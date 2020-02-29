MICHST
MD

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 40
MD Terrapins 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:49   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:45 +2 Aaron Henry made layup 2-0
18:52   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
18:36 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 4-0
18:29   Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:18 +2 Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 6-0
18:00   Jalen Smith missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:47 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 9-0
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:32 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot 9-2
17:12   Traveling violation turnover on Cassius Winston  
16:56   Darryl Morsell missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
16:43 +2 Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 11-2
16:20   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:03 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 14-2
15:43 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 14-5
15:21 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 17-5
14:57   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
14:08   Darryl Morsell missed alley-oop shot  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
14:04 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup 17-7
13:51   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:49   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
13:29 +2 Donta Scott made hook shot 17-9
13:16   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
13:10 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 17-12
12:36   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
12:36 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
12:36 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-12
12:16   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
12:07   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston  
11:52   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:52 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
11:52 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts  
11:27 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 19-16
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
11:08   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed reverse layup  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:05 +2 Jalen Smith made tip-in 19-18
10:56 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 22-18
10:49   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:45   Jumpball received by Maryland  
10:42 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 22-20
10:23   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
10:21   Shooting foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:21   Malik Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:20 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-20
10:05 +3 Ricky Lindo Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott 23-23
9:45   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:41 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 25-23
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
9:12 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 27-23
8:53   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
8:45   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:30 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 30-23
8:08   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
7:36   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
7:29   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:25   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
7:01   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston  
6:50   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
6:39   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:23   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
6:06   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
5:40   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
5:34   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
5:13   Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:01   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:58   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
4:40   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
4:24   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
4:13   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
4:05   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
3:45 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot 32-23
3:13 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made floating jump shot 32-25
2:46   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
2:44   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
2:44   Commercial timeout called  
2:32 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 32-27
2:06 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 35-27
1:52   Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell  
1:52   Turnover on Darryl Morsell  
1:42   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
1:29 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 35-29
1:23   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
1:23   Personal foul on Kyle Ahrens  
1:23   Ricky Lindo Jr. missed free throw  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
1:05 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 37-29
47.0   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
37.0   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Aaron Henry  
32.0   30-second timeout called  
17.0   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
1.0 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 40-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 38
MD Terrapins 37

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
19:14 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 42-29
18:56   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
18:51 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 42-31
18:27 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 44-31
17:56 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 44-33
17:50 +2 Aaron Henry made reverse layup 46-33
17:50   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
17:50 +1 Aaron Henry made free throw 47-33
17:30   Jalen Smith missed hook shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
17:23 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Rocket Watts 49-33
17:15   30-second timeout called  
17:15   Commercial timeout called  
16:54 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made fade-away jump shot 49-35
16:46 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 52-35
16:23 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 52-38
16:02 +2 Xavier Tillman made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston 54-38
15:38   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Jalen Smith 54-40
15:03 +2 Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 56-40
14:42   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
14:32 +3 Hakim Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 56-43
14:07   Cassius Winston missed layup  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
14:00 +3 Malik Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 59-43
13:36   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:30   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
13:26   Offensive foul on Aaron Henry  
13:26   Turnover on Aaron Henry  
13:15   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
13:03   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
13:03 +1 Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws 60-43
13:03 +1 Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-43
12:46   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Malik Hall  
12:41   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:30   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
12:20   Hakim Hart missed layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
11:52   Thomas Kithier missed hook shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:41   Shooting foul on Kyle Ahrens  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-44
11:23   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
11:10 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 61-47
10:53   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
10:46 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown 64-47
10:29   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
10:29 +1 Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws 64-48
10:29 +1 Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-49
10:17   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Hakim Hart  
10:03   Traveling violation turnover on Hakim Hart  
9:51 +2 Xavier Tillman made floating jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 66-49
9:39   Personal foul on Xavier Tillman  
9:39 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 66-50
9:39   Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
9:09   Cassius Winston missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:54 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot 66-52
8:54   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:54 +1 Jalen Smith made free throw 66-53
8:31   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
8:19   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
8:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jalen Smith  
8:19   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
8:19 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 66-54
8:19 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 66-54
8:19 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-55
7:51   Cassius Winston missed floating jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
7:33 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot 66-57
7:05   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:59 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 69-57
6:48   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
6:23 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 71-57
6:13   30-second timeout called  
5:57   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
5:54   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
5:54 +1 Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 71-58
5:54 +1 Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-59
5:43   Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
5:33   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
5:31   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
5:31 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 71-60
5:31 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-61
5:14   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
5:01   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:01   Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01 +1 Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-61
4:50   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
4:24 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 75-61
4:24   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
4:24 +1 Cassius Winston made free throw 76-61
4:17 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 76-63
4:13   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:13   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
4:13   Commercial timeout called  
4:13   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:13 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-64
3:44   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
3:35   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
3:07   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
2:49   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
2:41 +2 Hakim Hart made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.