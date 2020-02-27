KANSAS
As heavyweight battles go, this one looks like a walk-over.

In this corner, weighing in as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, the Kansas Jayhawks have won 13 straight games. They own a 198-94 all-time record against K-State, including 78-48 on the road. They've won 32 of the last 37 games in Manhattan against their rivals, including a remarkable 25-game win streak from 1983-2007.

In the other corner, the Kansas State Wildcats currently sit in last place in the Big 12, two games worse than Oklahoma State, the team immediately above them. They have lost eight straight games, their longest losing streak since losing 11 straight in 1999-2000.

No one would be surprised if the K-State corner comes ready to throw in the white towel when the two combatants step into the ring in Manhattan, Kan. to go toe-to-toe.

While the boxing analogy might work in any rivalry game, it's especially appropriate because of the last matchup between the two teams.

Kansas (25-3, 14-1 Big 12) defeated K-State 81-60 Jan. 21 in Lawrence in a game that is remembered almost exclusively for what happened at the conclusion of the game. With Kansas running out the clock, K-State's DaJuan Gordon stole the ball at half court from Silvio De Sousa and drove for a layup attempt. De Sousa took exception and emphatically swatted away Gordon's attempt.

But when De Sousa finished the play by standing over and staring at Gordon, the K-State bench took exception. Both benches emptied, punches were thrown and the visual of De Sousa holding a folding chair over his head ready to throw it down on an opponent is one of the lasting images of the 2019-20 college basketball season. Four players--two for each team--were suspended multiple games as a result. De Sousa got the longest suspension--10 games--and he will miss this contest.

Neither side was proud of the events of that evening, but hopefully it's in the past.

Kansas seemed to use the altercation as a wake-up call. They avenged their lone conference loss last Saturday when they downed then-No. 1 Baylor on the road. The Jayhawks have two of the top players in the country in guard Devon Dotson (17.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game) and center Udoka Azubuike (13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game). Azubuike had possibly the best game of his career when he recorded 23 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks.

Kansas State (9-19, 2-13 Big 12) is limping toward the finish line of the season. The Cats will be completing the toughest week in program history, facing the No. 1- and 2-ranked teams in the same week for the first time ever. It's the first time in four seasons that has happened in college basketball.

The Cats only have two players (Xavier Sneed, 14.0 points) and Cartier Diarra (13.1) averaging in double-figures. As a team, they're shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 293rd in Division I, and 31.9 percent from 3-point range, 253rd in Division I.

But Self also knows the past--or the revenge factor for K-State--won't have an impact on Saturday's game.

"I expect (the atmosphere) will be great, just like it always is when we go over there," he said about KSU. "We'll talk about what they should be prepared for, but it's not like that's going to be our point of emphasis.

"Our point of emphasis will be to be poised, and how to guard their actions and take advantage of how they guard us."

Weber is just hoping for a spark that only a rivalry game can produce, with the focus on team.

"We have to come with the right emotion," he said. "It has to be controlled emotion. It can't be, 'I'm going to shoot and go score 30.' It has to be, 'I'm going to guard the heck out of them and play my butt off and see if I can help K-State beat Kansas.'"

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 19
KSTATE Wildcats 10

Time Team Play Score
9:53   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
9:55   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
10:18 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 19-10
10:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
10:32   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
11:02 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-10
11:02 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 15-10
11:02   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
11:02   David McCormack missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
11:04   David McCormack missed jump shot  
11:21 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 14-10
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
11:46 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup, assist by Levi Stockard III 14-7
12:00 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-5
12:00 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-5
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
12:20 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-5
12:20   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
12:34   30-second timeout called  
12:37 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 12-4
12:53   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
12:55   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17 +2 Devon Dotson made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 9-4
13:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:24   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
13:48   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 7-4
14:24   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:26   David McCormack missed jump shot  
14:35   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:59   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
15:20   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Devon Dotson  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
16:12 +1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
16:12   Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:12   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
16:31 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
16:31   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:31   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
16:35   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
16:52 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
16:52 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
16:52   Official timeout called  
16:52   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
17:00   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
17:06   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Christian Braun  
17:28   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:42   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 2-3
18:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:26   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:32   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
18:56   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
18:56   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
19:19 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
19:38   Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
  Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon 9:53
  Levi Stockard III missed jump shot 9:55
+ 3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 10:18
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss 10:30
  Levi Stockard III missed jump shot 10:32
+ 1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:02
+ 1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 11:02
  Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra 11:02
  Offensive rebound by Kansas 11:02
  David McCormack missed layup 11:02
  Offensive rebound by David McCormack 11:02
NCAA BB Scores