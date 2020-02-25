|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duke
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Brandon Childress missed layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr missed hook shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed layup
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath
|
0-3
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones
|
3-3
|
18:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jahcobi Neath
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Brandon Childress
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Brandon Childress missed layup
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duke
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed hook shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wake Forest
|
|
16:59
|
|
+3
|
Jahcobi Neath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr
|
3-6
|
16:31
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goldwire made jump shot
|
5-6
|
15:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:45
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-7
|
15:45
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jones made jump shot
|
7-7
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr
|
7-9
|
14:36
|
|
|
Javin DeLaurier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress
|
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made hook shot
|
7-11
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-13
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Tre Jones
|
9-13
|
13:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Jones
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius made layup, assist by Brandon Childress
|
9-15
|
13:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius missed free throw
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Childress
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Torry Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Baker
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud
|
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-15
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-15
|
12:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Alex O'Connell
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Alex O'Connell made layup
|
13-15
|
11:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-16
|
11:47
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-17
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones
|
15-17
|
11:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Baker
|
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-18
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-19
|
10:56
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wake Forest
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Childress
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ody Oguama
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Duke
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown made layup
|
15-21
|
9:57
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown made layup
|
15-23
|
9:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ody Oguama
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Ismael Massoud
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made layup
|
17-23
|
9:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr
|
|
9:04
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made free throw
|
18-23
|
8:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cassius Stanley
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-24
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-25
|
8:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Andrien White
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Andrien White
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-26
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-27
|
8:18
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-28
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-29
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-29
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-29
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown made jump shot
|
20-31
|
7:04
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown missed jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Wake Forest
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Ody Oguama
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:10
|
|
+1
|
Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-32
|
5:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Torry Johnson
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Torry Johnson, stolen by Justin Robinson
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Justin Robinson
|
22-32
|
5:29
|
|
|
Brandon Childress missed jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-32
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-32
|
5:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Justin Robinson
|
|
4:05
|
|
+2
|
Justin Robinson made layup
|
26-32
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown made layup, assist by Brandon Childress
|
26-34
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley
|
28-34
|
3:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-35
|
3:22
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
3:05
|
|
+3
|
Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
31-35
|
2:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ody Oguama
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Cassius Stanley
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Andrien White missed jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Justin Robinson made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
33-35
|
1:05
|
|
|
Brandon Childress missed layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Torry Johnson made layup, assist by Isaiah Mucius
|
33-37
|
39.0
|
|
+3
|
Alex O'Connell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
36-37
|
19.0
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown made layup
|
36-39
|
17.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-39
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|