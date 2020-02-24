No Text
LVILLE
FSU
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Florida State
|19:37
|
|M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|19:35
|
|Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|19:11
|
|+2
|Malik Williams made jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|2-0
|18:49
|
|+2
|Raiquan Gray made layup
|2-2
|18:25
|
|+2
|Jordan Nwora made layup, assist by Malik Williams
|4-2
|18:18
|
|Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble
|18:13
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Nwora
|18:11
|
|+2
|Malik Osborne made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|4-4
|17:55
|
|Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|17:46
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|17:31
|
|Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|17:13
|
|+2
|Lamarr Kimble made jump shot
|6-4
|16:45
|
|Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray
|16:27
|
|+2
|Lamarr Kimble made jump shot
|8-4
|16:08
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Malik Osborne
|15:50
|
|Steven Enoch missed layup
|15:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|15:41
|
|+2
|Raiquan Gray made layup
|8-6
|15:22
|
|Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|15:16
|
|Raiquan Gray missed layup
|15:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|15:14
|
|Raiquan Gray missed dunk
|15:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|15:03
|
|Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|14:44
|
|Shooting foul on M.J. Walker
|14:44
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:44
|
|+1
|Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws
|9-6
|14:44
|
|+1
|Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10-6
|14:23
|
|Rayquan Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|14:13
|
|Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by M.J. Walker
|14:07
|
|Rayquan Evans missed layup
|14:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|13:48
|
|Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans
|13:48
|
|+1
|Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|11-6
|13:48
|
|+1
|Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12-6
|13:32
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Patrick Williams
|13:09
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Lamarr Kimble
|12:53
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|12-9
|12:30
|
|Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Trent Forrest
|12:30
|
|Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|12:15
|
|Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot
|12:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|11:52
|
|+2
|Dwayne Sutton made layup
|14-9
|11:31
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by Trent Forrest
|14-11
|11:31
|
|Shooting foul on Steven Enoch
|11:32
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:32
|
|Dominik Olejniczak missed free throw
|11:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|11:20
|
|+3
|Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|17-11
|11:12
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made layup
|17-13
|10:47
|
|Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|10:39
|
|Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|10:33
|
|Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|10:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|10:33
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|10:20
|
|David Johnson missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams
|10:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|10:10
|
|Shooting foul on David Johnson
|10:10
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|17-14
|10:10
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-15
|10:00
|
|+2
|Samuell Williamson made layup
|19-15
|9:29
|
|Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|9:13
|
|Jordan Nwora missed layup
|9:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|9:15
|
|Lost ball turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by David Johnson
|9:13
|
|+2
|Samuell Williamson made layup, assist by David Johnson
|21-15
|8:53
|
|Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|8:46
|
|+2
|Malik Osborne made dunk
|21-17
|8:28
|
|Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:26
|
|Offensive rebound by David Johnson
|8:25
|
|Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest
|8:23
|
|Offensive foul on Trent Forrest
|8:23
|
|Turnover on Trent Forrest
|8:10
|
|Darius Perry missed jump shot
|8:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|7:57
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
|7:49
|
|+3
|Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry
|24-17
|7:31
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|24-19
|7:10
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Darius Perry
|7:10
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:02
|
|Offensive foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|7:02
|
|Turnover on Wyatt Wilkes
|6:39
|
|Lamarr Kimble missed layup
|6:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|6:35
|
|Samuell Williamson missed layup
|6:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|6:30
|
|Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble
|6:24
|
|Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson
|6:24
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-20
|6:24
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|6:04
|
|+2
|David Johnson made jump shot
|26-20
|6:04
|
|Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray
|6:04
|
|David Johnson missed free throw
|6:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|5:46
|
|+2
|M.J. Walker made layup
|26-22
|5:15
|
|+2
|Jordan Nwora made jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|28-22
|5:01
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
|28-25
|4:46
|
|Commercial timeout called
|4:35
|
|+2
|David Johnson made layup
|30-25
|4:20
|
|+2
|M.J. Walker made jump shot
|30-27
|4:05
|
|+2
|Jordan Nwora made jump shot
|32-27
|3:58
|
|Offensive foul on Raiquan Gray
|3:58
|
|Turnover on Raiquan Gray
|3:34
|
|+3
|Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot
|35-27
|3:34
|
|+3
|Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot
|35-27
|3:05
|
|Double dribble turnover on M.J. Walker
|2:48
|
|+2
|David Johnson made layup
|37-27
|2:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|2:32
|
|Anthony Polite missed layup
|2:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|2:07
|
|David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|2:00
|
|Dwayne Sutton missed layup
|1:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|1:59
|
|Dwayne Sutton missed layup
|1:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|1:41
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made jump shot
|37-29
|1:17
|
|+3
|Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot
|40-29
|59.0
|
|Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|57.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon
|50.0
|
|Jordan Nwora missed layup
|48.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|42.0
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Williams
|40-32
|25.0
|
|Jordan Nwora missed jump shot
|23.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Ryan McMahon
|4.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Trent Forrest
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Devin Vassell
|19:37
|
|Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|19:35
|
|Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|19:14
|
|Steven Enoch missed layup
|19:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|19:08
|
|+2
|Dwayne Sutton made dunk
|42-32
|19:01
|
|M.J. Walker missed layup
|18:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|18:55
|
|Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
|18:55
|
|+1
|Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-32
|18:55
|
|+1
|Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-32
|18:36
|
|Personal foul on David Johnson
|18:28
|
|+2
|Raiquan Gray made layup
|44-34
|18:28
|
|Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora
|18:28
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made free throw
|44-35
|18:07
|
|+2
|Lamarr Kimble made jump shot
|46-35
|17:52
|
|+3
|Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray
|46-38
|17:35
|
|David Johnson missed layup
|17:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|17:28
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot, assist by Malik Osborne
|46-40
|17:02
|
|+3
|Lamarr Kimble made 3-pt. jump shot
|49-40
|17:01
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:01
|
|Commercial timeout called
|16:49
|
|Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|16:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|16:26
|
|+2
|Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by Lamarr Kimble
|51-40
|16:18
|
|Official timeout called
|16:18
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:58
|
|Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Louisville
|15:37
|
|Jordan Nwora missed jump shot, blocked by Raiquan Gray
|15:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|15:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Trent Forrest
|15:10
|
|Lamarr Kimble missed layup
|15:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|14:57
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|51-42
|14:57
|
|Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon
|14:57
|
|+1
|Devin Vassell made free throw
|51-43
|14:48
|
|Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|14:42
|
|+2
|Steven Enoch made dunk
|53-43
|14:28
|
|Shooting foul on David Johnson
|14:28
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|53-44
|14:28
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53-45
|14:13
|
|Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|13:59
|
|Personal foul on Ryan McMahon
|13:50
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|53-47
|13:34
|
|Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|13:34
|
|+1
|Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-47
|13:34
|
|+1
|Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-47
|13:21
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot
|55-49
|12:59
|
|Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|12:37
|
|Devin Vassell missed layup, blocked by Jordan Nwora
|12:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon
|12:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon
|12:19
|
|Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton
|12:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Louisville
|11:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Lamarr Kimble
|11:47
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|55-52
|11:21
|
|Darius Perry missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak
|11:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|11:12
|
|Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|11:04
|
|Personal foul on Steven Enoch
|11:04
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:51
|
|Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|10:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|10:28
|
|Dwayne Sutton missed layup
|10:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|10:21
|
|Official timeout called
|10:05
|
|Shooting foul on David Johnson
|10:05
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-53
|10:05
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-54
|9:48
|
|Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|9:35
|
|Shooting foul on Darius Perry
|9:35
|
|+1
|Rayquan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-55
|9:35
|
|+1
|Rayquan Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-56
|9:25
|
|Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|9:14
|
|+2
|Rayquan Evans made jump shot
|55-58
|9:15
|
|Shooting foul on Darius Perry
|9:15
|
|Rayquan Evans missed free throw
|9:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|9:04
|
|Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon
|9:04
|
|+1
|M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-59
|9:04
|
|+1
|M.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-60
|8:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Patrick Williams
|8:37
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made dunk
|55-62
|8:33
|
|30-second timeout called
|8:24
|
|Shooting foul on Anthony Polite
|8:24
|
|+1
|Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws
|56-62
|8:24
|
|+1
|Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws
|57-62
|8:24
|
|+1
|Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws
|58-62
|8:02
|
|+2
|Anthony Polite made jump shot
|58-64
|7:54
|
|30-second timeout called
|7:54
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:49
|
|Personal foul on Rayquan Evans
|7:38
|
|Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|7:09
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|7:06
|
|Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton
|7:06
|
|Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:06
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58-65
|6:48
|
|Personal foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|6:46
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora
|6:16
|
|Rayquan Evans missed jump shot
|6:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|6:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by M.J. Walker
|5:57
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made layup, assist by M.J. Walker
|58-67
|5:40
|
|+2
|David Johnson made jump shot
|60-67
|5:23
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Nwora
|5:23
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-68
|5:23
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-69
|5:07
|
|Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|4:58
|