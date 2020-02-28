OKLA
No. 20 West Virginia seeks rebound vs. Oklahoma

  • Feb 28, 2020

Three weeks ago, West Virginia looked like a team locked into the NCAA Tournament and good enough to play with -- or beat -- any team it would face in the Big Dance.

But four losses in five games have the 20th-ranked Mountaineers looking for answers, with their latest test set for Saturday when they host Oklahoma in Morgantown, W.Va., as the Big 12 Conference schedule heads into its home stretch.

The latest head-scratcher for the Mountaineers came Monday in a 67-57 loss at Texas. West Virginia missed 11 of its 21 free-throw attempts, made only 3 of 11 from 3-point range and committed 15 turnovers against a Longhorns team that was, due to injury or illness, without four players who have started games this year.

"You can't go (10 of 21) from the foul line, you can't continue to shoot 20 percent from three, and you can't continue to miss shots two feet from the basket, and we do all of that," West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. "If you add in the missed front-ends (of free-throw chances) it was more like 10-for-30."

West Virginia (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) got 14 points from Oscar Tshiebwe and 12 from Derek Culver. But the interior advantage the Mountaineers enjoyed in their 38-point victory against Texas earlier this month in Morgantown was completely negated as Texas matched West Virginia's 29 rebounds.

"We haven't been good defensively, but you hold people to 60 points and you ought to win -- if you're any good," Huggins said. "We're at about that, and we can't score more than that."

The Sooners (17-11, 7-8) head to Morgantown with plenty of momentum after beating No. 22 Texas Tech 65-51 Tuesday in Oklahoma City to snap a three-game losing streak.

Oklahoma's big three of Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves logged 19, 15 and 11 points, respectively, while collectively recording 22 rebounds, six assists, three steals and four of the team's 10 blocks.

"I thought we came out attacking," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "The guys moved the ball, shared the ball -- especially through the first half. Really happy and proud for the guys. I thought for 40 minutes, they really battled like crazy."

Doolittle wore a mask after sustaining a broken nose Saturday against Oklahoma State. It did little to slow him down, as he made 9 of 15 shots and added seven rebounds, with 15 of his points coming in the second half.

"These last four games will determine if we make it (into the NCAA Tournament) or not, essentially," Doolittle said. "So, just more urgency and readiness. Attention to detail is something that will be heightened as we go forward. We knew we needed to bounce back, and just have to keep going after this."

The Sooners are considered on the bubble for a spot in the tournament, but if they can find a way to win Saturday after beating the Red Raiders, that could be enough to get them in the field.

"Guys understand where we stand," Kruger said. "There are 30 or 40 teams that are in the same position as we are right now."

Earlier this month, Oklahoma beat the Mountaineers comfortably in Norman, 69-59. However, West Virginia is 13-1 at home this year.

2nd Half
OKLA Sooners 7
WVU Mountaineers 4

Time Team Play Score
17:44 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
17:44   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:48 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk 31-25
17:51   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:53   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
18:21 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 31-23
18:40   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
18:42   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
18:58 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot 28-23
19:30 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan McCabe 25-23
19:45   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:47   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
OKLA Sooners 25
WVU Mountaineers 21

Time Team Play Score
0.0   Brady Manek missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
2.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0   30-second timeout called  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
27.0   Sean McNeil missed free throw  
27.0   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
31.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
1:00   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
1:28   Austin Reaves missed driving layup  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
1:51   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:58   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Chase Harler  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
2:25   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
2:35   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
2:52   Sean McNeil missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Hill  
2:56   Commercial timeout called  
2:56   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:58   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
3:23 +2 Kristian Doolittle made turnaround jump shot 25-21
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
3:46   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
4:07 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 23-21
4:09   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:11   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
4:42   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
4:48   Brandon Knapper missed jump shot  
4:59   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:02   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 21-21
5:32   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
5:42 +3 Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Knapper 18-21
5:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Knapper  
5:50   Kur Kuath missed layup  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Jalen Hill  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:26   Austin Reaves missed finger-roll layup  
6:53 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
6:53   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:53   Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
6:57   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
7:23   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +2 Derek Culver made layup 18-17
8:16   Turnover on Alondes Williams  
8:16   Offensive foul on Alondes Williams  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
8:23   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:42   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
8:50   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
9:06   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
9:13   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
9:38   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alondes Williams 18-15
10:14   Turnover on Derek Culver  
10:14   Offensive foul on Derek Culver  
10:27   Traveling violation turnover on Alondes Williams  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
10:53   Gabe Osabuohien missed free throw  
10:53   Shooting foul on Victor Iwuakor  
10:53 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made jump shot 15-15
11:21 +1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
11:21   Kristian Doolittle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
11:41 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made hook shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 14-13
12:01 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 14-11
12:09   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
12:11   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
12:44 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 11-11
13:04 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk 8-11
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Oscar Tshiebwe  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
13:26   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:26 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 8-9
13:26   Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
13:30   Jermaine Haley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
14:03   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
14:29 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup 8-8
14:45   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:47   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13 +2 Austin Reaves made layup, assist by Brady Manek 8-6
15:38 +2 Jermaine Haley made reverse layup, assist by Oscar Tshiebwe 6-6
16:02   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
16:04   Austin Reaves missed floating jump shot  
16:07   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
16:09   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
16:19   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29 +2 Kristian Doolittle made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 6-4
16:39   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
16:40   Derek Culver missed reverse layup  
17:09 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 4-4
17:20   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:22   Derek Culver missed hook shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
17:37   Austin Reaves missed driving layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:44   Oscar Tshiebwe missed hook shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
17:52   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 2-4
18:19   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:21   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
18:30   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
19:03 +2 Jamal Bieniemy made floating jump shot, assist by Brady Manek 2-2
19:27 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 0-2
19:38   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
19:40   Jermaine Haley missed dunk  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
19:44   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
Key Players
K. Doolittle
21 F
J. Haley
10 G
24.1 Min. Per Game 24.1
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
42.9 Field Goal % 54.8
37.5 Three Point % 27.8
82.8 Free Throw % 63.2
+ 1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 17:44
  Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe 17:44
+ 2 Oscar Tshiebwe made dunk 17:48
  Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe 17:51
  Derek Culver missed hook shot 17:53
+ 3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 18:21
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by De'Vion Harmon 18:40
  Personal foul on Austin Reaves 18:42
+ 3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot 18:58
+ 2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan McCabe 19:30
  Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 19:45
Team Stats
Points 32 25
Field Goals 12-30 (40.0%) 11-36 (30.6%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 1-10 (10.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 22 24
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 17 13
Team 1 1
Assists 8 6
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 4 3
Fouls 8 5
Technicals 0 0
24
J. Bieniemy G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
34
O. Tshiebwe F
9 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 17-11 25732
home team logo 20 West Virginia 19-9 21425
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 17-11 70.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo 20 West Virginia 19-9 70.1 PPG 43.1 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
24
J. Bieniemy G 5.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.8 APG 35.0 FG%
34
O. Tshiebwe F 11.1 PPG 9.1 RPG 0.4 APG 55.7 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Bieniemy G 8 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
34
O. Tshiebwe F 9 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 30.6
37.5 3PT FG% 10.0
66.7 FT% 33.3
Oklahoma
Starters
J. Bieniemy
B. Manek
A. Reaves
D. Harmon
K. Doolittle
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bieniemy 8 2 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
B. Manek 7 5 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 2 3
A. Reaves 6 3 1 2/10 1/5 1/1 1 20 0 0 1 1 2
D. Harmon 6 0 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 12 1 0 0 0 0
K. Doolittle 5 2 1 2/6 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
K. Kuath
J. Hill
V. Iwuakor
A. Williams
R. Streller
A. Garang
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
C. Merritt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Kuath 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hill 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 1 0 0 3
V. Iwuakor 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 2
A. Williams 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 3 0 2
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 21 8 12/30 6/16 2/3 8 112 2 2 4 4 17
West Virginia
Starters
E. Matthews Jr.
J. Haley
G. Osabuohien
J. McCabe
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Matthews Jr. 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 2
J. Haley 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 0
G. Osabuohien 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
J. McCabe 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
M. McBride
C. Harler
B. Knapper
S. McNeil
T. Sherman
S. Macke
J. Bridges
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McBride 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Harler 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
B. Knapper 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
S. McNeil 0 2 0 0/4 0/2 0/1 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
T. Sherman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 23 6 11/36 1/10 2/6 5 78 2 0 3 10 13
