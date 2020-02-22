PSU
IND

No. 9 Penn State bids to get back on track vs. Indiana

  • FLM
  • Feb 22, 2020

Shortly after No. 9 Penn State had its eight-game win streak snapped Tuesday night against Illinois, coach Pat Chambers was asked whether the loss could be a blessing in order to get his team to refocus.

"I was really enjoying winning," Chambers said. "Maybe we can start a new (win streak). That will be the next step for this group."

The Nittany Lions (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten) will have an opportunity to do precisely that when they visit Indiana (17-9, 7-8) on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana has won 11 of the last 14 meetings between the two schools, though Penn State posted a 64-49 victory over the Hoosiers on Jan. 29 in State College, Pa.

Penn State will be looking to bounce back from a 62-56 home loss to Illinois. Senior forward Lamar Stevens got into early foul trouble for the Nittany Lions, and Penn State shot just 4 of 19 from 3-point range.

"Give Illinois credit," Chambers said following the game. "They played really well, they played really tough, their speed really disrupted us, they played small, they fronted Lamar Stevens in the post and played him on the backside, they did some great things.

"Great lessons to be learned in the Big Ten that you have to show up every night. Nothing is going to be handed to you."

Penn State has played its last four games without sophomore guard Myreon Jones, who remains out with an illness. Jones averages a team second-best 14.1 points per game while leading the club in 3-point field goal percentage (41.3 percent).

"I just want to make sure he's as healthy as possible before he puts the uniform on again," Chambers said.

Indiana is looking to build off a 68-56 road win at Minnesota on Wednesday night. After enduring a four-game losing streak, the Hoosiers have won two of their last three contests.

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis helped carry Indiana to the win over Minnesota, posting his eighth double-double of the season with career highs in points (27) and rebounds (16). The 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis is averaging a team-high 14.1 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds on the season.

"He's been a bright spot for us all season and I think he's the freshman of the year in our league," Indiana coach Archie Miller said. "He's my guy and tonight he delivered."

Miller also was pleased with the Hoosiers' guard play in the Minnesota win, with Indiana posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 15 to 10.

"We were much more under control, and I thought part of being under control was our guards really being strong with it and executing what we wanted to do," Miller said. "When we executed, we got the ball where we wanted to, and as a coach that's all you can ask."

The Hoosiers are no strangers to knocking off ranked teams at home this season. Indiana is 13-3 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with wins over Florida State, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Penn State, meanwhile, has played well on the road, posting a 5-3 record. Chambers said it will be important for the Nittany Lions to stay unified after its recent home loss.

"We've got to come closer together now," Chambers said. "This isn't the time to point fingers, this isn't the time to run away from each other. This is the time to come together, and get even closer."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 24
IND Hoosiers 12

Time Team Play Score
9:36   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
9:44   Lamar Stevens missed turnaround jump shot  
10:00 +2 Race Thompson made dunk 48-49
10:04   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:06   Aljami Durham missed dunk  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
10:13   Aljami Durham missed layup  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
10:19   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
10:38 +2 Race Thompson made layup 48-47
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Watkins  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:11   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Izaiah Brockington, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
11:47 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 48-45
12:03   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
12:15 +2 Myles Dread made driving layup 48-42
12:20   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Myles Dread  
12:38   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
12:54 +2 Izaiah Brockington made floating jump shot 46-42
13:12 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
13:12   Devonte Green missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:12   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
13:37 +2 Jamari Wheeler made driving layup 44-41
13:55   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
13:54   Bad pass turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
13:56   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
14:11 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 42-41
14:23   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:25   Armaan Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36 +1 Jamari Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
14:36   Jamari Wheeler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:35   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:02   De'Ron Davis missed hook shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
15:15   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +2 Race Thompson made hook shot, assist by Devonte Green 39-41
16:21 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 39-39
16:23   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:32   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw  
16:32   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
16:31 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 36-39
16:48 +2 Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot 36-37
16:55   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:57   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
17:15   Commercial timeout called  
17:15   30-second timeout called  
17:15 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
17:22   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
17:24   Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Seth Lundy  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
17:34   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
17:57   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Seth Lundy  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:01   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
18:20 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 31-37
18:19   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
18:19 +2 Lamar Stevens made finger-roll layup 30-37
18:32   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:34   Joey Brunk missed reverse layup  
19:07 +2 Lamar Stevens made floating jump shot 28-37
19:17   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:19   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
19:43 +2 Myles Dread made jump shot 26-37

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 24
IND Hoosiers 37

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
0.0   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
23.0   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0 +2 Trent Buttrick made tip-in 24-37
54.0   Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
56.0   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
1:06   De'Ron Davis missed reverse layup  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
1:19   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
1:30   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-37
1:51 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 21-37
1:51   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
1:58   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
2:14   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
2:13   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
2:14 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Myles Dread 20-37
2:15   30-second timeout called  
2:16 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 18-37
2:21   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
2:23   Mike Watkins missed fade-away jump shot  
2:43 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 18-34
2:57   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
2:59   Lamar Stevens missed hook shot  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
3:21   Turnover on Aljami Durham  
3:22   Offensive foul on Aljami Durham  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
3:26   Mike Watkins missed layup  
3:47 +2 Aljami Durham made driving layup 18-31
3:53   Bad pass turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Jerome Hunter  
4:14 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 18-29
4:31 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-26
4:31   Izaiah Brockington missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:31   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
4:51   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
5:10 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 17-26
5:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
5:17   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
5:25   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
5:42   Myles Dread missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:42   Myles Dread missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:42   Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Myles Dread  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
5:55   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
6:23   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Smith  
6:37   30-second timeout called  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
6:43   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:59   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23 +1 Mike Watkins made free throw 15-26
7:23   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:23 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 14-26
7:35   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
7:35   Race Thompson missed free throw  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
7:36 +2 Race Thompson made dunk 12-26
7:36   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
7:38   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:47   Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
8:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
8:34 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 12-24
8:48   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
8:50   Race Thompson missed jump shot  
9:19 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-24
9:19 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 9-24
9:19   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
9:30   Rob Phinisee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:33 +1 Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws 8-24
9:33   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
9:33   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
9:40 +2 Aljami Durham made jump shot 8-23
10:05   Lost ball turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
10:18   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
10:40 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made free throw 8-21
10:40   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
10:40 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 8-20
10:41   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:43   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
10:55   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
11:05   Turnover on John Harrar  
11:05   Offensive foul on John Harrar  
11:29   Lost ball turnover on Armaan Franklin  
11:50 +2 Lamar Stevens made hook shot 8-18
12:08   Commercial timeout called  
12:08   30-second timeout called  
12:10 +2 Armaan Franklin made floating jump shot 6-18
12:24   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
12:48   Mike Watkins missed dunk, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:53   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 6-16
13:30   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Mike Watkins, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:49   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:07   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
14:25   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
14:40   Mike Watkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:40 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 6-14
14:40   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
14:58 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk, assist by De'Ron Davis 5-14
15:03   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
15:05   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24 +1 Rob Phinisee made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-12
15:24 +1 Rob Phinisee made 1st of 2 free throws 5-11
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:27   Lost ball turnover on Curtis Jones Jr., stolen by Rob Phinisee  
15:53 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 5-10
16:19   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:19   Mike Watkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:19 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
16:19   Shooting foul on Justin Smith  
16:33 +1 Justin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:33   Justin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:33   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Seth Lundy  
17:10   Personal foul on De'Ron Davis  
17:10   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:10   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
17:32 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 4-6
17:42   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
17:46   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:48   Myles Dread missed jump shot  
18:04 +2 Justin Smith made layup 4-4
18:27 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup, assist by Seth Lundy 4-2
18:32   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:34   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
18:41   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
19:03 +2 Lamar Stevens made reverse layup 2-2
19:18   Personal foul on Joey Brunk  
19:47 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made jump shot 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
Key Players
L. Stevens
11 F
J. Smith
3 F
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
45.8 Field Goal % 50.5
27.6 Three Point % 28.1
73.5 Free Throw % 64.8
  Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington 9:36
  Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis 9:42
  Lamar Stevens missed turnaround jump shot 9:44
+ 2 Race Thompson made dunk 10:00
  Offensive rebound by Race Thompson 10:04
  Aljami Durham missed dunk 10:06
  Offensive rebound by Aljami Durham 10:11
  Aljami Durham missed layup 10:13
  Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee 10:17
  Lamar Stevens missed layup 10:19
+ 2 Race Thompson made layup 10:38
Team Stats
Points 48 49
Field Goals 18-37 (48.6%) 19-43 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 24
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 18 17
Team 2 2
Assists 4 5
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
L. Stevens F
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
T. Jackson-Davis F
11 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 9 Penn State 20-6 242448
home team logo Indiana 17-9 371249
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Penn State 20-6 76.7 PPG 42.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo Indiana 17-9 72.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
11
L. Stevens F 17.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.2 APG 45.1 FG%
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 14.1 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.3 APG 60.1 FG%
Top Scorers
11
L. Stevens F 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
4
T. Jackson-Davis F 11 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
48.6 FG% 44.2
22.2 3PT FG% 41.7
58.8 FT% 54.5
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
J. Harrar
S. Lundy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 23 4 1 9/19 0/2 5/6 2 23 0 0 0 0 4
M. Dread 10 3 1 4/8 2/5 0/2 2 26 2 0 0 1 2
J. Wheeler 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 24 1 0 2 0 1
J. Harrar 0 7 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 3 4
S. Lundy 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 1 1 0 0
On Court
L. Stevens
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
J. Harrar
S. Lundy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stevens 23 4 1 9/19 0/2 5/6 2 23 0 0 0 0 4
M. Dread 10 3 1 4/8 2/5 0/2 2 26 2 0 0 1 2
J. Wheeler 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 24 1 0 2 0 1
J. Harrar 0 7 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 3 4
S. Lundy 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 1 1 0 0
On Bench
M. Watkins
I. Brockington
T. Buttrick
C. Jones Jr.
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
M. Jones
K. McCloskey
P. Kelly
S. Beattie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Watkins 7 4 0 2/5 0/0 3/5 1 18 0 0 2 1 3
I. Brockington 3 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 16 1 0 1 0 2
T. Buttrick 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1
C. Jones Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beattie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 24 4 18/37 2/9 10/17 15 153 5 1 11 6 18