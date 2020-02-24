WVU
TEXAS

No Text

No Text

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 28
TEXAS Longhorns 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:27   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Coleman III  
18:59   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
18:51   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:42   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
18:19   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Andrew Jones  
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:35   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:28 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 2-0
17:05   Royce Hamm Jr. missed layup  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:57   Jordan McCabe missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
16:55   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
16:50   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:23   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:23   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:23 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 2-2
16:02   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
16:02   Jermaine Haley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:02 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
15:20   Offensive foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:20   Turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
15:03 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Andrew Jones 3-4
14:42 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Jordan McCabe 5-4
14:42   Shooting foul on Andrew Jones  
14:42 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made free throw 6-4
14:37   Offensive foul on Matt Coleman III  
14:37   Turnover on Matt Coleman III  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe  
14:15 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 6-6
13:44   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
13:34 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 6-9
13:11   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
12:58   Personal foul on Taz Sherman  
12:44   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Miles McBride  
12:38   Bad pass turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr., stolen by Andrew Jones  
12:34   Traveling violation turnover on Kai Jones  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride  
11:57 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 6-12
11:36   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
11:36   Turnover on Derek Culver  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:25 +2 Andrew Jones made layup 6-14
11:06   Personal foul on Will Baker  
11:04   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:42 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 6-17
10:30 +2 Chase Harler made layup 8-17
10:02 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made jump shot 8-19
9:52   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:36 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 11-19
9:07   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
8:49 +2 Derek Culver made layup 13-19
8:29   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
8:04   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Will Baker  
7:53   Traveling violation turnover on Miles McBride  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:38   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
7:38   Turnover on Will Baker  
7:19   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
7:12 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 15-19
6:54   Lost ball turnover on Kai Jones  
6:39 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 18-19
6:11 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 18-22
5:52   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
5:52   Jordan McCabe missed free throw  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
5:38   Andrew Jones missed layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Texas  
5:27   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:22   Personal foul on Donovan Williams  
5:22   Sean McNeil missed free throw  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
5:11 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 18-24
4:56   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
4:45 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 18-27
4:36   30-second timeout called  
4:24 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot 21-27
4:08   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
4:02   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
3:48 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 21-29
3:13 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Derek Culver 23-29
2:50   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
2:40   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:40   Commercial timeout called  
2:40   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:40 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
2:27   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
2:27 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
2:27 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
2:06 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Oscar Tshiebwe 26-31
1:40 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 26-34
1:07   Derek Culver missed layup  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
59.0 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 28-34
37.0   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
37.0   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
11.0   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 29
TEXAS Longhorns 33

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Derek Culver 30-34
19:16   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:08   Offensive foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:08   Turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
18:52   Shooting foul on Jordan McCabe  
18:52 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 30-35
18:52 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-36
18:39   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
18:39   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:39 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
18:21   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:08   Personal foul on Will Baker  
17:51   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:34   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:26 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 33-36
17:09 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 33-39
16:44 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot 35-39
16:24 +2 Kai Jones made jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 35-41
15:59   Taz Sherman missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
15:45   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
15:38 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 35-43
15:20   Traveling violation turnover on Taz Sherman  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
14:48   Lost ball turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Kai Jones  
14:21   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Jordan McCabe  
14:13   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:04 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup 37-43
13:47 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 37-46
13:23   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
13:23 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
13:23 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
13:22   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:56 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Derek Culver 41-46
12:36   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
12:26   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
12:16 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 41-49
11:52   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
11:26   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
11:24   Offensive foul on Kai Jones  
11:24   Turnover on Kai Jones  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:07   3-second violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
10:49   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
10:38   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
10:38 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
10:38   Andrew Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
10:09   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
10:01 +2 Sean McNeil made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 43-50
9:46   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
9:46   Turnover on Will Baker  
9:39   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
9:25   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:06 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 43-52
8:41   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:18   30-second timeout called  
8:11   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
8:03   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:01   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
8:01   Derek Culver missed free throw  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:55   Derek Culver missed free throw  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
7:47   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
7:27 +2 Miles McBride made layup 45-52
6:59 +2 Will Baker made dunk, assist by Brock Cunningham 45-54
6:36   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
6:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas  
6:36 +1 Sean McNeil made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
6:36 +1 Sean McNeil made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
6:36   Derek Culver missed free throw  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
6:15 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 47-56
5:56   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
5:56   Turnover on Derek Culver  
5:40   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
5:26 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 49-56
5:26   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
5:26   Derek Culver missed free throw  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
5:07   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
5:07 +1 Brock Cunningham made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
5:07   Brock Cunningham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:38   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Texas  
4:16   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:16   Matt Coleman III missed free throw  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
4:04   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
4:04   Gabe Osabuohien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:04   30-second timeout called  
4:04 +1 Gabe Osabuohien made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-57
3:55   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
3:55 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
3:55 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-59
3:38   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
3:36 +2 Chase Harler made layup 52-59
3:32   Turnover on Andrew Jones  
3:31   Chase Harler missed jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
3:01   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
2:41   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Derek Culver  
2:39   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
2:22   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
2:18 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 52-61
2:18   Shooting foul on Jermaine Haley  
2:18   Courtney Ramey missed free throw  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:08 +2 Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Jermaine Haley 54-61
1:57   Personal foul on Chase Harler  
1:57   Brock Cunningham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:57 +1 Brock Cunningham made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-62
1:42   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Brock Cunningham  
1:40   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
1:37   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
1:35   Out of bounds turnover on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
1:32   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
1:32 +1 Will Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 54-63
1:32