|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver
|
30-34
|
19:16
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe
|
|
18:52
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-35
|
18:52
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-36
|
18:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kai Jones
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:39
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-36
|
18:21
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Will Baker
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Haley made layup
|
33-36
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-39
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made hook shot
|
35-39
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones made jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|
35-41
|
15:59
|
|
|
Taz Sherman missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Baker
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey
|
35-43
|
15:20
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Taz Sherman
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Kai Jones
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Jordan McCabe
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made layup
|
37-43
|
13:47
|
|
+3
|
Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot
|
37-46
|
13:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey
|
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-46
|
13:23
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-46
|
13:22
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Derek Culver
|
41-46
|
12:36
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed layup
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|
41-49
|
11:52
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed layup
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kai Jones
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kai Jones
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Kai Jones
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Jermaine Haley
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jermaine Haley
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
10:38
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-50
|
10:38
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Sean McNeil missed jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
43-50
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Will Baker
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Will Baker
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kai Jones
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kai Jones
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey made layup
|
43-52
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan McCabe
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brock Cunningham
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed free throw
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed free throw
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
7:27
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride made layup
|
45-52
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Will Baker made dunk, assist by Brock Cunningham
|
45-54
|
6:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brock Cunningham
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas
|
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Sean McNeil made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-54
|
6:36
|
|
+1
|
Sean McNeil made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-54
|
6:36
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed free throw
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Matt Coleman III made jump shot
|
47-56
|
5:56
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Derek Culver
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Turnover on Derek Culver
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|
49-56
|
5:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed free throw
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
5:07
|
|
+1
|
Brock Cunningham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-57
|
5:07
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien missed layup
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Texas
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed free throw
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:04
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-57
|
3:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-58
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-59
|
3:38
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chase Harler
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Chase Harler made layup
|
52-59
|
3:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Andrew Jones
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Chase Harler missed jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Baker
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Derek Culver
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brock Cunningham
|
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey made layup
|
52-61
|
2:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed free throw
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Jermaine Haley
|
54-61
|
1:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Harler
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:57
|
|
+1
|
Brock Cunningham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-62
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Brock Cunningham
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by West Virginia
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Derek Culver missed hook shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Derek Culver
|
|
1:32
|
|
+1
|
Will Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
54-63
|
1:32
|