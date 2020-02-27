COLO
Bradley's career night lifts Cal past No. 21 Colorado 76-62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half to beat No. 21 Colorado 76-62 on Thursday night.

Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.

McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points and Tyler Bey had 13 for Colorado.

The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State. The Sun Devils played at UCLA later Thursday.

Cal's win came nearly a year to the day after its previous one over a Top 25 team, a 76-73 victory against No. 25 Washington on Feb. 25, 2019.

The Bears led nearly the entire game and pulled away after the Buffaloes scored the first two buckets of the second half.

Bradley, who appeared to hurt his elbow shortly after the break, spearheaded the surge in nearly every way. He made a shot just inside the 3-point line, then later had a 16-foot fadeaway. Bradley added a 3-pointer, then stole the ball from Evan Battey and sparked a fast break ending in a 3 by Paris Austin that made it 56-40.

Colorado, coming off a 70-63 loss to UCLA, got within 12 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining before Paris Austin scored on a reverse for California.

Colorado trailed until Siewert made back-to-back 3s midway through the first half. Bradley followed with consecutive 3s for Cal, including one that ended in a four-point play after he was fouled by Bey.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The loss to UCLA last week dropped coach Tad Boyle's team three spots in the AP Top 25. This one will almost surely knock the Buffaloes out of the rankings altogether and very well could end any hopes they had of winning the conference title. Colorado had followed its five previous losses with wins but now has back-to-back defeats for the first time since early December.

California: The Bears missed six of their first seven shots to open the second half, then took off and never looked back. Bradley's big game was huge, but South's production might have been more pivotal as he kept Colorado's defense on its heels and took some of the scoring pressure off Bradley.

FORMER BEAR HONORED

Former Cal star Shareef Abdur-Rahim was given the Pete Newell Career Achievement award during a brief halftime ceremony. The third overall pick in the 1996 draft after winning conference player of the year honors during his one season with the Bears, Abdur-Rahim played 12 seasons in the NBA and currently works as the G League president.

NEXT

Colorado: Plays at Stanford on Sunday.

California: Hosts Utah on Saturday in the final home game of the season at Haas Pavilion.

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 26
CAL Golden Bears 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:45 +2 Matt Bradley made turnaround jump shot 0-2
19:28   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
19:26   Defensive rebound by California  
19:16   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Anticevich  
19:04   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
18:39 +3 Kuany Kuany made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 0-5
18:11   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
17:45 +2 Paris Austin made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 0-7
17:28 +2 McKinley Wright IV made floating jump shot 2-7
17:06   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:52   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
16:38   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
16:19   Offensive foul on Paris Austin  
16:19   Turnover on Paris Austin  
16:04   Evan Battey missed hook shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
15:33   Andre Kelly missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:23 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup 4-7
14:49   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
14:42 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 4-9
14:31   Evan Battey missed layup  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:22 +2 Tyler Bey made tip-in 6-9
14:02 +2 Kareem South made floating jump shot 6-11
13:47 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 8-11
13:19 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 8-13
13:01   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Kareem South  
12:55 +2 Kareem South made layup 8-15
12:45 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 10-15
12:17   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
12:09 +3 Evan Battey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 13-15
11:43   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot, assist by Dallas Walton 15-15
11:09 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 15-18
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Maddox Daniels  
10:53   Commercial timeout called  
10:25   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
10:26   Paris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
10:06 +2 Dallas Walton made jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 17-19
9:44 +2 Paris Austin made driving layup 17-21
9:30 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 20-21
8:57   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:46 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 23-21
8:24   Personal foul on Eli Parquet  
8:09 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 23-24
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 23-27
7:23   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
7:22 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 23-28
7:05   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
7:04   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:04 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
6:37   Paris Austin missed jump shot, blocked by Daylen Kountz  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
6:26   Offensive foul on Daylen Kountz  
6:26   Turnover on Daylen Kountz  
6:12   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:59   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
5:57   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
5:43   Offensive foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:44   Turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:30 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 24-31
5:00   Evan Battey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
4:38   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
4:29   Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV  
4:29   Turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
4:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Colorado  
4:29 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
4:29 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-33
4:15   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
3:55   Matt Bradley missed tip-in  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
3:55   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
3:55   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:38   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by California  
3:05   Kareem South missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
2:55   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
2:47   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
2:33   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
2:17   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
2:03   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
1:51   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
1:23 +3 Joel Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Kelly 24-36
1:00 +2 Lucas Siewert made floating jump shot 26-36
57.0   30-second timeout called  
35.0 +2 Kareem South made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 26-38
25.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by California  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 36
CAL Golden Bears 38

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
19:35   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
19:17   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:08 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 28-38
18:56   Matt Bradley missed driving layup  
18:54   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:44 +2 Evan Battey made driving layup 30-38
18:35   Official timeout called  
18:32   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:20   Offensive foul on Tyler Bey  
18:20   Turnover on Tyler Bey  
18:05 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 30-40
18:05   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
18:05 +1 Kareem South made free throw 30-41
17:51 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 33-41
17:26   Grant Anticevich missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
17:12   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:55   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
16:48   Andre Kelly missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:39   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
16:27   Kareem South missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:21   Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV  
16:21   Turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
15:56   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:46   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
15:38   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
15:38   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Kareem South  
14:58 +2 Andre Kelly made hook shot 33-43
14:41   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
14:11   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
14:09   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
13:53 +2 Tyler Bey made hook shot 35-43
13:29 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 35-45
13:12   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
13:07   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by California  
12:47 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 35-47
12:31 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup 37-47
12:02   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
11:52   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot, blocked by Kareem South  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
11:45   Personal foul on Paris Austin  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 40-47
11:07 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 40-49
10:54   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
10:40   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
10:22 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 40-52
10:04   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
10:04   Maddox Daniels missed free throw  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:46   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Grant Anticevich  
9:27   Shooting foul on Eli Parquet  
9:27   Joel Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:27 +1 Joel Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-53
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by Matt Bradley  
8:59 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich 40-56
8:59   30-second timeout called  
8:43   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
8:24   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
8:21   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
8:21 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 41-56
8:21 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-56
7:54   Kareem South missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
7:45   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:14 +2 D.J. Thorpe made jump shot 42-58
6:56 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 44-58
6:41   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   D.J. Thorpe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:41 +1 D.J. Thorpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-59
6:28 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup 46-59
6:15   Paris Austin missed driving layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
6:07 +2 McKinley Wright IV made floating jump shot 48-59
5:42 +2 Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Grant Anticevich 48-61
5:30   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
5:20   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
5:04 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 48-64
5:01   30-second timeout called  
4:42 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by Tyler Bey 50-64
4:17   Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by D'Shawn Schwartz  
4:15   Offensive rebound by California  
4:09   Shot clock violation turnover on California  
3:55 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup 52-64
3:34   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
3:14 +2 Paris Austin made layup 52-66
3:04   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
3:04   Commercial timeout called  
3:04 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 53-66
3:04 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-66
2:38   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
2:38   Paris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:38 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-67
2:33   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
2:23   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
2:23 +1 Kareem South made 1st of 2 free throws 54-68
2:23 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-69
2:15 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 57-69
2:14   30-second timeout called  
2:05   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
2:05 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 57-70
2:05 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-71
2:02   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
1:53   Lucas Siewert missed tip-in  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
1:53 +2 Maddox Daniels made layup 59-71
1:51   Jumpball received by California  
1:51   30-second timeout called  
1:49   Personal foul on Eli Parquet  
1:49 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 59-72
1:49 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-73
1:41   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39   Offensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
1:33   Jumpball received by Colorado  
1:26 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 61-73