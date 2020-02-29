No Text
BYU
PEPPER
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|19:47
|
|+2
|Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|0-2
|19:30
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws
|2-2
|19:16
|
|+2
|Sedrick Altman made jump shot
|2-4
|18:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Skylar Chavez
|18:49
|
|Kameron Edwards missed layup
|18:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|18:33
|
|Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|18:22
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|2-7
|17:55
|
|Jake Toolson missed hook shot
|17:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|17:48
|
|Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|17:36
|
|+3
|Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|5-7
|17:23
|
|Personal foul on Alex Barcello
|17:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Yoeli Childs
|17:13
|
|TJ Haws missed jump shot
|17:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|17:06
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made dunk
|7-7
|16:54
|
|Kameron Edwards missed hook shot
|16:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|16:52
|
|Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws
|16:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|16:28
|
|+3
|Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas
|10-7
|16:10
|
|Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|15:54
|
|Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|15:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Brigham Young
|15:52
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:50
|
|Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws
|15:38
|
|+2
|Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|10-9
|15:26
|
|Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez
|15:26
|
|Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15:26
|
|Zac Seljaas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|15:11
|
|Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|14:48
|
|Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs
|14:48
|
|Turnover on Yoeli Childs
|14:36
|
|Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|14:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|14:34
|
|Personal foul on Kameron Edwards
|14:21
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws
|12-9
|14:21
|
|Personal foul on Connor Harding
|14:06
|
|Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|14:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|13:49
|
|TJ Haws missed layup
|13:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|13:37
|
|Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards
|13:37
|
|Turnover on Kameron Edwards
|13:22
|
|Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|13:07
|
|Colbey Ross missed layup
|13:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|12:54
|
|+3
|Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
|15-9
|12:32
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman
|15-11
|12:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|12:08
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|15-14
|11:41
|
|Jake Toolson missed jump shot
|11:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|11:21
|
|Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|11:10
|
|Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas
|11:10
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:10
|
|Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:10
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15-15
|10:52
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee made hook shot
|17-15
|10:32
|
|Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|10:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|10:08
|
|Kolby Lee missed hook shot
|10:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|9:55
|
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:51
|
|Jumpball received by Brigham Young
|9:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|9:34
|
|Yoeli Childs missed layup
|9:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|9:19
|
|Kessler Edwards missed jump shot
|9:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|9:11
|
|TJ Haws missed jump shot
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|8:58
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Keith Smith
|17-17
|8:44
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|19-17
|8:25
|
|Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Keith Smith
|8:18
|
|Keith Smith missed hook shot
|8:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|8:07
|
|TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Sedrick Altman
|8:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|7:53
|
|Kolby Lee missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha
|7:53
|
|Jumpball received by Pepperdine
|7:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|7:53
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:39
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|19-19
|7:17
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Kolby Lee
|21-19
|7:02
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|21-22
|6:36
|
|Jake Toolson missed hook shot
|6:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|6:27
|
|Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|6:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|6:20
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez
|21-24
|6:06
|
|+2
|TJ Haws made layup
|23-24
|6:06
|
|Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|6:06
|
|+1
|TJ Haws made free throw
|24-24
|5:50
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|24-27
|5:36
|
|TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|5:23
|
|Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|5:12
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws
|26-27
|5:00
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross made jump shot
|26-29
|4:30
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws
|28-29
|4:18
|
|Personal foul on Connor Harding
|4:02
|
|+2
|Kameron Edwards made driving dunk
|28-31
|3:29
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot
|30-31
|3:10
|
|Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|3:08
|
|Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|3:08
|
|Kessler Edwards missed tip-in
|3:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|3:06
|
|Commercial timeout called
|2:56
|
|TJ Haws missed jump shot
|2:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|2:36
|
|Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot
|2:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|2:27
|
|Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|2:13
|
|Kameron Edwards missed layup
|2:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|1:59
|
|TJ Haws missed layup
|1:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|1:50
|
|+2
|Skylar Chavez made dunk, assist by Kessler Edwards
|30-33
|1:27
|
|+2
|Zac Seljaas made dunk, assist by TJ Haws
|32-33
|1:25
|
|30-second timeout called
|1:16
|
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|56.0
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha made layup
|32-35
|37.0
|
|Yoeli Childs missed layup
|35.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|8.0
|
|Kessler Edwards missed jump shot
|6.0
|
|Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|1.0
|
|Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:53
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross made jump shot
|32-37
|19:38
|
|Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
|19:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|19:31
|
|+3
|Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolby Lee
|35-37
|19:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jake Toolson
|19:07
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Kameron Edwards
|18:57
|
|Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|18:55
|
|Kameron Edwards missed driving layup
|18:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|18:53
|
|Personal foul on Kameron Edwards
|18:40
|
|Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|18:38
|
|Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
|18:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|18:33
|
|Personal foul on TJ Haws
|18:20
|
|+3
|Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|35-40
|17:51
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws
|37-40
|17:30
|
|Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|17:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|17:16
|
|Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|17:06
|
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws
|17:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|17:02
|
|Shooting foul on Kolby Lee
|17:02
|
|+1
|Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws
|37-41
|17:02
|
|Sedrick Altman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|16:47
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws
|39-41
|16:31
|
|Personal foul on TJ Haws
|16:20
|
|Skylar Chavez missed hook shot
|16:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|16:04
|
|Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|15:59
|
|Zac Seljaas missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|15:57
|
|Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|15:55
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made dunk
|41-41
|15:38
|
|+2
|Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|41-43
|15:26
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Alex Barcello
|43-43
|15:09
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|14:53
|
|+3
|Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas
|46-43
|14:41
|
|30-second timeout called
|14:41
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:23
|
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|14:10
|
|+2
|Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|46-45
|13:52
|
|+2
|Jake Toolson made hook shot
|48-45
|13:35
|
|Sedrick Altman missed driving layup
|13:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|13:12
|
|Yoeli Childs missed driving layup
|13:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|13:01
|
|Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|13:02
|
|Commercial timeout called
|13:00
|
|Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|12:44
|
|Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
|12:42
|
|Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|12:40
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made dunk
|50-45
|12:15
|
|Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|11:56
|
|+2
|Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|50-47
|11:31
|
|Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|11:31
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:31
|
|+1
|Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-47
|11:31
|
|+1
|Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-47
|1:18
|
|Personal foul on Alex Barcello
|11:13
|
|Colbey Ross missed layup
|11:11
|
|Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|11:04
|
|Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|10:50
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards
|10:37
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws
|54-47
|10:21
|
|+2
|Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Sedrick Altman
|54-49
|10:21
|
|Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs
|10:21
|
|+1
|Kameron Edwards made free throw
|54-50
|10:14
|
|Personal foul on Colbey Ross
|10:07
|
|Jake Toolson missed hook shot
|10:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|9:43
|
|Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
|9:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|9:25
|
|Jake Toolson missed reverse layup
|9:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|9:11
|
|Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|9:06
|
|+2
|TJ Haws made driving layup
|56-50
|9:06
|
|Shooting foul on Colbey Ross
|9:06
|
|TJ Haws missed free throw
|9:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|8:38
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. missed floating jump shot
|8:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|8:32
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by TJ Haws
|8:10
|
|+2
|Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws
|58-50
|7:50
|
|Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|7:50
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:50
|
|Kameron Edwards missed free throw
|7:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|7:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws
|7:19
|
|Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson
|7:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|7:08
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas
|61-50
|6:51
|
|+3
|Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|61-53
|6:27
|
|+2
|Zac Seljaas made driving layup
|63-53
|6:27
|
|Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
|6:27
|
|+1
|Zac Seljaas made free throw
|64-53
|6:12
|
|+2
|Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|64-55
|5:45
|
|+2
|Zac Seljaas made hook shot
|66-55
|5:26
|
|Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|5:20
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha
|66-58
|4:58
|
|+3
|Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|69-58
|4:33
|
|Victor Ohia Obioha missed layup
|4:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|4:20
|
|Offensive foul on Connor Harding
|4:20
|
|Turnover on Connor Harding
|4:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello
|4:09
|
|Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman
|4:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|4:07
|
|+2
|Zac Seljaas made tip-in
|71-58
|4:07
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:56
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez
|71-60
|3:32
|
|Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Colbey Ross
|3:26
|
|Kessler Edwards missed layup
|3:24