UNLV
UNLV
Rebels
14-14
away team logo
37
TF 12
FINAL
HALFTIME
CBSSN
Sat Feb. 22
7:30pm
BONUS
25
TF 6
home team logo
SDGST
4 San Diego State
Aztecs
26-0
ML: +807
SDGST -13.5, O/U 134.5
ML: -1364
UNLV
SDGST

Three wins from perfect season, No. 4 SDSU hosts UNLV

  • FLM
  • Feb 21, 2020

College basketball's only unbeaten team, No. 4-ranked San Diego State, begins its final three-game stretch of the regular season on Saturday at home against UNLV at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (26-0, 15-0 Mountain West Conference) clinched an outright regular-season conference title last week, but did not let up in its 72-55 blowout win at Boise State on Sunday.

"This is a hard environment to play in," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in his postgame news conference. "We've lost our last three (at Boise State)."

A win a few years in the making at Boise State wasn't the most noteworthy result from Sunday. The rout continued the longest winning streak in program history, and moved San Diego State three wins shy of a perfect regular season.

If the Aztecs can complete the season sweep of UNLV (14-14, 9-6), they have a home date against Colorado State and trip to Nevada remaining to complete the perfect run. Should San Diego State navigate that stretch, as well as next month's Mountain West Conference Tournament, it would become the third program in the last six years to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.

The last two -- Wichita State in 2014 and Kentucky in 2015 -- were the first since UNLV in 1991.

This year's UNLV team comes into Saturday's matchup with the prospect of finishing as high as second in the Mountain West. The Runnin' Rebels enter the weekend tied for fifth place with Colorado State, both with three games to play. They are a game-and-a-half behind the current second-place team, Utah State.

Finishing in the top five of the conference means getting a bye into the quarterfinals in the Mountain West Tournament. Finishing sixth or worse means playing in the first round.

UNLV has won two straight and three of its last four after dropping four straight from Jan. 22 through Feb. 5. The Runnin' Rebels outlasted New Mexico 78-73 on the road Feb. 15, then blasted Colorado State at home Tuesday, 80-56.

Coach T.J. Otzelberger called it UNLV's "most complete game of the year" in his postgame news conference.

"(It was) a terrific defensive effort against a really good offensive team," he said. "They were focused, they were intentional. Did a great job on that end of the floor, which led to us getting out in transition in that first half."

UNLV needs another strong defensive showing against a balanced and efficient San Diego State offense. The Aztecs feature four double-figure point-per-game scorers, led by Malachi Flynn's 16.7. Matt Mitchell has come on strong of late, including an 11-point, seven-rebound, five-steal and three-assist performance at Boise State.

"He just plays the right way, shares the ball, when he's open he shoots it, and he plays for his teammates," Dutcher said of Mitchell.

Flynn led San Diego State in a narrow defeat of UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Jan. 26, scoring 21 points. In a performance indicative of the Aztecs' depth, Trey Pulliam scored 18 points off the bench, more than 14 better than his season average.

San Diego State's more regular contributors, including Jordan Schakel and KJ Feagin, contribute to the nation's ninth-best 3-point shooting percentage at 38.6.

Defending the 3-pointer has been a concern for UNLV, meanwhile. Opponents are hitting 34 percent against the Runnin' Rebels on the season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
UNLV Rebels 37
SDGST Aztecs 25

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
3.0   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   30-second timeout called  
20.0 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made dunk 37-25
25.0   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
47.0 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 35-25
1:07   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
1:09   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
1:14   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
1:43 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 33-25
1:45   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:47   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
2:06 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Green 33-23
2:14   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
2:14   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:14   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Yanni Wetzell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:14   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
2:38   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
2:40   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
3:02   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Turnover on Amauri Hardy  
3:12   Offensive foul on Amauri Hardy  
3:33 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 30-23
3:50   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
3:50   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:50 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Personal foul on Jonah Antonio  
3:59   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
4:01   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
4:09   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Lost ball turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:25   Jordan Schakel missed jump shot  
4:53 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup, assist by Bryce Hamilton 30-20
5:14 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-20
5:14 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 28-19
5:14   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
5:32   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
6:02   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
6:11   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
6:34   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
6:34   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Vitaliy Shibel  
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by KJ Feagin  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
6:50   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot 28-18
7:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
7:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
7:32   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
7:50   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
8:17 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 25-16
8:30 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-16
8:30 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 23-15
8:30   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
8:42   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
8:44   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
9:06   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
9:20   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
9:20   Personal foul on Elijah Mitrou-Long  
9:51 +2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made layup 23-14
10:01   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
10:01   Amauri Hardy missed free throw  
10:01   Shooting foul on Adam Seiko  
10:01 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 21-14
10:12   Personal foul on Adam Seiko  
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
10:46 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong made layup, assist by Bryce Hamilton 19-14
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
11:03   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:22 +1 Elijah Mitrou-Long made free throw 17-14
11:22   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Shooting foul on Malachi Flynn  
11:22 +3 Elijah Mitrou-Long made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 16-14
11:48 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 13-14
12:03 +2 Amauri Hardy made layup, assist by Marvin Coleman 13-11
12:10   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
12:16   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
12:33 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 11-11
12:42   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:44   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:08   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:44 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 11-8
14:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Mitrou-Long  
14:14   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Commercial timeout called  
14:33   Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
14:35   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
15:06 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup 8-8
15:21   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
15:23   Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46 +2 Jordan Schakel made layup 8-6
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
15:49   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
15:59   Vitaliy Shibel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
16:20   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Personal foul on Amauri Hardy  
16:51 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vitaliy Shibel 8-4
17:05 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-4
17:15   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
17:17   Amauri Hardy missed jump shot  
17:35   Turnover on KJ Feagin  
17:35   Offensive foul on KJ Feagin  
17:45 +2 Bryce Hamilton made layup 5-2
17:57   Defensive rebound by Vitaliy Shibel  
17:59   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Personal foul on Nick Blair  
18:30 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:46   Traveling violation turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
19:07   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
19:48 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
Key Players
A. Hardy
3 G
M. Flynn
22 G
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
40.5 Field Goal % 44.1
33.7 Three Point % 37.6
73.5 Free Throw % 84.1
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman 1.0
  Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  30-second timeout called 19.0
+ 2 Elijah Mitrou-Long made dunk 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Elijah Mitrou-Long 25.0
+ 2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton 1:07
  Malachi Flynn missed layup 1:09
  Bad pass turnover on Elijah Mitrou-Long, stolen by Yanni Wetzell 1:14
+ 2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 1:43
  Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell 1:45
Team Stats
Points 37 25
Field Goals 15-26 (57.7%) 8-24 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 14
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 15 10
Team 0 1
Assists 7 2
Steals 4 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 12 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
E. Mitrou-Long G
11 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
22
M. Flynn G
9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UNLV 14-14 37-37
home team logo 4 San Diego State 26-0 25-25
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, California
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, California
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 14-14 71.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 4 San Diego State 26-0 75.9 PPG 39 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
55
E. Mitrou-Long G 11.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.5 APG 45.0 FG%
22
M. Flynn G 16.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.1 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
55
E. Mitrou-Long G 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
22
M. Flynn G 9 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
57.7 FG% 33.3
46.2 3PT FG% 16.7
50.0 FT% 70.0
UNLV
Starters
E. Mitrou-Long
B. Hamilton
J. Antonio
M. Coleman
J. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 11 3 0 4/6 2/4 1/1 1 13 2 0 2 0 3
B. Hamilton 9 4 2 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 4
J. Antonio 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
M. Coleman 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 2
J. Green 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
E. Mitrou-Long
B. Hamilton
J. Antonio
M. Coleman
J. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 11 3 0 4/6 2/4 1/1 1 13 2 0 2 0 3
B. Hamilton 9 4 2 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 4
J. Antonio 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
M. Coleman 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 2
J. Green 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
C. Diong
C. Dembele
D. Jenkins Jr.
D. Tillman
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diong 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 0 1 1 2
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tillman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 16 7 15/26 6/13 1/2 12 71 4 0 6 1 15
San Diego State
Starters
M. Flynn
J. Schakel
Y. Wetzell
M. Mitchell
K. Feagin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 9 3 2 2/7 1/5 4/4 1 18 0 0 1 0 3
J. Schakel 7 4 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 2 0 0 2 2
Y. Wetzell 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/4 0 18 1 1 1 1 1
M. Mitchell 4 2 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
K. Feagin 0 2 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 3 0 2
On Court
M. Flynn
J. Schakel
Y. Wetzell
M. Mitchell
K. Feagin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 9 3 2 2/7 1/5 4/4 1 18 0 0 1 0 3
J. Schakel 7 4 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 2 0 0 2 2
Y. Wetzell 5 2 0 2/3 0/0 1/4 0 18 1 1 1 1 1
M. Mitchell 4 2 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
K. Feagin 0 2 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 3 0 2
On Bench
N. Narain
A. Seiko
T. Pulliam
J. Mensah
N. Mensah
A. Arop
C. Giordano
K. Johnson
J. Barnett
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Narain 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Seiko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Pulliam 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mensah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Barnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 13 2 8/24 2/12 7/10 6 100 4 1 6 3 10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores