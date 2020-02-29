BAYLOR
TCU

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 28
TCU Horned Frogs 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:31   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
19:24 +2 Desmond Bane made driving layup, assist by PJ Fuller 0-2
18:53   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:48   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
18:39   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Matthew Mayer  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
18:05 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 0-4
17:37 +2 Jared Butler made floating jump shot 2-4
17:18   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:04   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:58   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
16:58   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:58 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
16:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed driving layup  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:20   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
16:06 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 3-7
15:43   Jared Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Jared Butler  
15:37   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
15:19   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Matthew Mayer  
15:08 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 5-7
14:34   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
14:24 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 7-7
14:09   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Jaire Grayer  
14:03   Commercial timeout called  
13:50   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:32   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
13:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
13:10 +2 Devonte Bandoo made driving layup 9-7
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Tristan Clark  
12:43   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
12:16   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
12:12   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
12:12 +1 Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
12:12   Diante Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:55   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:55 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
11:39   PJ Fuller missed floating jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
11:27   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:09 +2 Freddie Gillespie made reverse layup, assist by Mark Vital 12-8
11:09   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
11:09 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 13-8
10:55 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Owen Aschieris 13-10
10:33   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
10:27   Desmond Bane missed driving layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
10:14   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:50   Desmond Bane missed driving layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
9:28   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
9:26   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
9:00   PJ Fuller missed driving layup, blocked by MaCio Teague  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
8:49   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital  
8:31   Kevin Samuel missed hook shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:20   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
8:18   Offensive foul on PJ Fuller  
8:18   Turnover on PJ Fuller  
7:56 +2 Jared Butler made layup 15-10
7:23   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:13   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:13   Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
7:01   Desmond Bane missed driving layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
6:54   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
6:27   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:03 +2 MaCio Teague made running Jump Shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 17-10
5:41   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:25 +2 PJ Fuller made driving layup 17-12
5:03 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 19-12
4:42   30-second timeout called  
4:31   Edric Dennis Jr. missed driving layup  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
4:29   Jaedon LeDee missed dunk  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
4:28   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
4:28   Freddie Gillespie missed free throw  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
4:01   Jumpball received by TCU  
3:58   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
3:43   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
3:29   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
3:20 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 21-12
3:08   Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee  
3:08   Turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
2:58 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Jared Butler 23-12
2:57   30-second timeout called  
2:36   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:26   MaCio Teague missed layup  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:26   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
2:10   Desmond Bane missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
2:10   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
2:10 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 23-13
2:10 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-14
1:58 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 25-14
1:38 +2 Jaire Grayer made turnaround jump shot 25-16
1:12   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
50.0 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 25-19
32.0   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
24.0 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 28-19
4.0   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
2.0   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
2.0 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
2.0 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 44
TCU Horned Frogs 54

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Jared Butler made floating jump shot 30-21
19:18 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 30-23
18:58 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup, assist by Freddie Gillespie 32-23
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
18:31 +2 Mark Vital made driving dunk, assist by MaCio Teague 34-23
18:15 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by PJ Fuller 34-25
17:42   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:39   Traveling violation turnover on Freddie Gillespie  
17:28 +2 Desmond Bane made floating jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 34-27
17:08   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:08 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
17:08 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
16:37   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
16:24 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 39-27
16:02 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 39-30
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by PJ Fuller  
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
14:39 +2 PJ Fuller made driving layup 39-32
14:21   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
14:16 +2 Edric Dennis Jr. made driving layup, assist by Desmond Bane 39-34
14:13   30-second timeout called  
14:13   Commercial timeout called  
13:53   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:53   Jared Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:53   Jared Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:35   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
13:35   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:35   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
13:20 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 41-34
12:55 +2 PJ Fuller made driving layup 41-36
12:55   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
12:55 +1 PJ Fuller made free throw 41-37
12:39 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 43-37
12:39   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
12:39 +1 Jared Butler made free throw 44-37
12:15   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Mark Vital  
12:08   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Desmond Bane  
12:03 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 44-40
11:41   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 46-40
11:15   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
10:43   Desmond Bane missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
10:41   Offensive rebound by TCU  
10:38   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
10:36   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:29 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 46-43
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
10:05 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Jaire Grayer 46-45
10:02   30-second timeout called  
9:47   Jared Butler missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:44   Freddie Gillespie missed dunk  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:42   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
9:29   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
9:23 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 48-45
9:23   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
9:23 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 49-45
9:11 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 49-48
8:49   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:22   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:19   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
8:19 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
8:19 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
7:59   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:49   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:46 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk 51-50
7:46   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:46 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 52-50
7:22   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
7:22   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:56 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 54-50
6:42 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 54-53
6:12   Devonte Bandoo missed floating jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by TCU  
5:59   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:59 +1 PJ Fuller made 1st of 2 free throws 54-54
5:59 +1 PJ Fuller made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-55
5:41   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
5:41   Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:41 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
5:14   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
5:03   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
4:40 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 55-58
4:16   Jared Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
4:14   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
4:14   Jared Butler missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
4:12   Defensive rebound by TCU  
