Win streaks collide as Wisconsin visits No. 19 Michigan

  • FLM
  • Feb 26, 2020

Michigan has regained its swagger and its place in the Top 25.

The 19th-ranked Wolverines have won five straight Big Ten contests and seven of their last eight following a four-game losing streak in mid-January.

The current stretch began with their first road win of the season against Nebraska on Jan. 28. They've subsequently won three more away games, including a 71-63 triumph at Purdue on Saturday.

With four conference games remaining before the Big Ten tournament, the Wolverines will try to keep the good times rolling when they host Wisconsin on Thursday in Ann Arbor.

"I think it's just part of the process," freshman forward Franz Wagner said to the Detroit News. "During the course of the season, you're going to have some highs and you're going to have some lows. We're doing a better job now of staying connected, especially on the road."

Michigan (18-9 overall, 9-7 Big Ten) began the season unranked but quickly jumped into the Top 5 after winning a Thanksgiving tournament in the Bahamas, handing Gonzaga one of its two losses in the process. The Wolverines gradually slid out of the poll over the next two months before re-entering the rankings this week.

"I thought in the Bahamas we looked like an offensive team," associate head coach Phil Martelli said to the News. "Now, I think we look like a winning team. There's a synergy here about being a winning team and expecting to win. In the Bahamas, we were literally just better offensively than the other teams we played against."

The Wolverines haven't given up more than 68 points since a 72-63 loss to Penn State on Jan. 22. Offensively, their balance makes it impossible to focus in on any particular player.

Michigan has had six different players lead the team in scoring this season. Wagner came to the forefront against the Boilermakers by scoring a career-best 22 points.

"I'm super proud of him," junior forward Isaiah Livers told the News. "Coming in as a freshman playing 30-plus (minutes) on kind of an inexperienced team -- not a lot of guys played last year that much. He's coming in and you don't even think he's an underclassman when he plays out there because he plays with so much emotion."

Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) has also perked up this month, winning four straight and five of its last six.

The Badgers topped Rutgers on Sunday, 79-71. Junior forward Micah Potter, who missed 10 games due to eligibility rules, led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds.

"You can see how much he helps, not only with points and numbers, but with depth," junior guard Brad Davison said. "It allows (forward) Nate (Reuvers) to get a little more rest time. And it allows us to do more things. It allows us to play different styles and go big. It makes us more of a mismatch for teams to defend."

Davison reached a personal milestone against the Scarlet Rutgers, scoring his 1,000th career point.

"Growing up, a dream of mine was to always play at the Division I level. I never really went into details after that," he said. "To me, I'm more focused on winning. But it's super cool."

Field Level Media

1st Half
WISC Badgers 26
MICH Wolverines 22

Time Team Play Score
8:53 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by Brad Davison 26-22
9:09 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 24-22
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Franz Wagner  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:42   Austin Davis missed layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:53   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
10:19 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
10:19   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
10:43   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14 +2 Isaiah Livers made jump shot 24-18
11:32 +2 Tyler Wahl made layup 24-16
11:47 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-16
11:47   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:45   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
12:17 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 22-15
12:25   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
12:27   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:41   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08 +2 Austin Davis made layup 19-15
13:17   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:19   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36 +2 Brandon Johns Jr. made dunk 19-13
13:36   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:41   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
13:49   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
14:11 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 19-11
14:41 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 19-9
14:53   Commercial timeout called  
14:53   Turnover on Jon Teske  
14:53   Offensive foul on Jon Teske  
15:10 +2 Micah Potter made dunk 16-9
15:37 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 14-9
15:53 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 14-7
16:08 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot 11-7
16:21 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 11-5
16:37 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 8-5
16:57   Official timeout called  
17:01 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 8-2
16:59   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
17:01   Brevin Pritzl missed layup  
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Livers, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
17:13 +2 Aleem Ford made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 6-2
17:37 +2 Zavier Simpson made hook shot 4-2
18:03   Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Brandon Johns Jr.  
18:18   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske  
18:29 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 4-0
18:39   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
18:41   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
18:50   Traveling violation turnover on Nate Reuvers  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
19:16   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
19:32 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made layup 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
Key Players
D. Trice
0 G
Z. Simpson
3 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
39.5 Field Goal % 47.6
37.9 Three Point % 36.6
77.3 Free Throw % 64.3
Team Stats
Points 26 22
Field Goals 11-17 (64.7%) 9-14 (64.3%)
3-Pointers 4-8 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 6
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 5
Team 0 0
Assists 4 1
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 3 1
Technicals 0 0
11
M. Potter F
10 PTS
3
Z. Simpson G
10 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
Crisler Center Ann Arbor, MI
away team logo Wisconsin 17-10 66.9 PPG 36.6 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 19 Michigan 18-9 75.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 15.0 APG
0
D. Trice G 9.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.1 APG 38.1 FG%
3
Z. Simpson G 12.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 8.0 APG 45.8 FG%
0
D. Trice G 10 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
3
Z. Simpson G 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
64.7 FG% 64.3
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
0 FT% 75.0
Starters
M. Potter
D. Trice
A. Ford
B. Pritzl
B. Davison
On Bench
T. Wahl
T. Anderson
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
S. Qawi
C. Cuevas
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wahl 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Anderson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Qawi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cuevas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 5 4 11/17 4/8 0/0 3 48 1 0 3 1 4
Starters
I. Livers
A. Davis
F. Wagner
D. DeJulius
A. Nunez
On Bench
J. Faulds
E. Brooks
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Castleton
C. Bajema
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 6 1 9/14 1/2 3/4 1 30 2 0 3 1 5
