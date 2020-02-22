BUTLER
21 Butler
Bulldogs
19-8
21
TF 6
FINAL
HALFTIME
FS1
Sun Feb. 23
4:00pm
BONUS
40
TF 4
CREIGH
15 Creighton
Bluejays
21-6
ML: +192
CREIGH -5.5, O/U 140.5
ML: -237
BUTLER
CREIGH

No. 15 Creighton on rise ahead of rematch with No. 21 Butler

No. 15 Creighton, which has played its way into contention for the Big East Conference regular-season championship, begins a crucial home stretch in Omaha, Neb., on Sunday in a showdown with No. 21 Butler.

The Bluejays (21-6, 10-4 Big East) ride a four-game winning streak into the Sunday matchup. During the streak, Creighton knocked off conference-leading Seton Hall, doing its part to slash the 16th-ranked Pirates' three-game advantage in the race for the league title down to one.

Creighton closes its regular season at home with Seton Hall on March 7, and it potentially could sew up the No. 1 seed in next month's Big East tournament if it keeps pace.

That places particular significance on Butler's visit to Omaha. The Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7) come to town off a two-point loss at Seton Hall on Wednesday in which the Pirates' lob play at the buzzer thwarted the Bulldogs' last-minute rally.

Butler jumped out to an early lead, fell behind by five points with one minute to play, then roared back to tie the game with just 0.6 seconds remaining. The roller-coaster game reflected the Bulldogs' up-and-down Big East season, which includes three losses in the past four games.

"There were big shots and big stops. When they swung at us in the second half, we responded well," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said in his postgame press conference. "But it doesn't come down to just one play. You want a few of those plays back along the way."

When Butler and Creighton last met, the Bulldogs were on the decided upswing of their season. Their 71-57 win on Jan. 4 helped propel them to a peak of No. 5 in the AP Top 25.

In the weeks since, Butler is 5-7 and Creighton is 9-3. The most recent in that spell for the Bluejays was a 73-65 win at No. 19 Marquette on Tuesday in which they held the nation's second-leading scorer, Markus Howard, to 13 points -- less than half of his season average.

"You have to commit a lot to try to slow Markus down," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said in his postgame press conference. "By doing that, you give up some things. Fortunately for us tonight, the (3-pointers) we let up weren't going in. You need that good fortune sometimes."

Creighton may need a similar bout of good fortune against Butler while defending the Bulldogs' hot-scoring guard Kamar Baldwin.

Baldwin is coming off a 20-point performance at Seton Hall -- the same total he posted in Butler's defeat of Creighton last month -- and his six assists against the Pirates reflect his ability to exploit the defense when it overcommits to stopping him.

Sean McDermott, a 40.1 percent 3-point shooter, is a leading beneficiary. He knocked down 3 of 7 from long range last time out vs. the Bluejays.

Creighton, which has the nation's sixth-ranked offense in terms of adjusted efficiency per KenPom.com, counters with Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock, who have made a combined 208 3-pointers on the season.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 21
CREIGH Bluejays 40

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
0.0   Aaron Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 21-40
36.0 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-37
36.0   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
36.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
56.0   Christian Bishop missed jump shot  
1:24   Official timeout called  
1:24   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
1:30   Aaron Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:30 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-37
1:30   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
2:03 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 19-37
2:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
2:43 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk 19-34
2:46   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
2:48   Marcus Zegarowski missed floating jump shot  
3:11   Commercial timeout called  
3:11   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
3:11   Aaron Thompson missed reverse layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
3:40   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
4:09 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 19-32
4:33   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
4:35   Khalif Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   30-second timeout called  
5:02 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 19-29
5:11   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
5:13   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
5:25   Aaron Thompson missed layup, blocked by Kelvin Jones  
5:35   Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
5:45   Kamar Baldwin missed floating jump shot  
6:13 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 19-26
6:25   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
6:27   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Turnover on Denzel Mahoney  
6:41   Offensive foul on Denzel Mahoney  
6:56 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 19-23
7:23   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
7:25   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
7:47   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
7:55   Christian Bishop missed floating jump shot  
8:08   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
8:25 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 17-23
8:36   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:38   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
8:47   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
9:02   Out of bounds turnover on Mitch Ballock  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Mitch Ballock  
9:42 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 15-23
9:53 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 15-20
10:13   Offensive rebound by Butler  
10:15   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
10:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed reverse layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
10:50   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
11:09 +3 Denzel Mahoney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 12-20
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:26   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
11:39   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:10 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 12-17
12:16   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
12:18   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 12-14
13:00 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 9-14
13:09   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Tucker, stolen by Kelvin Jones  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:34   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
13:52   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
13:52   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Denzel Mahoney  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:15   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Golden, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
14:26   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
14:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Turnover on Sean McDermott  
14:47   Offensive foul on Sean McDermott  
14:50   Jumpball received by Butler  
15:11 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup, assist by Ty-Shon Alexander 9-11
15:38 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 9-9
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Personal foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
16:01   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Aaron Thompson  
16:12 +2 Aaron Thompson made driving layup 7-9
16:39 +2 Christian Bishop made alley-oop shot, assist by Mitch Ballock 5-9
16:59 +2 Bryce Nze made tip-in 5-7
17:03   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
17:05   Aaron Thompson missed floating jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
17:14   Damien Jefferson missed layup  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
18:07 +2 Marcus Zegarowski made jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 3-7
18:07   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Christian Bishop  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:27   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 3-5
19:06 +2 Christian Bishop made driving dunk 0-5
19:58   Defensive rebound by Creighton  
19:22   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Bishop 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
Team Stats
Points 21 40
Field Goals 8-22 (36.4%) 15-30 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 15
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 12 10
Team 1 2
Assists 4 11
Steals 1 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 3
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 0 0
K. Baldwin G
7 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
M. Zegarowski G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
Butler
Starters
A. Thompson
S. McDermott
H. Baddley
J. Tucker
B. Golden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Thompson 4 2 2 1/6 0/1 2/4 0 18 0 1 0 0 2
S. McDermott 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 1
H. Baddley 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
J. Tucker 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 2
B. Golden 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 1 1
On Bench
K. Battle
D. Smits
C. David
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Smits - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 21 14 4 8/22 3/10 2/4 6 73 1 1 8 2 12
Creighton
Starters
M. Zegarowski
M. Ballock
D. Mahoney
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 17 2 1 6/9 5/5 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 2
M. Ballock 9 5 3 3/7 3/7 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 0 5
D. Mahoney 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 0
T. Alexander 3 0 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 18 2 0 0 0 0
D. Jefferson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
K. Jones
S. Mitchell
D. Mintz
J. Scurry
J. Epperson
A. Jones
J. Canfield
J. Windham
N. Zeil
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jones 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 1 0 2 0
S. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Windham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 13 11 15/30 10/18 0/0 4 89 7 1 3 3 10
NCAA BB Scores