FSU
CLEM

No Text

No Text

1st Half
FSU Seminoles 39
CLEM Tigers 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by John Newman III  
19:36   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
19:21 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 3-0
18:57   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
18:44   Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
18:36 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 3-3
18:20   Offensive foul on Malik Osborne  
18:20   Turnover on Malik Osborne  
18:06   John Newman III missed layup  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:00 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk 3-5
17:51   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
17:35 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 6-5
17:03   John Newman III missed fade-away jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
16:52 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 8-5
16:31   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
16:21 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 11-5
16:01 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 11-8
15:45   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
15:36   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by M.J. Walker  
15:28 +2 M.J. Walker made dunk 13-8
15:14 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup 13-10
14:47   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker  
14:47   Commercial timeout called  
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Patrick Williams  
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Tevin Mack  
14:12   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
14:05 +2 Tevin Mack made driving layup 13-12
13:35 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 15-12
13:04 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot 15-14
12:49 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 17-14
12:33   Khavon Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
12:27 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker 19-14
12:07   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
11:56 +2 Rayquan Evans made driving layup 21-14
11:37 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot 21-17
11:23 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 23-17
10:56   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:49   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
10:21   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
10:16   Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
10:11   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
10:11 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
10:11 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
9:44   Personal foul on Trey Jemison  
9:27 +2 Trent Forrest made floating jump shot 25-19
9:03   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
8:47   Clyde Trapp missed layup  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
8:32   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
8:24   Offensive foul on Trent Forrest  
8:24   Turnover on Trent Forrest  
8:06   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
8:00 +2 John Newman III made driving layup 25-21
7:47   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Offensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
7:32   Balsa Koprivica missed hook shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
7:31   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:11   Curran Scott missed floating jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
6:54   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
6:32   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Patrick Williams  
6:27   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
6:27 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 26-21
6:27 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-21
6:08 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made finger-roll layup 27-23
5:46   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
5:46   Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:46   Malik Osborne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
5:31   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
5:19 +3 Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 30-23
4:56 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup 30-25
4:32 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 32-25
4:11   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
4:11 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
4:11   Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
3:55   Offensive foul on Malik Osborne  
3:55   Turnover on Malik Osborne  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:44 +2 Curran Scott made layup 32-28
3:44   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
3:44   Curran Scott missed free throw  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
3:44   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
3:28 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot 35-28
3:06 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 35-30
2:46 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made turnaround jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 37-30
2:27   Bad pass turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Dominik Olejniczak  
2:25   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
1:57 +2 Anthony Polite made reverse layup, assist by Raiquan Gray 39-30
1:49   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
1:39   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
1:17 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup 39-32
58.0   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
26.0   Khavon Moore missed jump shot  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
22.0   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
1.0   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FSU Seminoles 30
CLEM Tigers 38

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +3 Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 42-32
19:24 +2 Clyde Trapp made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 42-34
19:06   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:52   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:52 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
18:52   John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
18:31   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
18:15   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
18:07   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
18:08 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 43-35
18:08   Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
17:58   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Trent Forrest  
17:45   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
17:37   Malik Osborne missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
17:30   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
17:30 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
17:30 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-37
17:20   Offensive foul on Malik Osborne  
17:20   Turnover on Malik Osborne  
17:05   John Newman III missed jump shot, blocked by Patrick Williams  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
17:01   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
16:52   Lost ball turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Aamir Simms  
16:48   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
16:48   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
16:32   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell  
16:07 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Jemison 43-40
15:46   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
15:38 +2 John Newman III made dunk, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 43-42
15:32   30-second timeout called  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Traveling violation turnover on M.J. Walker  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:06   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
14:57   Shooting foul on Alex Hemenway  
14:57   Dominik Olejniczak missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:57 +1 Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-42
14:48   Double dribble turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
14:37   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
14:33   Traveling violation turnover on Aamir Simms  
14:30   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by John Newman III  
14:20 +2 John Newman III made layup 44-44
14:09   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
14:10 +1 M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
14:10   M.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
13:46   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
13:40   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
13:44   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
13:34 +2 John Newman III made layup 45-46
13:16   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
13:17 +1 Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
13:17 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
13:03 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot 47-49
12:46   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
12:44   Shooting foul on Trey Jemison  
12:43 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
12:43 +1 Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
12:18   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
12:05   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
12:00   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00   Raiquan Gray missed free throw  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
11:54   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
11:19   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
10:57   John Newman III missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
10:48 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 52-49
10:15   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp  
10:04 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk, assist by Raiquan Gray 54-49
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Patrick Williams  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray  
9:32 +2 Clyde Trapp made jump shot 54-51
9:32 +2 Clyde Trapp made jump shot 54-51
9:08   Anthony Polite missed jump shot, blocked by John Newman III  
9:06   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
8:46   John Newman III missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
8:30 +2 Rayquan Evans made layup 56-51
7:59   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
7:40   Offensive foul on Devin Vassell  
7:40   Turnover on Devin Vassell  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
7:36   Aamir Simms missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
7:36   Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
7:14   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
6:55   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
6:49   Jumpball received by Clemson  
6:34   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
6:23   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Khavon Moore  
6:17 +2 Khavon Moore made layup 56-53
5:51   M.J. Walker missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
5:40 +2 Khavon Moore made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 56-55
5:23   Offensive foul on Trent Forrest  
5:23   Turnover on Trent Forrest  
4:54   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
4:54 +1 Clyde Trapp made 1st of 2 free throws 56-56
4:54   Clyde Trapp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
4:34 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 59-56
4:14   Lost ball turnover on Alex Hemenway, stolen by M.J. Walker  
4:14   Personal foul on Alex Hemenway  
4:14   Malik Osborne missed free throw  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
3:57 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by John Newman III 59-58
3:39   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
3:37   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne