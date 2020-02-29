No Text
MICHST
MD
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Michigan State
|19:49
|
|Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|19:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|19:45
|
|+2
|Aaron Henry made layup
|2-0
|18:52
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|18:36
|
|+2
|Malik Hall made layup, assist by Rocket Watts
|4-0
|18:29
|
|Eric Ayala missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman
|18:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|18:18
|
|+2
|Malik Hall made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|6-0
|18:00
|
|Jalen Smith missed layup
|17:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|17:47
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston
|9-0
|17:44
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:32
|
|+2
|Darryl Morsell made jump shot
|9-2
|17:12
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Cassius Winston
|16:56
|
|Darryl Morsell missed jump shot
|16:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|16:43
|
|+2
|Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|11-2
|16:20
|
|Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|16:03
|
|+3
|Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Hall
|14-2
|15:43
|
|+3
|Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|14-5
|15:21
|
|+3
|Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot
|17-5
|14:57
|
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|14:57
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:46
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith
|14:29
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry
|14:08
|
|Darryl Morsell missed alley-oop shot
|14:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|14:04
|
|+2
|Darryl Morsell made layup
|17-7
|13:51
|
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|13:49
|
|Personal foul on Aaron Henry
|13:29
|
|+2
|Donta Scott made hook shot
|17-9
|13:16
|
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|13:10
|
|+3
|Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith
|17-12
|12:36
|
|Shooting foul on Donta Scott
|12:36
|
|+1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|18-12
|12:36
|
|+1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19-12
|12:16
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup
|12:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|12:07
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston
|11:52
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|11:52
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:52
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|19-13
|11:52
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19-14
|11:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts
|11:27
|
|+2
|Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|19-16
|11:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Darryl Morsell
|11:08
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed reverse layup
|11:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|11:05
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith made tip-in
|19-18
|10:56
|
|+3
|Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts
|22-18
|10:49
|
|Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot
|10:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.
|10:45
|
|Jumpball received by Maryland
|10:42
|
|+2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell
|22-20
|10:23
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Hall
|10:21
|
|Shooting foul on Ricky Lindo Jr.
|10:21
|
|Malik Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:20
|
|+1
|Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-20
|10:05
|
|+3
|Ricky Lindo Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott
|23-23
|9:45
|
|Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|9:41
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made layup
|25-23
|9:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Kyle Ahrens
|9:12
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|27-23
|8:53
|
|Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|8:45
|
|Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|8:30
|
|+3
|Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry
|30-23
|8:08
|
|Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot
|8:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|7:36
|
|Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|7:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|7:29
|
|Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|7:25
|
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|7:25
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:24
|
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins
|7:01
|
|Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston
|6:50
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|6:39
|
|Personal foul on Darryl Morsell
|6:23
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Michigan State
|6:06
|
|Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|6:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|5:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Xavier Tillman
|5:40
|
|Personal foul on Donta Scott
|5:34
|
|Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|5:13
|
|Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot
|5:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|5:01
|
|Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|4:58
|
|Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
|4:40
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup
|4:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|4:24
|
|Xavier Tillman missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith
|4:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|4:13
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup
|4:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|4:05
|
|Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|3:45
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made hook shot
|32-23
|3:13
|
|+2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made floating jump shot
|32-25
|2:46
|
|Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|2:44
|
|Personal foul on Thomas Kithier
|2:44
|
|Commercial timeout called
|2:32
|
|+2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup
|32-27
|2:06
|
|+3
|Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry
|35-27
|1:52
|
|Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell
|1:52
|
|Turnover on Darryl Morsell
|1:42
|
|Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|1:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.
|1:29
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith made layup
|35-29
|1:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Ricky Lindo Jr.
|1:23
|
|Personal foul on Kyle Ahrens
|1:23
|
|Ricky Lindo Jr. missed free throw
|1:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|1:05
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston
|37-29
|47.0
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot
|45.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.
|37.0
|
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Aaron Henry
|32.0
|
|30-second timeout called
|17.0
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.
|2.0
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|1.0
|
|+3
|Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot
|40-29
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:41
|
|Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|19:14
|
|+2
|Rocket Watts made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|42-29
|18:56
|
|Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
|18:51
|
|+2
|Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith
|42-31
|18:27
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|44-31
|17:56
|
|+2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup
|44-33
|17:50
|
|+2
|Aaron Henry made reverse layup
|46-33
|17:50
|
|Shooting foul on Donta Scott
|17:50
|
|+1
|Aaron Henry made free throw
|47-33
|17:30
|
|Jalen Smith missed hook shot
|17:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|17:23
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Rocket Watts
|49-33
|17:15
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:15
|
|Commercial timeout called
|16:54
|
|+2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made fade-away jump shot
|49-35
|16:46
|
|+3
|Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot
|52-35
|16:23
|
|+3
|Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|52-38
|16:02
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made alley-oop shot, assist by Cassius Winston
|54-38
|15:38
|
|Personal foul on Rocket Watts
|15:39
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:36
|
|+2
|Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Jalen Smith
|54-40
|15:03
|
|+2
|Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|56-40
|14:42
|
|Personal foul on Rocket Watts
|14:32
|
|+3
|Hakim Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins
|56-43
|14:07
|
|Cassius Winston missed layup
|14:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|14:00
|
|+3
|Malik Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|59-43
|13:36
|
|Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:34
|
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|13:30
|
|Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Xavier Tillman
|13:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|13:26
|
|Offensive foul on Aaron Henry
|13:26
|
|Turnover on Aaron Henry
|13:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|13:03
|
|Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell
|13:03
|
|+1
|Malik Hall made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-43
|13:03
|
|+1
|Malik Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|61-43
|12:46
|
|Lost ball turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Malik Hall
|12:41
|
|Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|12:30
|
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|12:20
|
|Hakim Hart missed layup
|12:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|11:52
|
|Thomas Kithier missed hook shot
|11:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|11:41
|
|Shooting foul on Kyle Ahrens
|11:41
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:41
|
|Eric Ayala missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11:41
|
|+1
|Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws
|61-44
|11:23
|
|Gabe Brown missed jump shot
|11:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|11:10
|
|+3
|Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|61-47
|10:53
|
|Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|10:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|10:46
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Brown
|64-47
|10:29
|
|Personal foul on Cassius Winston
|10:29
|
|+1
|Eric Ayala made 1st of 2 free throws
|64-48
|10:29
|
|+1
|Eric Ayala made 2nd of 2 free throws
|64-49
|10:17
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Hakim Hart
|10:03
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Hakim Hart
|9:51
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made floating jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston
|66-49
|9:39
|
|Personal foul on Xavier Tillman
|9:39
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|66-50
|9:39
|
|Jalen Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|9:09
|
|Cassius Winston missed layup
|9:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|8:54
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith made hook shot
|66-52
|8:54
|
|Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier
|8:54
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith made free throw
|66-53
|8:31
|
|Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|8:19
|
|Shooting foul on Aaron Henry
|8:19
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jalen Smith
|8:19
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|8:19
|
|+1
|Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws
|66-54
|8:19
|
|+1
|Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws
|66-54
|8:19
|
|+1
|Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|66-55
|7:51
|
|Cassius Winston missed floating jump shot
|7:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|7:33
|
|+2
|Jalen Smith made hook shot
|66-57
|7:05
|
|Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|7:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|6:59
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry
|69-57
|6:48
|
|Darryl Morsell missed layup
|6:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier
|6:23
|
|+2
|Rocket Watts made jump shot
|71-57
|6:13
|
|30-second timeout called
|5:57
|
|Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Donta Scott
|5:54
|
|Personal foul on Cassius Winston
|5:54
|
|+1
|Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|71-58
|5:54
|
|+1
|Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-59
|5:43
|
|Cassius Winston missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith
|5:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|5:33
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Maryland
|5:31
|
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|5:31
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|71-60
|5:31
|
|+1
|Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|71-61
|5:14
|
|Personal foul on Darryl Morsell
|5:01
|
|Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|5:01
|
|Aaron Henry missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:01
|
|+1
|Aaron Henry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|72-61
|4:50
|
|Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|4:24
|
|+3
|Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|75-61
|4:24
|
|Shooting foul on Jalen Smith
|4:24
|
|+1
|Cassius Winston made free throw
|76-61
|4:17
|
|+2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup
|76-63
|4:13
|
|Lost ball turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|4:13
|
|Personal foul on Cassius Winston
|4:13
|
|Commercial timeout called
|4:13
|
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:13
|
|+1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|76-64
|3:44
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|3:35
|
|Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|3:07
|
|Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Hall
|2:49
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|2:41
|
|+2
|Hakim Hart made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.