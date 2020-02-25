DUKE
WAKE

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 39
WAKE Demon Deacons 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:39   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
19:16   Brandon Childress missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
19:08   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
18:53   Tre Jones missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
18:42 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 0-3
18:29 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 3-3
18:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Brandon Childress  
17:39   Brandon Childress missed layup  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:27   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Duke  
17:13   Cassius Stanley missed hook shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
16:59 +3 Jahcobi Neath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 3-6
16:31   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
16:29   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
15:55 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 5-6
15:45   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
15:45   Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:20 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 7-7
15:03 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 7-9
14:36   Javin DeLaurier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
14:21 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot 7-11
14:05   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
13:56   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
13:56 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 7-12
13:56 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-13
13:36 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Tre Jones 9-13
13:21   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
13:06 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 9-15
13:06   Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
13:06   Isaiah Mucius missed free throw  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
12:54   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
12:50   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
12:46   Violation on Unknown  
12:46   Official timeout called  
12:46   30-second timeout called  
12:39   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:25   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Joey Baker  
12:18   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
12:19 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-15
12:19 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-15
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Alex O'Connell  
12:03 +2 Alex O'Connell made layup 13-15
11:47   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
11:47 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
11:33 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 15-17
11:10   Shooting foul on Joey Baker  
11:10 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
11:10 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
10:56   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
10:42   Jahcobi Neath missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
10:40   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
10:34   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ody Oguama  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Duke  
10:25   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
10:16 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 15-21
9:57   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
9:51 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 15-23
9:39   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
9:08   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:04 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 17-23
9:04   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
9:04 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made free throw 18-23
8:55   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:55 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
8:55 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Andrien White  
8:46   Out of bounds turnover on Andrien White  
8:40   Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
8:30   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:30 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 18-26
8:30 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
8:18   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:09   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
8:03   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:03 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
8:03 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-29
7:50   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
7:40   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
7:40 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
7:26 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 20-31
7:04   Backcourt turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
6:32   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
6:25   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Ody Oguama  
6:10   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
6:10   Chaundee Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-32
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Torry Johnson  
5:48   Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Justin Robinson  
5:43 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Justin Robinson 22-32
5:29   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:22   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
5:22 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 23-32
5:22 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-32
5:00   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
4:37   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Justin Robinson  
4:05 +2 Justin Robinson made layup 26-32
3:49 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 26-34
3:32 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 28-34
3:22   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
3:22 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 28-35
3:22   Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:05 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 31-35
2:45   Lost ball turnover on Ody Oguama  
2:17   Backcourt turnover on Cassius Stanley  
1:59   Andrien White missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
1:47   Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
1:39   Chaundee Brown missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
1:31 +2 Justin Robinson made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 33-35
1:05   Brandon Childress missed layup  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
59.0 +2 Torry Johnson made layup, assist by Isaiah Mucius 33-37
39.0 +3 Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 36-37
19.0 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 36-39
17.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 39-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 40
WAKE Demon Deacons 40

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
19:26   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
19:01 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 41-39
19:01   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
19:01 +1 Cassius Stanley made free throw 42-39
18:42 +2 Jahcobi Neath made layup 42-41
18:26   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
18:11   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:09   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
18:00   Shooting foul on Justin Robinson  
18:00   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:00 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
17:50   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
17:36 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made jump shot 44-42
17:25 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Brandon Childress 44-44
17:12 +2 Justin Robinson made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 46-44
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
16:50   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
16:50 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
16:50 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
16:35 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 48-46
16:21   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
16:19 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 50-46
15:57   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
15:46   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Jahcobi Neath missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Duke  
15:05   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
14:59   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
14:59   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-46
14:42   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
14:33 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 53-46
14:18   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:05   Offensive foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:05   Turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:45   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:36   Vernon Carey Jr. missed dunk  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
13:34 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk 55-46
13:35   30-second timeout called  
13:35   Commercial timeout called  
13:09   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
12:55   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
12:55   Tre Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:55 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-46
12:45   Brandon Childress missed layup  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
12:39 +2 Torry Johnson made layup 56-48
12:14 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 58-48
11:54   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
11:43   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:36   Chaundee Brown missed layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:32   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 59-48
11:32 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-48
11:19 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 60-50
10:51 +2 Tre Jones made layup 62-50
10:42   Personal foul on Justin Robinson  
10:23 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 62-53
10:11   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
10:04   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:04 +1 Torry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 62-54
10:04 +1 Torry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-55
9:50   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
9:41   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
9:41   Brandon Childress missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-56
9:26 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 65-56
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Matthew Hurt  
9:03   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot