Bacot 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 1 2
B. Robinson 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 0
L. Black 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
C. Anthony
C. Keeling
A. Bacot
B. Robinson
L. Black
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Anthony 10 3 0 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 13 1 0 4 0 3
C. Keeling 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 1
A. Bacot 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 1 2
B. Robinson 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 0
L. Black 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
A. Platek
W. Miller
J. Francis
S. Rush
K. Smith
J. Pierce
R. McAdoo
G. Brooks
B. Huffman
S. Manley
C. Ellis
A. Harris
R. O'Han
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Platek 6 1 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
W. Miller 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Francis 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Han - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 9 4 8/20 3/8 2/2 2 80 2 0 7 2 7
Louisville
Starters
D. Perry
M. Williams
D. Johnson
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 5 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 5 3 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 2
D. Johnson 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 15 1 0 3 0 2
R. McMahon 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sutton 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 3
On Court
D. Perry
M. Williams
D. Johnson
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 5 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 5 3 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 2
D. Johnson 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 15 1 0 3 0 2
R. McMahon 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sutton 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 3
On Bench
S. Enoch
S. Williamson
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Enoch 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Williamson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 14 6 11/23 5/13 0/0 6 61 1 0 6 5 9
