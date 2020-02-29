BYU
PEPPER

No Text

No Text

1st Half
BYU Cougars 32
PEPPER Waves 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
19:47 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 0-2
19:30 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws 2-2
19:16 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 2-4
18:59   Bad pass turnover on Kolby Lee, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
18:49   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:33   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
18:22 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 2-7
17:55   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
17:48   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:36 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 5-7
17:23   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
17:18   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
17:13   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:06 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 7-7
16:54   Kameron Edwards missed hook shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:52   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
16:28 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 10-7
16:10   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:54   Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Brigham Young  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws  
15:38 +2 Skylar Chavez made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 10-9
15:26   Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez  
15:26   Zac Seljaas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:26   Zac Seljaas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
15:11   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
14:48   Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs  
14:48   Turnover on Yoeli Childs  
14:36   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:34   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
14:21 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 12-9
14:21   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
14:06   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
13:49   TJ Haws missed layup  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
13:37   Offensive foul on Kameron Edwards  
13:37   Turnover on Kameron Edwards  
13:22   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:07   Colbey Ross missed layup  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
12:54 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 15-9
12:32 +2 Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 15-11
12:17   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha  
12:08 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 15-14
11:41   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
11:21   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
11:10   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:10 +1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
10:52 +2 Kolby Lee made hook shot 17-15
10:32   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
10:08   Kolby Lee missed hook shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
9:55   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Jumpball received by Brigham Young  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:34   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
9:19   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
9:11   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
8:58 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Keith Smith 17-17
8:44 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 19-17
8:25   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Keith Smith  
8:18   Keith Smith missed hook shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
8:07   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
7:53   Kolby Lee missed layup, blocked by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:53   Jumpball received by Pepperdine  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +2 Kessler Edwards made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 19-19
7:17 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Kolby Lee 21-19
7:02 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 21-22
6:36   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
6:27   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
6:20 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 21-24
6:06 +2 TJ Haws made layup 23-24
6:06   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
6:06 +1 TJ Haws made free throw 24-24
5:50 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 24-27
5:36   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
5:23   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
5:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 26-27
5:00 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 26-29
4:30 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 28-29
4:18   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
4:02 +2 Kameron Edwards made driving dunk 28-31
3:29 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 30-31
3:10   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
3:08   Kessler Edwards missed tip-in  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:56   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
2:36   Colbey Ross missed floating jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
2:27   Zac Seljaas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
2:13   Kameron Edwards missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
1:59   TJ Haws missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
1:50 +2 Skylar Chavez made dunk, assist by Kessler Edwards 30-33
1:27 +2 Zac Seljaas made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 32-33
1:25   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
56.0 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made layup 32-35
37.0   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
8.0   Kessler Edwards missed jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
1.0   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 49
PEPPER Waves 29

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 32-37
19:38   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
19:31 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolby Lee 35-37
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Jake Toolson  
19:07   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Kameron Edwards  
18:57   Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
18:55   Kameron Edwards missed driving layup  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:53   Personal foul on Kameron Edwards  
18:40   Personal foul on Kessler Edwards  
18:38   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
18:33   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
18:20 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 35-40
17:51 +2 Kolby Lee made reverse layup, assist by TJ Haws 37-40
17:30   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
17:16   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
17:06   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by TJ Haws  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
17:02   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
17:02 +1 Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
17:02   Sedrick Altman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
16:47 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 39-41
16:31   Personal foul on TJ Haws  
16:20   Skylar Chavez missed hook shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
16:04   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
15:59   Zac Seljaas missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
15:55 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 41-41
15:38 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross 41-43
15:26 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by Alex Barcello 43-43
15:09   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:53 +3 Connor Harding made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 46-43
14:41   30-second timeout called  
14:41   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
14:10 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 46-45
13:52 +2 Jake Toolson made hook shot 48-45
13:35   Sedrick Altman missed driving layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
13:12   Yoeli Childs missed driving layup  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:01   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
13:02   Commercial timeout called  
13:00   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
12:44   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
12:40 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 50-45
12:15   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:56 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 50-47
11:31   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
11:31 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
1:18   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
11:13   Colbey Ross missed layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
11:04   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
10:50   Traveling violation turnover on Kessler Edwards  
10:37 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 54-47
10:21 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Sedrick Altman 54-49
10:21   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
10:21 +1 Kameron Edwards made free throw 54-50
10:14   Personal foul on Colbey Ross  
10:07   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
9:43   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
9:25   Jake Toolson missed reverse layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
9:06 +2 TJ Haws made driving layup 56-50
9:06   Shooting foul on Colbey Ross  
9:06   TJ Haws missed free throw  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
8:38   Darryl Polk Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by TJ Haws  
8:10 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot, assist by TJ Haws 58-50
7:50   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Kameron Edwards missed free throw  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
7:30   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws  
7:19   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jake Toolson  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
7:08 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zac Seljaas 61-50
6:51 +3 Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 61-53
6:27 +2 Zac Seljaas made driving layup 63-53
6:27   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
6:27 +1 Zac Seljaas made free throw 64-53
6:12 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 64-55
5:45 +2 Zac Seljaas made hook shot 66-55
5:26   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:20 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Ohia Obioha 66-58
4:58 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 69-58
4:33   Victor Ohia Obioha missed layup  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:20   Offensive foul on Connor Harding  
4:20   Turnover on Connor Harding  
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Alex Barcello  
4:09   Alex Barcello missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
4:07 +2 Zac Seljaas made tip-in 71-58
4:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +2 Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez 71-60
3:32   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Colbey Ross  
3:26   Kessler Edwards missed layup  
3:24