|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Baylor
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Bane made driving layup, assist by PJ Fuller
|
0-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Matthew Mayer
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller
|
0-4
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made floating jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:18
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed driving layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Desmond Bane
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:58
|
|
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3-4
|
16:32
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
16:06
|
|
+3
|
Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
3-7
|
15:43
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Matthew Mayer
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer made jump shot
|
5-7
|
14:34
|
|
|
Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler
|
7-7
|
14:09
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaire Grayer
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed driving layup
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristan Clark
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
13:10
|
|
+2
|
Devonte Bandoo made driving layup
|
9-7
|
12:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Tristan Clark
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Diante Smith
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristan Clark
|
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-8
|
12:12
|
|
|
Diante Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:55
|
|
+1
|
Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-8
|
11:39
|
|
|
PJ Fuller missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Jared Butler missed jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made reverse layup, assist by Mark Vital
|
12-8
|
11:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel
|
|
11:09
|
|
+1
|
Freddie Gillespie made free throw
|
13-8
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Owen Aschieris
|
13-10
|
10:33
|
|
|
Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed driving layup
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed driving layup
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Diante Smith
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
PJ Fuller missed driving layup, blocked by MaCio Teague
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel missed hook shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Vital
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Offensive foul on PJ Fuller
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Turnover on PJ Fuller
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made layup
|
15-10
|
7:23
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed driving layup
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague made running Jump Shot, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
17-10
|
5:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Vital
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
PJ Fuller made driving layup
|
17-12
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler
|
19-12
|
4:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee missed dunk
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Diante Smith
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Freddie Gillespie missed free throw
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Jumpball received by TCU
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Butler
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Desmond Bane
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Desmond Bane
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler made driving layup
|
21-12
|
3:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaedon LeDee
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Jared Butler
|
23-12
|
2:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
MaCio Teague missed layup
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Butler
|
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-13
|
2:10
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-14
|
1:58
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell
|
25-14
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Jaire Grayer made turnaround jump shot
|
25-16
|
1:12
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed driving layup
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diante Smith
|
|
50.0
|
|
+3
|
Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
25-19
|
32.0
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|
|
24.0
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer
|
28-19
|
4.0
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-20
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-21
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|