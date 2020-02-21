VATECH
DUKE

After historic loss, No. 6 Duke has eyes on Va. Tech

  • FLM
  • Feb 21, 2020

Duke's latest winning streak came to a crashing halt, meaning the sixth-ranked Blue Devils should be plenty fired up to make corrections for their next game.

That comes against visiting Virginia Tech on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

While Duke was getting blown out Wednesday night at North Carolina State, Virginia Tech was also losing, but in a triple-overtime affair with visiting Miami.

The outcome of the Duke game was most shocking, with the 88-66 setback the first time the team lost by more than seven points all season. It was the largest margin of defeat to an unranked opponent in coach Mike Krzyzewski's 40 years at the school.

"They just punched us in the month in the first half and we just couldn't get back," Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. told reporters after the game.

Duke guard Tre Jones said at this stage of the season that the Blue Devils, who had won seven in a row, should know what to expect.

"We've played a lot of games now, so we've got to come out ready," Jones said. "No more excuses this deep into the season. We've got to put this behind us but learn from it and not do it anymore."

Duke (22-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) dropped out of first place in the conference, falling a half-game behind Louisville though they are tied in the loss column.

"Our kids have won 22 games and 12 conference games and you have to stay hungry while you're winning at that level," Krzyzewski said. "... That was our worst game and (N.C. State) made us look bad, too."

Despite the ragged first half, the Blue Devils rallied to within 11 points with 11 minutes to play. They scored only 16 points the rest of the game, however.

"Hopefully we'll be more competitive Saturday and in the rest of our games," Krzyzewski said.

Duke was the last team to play its ACC opener this season, defeating Virginia Tech 77-63 in that Dec. 6 game in Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech (15-11, 6-9) was in a tussle in its latest game. The Hokies fell 102-95 to Miami in the ACC's first triple-overtime game in 17 years.

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said the Hokies have needed to be crisper offensively and he saw signs of that this week.

"Playing with a better pace (because) we tend to get a little flat-footed," Young said. "We become easy to guard so I want to see us getting downhill earlier in that shot clock. Not so much to shoot quicker but to be more difficult to guard and to find a favorable matchup."

In the Miami game, Tyrece Radford poured in 26 points and Jalen Cone added 20. Those are season-high totals for both freshmen. They combined for 14 points in the first game against Duke.

Radford and Landers Nolley II both had double-doubles, the first time in three seasons two Hokies pulled off the feat in the same game.

Radford's progress has been clear.

"He's turning into a terrific player," Young said. "He is so aggressive. He is only going to get better too."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 16
DUKE Blue Devils 37

Time Team Play Score
6:53   Commercial timeout called  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
6:58   Javin DeLaurier missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
7:20   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
7:33 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell 16-37
7:46   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
7:48   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
8:11 +2 Alex O'Connell made dunk 16-34
8:26   Defensive rebound by Duke  
8:28   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
8:36   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:59   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
9:11   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:23   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
9:29   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
9:43   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Hurt, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
9:51   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
10:10   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
10:27 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 16-32
10:41 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot 16-30
11:07 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-30
11:07 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-29
11:07   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:14   Jalen Cone missed jump shot, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:39 +3 Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 14-28
11:51   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
11:53   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
12:13   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
12:27 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 14-25
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
12:49   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
13:03 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-25
13:03 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 11-24
13:03   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
13:16   Turnover on Hunter Cattoor  
13:16   Offensive foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:29 +1 Matthew Hurt made free throw 11-23
13:29   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:29 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 11-22
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Matthew Hurt  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
13:55   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
14:10 +1 Isaiah Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
14:10 +1 Isaiah Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 10-20
14:10   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
14:31   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
14:31   Jordan Goldwire missed free throw  
14:31   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
14:31 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 9-20
14:49   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
14:51   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
15:11 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot 9-18
15:38 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
15:38 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
15:42   Wabissa Bede missed layup, blocked by Tre Jones  
15:59 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 7-16
16:13 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 7-13
16:27 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 5-13
16:32   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:34   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 5-11
17:06 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 2-11
17:20   Out of bounds turnover on Wabissa Bede  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
17:33   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
17:43   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:56   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 2-8
18:34 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 2-6
18:56 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 0-6
19:07   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
19:09   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
19:39 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
Key Players
W. Bede
3 G
J. Goldwire
14 G
22.9 Min. Per Game 22.9
4.6 Pts. Per Game 4.6
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
2.2 Reb. Per Game 2.2
35.9 Field Goal % 51.1
21.2 Three Point % 39.5
51.2 Free Throw % 58.8
  Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier 6:56
  Javin DeLaurier missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako 6:58
  Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley 7:18
  Wabissa Bede missed jump shot 7:20
+ 3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell 7:33
  Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt 7:46
  Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt 7:48
+ 2 Alex O'Connell made dunk 8:11
  Defensive rebound by Duke 8:26
  Landers Nolley II missed layup 8:28
  Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford 8:34
Team Stats
Points 16 37
Field Goals 5-18 (27.8%) 13-21 (61.9%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 7 15
Offensive 1 3
Defensive 6 11
Team 0 1
Assists 2 7
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 3 2
Fouls 6 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
I. Wilkins G
7 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
2
C. Stanley G
9 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Virginia Tech 15-11 16-16
home team logo 6 Duke 22-4 37-37
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Virginia Tech 15-11 70.9 PPG 38 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo 6 Duke 22-4 82.4 PPG 42.9 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
1
I. Wilkins G 4.4 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.2 APG 33.6 FG%
1
V. Carey Jr. C 18.0 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.1 APG 58.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
I. Wilkins G 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
V. Carey Jr. C 9 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
27.8 FG% 61.9
50.0 3PT FG% 66.7
100.0 FT% 83.3
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alleyne
T. Radford
W. Bede
L. Nolley II
J. Ojiako
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alleyne 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
T. Radford 4 2 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
W. Bede 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 0 2
L. Nolley II 0 0 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ojiako 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1
On Court
N. Alleyne
T. Radford
W. Bede
L. Nolley II
J. Ojiako
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alleyne 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
T. Radford 4 2 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
W. Bede 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 2 0 2
L. Nolley II 0 0 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ojiako 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1
On Bench
I. Wilkins
H. Cattoor
J. Cone
B. Johnson
K. Aluma
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
R. Payne
G. Yates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 7 1 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 5 2 0 0 0 1
H. Cattoor 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0
J. Cone 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Aluma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 7 2 5/18 2/4 4/4 6 57 2 1 3 1 6
Duke
Starters
C. Stanley
M. Hurt
J. Goldwire
A. O'Connell
J. DeLaurier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stanley 9 1 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
M. Hurt 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 8 1 2 1 1 2
J. Goldwire 2 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. O'Connell 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. DeLaurier 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
On Court
C. Stanley
M. Hurt
J. Goldwire
A. O'Connell
J. DeLaurier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Stanley 9 1 0 3/4 3/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
M. Hurt 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 1 8 1 2 1 1 2
J. Goldwire 2 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. O'Connell 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. DeLaurier 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
On Bench
J. Robinson
J. White
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 14 7 13/21 6/9 5/6 3 36 1 3 2 3 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores