20:00
Jumpball received by Nebraska
19:38
+2
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made hook shot
0-2
19:17
+3
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
3-2
18:58
Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:56
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
18:51
+3
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad
6-2
18:33
Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo
18:18
Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Haanif Cheatham
18:08
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
18:06
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
18:02
+2
Cam Mack made floating jump shot
6-4
17:41
Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham
17:25
+3
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
9-4
17:04
Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson
17:04
+1
Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws
9-5
17:04
+1
Yvan Ouedraogo made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-6
16:45
Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
16:45
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
10-6
16:45
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-6
16:24
Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot
16:22
Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.
16:11
Offensive foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
16:11
Turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo
15:54
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:52
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
15:42
+2
Cam Mack made reverse layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham
11-8
15:19
+2
Kaleb Wesson made jump shot
13-8
15:09
Personal foul on CJ Walker
15:09
Commercial timeout called
14:52
Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup
14:50
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
14:40
+3
Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Walker
16-8
14:25
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Ohio State
14:11
Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Cam Mack
14:05
+2
Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Cam Mack
16-10
13:48
+2
E.J. Liddell made layup, assist by Duane Washington Jr.
18-10
13:48
Shooting foul on Cam Mack
13:48
+1
E.J. Liddell made free throw
19-10
13:23
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell
13:21
Offensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.
13:16
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell
13:14
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
13:11
E.J. Liddell missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross
13:09
Defensive rebound by Cam Mack
12:55
Kevin Cross missed layup, blocked by Duane Washington Jr.
12:53
Defensive rebound by CJ Walker
12:45
+2
Andre Wesson made jump shot
21-10
12:36
Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:34
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
12:27
Bad pass turnover on Luther Muhammad, stolen by Jervay Green
12:07
Violation on Unknown
11:58
+2
Kevin Cross made floating jump shot
21-12
11:40
+3
CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot
24-12
11:20
Cam Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:18
Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson
10:52
+2
E.J. Liddell made layup, assist by CJ Walker
26-12
10:52
30-second timeout called
10:52
Commercial timeout called
10:41
Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross
10:24
Justin Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
10:18
Kaleb Wesson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross
10:16
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
10:18
Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
10:18
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws
27-12
10:18
+1
Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-12
9:57
+2
Haanif Cheatham made driving layup
28-14
9:33
CJ Walker missed jump shot
9:31
Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
9:26
E.J. Liddell missed layup
9:24
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
9:26
Lost ball turnover on Charlie Easley
9:09
Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:07
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
8:57
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
8:55
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
8:46
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:44
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
8:37
Jervay Green missed layup
8:35
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
8:30
Duane Washington Jr. missed layup
8:25
Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson
8:25
Andre Wesson missed tip-in
8:23
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
8:21
+2
Jervay Green made driving layup
28-16
8:21
Shooting foul on Andre Wesson
8:21
Jervay Green missed free throw
8:21
Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens
8:05
Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:03
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
7:49
Jervay Green missed layup
7:47
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
7:35
Duane Washington Jr. missed jump shot
7:33
Defensive rebound by Cam Mack
7:31
Commercial timeout called
7:25
Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Luther Muhammad
7:25
Shooting foul on Cam Mack
7:22
+1
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
29-16
7:22
+1
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-16
7:12
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:10
Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad
6:42
Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
6:29
+2
Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup
30-18
6:06
+2
CJ Walker made driving layup
32-18
5:55
Haanif Cheatham missed reverse layup
5:53
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
5:29
+2
Andre Wesson made hook shot
34-18
5:02
Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell
5:00
Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell
4:42
Offensive foul on Duane Washington Jr.
4:42
Turnover on Duane Washington Jr.
4:26
Cam Mack missed jump shot
4:24
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
4:09
+2
Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup
36-18
4:03
Personal foul on E.J. Liddell
4:00
Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Kaleb Wesson
3:43
Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.
3:43
Commercial timeout called
3:43
Kaleb Wesson missed free throw
3:42
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
3:15
Bad pass turnover on Cam Mack, stolen by Duane Washington Jr.
2:59
+3
Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson
39-18
2:48
+2
Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
39-20
2:30
Offensive foul on Kaleb Wesson
2:30
Turnover on Kaleb Wesson
2:14
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Andre Wesson
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr., stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Cam Mack made dunk, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
39-22
|
2:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on E.J. Liddell
|
|
2:05
|
|
+1
|
Cam Mack made free throw
|
39-23
|
1:45
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed layup, blocked by E.J. Liddell
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made finger-roll layup
|
39-25
|
1:14
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-25
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-25
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made reverse layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
41-27
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
CJ Walker made driving layup
|
43-27
|
5.0
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ibrahima Diallo
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|