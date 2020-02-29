No Text
FSU
CLEM
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Florida State
|19:41
|
|Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by John Newman III
|19:36
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|19:21
|
|+3
|Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|3-0
|18:57
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|18:44
|
|Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Clyde Trapp
|18:36
|
|+3
|John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp
|3-3
|18:20
|
|Offensive foul on Malik Osborne
|18:20
|
|Turnover on Malik Osborne
|18:06
|
|John Newman III missed layup
|18:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|18:00
|
|+2
|Aamir Simms made dunk
|3-5
|17:51
|
|Personal foul on Clyde Trapp
|17:35
|
|+3
|Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|6-5
|17:03
|
|John Newman III missed fade-away jump shot
|17:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|16:52
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|8-5
|16:31
|
|Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|16:21
|
|+3
|Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray
|11-5
|16:01
|
|+3
|Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes
|11-8
|15:45
|
|Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson
|15:36
|
|Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by M.J. Walker
|15:28
|
|+2
|M.J. Walker made dunk
|13-8
|15:14
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup
|13-10
|14:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker
|14:47
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:27
|
|Lost ball turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Patrick Williams
|14:18
|
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by Tevin Mack
|14:12
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Clemson
|14:05
|
|+2
|Tevin Mack made driving layup
|13-12
|13:35
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|15-12
|13:04
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot
|15-14
|12:49
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot
|17-14
|12:33
|
|Khavon Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak
|12:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|12:27
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by M.J. Walker
|19-14
|12:07
|
|Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|11:56
|
|+2
|Rayquan Evans made driving layup
|21-14
|11:37
|
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot
|21-17
|11:23
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot
|23-17
|10:56
|
|Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|10:56
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:49
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|10:21
|
|Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|10:16
|
|Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot
|10:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|10:11
|
|Shooting foul on Trent Forrest
|10:11
|
|+1
|John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|23-18
|10:11
|
|+1
|John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-19
|9:44
|
|Personal foul on Trey Jemison
|9:27
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made floating jump shot
|25-19
|9:03
|
|Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes
|8:47
|
|Clyde Trapp missed layup
|8:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison
|8:32
|
|Clyde Trapp missed jump shot
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|8:24
|
|Offensive foul on Trent Forrest
|8:24
|
|Turnover on Trent Forrest
|8:06
|
|Tevin Mack missed jump shot
|8:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|8:00
|
|+2
|John Newman III made driving layup
|25-21
|7:47
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:45
|
|Offensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|7:32
|
|Balsa Koprivica missed hook shot
|7:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp
|7:31
|
|Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|7:31
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:11
|
|Curran Scott missed floating jump shot
|7:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|6:54
|
|Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Curran Scott
|6:32
|
|Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Patrick Williams
|6:27
|
|Shooting foul on John Newman III
|6:27
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-21
|6:27
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27-21
|6:08
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes made finger-roll layup
|27-23
|5:46
|
|Shooting foul on Tevin Mack
|5:46
|
|Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:46
|
|Malik Osborne missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|5:31
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|5:19
|
|+3
|Patrick Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|30-23
|4:56
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup
|30-25
|4:32
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|32-25
|4:11
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|4:11
|
|+1
|Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws
|32-26
|4:11
|
|Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|3:55
|
|Offensive foul on Malik Osborne
|3:55
|
|Turnover on Malik Osborne
|3:55
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:44
|
|+2
|Curran Scott made layup
|32-28
|3:44
|
|Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|3:44
|
|Curran Scott missed free throw
|3:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|3:44
|
|Personal foul on Hunter Tyson
|3:28
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot
|35-28
|3:06
|
|+2
|Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes
|35-30
|2:46
|
|+2
|Dominik Olejniczak made turnaround jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite
|37-30
|2:27
|
|Bad pass turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Dominik Olejniczak
|2:25
|
|Personal foul on Curran Scott
|1:57
|
|+2
|Anthony Polite made reverse layup, assist by Raiquan Gray
|39-30
|1:49
|
|John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|1:39
|
|Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|1:17
|
|+2
|Al-Amir Dawes made driving layup
|39-32
|58.0
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|26.0
|
|Khavon Moore missed jump shot
|24.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|22.0
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|17.0
|
|30-second timeout called
|5.0
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|1.0
|
|Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|1.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Clemson
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|
|+3
|Trent Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|42-32
|19:24
|
|+2
|Clyde Trapp made layup, assist by Aamir Simms
|42-34
|19:06
|
|Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|18:52
|
|Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray
|18:52
|
|+1
|John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-35
|18:52
|
|John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|18:31
|
|Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp
|18:15
|
|Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|18:07
|
|Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson
|18:08
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-35
|18:08
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|17:58
|
|Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Trent Forrest
|17:45
|
|Malik Osborne missed jump shot
|17:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|17:37
|
|Malik Osborne missed layup
|17:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp
|17:30
|
|Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
|17:30
|
|+1
|Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws
|43-36
|17:30
|
|+1
|Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-37
|17:20
|
|Offensive foul on Malik Osborne
|17:20
|
|Turnover on Malik Osborne
|17:05
|
|John Newman III missed jump shot, blocked by Patrick Williams
|17:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Clemson
|17:01
|
|John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|16:52
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dominik Olejniczak, stolen by Aamir Simms
|16:48
|
|Offensive foul on Aamir Simms
|16:48
|
|Turnover on Aamir Simms
|16:32
|
|Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell
|16:07
|
|+3
|Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Jemison
|43-40
|15:46
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes
|15:38
|
|+2
|John Newman III made dunk, assist by Al-Amir Dawes
|43-42
|15:32
|
|30-second timeout called
|15:32
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:25
|
|Traveling violation turnover on M.J. Walker
|15:25
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:06
|
|Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|14:57
|
|Shooting foul on Alex Hemenway
|14:57
|
|Dominik Olejniczak missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14:57
|
|+1
|Dominik Olejniczak made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-42
|14:48
|
|Double dribble turnover on Al-Amir Dawes
|14:37
|
|Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|14:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway
|14:33
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Aamir Simms
|14:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick Williams, stolen by John Newman III
|14:20
|
|+2
|John Newman III made layup
|44-44
|14:09
|
|Shooting foul on Aamir Simms
|14:10
|
|+1
|M.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws
|45-44
|14:10
|
|M.J. Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|13:46
|
|Aamir Simms missed jump shot
|13:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|13:40
|
|Offensive foul on Patrick Williams
|13:44
|
|Turnover on Patrick Williams
|13:34
|
|+2
|John Newman III made layup
|45-46
|13:16
|
|Shooting foul on Aamir Simms
|13:17
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-46
|13:17
|
|+1
|Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-46
|13:03
|
|+3
|Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot
|47-49
|12:46
|
|Raiquan Gray missed jump shot
|12:44
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|12:44
|
|Shooting foul on Trey Jemison
|12:43
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-49
|12:43
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49-49
|12:18
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot
|12:16
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison
|12:05
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|12:00
|
|Personal foul on Tevin Mack
|12:00
|
|Commercial timeout called
|12:00
|
|Raiquan Gray missed free throw
|12:00
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|11:54
|
|Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:52
|
|Defensive rebound by John Newman III
|11:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes
|11:19
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson
|10:57
|
|John Newman III missed jump shot
|10:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|10:48
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|52-49
|10:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp
|10:04
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made dunk, assist by Raiquan Gray
|54-49
|9:56
|
|Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Patrick Williams
|9:49
|
|Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray
|9:32
|
|+2
|Clyde Trapp made jump shot
|54-51
|9:08
|
|Anthony Polite missed jump shot, blocked by John Newman III
|9:06
|
|Defensive rebound by John Newman III
|8:46
|
|John Newman III missed jump shot
|8:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|8:30
|
|+2
|Rayquan Evans made layup
|56-51
|7:59
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|7:40
|
|Offensive foul on Devin Vassell
|7:40
|
|Turnover on Devin Vassell
|7:40
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:36
|
|Personal foul on Raiquan Gray
|7:36
|
|Aamir Simms missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|7:36
|
|Aamir Simms missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|7:14
|
|Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Khavon Moore
|6:55
|
|Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Alex Hemenway
|6:49
|
|Jumpball received by Clemson
|6:34
|
|Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot
|6:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|6:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Khavon Moore
|6:17
|
|+2
|Khavon Moore made layup
|56-53
|5:51
|
|M.J. Walker missed layup
|5:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|5:40
|
|+2
|Khavon Moore made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes
|56-55
|5:23
|
|Offensive foul on Trent Forrest
|5:23
|
|Turnover on Trent Forrest
|4:54
|
|Personal foul on Malik Osborne
|4:54
|
|+1
|Clyde Trapp made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-56
|4:54
|
|Clyde Trapp missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|4:34
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|59-56
|4:14
|
|Lost ball turnover on Alex Hemenway, stolen by M.J. Walker
|4:14
|
|Personal foul on Alex Hemenway
|4:14
|
|Malik Osborne missed free throw
|4:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|3:57
|
|+2
|Tevin Mack made layup, assist by John Newman III
|59-58
|3:39
|
|Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|3:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne