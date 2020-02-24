|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler
|
|
37.0
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra
|
24-50
|
57.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
57.0
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague
|
22-50
|
1:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by MaCio Teague
|
|
1:27
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
22-47
|
1:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed free throw
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on MaCio Teague
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Turnover on Levi Stockard III
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
22-44
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
David Sloan made driving layup
|
22-42
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed driving layup
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Jared Butler
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:18
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Freddie Gillespie
|
20-42
|
3:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan
|
20-39
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo
|
17-39
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Gordon
|
17-37
|
4:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by MaCio Teague
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Sloan
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed jump shot, blocked by David Sloan
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-37
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-36
|
5:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike McGuirl
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed finger-roll layup
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-35
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-34
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-33
|
6:26
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-32
|
6:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Makol Mawien
|
|
7:17
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
14-31
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:25
|
|
+1
|
Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-28
|
7:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Butler
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Mike McGuirl
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
David Sloan missed jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
13-28
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan
|
13-25
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague made running Jump Shot
|
11-25
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Cartier Diarra
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra
|
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-23
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-22
|
9:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Sneed
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra made driving layup
|
11-21
|
10:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital made layup
|
9-21
|
10:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
10:36
|
|
+3
|
Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed
|
9-19
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
6-19
|
11:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
6-16
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Sloan
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cartier Diarra
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Makol Mawien
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell made driving layup
|
6-13
|
12:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Jared Butler
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed
|
6-11
|
13:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra missed free throw
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra made driving layup
|
4-11
|
13:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cartier Diarra
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague
|
2-11
|
14:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Mark Vital
|
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-9
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-8
|
15:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Sneed
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davion Mitchell
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed driving layup
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl missed jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
2-7
|
17:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Sneed
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon missed jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
2-4
|
18:36
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
18:36
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Xavier Sneed missed jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
0-2
|
19:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Makol Mawien
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Baylor
|