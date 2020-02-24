KSTATE
Kansas State
Wildcats
9-18
away team logo
54
TF 9
FINAL
2nd
3:39
ESP+
Tue Feb. 25
8:00pm
BONUS
84
TF 9
home team logo
BAYLOR
2 Baylor
Bears
24-2
ML: +855
BAYLOR -14.5, O/U 125
ML: -1506
KSTATE
BAYLOR

No. 2 Baylor looks to rebound against reeling Kansas St.

  • FLM
  • Feb 24, 2020

Baylor will be looking to get back on track after its first loss in more than three months when the No. 2-ranked Bears host reeling Kansas State on Tuesday in Waco, Texas.

The Bears (24-2, 13-1 Big 12) fell 64-61 to then-No. 3 Kansas on Saturday in a titanic conference battle. The loss ended Baylor's five-week stint atop the Associated Press poll.

The defeat, Baylor's first since Nov. 8 when it fell to Washington in the Armed Forces Classic in Alaska, snapped the Bears' Big 12-record 23-game winning streak and dropped them into a first-place tie with the Jayhawks with four games to play in the regular season.

Jared Butler led the Bears with 19 points, while Freddie Gillespie and Matthew Mayer added 10 each. Baylor was just 8 of 15 from the free-throw line, a huge statistic in a game that ended up decided by just three points.

"If you hit your free throws down the stretch, then it's a different situation," Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the loss. "Close games, that's why the free-throw line is such a big part of it. ... The other thing is normally when we miss free throws, we get a couple rebounds of those. Kansas did a good job blocking us out."

Trailing by seven with 32.3 seconds left, Baylor climbed back to within one on back-to-back 3-pointers by Butler and MaCio Teague, who returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a wrist injury.

"That shows you the heart of our team," Drew said. "Normally, when you're not playing well, you can hang your head. But, why we've been successful is our guys pick each other up, and one mistake doesn't lead to two because they care about their teammates."

Kansas State heads to Waco after a 70-59 loss at home to Texas on Saturday, the seventh consecutive setback for the reeling Wildcats. Kansas State hadn't lost seven straight games since the 2000-01 season.

Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) was led by Xavier Sneed with 15 points, with Makol Mawien adding 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Wildcats shot just 34.5 percent (20 of 58) and missed all but three of their 14 3-point attempts. Kansas State also missed 11 layups and struggled from the line, finishing 16 of 29. The Wildcats didn't get a bucket from the floor in the final seven minutes of the half. Texas outscored Kansas State 19-11 in points off turnovers.

"We turn people over, but then we turned the ball over too [much], which led to points off turnovers for them," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. "We gave too many easy ones to them to start. Got to take care of the ball, make a couple of plays, put a little pressure on them, and it's a totally different game."

This low-water mark for the season comes right before the toughest stretch of the year for Kansas State. After the Wildcats play Baylor on the road, they will come back home to host rival Kansas.

"It's a great opportunity for us," Weber said. "You have nothing to lose, no one expects you to win. Come and play."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 30
BAYLOR Bears 34

Time Team Play Score
3:39 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 54-84
3:47   Bad pass turnover on Obim Okeke, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
3:50 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-84
3:50 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 51-84
3:50   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
4:04   Full timeout called  
4:06 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup 50-84
4:12   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Matthew Mayer  
4:28 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 50-82
4:44   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
4:44   Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed  
5:00 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 50-79
5:22 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-76
5:22 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 49-76
5:22   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
5:42 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan 48-76
5:58 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-76
5:58 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-75
5:58   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:04   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup 46-74
6:32   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
6:34   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
6:48   Matthew Mayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:48 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 44-74
6:48   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
7:15 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-73
7:15 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 43-73
7:15   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
7:43   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
8:11   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
8:33   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:38   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Turnover on Pierson McAtee  
8:44 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 42-73
8:44   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
9:11 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 41-73
9:11   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
9:30 +2 David Sloan made jump shot 41-70
9:45 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-70
9:45 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 39-69
9:45   Shooting foul on Pierson McAtee  
10:04   30-second timeout called  
10:15 +2 DaJuan Gordon made dunk, assist by David Sloan 39-68
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
10:52 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 37-68
10:58   Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
11:00   Flo Thamba missed layup, blocked by Pierson McAtee  
11:13   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
11:20   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:52 +2 Flo Thamba made dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell 34-68
12:12 +2 Levi Stockard III made jump shot 34-66
12:14   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:16   DaJuan Gordon missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
12:46 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 32-66
13:09 +2 Cartier Diarra made dunk 32-63
13:27 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 30-63
13:33   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
13:35   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
13:54 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 30-60
14:21 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-58
14:21   Makol Mawien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:21   Commercial timeout called  
14:21   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:26   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:55   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:05   Makol Mawien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup 29-58
15:22   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:24   Mark Vital missed jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:36   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
15:54 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 29-56
16:21   30-second timeout called  
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
16:25 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-54
16:26 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 28-54
16:26   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
16:48 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 27-54
17:06   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
17:08   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
17:17   MaCio Teague missed layup, blocked by Xavier Sneed  
17:22   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
17:24   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
17:25   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
17:40   Freddie Gillespie missed layup  
17:45   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
18:04 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 27-52
18:18   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
18:18   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
18:29   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
18:32   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
18:36   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:20   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:01   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
19:35 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 24-52
19:44   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:46   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 24
BAYLOR Bears 50

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler  
37.0 +2 DaJuan Gordon made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 24-50
57.0   30-second timeout called  
57.0 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 22-50
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by MaCio Teague  
1:27 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 22-47
1:37   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
1:37   DaJuan Gordon missed free throw  
1:37   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
1:52   Turnover on Levi Stockard III  
1:52   Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III  
2:10 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 22-44
2:31 +2 David Sloan made driving layup 22-42
2:54   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:56   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Jared Butler  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:18   30-second timeout called  
3:18 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Freddie Gillespie 20-42
3:24   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
3:26   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
3:54 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 20-39
4:20 +2 Matthew Mayer made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo 17-39
4:46 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Gordon 17-37
4:53   Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by MaCio Teague  
4:59   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
5:01   MaCio Teague missed jump shot, blocked by David Sloan  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:17   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-37
5:39 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 14-36
5:39   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
5:47   Mike McGuirl missed finger-roll layup  
6:01 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-35
6:01 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 14-34
6:01   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
6:10   Bad pass turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
6:26 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-33
6:26 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 14-32
6:26   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
6:29   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:31   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Makol Mawien  
7:17 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 14-31
7:25   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
7:25   Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:25 +1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
7:29   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
7:39   David Sloan missed jump shot  
7:57 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 13-28
8:17 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan 13-25
8:36 +2 MaCio Teague made running Jump Shot 11-25
8:51   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
8:53   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
9:27   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
9:27   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
9:41 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-23
9:41 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 11-22
9:41   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
9:50 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 11-21
10:03   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
10:15 +2 Mark Vital made layup 9-21
10:19   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
10:21   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
10:35   Official timeout called  
10:36 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 9-19
10:55 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 6-19
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
11:09   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
11:16   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 6-16
11:36   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:38   Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
11:54   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
11:56   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:06   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cartier Diarra  
12:23   Traveling violation turnover on Makol Mawien  
12:32 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 6-13
12:39   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Jared Butler  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
12:53   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 6-11
13:38   Offensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
13:38   Cartier Diarra missed free throw  
13:38   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
13:38 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 4-11
13:48   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
13:50   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:10   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:19   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
14:52   30-second timeout called  
14:52 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 2-11
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
15:04   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:18   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Mark Vital  
15:36 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
15:36 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
15:36   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
16:08   Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
16:10   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
16:38   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
16:58   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
17:06   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
17:27 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 2-7
17:40   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:52   Antonio Gordon missed jump shot  
18:11 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 2-4
18:36 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:36 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:36   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
19:03   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:14   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
19:29 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 0-2
19:38   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
Key Players
C. Diarra
2 G
D. Mitchell
45 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
41.3 Field Goal % 41.0
31.9 Three Point % 31.6
64.6 Free Throw % 67.6
+ 2 Cartier Diarra made layup 3:39
  Bad pass turnover on Obim Okeke, stolen by Cartier Diarra 3:47
+ 1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:50
+ 1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 3:50
  Personal foul on Flo Thamba 3:50
  Full timeout called 4:04
+ 2 Matthew Mayer made layup 4:06
  Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Matthew Mayer 4:12
+ 3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 4:28
  Turnover on Xavier Sneed 4:44
  Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed 4:44
Team Stats
Points 54 84
Field Goals 18-43 (41.9%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 23 29
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 16 21
Team 1 0
Assists 10 19
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0