No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win

  • Feb 27, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.

The Buckeyes rode the momentum of their 79-72 win over Maryland on Sunday to a fast start. They led 26-12 after making 9 of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young, who sprained an ankle against Maryland.

C.J. Walker had 15 points and matched his season high with five rebounds.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson scored eight of the Buckeyes' first 16 points of the second half, working over whoever the undersized Huskers sent to defend him while posting his 11th double-double of the season.

The Buckeyes never led by fewer than 14 points after half, but their offense operated at nowhere near the efficiency it did early in the game. They shot 33 percent the final 20 minutes and missed 18 of their last 19 3-point attempts.

Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers, who shot 36 percent and were 3 of 16 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes lose some size with Washington taking over for the injured Young, but the Big Ten's top 3-point shooting team gains another perimeter shooter. Ohio State lost two games earlier in the season when Young was out because of an appendectomy. The Buckeyes are playing well enough right now to be able to withstand Young's absence.

Nebraska: The Huskers' 13-game losing streak is the longest among Power Five teams. There's hope. The Power Five team with the second-longest losing streak (12), Northwestern, visits on Sunday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A win over Nebraska won't move the needle much for Ohio State. The Buckeyes' opportunity for a promotion comes at home against No. 19 Michigan, which lost to Wisconsin on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Ohio State goes for the two-game season sweep of the Wolverines on Sunday. The Buckeyes won 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4.

Nebraska's game against Northwestern matches the Big Ten's bottom two teams. The Wildcats beat the Huskers 62-57 in January for their only conference win.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 43
NEB Cornhuskers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
19:38 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made hook shot 0-2
19:17 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 3-2
18:58   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
18:51 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 6-2
18:33   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
18:08   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
18:02 +2 Cam Mack made floating jump shot 6-4
17:41   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
17:25 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 9-4
17:04   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
17:04 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws 9-5
17:04 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
16:45   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:45 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
16:45 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-6
16:24   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:11   Offensive foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:11   Turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:54   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
15:42 +2 Cam Mack made reverse layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 11-8
15:19 +2 Kaleb Wesson made jump shot 13-8
15:09   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
14:52   Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup  
14:50   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
14:40 +3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 16-8
14:25   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
14:11   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Cam Mack  
14:05 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Cam Mack 16-10
13:48 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr. 18-10
13:48   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
13:48 +1 E.J. Liddell made free throw 19-10
13:23   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
13:16   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
13:14   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
13:11   E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
12:55   Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Duane Washington Jr.  
12:53   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
12:45 +2 Andre Wesson made jump shot 21-10
12:36   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
12:27   Bad pass turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Jervay Green  
12:07   Violation on Unknown  
11:58 +2 Kevin Cross made floating jump shot 21-12
11:40 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 24-12
11:20   Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
10:52 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup, assist by CJ Walker 26-12
10:52   30-second timeout called  
10:52   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross  
10:24   Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
10:18   Kaleb Wesson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
10:18   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
10:18 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-12
10:18 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-12
9:57 +2 Haanif Cheatham made driving layup 28-14
9:33   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
9:26   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Charlie Easley  
9:09   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
8:57   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
8:46   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
8:37   Jervay Green missed layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
8:30   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
8:25   Andre Wesson missed tip-in  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
8:21 +2 Jervay Green made driving layup 28-16
8:21   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
8:21   Jervay Green missed free throw  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens  
8:05   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
7:49   Jervay Green missed layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:35   Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Cam Mack  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
7:25   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
7:22 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 29-16
7:22 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-16
7:12   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
6:42   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
6:29 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 30-18
6:06 +2 CJ Walker made driving layup 32-18
5:55   Haanif Cheatham missed reverse layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
5:29 +2 Andre Wesson made hook shot 34-18
5:02   Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
5:00   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:42   Offensive foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
4:42   Turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
4:26   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
4:09 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup 36-18
4:03   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
4:00   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
3:43   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.  
2:59 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 39-18
2:48 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 39-20
2:30   Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson  
2:30   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
2:14   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Andre Wesson  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
2:05   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:05 +2 Cam Mack made dunk, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 39-22
2:05   Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell  
2:05 +1 Cam Mack made free throw 39-23
1:45   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
1:31   Jervay Green missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
1:17 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made finger-roll layup 39-25
1:14   30-second timeout called  
1:03   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
1:03 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 40-25
1:03 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-25
53.0 +2 Haanif Cheatham made reverse layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 41-27
33.0 +2 CJ Walker made driving layup 43-27
5.0   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ibrahima Diallo  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo  
3.0   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OHIOST Buckeyes 32
NEB Cornhuskers 27

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:47   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
19:22   Cam Mack missed jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:18 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 43-29
19:01   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:01 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 44-29
19:01 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-29
18:48   Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by CJ Walker  
18:43 +2 CJ Walker made layup 47-29
18:28 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 47-31
18:07   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
18:01   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Kaleb Wesson  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
17:47 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 47-33
17:28   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:21   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:01   Andre Wesson missed layup  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
16:57 +2 Andre Wesson made layup 49-33
16:41   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
16:14 +2 Luther Muhammad made layup 51-33
15:58   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
15:43 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 51-34
15:43   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:18   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:18   Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:18 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-34
15:02   Lost ball turnover on Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:38   Shooting foul on Cam Mack  
14:38   Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:38 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-34
14:20   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:09   Bad pass turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.  
14:09 +2 Luther Muhammad made jump shot 55-34
14:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:08   Commercial timeout called  
13:52   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
13:52 +1 Cam Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 55-35
13:52 +1 Cam Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-36
13:44   Offensive foul on CJ Walker  
13:44   Turnover on CJ Walker  
13:37   Cam Mack missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:26   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
13:20   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot, blocked by Haanif Cheatham  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:12 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 57-36
12:59   Yvan Ouedraogo missed layup  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
12:50   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:45 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 57-38
12:17   Personal foul on Haanif Cheatham  
12:10 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 59-38
11:48   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
11:39   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
11:28 +3 Jervay Green made 3-pt. jump shot 59-41
11:06   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
11:00   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
10:53   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
10:45 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Cam Mack 59-43
10:25   Shooting foul on Jervay Green  
10:25   Commercial timeout called  
10:25 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 60-43
10:25 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-43
10:15   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
9:56   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot, blocked by Charlie Easley  
9:54   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
9:51 +2 E.J. Liddell made layup 63-43
9:38   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
9:16   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
9:00   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
8:45   Kevin Cross missed layup  
8:43   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
8:35   Official timeout called  
8:23   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:23   Andre Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:23 +1 Andre Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-43
8:11   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:40   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:25 +3 Cam Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 64-46
6:55   Offensive foul on Luther Muhammad  
6:55   Turnover on Luther Muhammad  
6:55