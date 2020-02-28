DUKE
UVA

No. 7 Duke, Virginia battle for position in ACC

  • FLM
  • Feb 28, 2020

Shortly after the week began, No. 7 Duke was in control of its destiny in terms of being the top seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

With just three games remaining, that could be shifting dramatically.

The Blue Devils go to Virginia for Saturday night's game in Charlottesville, Va., needing to win in order to keep one of the top three spots in the pecking order.

Third-place Duke (23-5, 13-4 ACC) leads fourth-place Virginia (20-7, 12-5) by one game heading into the only meeting of the regular season between the teams. Both teams have secured the double-bye in the quarterfinals of next month's ACC Tournament.

Duke has lost two of its last three games, including Tuesday night's brutal final minute of regulation at Wake Forest in an eventual 113-101 double-overtime loss.

"We didn't make the right plays at the end and let them back into it," Duke guard Tre Jones said.

The Blue Devils had hit late-season glitches that coach Mike Krzyzewski figured would have been sorted out by now.

"I'm disappointed in our group," Krzyzewski said. "I didn't think we came the way we should and the way we practiced. We show our youth so much. Tre is the veteran, but then we're young. This is our 28th game -- you'd think we'd be older by now."

Part of the problem for Duke has revolved around foul trouble. The frontcourt players were saddled with fouls in the Wake Forest game, and by the end, the Demon Deacons attempted 50 free throws.

"I'm angry with us for fouling so much," Krzyzewski said. "They had 18 free throws in the first half."

Virginia has reached the 20-win mark for the ninth consecutive season. The Cavaliers have won five games in a row for the longest active winning streak in the ACC.

"Some guys made plays, and I have said that repeatedly you have to make plays offensively, defensively," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said.

Nine of the Cavaliers' victories, including seven of the last nine, have come by six or fewer points.

Virginia's latest hero was guard Kihei Clark, who drained the winning 3-point basket in Wednesday night's 56-53 victory at Virginia Tech.

It was another example of the way the Cavaliers have come up with winning plays. Clark ended up with the ball in his hands at the right time.

"I kind of challenged him," Bennett said. "I didn't think he had the greatest second half with some of his defensive things, but he responded the right way with the way he played, and we needed every ounce of it."

Clark finished that game with 10 points after scoring 17 points in each of the Cavaliers' previous two games. Those marked the first time in the sophomore's career that he had consecutive games with 15 or more points.

The Cavaliers had their defense locked in across the first half Wednesday night, holding Virginia Tech to 11 points by the break.

Last season, Duke punctured Virginia's defense in a way that few opponents did in a pair of victories, scoring 72 and 81 points in those matchups.

2nd Half
DUKE Blue Devils 20
UVA Cavaliers 20

Time Team Play Score
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
3:33   Vernon Carey Jr. missed hook shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
3:54   Braxton Key missed fade-away jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
4:22   Javin DeLaurier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-45
4:52 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
4:52   Personal foul on Jack White  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
4:52   Cassius Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:52 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 45-43
4:54   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
4:56   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-43
5:13 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
5:13   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
5:23   Kihei Clark missed layup  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:41   Mamadi Diakite missed dunk  
5:55   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Jay Huff  
6:12 +2 Mamadi Diakite made hook shot 42-43
6:19   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
6:19   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
6:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Duke  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Duke  
6:35   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Braxton Key  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Duke  
6:35   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Duke  
6:40   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
7:06 +2 Jay Huff made hook shot 42-41
7:29   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Jay Huff  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
8:06   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
8:08   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
8:15   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Kihei Clark  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
8:39   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
9:05 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 42-39
9:19   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:21   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Commercial timeout called  
9:42   30-second timeout called  
9:48 +2 Braxton Key made reverse layup 39-39
10:05   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
10:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Duke  
10:53 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 39-37
11:17 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made hook shot 39-34
11:33 +2 Jay Huff made dunk 37-34
11:35   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
11:37   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
12:19   Cassius Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:19 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 37-32
12:19   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
12:35   Turnover on Jack White  
12:35   Offensive foul on Jack White  
12:44   Personal foul on Francisco Caffaro  
13:08 +2 Kihei Clark made fade-away jump shot 36-32
13:23   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Kihei Clark  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:31   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Personal foul on Francisco Caffaro  
13:51   Turnover on Braxton Key  
13:51   Offensive foul on Braxton Key  
14:15 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
14:15   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:15   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
14:29 +2 Braxton Key made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 35-30
14:56 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 35-28
14:57   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:59   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
15:23   Kihei Clark missed layup  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
15:30   Tomas Woldetensae missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
15:55 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made finger-roll layup 33-28
16:25   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:27   Mamadi Diakite missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
16:43   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
16:50   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
16:55   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
17:14 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 31-28
17:16   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:18   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:26   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 29-28
17:44   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:46   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:07   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
18:15 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 27-28
18:27   Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
18:29   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
18:36   Javin DeLaurier missed dunk  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Tre Jones  
18:58 +2 Javin DeLaurier made hook shot 27-25
19:22   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:24   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
19:46   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  

1st Half
DUKE Blue Devils 25
UVA Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Jack White  
1.0   Jack White missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Jack White  
4.0   Tre Jones missed fade-away jump shot  
15.0   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Cassius Stanley  
42.0 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
42.0 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 24-25
42.0   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Duke  
50.0   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
1:10   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
1:30 +2 Joey Baker made layup 23-25
1:49 +2 Braxton Key made dunk 21-25
1:49   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:51   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
2:09   Turnover on Joey Baker  
2:09   Offensive foul on Joey Baker  
2:25   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
2:41   Javin DeLaurier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:41 +1 Javin DeLaurier made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
2:40   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
2:50 +2 Braxton Key made driving layup 20-23
3:16   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
3:16   Tre Jones missed free throw  
3:16   Shooting foul on Kihei Clark  
3:16 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 20-21
3:21   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   30-second timeout called  
3:44 +2 Jay Huff made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark 18-21
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
3:57   Joey Baker missed layup  
4:16   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Duke  
4:18   Kody Stattmann missed jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
4:38   Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
5:09 +2 Jay Huff made driving dunk 18-19
5:19   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
5:21   Joey Baker missed hook shot  
5:33   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
5:42   Tomas Woldetensae missed free throw  
5:42   Personal foul on Alex O'Connell  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
5:54   Tre Jones missed driving layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Kody Stattmann  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
6:33   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot  
6:34   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
6:56 +2 Kody Stattmann made layup 18-17
7:08   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
7:22   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:24   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
7:31   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46 +2 Jay Huff made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark 18-15
8:01   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
8:03   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Cassius Stanley  
8:40 +2 Jordan Goldwire made dunk 18-13
8:40   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
8:42   Jack White missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
9:09   Casey Morsell missed fade-away jump shot  
9:32   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
9:34   Javin DeLaurier missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
9:40   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
10:10   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
10:26   Commercial timeout called  
10:26   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
10:47 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 16-13
10:49   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:51   Kihei Clark missed reverse layup  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
11:13   Wendell Moore Jr. missed reverse layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:21   Tomas Woldetensae missed fade-away jump shot  
11:39 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 14-13
12:04 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 11-13
12:27 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 11-11
12:41   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
12:43   Tomas Woldetensae missed fade-away jump shot  
13:06   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
13:11 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 9-11
13:11   Shooting foul on Francisco Caffaro  
13:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 8-11
13:20   Defensive rebound by Joey Baker  
13:22   Mamadi Diakite missed running Jump Shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
13:47   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Traveling violation turnover on Braxton Key  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
14:39   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58 +2 Jay Huff made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 6-11
15:08 +1 Javin DeLaurier made free throw 6-9
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
15:08 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Tre Jones 5-9
15:14   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
15:16   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:36   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00 +3 Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 3-9
16:12   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
16:14   Cassius Stanley missed running Jump Shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
16:39 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
16:39 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
16:39   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
16:55   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07 +2 Jay Huff made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 3-4
17:29 +3 Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Stanley 3-2
17:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:39   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:50   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
18:12 +2 Braxton Key made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 0-2
18:27   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
18:29   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
18:55   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Matthew Hurt  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:27   Mamadi Diakite missed fade-away jump shot  
19:38   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
19:40   Jay Huff missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
Key Players
J. Goldwire
14 G
B. Key
2 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
49.5 Field Goal % 43.9
36.4 Three Point % 20.3
61.1 Free Throw % 59.2
  Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr. 3:15
  Defensive rebound by Braxton Key 3:31
  Vernon Carey Jr. missed hook shot 3:33
  Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier 3:52
  Braxton Key missed fade-away jump shot 3:54
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 4:20
  Javin DeLaurier missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:22
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:52
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 4:52
  Personal foul on Jack White 4:52
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 4:52
Team Stats
Points 45 45
Field Goals 16-51 (31.4%) 19-47 (40.4%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 8 5
Defensive 18 23
Team 5 9
Assists 4 8
Steals 7 5
Blocks 6 10
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
V. Carey Jr. C
17 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
30
J. Huff F
14 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 7 Duke 23-5 252045
home team logo Virginia 20-7 252045
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Duke 23-5 83.3 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Virginia 20-7 57.6 PPG 36.9 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
1
V. Carey Jr. C 17.6 PPG 8.8 RPG 1.0 APG 57.6 FG%
30
J. Huff F 7.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.9 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
V. Carey Jr. C 17 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
30
J. Huff F 14 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
31.4 FG% 40.4
21.4 3PT FG% 30.0
66.7 FT% 80.0