OREGST
Oregon State
Beavers
15-12
away team logo
11
TF 2
FINAL
1st
7:13
ESP2
Thu Feb. 27
11:00pm
BONUS
16
TF 4
home team logo
OREG
14 Oregon
Ducks
21-7
ML: +439
OREG -10, O/U 135.5
ML: -603
OREGST
OREG

No. 14 Oregon looks to avenge loss to Oregon State

  • FLM
  • Feb 26, 2020

The Oregon Ducks go into Thursday's in-state basketball rivalry game with Oregon State in prime position to finish the regular season strong yet again under head coach Dana Altman.

The 14th-ranked Ducks have a good shot at four straight wins to end the Pac-12 regular season and possibly win the conference's regular-season title. They play their final three games at home, with the Beavers, California and Stanford all coming to Eugene, Ore., before the Pac-12 tournament starts in Las Vegas next month. None of those teams is over .500 in the conference this season.

Oregon (21-7, 10-5 Pac-12) sits a half game out of first place, trailing surprising Arizona State and tied with No. 21 Colorado and unranked UCLA. Of those four teams, the Ducks are the only one undefeated at home (14-0) this season.

Led on the floor by senior guard Payton Pritchard, who is coming off his second conference player of the week award after scoring 38 points in a 73-72 overtime win at then-No. 24 Arizona on Saturday, Oregon has a score to settle with the Beavers. Oregon State handed the Ducks a 63-53 loss up the road in Corvallis, Ore., on Feb. 8.

The Ducks, aside from being 5-1 in overtime games this season, typically shine in the second half of conference play. Oregon has a 60-27 record during the second nine games of Pac-12 play since 2011. The last six years, Oregon is 31-7 after Valentine's Day in Pac-12 games.

"You want to grow as a team throughout the year, so we keep hammering on the same points," Altman said on the Oregon sports weekly basketball show. "We've got three tough games at home, and we're going to have to be ready to go in each and every one of them.

"We'd sure like to win the conference, get a part of it, at least," Altman added.

Oregon State (15-12, 5-10) is reeling after three straight losses, but it has beaten the Ducks three straight times in one of the country's longest-running college basketball rivalries. The Beavers will look to limit Pritchard, the Pac-12's leading scorer at 20.1 points per game.

"Obviously, he's going to be looking to score this game because he's coming off a really good game against Arizona, and he's playing super well," Beavers guard Zach Reichle told The Oregonian. "So we're really going to have to focus on him."

Oregon State senior Tres Tinkle, like Pritchard, will also be playing his final Civil War rivalry game against the Ducks. Tinkle is averaging 18.2 points per game to lead the Beavers.

The forward needs 20 points to pass Gary Payton and become the all-time leading scorer in Oregon State history, and he has already passed Mel Counts for the most free throws made (547) in program history.

Oregon State is 5-6 against Oregon under head coach Wayne Tinkle after the Beavers went 9-34 against the Ducks the previous 20 years.

Field Level Media

1st Half
OREGST Beavers 11
OREG Ducks 16

Time Team Play Score
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
7:39   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
7:49   Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11 +2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by N'Faly Dante 11-16
8:38   Turnover on Tres Tinkle  
8:38   Offensive foul on Tres Tinkle  
8:46   Lost ball turnover on N'Faly Dante, stolen by Tres Tinkle  
8:50   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
8:52   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
9:11   Out of bounds turnover on Gianni Hunt  
9:37   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
9:37   Offensive foul on Shakur Juiston  
10:01 +3 Ethan Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot 11-14
10:24   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
10:26   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
10:38   N'Faly Dante missed hook shot  
10:56   Out of bounds turnover on Jarod Lucas  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
11:10   Addison Patterson missed layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
11:35   Tres Tinkle missed jump shot  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
12:07 +1 Shakur Juiston made free throw 8-14
12:07   Shooting foul on Kylor Kelley  
12:07 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk, assist by Addison Patterson 8-13
12:31 +1 Kylor Kelley made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-11
12:31   Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:31   Shooting foul on Will Richardson  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:31   Kylor Kelley missed layup  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
12:35   Alfred Hollins missed hook shot  
13:09 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 7-11
13:17   Defensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
13:19   Kylor Kelley missed jump shot  
13:49 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 7-8
13:49   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
13:49   Alfred Hollins missed layup  
14:18   Offensive rebound by Alfred Hollins  
14:20   Ethan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
14:49   Anthony Mathis missed jump shot  
15:16 +2 Ethan Thompson made jump shot 7-5
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Personal foul on Shakur Juiston  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
15:54   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07 +2 Tres Tinkle made layup 5-5
16:10   Offensive rebound by Tres Tinkle  
16:12   Zach Reichle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson 3-5
16:30   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
16:32   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
16:50   Tres Tinkle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:17 +2 Anthony Mathis made floating jump shot 3-2
17:52 +3 Zach Reichle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alfred Hollins 3-0
18:12   Offensive rebound by Kylor Kelley  
18:14   Alfred Hollins missed jump shot  
18:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
18:57   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:03   Alfred Hollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Ethan Thompson  
19:03   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Kylor Kelley  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
19:26   Chandler Lawson missed jump shot  
19:41   Personal foul on Ethan Thompson  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
19:45   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
Key Players
T. Tinkle
3 F
P. Pritchard
3 G
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
48.6 Field Goal % 48.5
41.9 Three Point % 41.5
79.0 Free Throw % 76.5
  Personal foul on Addison Patterson 7:13
  Defensive rebound by Tres Tinkle 7:37
  Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:39
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis 7:47
  Jarod Lucas missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:49
+ 2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by N'Faly Dante 8:11
  Turnover on Tres Tinkle 8:38
  Offensive foul on Tres Tinkle 8:38
  Lost ball turnover on N'Faly Dante, stolen by Tres Tinkle 8:46
  Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante 8:50
  Chandler Lawson missed jump shot 8:52
Team Stats
Points 11 16
Field Goals 4-15 (26.7%) 6-18 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 12
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 6 5
Team 0 1
Assists 1 4
Steals 1 0
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fouls 3 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
E. Thompson G
5 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
6 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Oregon State 15-12 11-11
home team logo 14 Oregon 21-7 16-16
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 15-12 71.9 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 14 Oregon 21-7 75.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
5
E. Thompson G 15.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.4 APG 46.6 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 20.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.5 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Thompson G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 6 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
26.7 FG% 33.3
28.6 3PT FG% 37.5
50.0 FT% 100.0
Oregon State
Starters
Z. Reichle
T. Tinkle
A. Vernon
R. Silva
J. Lucas
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Tinkle 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 1 4
A. Vernon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Silva 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lucas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
Z. Reichle
T. Tinkle
A. Vernon
R. Silva
J. Lucas
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Tinkle 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 1 4
A. Vernon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Silva 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lucas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
G. Hunt
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
J. Potts
D. Tucker
J. Franklin
S. Miller-Moore
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Hunt 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Potts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Miller-Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 11 1 4/15 2/7 1/2 3 37 1 1 3 5 6
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
A. Mathis
A. Patterson
W. Richardson
N. Dante
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 6 2 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 1
A. Mathis 5 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Patterson 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
W. Richardson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
N. Dante 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
On Court
P. Pritchard
A. Mathis
A. Patterson
W. Richardson
N. Dante
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 6 2 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 1
A. Mathis 5 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
A. Patterson 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
W. Richardson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
N. Dante 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
On Bench
F. Okoro
C. Walker
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
C. Duarte
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Okoro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Walker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Duarte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 11 4 6/18 3/8 1/1 5 49 0 0 2 6 5
